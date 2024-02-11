Sunright Tea Studio Houston (Chinatown)
Iced Drinks Menu
New Items
- Additional Topping$0.65
Customer Favorites
Milk Tea
- Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
- Panda Milk Tea$5.95
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
- Ceylon Milk Tea$5.15
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.15
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.15
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
- Four Seasons Latte$5.15
Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.15
Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$5.15
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
- Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$6.15
Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)
- Thai Milk Tea$5.15
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
- Coffee Oolong Milk Tea$5.45
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso
- Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.75
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
- Mango Milk Tea$5.15
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
- White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$5.45
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
- Chocolate Latte$6.15
A smooth chocolatey twist on our classic latte, a rich infusion of chocolate and fresh milk.
- Chocolate Latte with Cheese Foam$7.15
Our delectable Chocolate Latte infused with rich chocolate and fresh milk and topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- Chocolate Oreo Brulee$6.45
A velvety chocolate latte swirled with creamy caramel brulee and served with crushed Oreos.
Fruit Tea
- Blueberry Yakult$6.75Out of stock
Yakult yogurt combined with our house made Blueberry Juice for a sweet and refreshing taste (Caffeine-free).
- Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$5.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
- Grapefruit Yakult$5.75
Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free
- Kiwi Jasmine Tea$5.95Out of stock
Rejuvenate with this mix of fresh kiwis perfectly blended together with our fragrant jasmine green tea.
- Green Tea Yakult$5.75
Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle
- Lemon Jasmine Tea$5.75
Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices
- Lemon Yakult$5.75
Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)
- Mango Jasmine Tea$5.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
- Mango Yakult$5.95
- Orange Yakult$5.75
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
- Peach Jasmine Tea$5.95Out of stock
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh yellow peach puree
- Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
- Strawberry Yakult$5.95
- Sunright Fruit Tea$5.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
- Watermelon Cooler$6.50Out of stock
Fresh watermelon lightly ice-blended with our signature jasmine green tea
- Wintermelon Lemon Juice$5.25
Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice
Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
- Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
- Creme Brulee Boba Milk$6.15
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
- Red Bean Boba Milk$6.15
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)
- Taro Boba Milk$6.25
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)
- Pudding Boba Milk$6.15
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
- Grass Jelly Boba Milk$6.15
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)
Cheese Foam
- Ceylon Cheese$5.75
Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Jasmine Cheese$5.75
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Oolong Cheese$5.75
Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Four Seasons Cheese$5.75
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- White Peach Oolong Cheese$5.75
Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Frosties
- Blueberry Frostie$6.75Out of stock
Ice blended fresh blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.
- Chocolate Oreo Frostie$6.45
A rich yet refreshing chocolate ice-blended frostie infused with a generous scoop of crushed Oreos.
- Fresh Taro Frostie$6.75
A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)
- Grapefruit Frostie$6.45
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .
- Mango Frostie$6.75
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
- Matcha Red Bean Frostie$6.45
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
- Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean$6.45
Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean
- Peach Frostie$6.50Out of stock
Fresh yellow peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly
- Strawberry Frostie$6.88
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
- Coconut Boba Frostie$6.95
Enjoy a chilling yet refreshing coconut blend paired with a scoop of Sunright's signature tasty and chewy brown sugar boba.
Original Tea
- Ceylon Black Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
- Roasted Oolong Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor
- Four Seasons Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor
Brulee Latte with Oat Milk
- Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$6.15
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine$6.15
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$6.15
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons$6.15
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha$6.15
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)$5.45
Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)$5.45
Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)$5.45
Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)$5.45
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Coffee
- Americano$4.75
Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water
- Latte$5.15
Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk
- Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte$6.45
House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .