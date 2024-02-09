Sunright Tea Studio Federal Way
Iced Drinks Menu
New Items
- Kiwi Jasmine Tea$7.50Out of stock
Rejuvenate with this mix of fresh kiwis perfectly blended together with our fragrant jasmine green tea.
- Coconut Boba Frostie$7.50
Enjoy a chilling yet refreshing coconut blend paired with a scoop of Sunright's signature tasty and chewy brown sugar boba.
- Blueberry Frostie$7.50Out of stock
Ice blended fresh blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.
- Blueberry Yakult$7.25Out of stock
Yakult yogurt combined with our house made Blueberry Juice for a sweet and refreshing taste (Caffeine-free).
- Chocolate Latte$6.60
A smooth chocolatey twist on our classic latte, a rich infusion of chocolate and fresh milk.
- Chocolate Latte with Cheese Foam$6.95
Our delectable Chocolate Latte infused with rich chocolate and fresh milk and topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- Chocolate Oreo Brulee$7.50
A velvety chocolate latte swirled with creamy caramel brulee and served with crushed Oreos.
- Chocolate Oreo Frostie$7.50
A rich yet refreshing chocolate ice-blended frostie infused with a generous scoop of crushed Oreos.
Customer Favorites
- Sunright Boba Milk Tea$6.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
- Sunright Fruit Tea$6.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
- Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.99
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
- Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$6.75
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
- Grape Jasmine$6.75
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree
- Grape Jasmine Cheese$6.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree topped with our signature sea-salt cheese foam
- Grape Frostie$7.50
Fresh grapes and grape puree are perfectly ice-blended then combined with our luscious cheese foam for a creamy and refreshing drink.
- Mango Milk Tea$6.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
- Ceylon Milk Tea$5.95
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.95
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
- Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$6.95
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Milk Tea
- Panda Milk Tea$6.95
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.95
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
- Four Seasons Latte$6.50
Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea
- Aged Black Milk Tea$5.95Out of stock
Aged Milk Tea: A rich brew of our age black tea is stirred in with our signature house milk.
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.95
Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$6.75
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
- Fresh Taro Milk Tea$7.25
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$6.95
Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)
- Thai Milk Tea$5.95
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
- Coffee Oolong Milk Tea$6.95Out of stock
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso
- Cream Pudding Milk Tea$6.95
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
- White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$5.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
- Wintermelon Latte$6.95
Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk
Fruit Tea
- Strawberry Jasmine Tea$6.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
- Mango Jasmine Tea$6.75
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
- Lemon Jasmine Tea$6.00
Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices
- Aged Lemon Black Tea$5.75Out of stock
Aged Lemon Black Tea: Fresh lemon juice is squeezed into our aged black tea brew for a refreshing sweet and sour taste.
- Grapefruit Yakult$6.95
Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free
- Strawberry Yakult$7.25
Strawberry Yakult: Freshly blended strawberries are combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor.
- Mango Yakult$6.95
Mango Yakult: The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with our house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste.
- Orange Yakult$6.95
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
- Lemon Yakult$6.95
Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)
- Green Tea Yakult$6.50
Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle
- Wintermelon Lemon Juice$5.95
Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Wintermelon Tea$5.95
Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor
Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk$6.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
- Creme Brulee Boba Milk$6.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
- Pudding Boba Milk$6.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
- Red Bean Boba Milk$6.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)
- Taro Boba Milk$7.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)
- Grass Jelly Boba Milk$6.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)
Cheese Foam
- Ceylon Cheese$5.95
Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Jasmine Cheese$5.95
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Oolong Cheese$5.95
Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- Four Seasons Cheese$6.25
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
- White Peach Oolong Cheese$6.25
Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Frosties
- Fresh Taro Frostie$7.95
A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)
- Grapefruit Frostie$7.50
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .
- Mango Frostie$7.50
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
- Matcha Red Bean Frostie$7.65
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
- Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean$7.95
Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean
- Strawberry Frostie$7.50
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Original Tea
- Ceylon Black Tea$5.50
Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.50
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
- Roasted Oolong Tea$5.50
Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor
- Four Seasons Tea$5.75
Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor
- Aged Black Tea$5.75Out of stock
Aged Black Tea: Aged black tea once brewed boasts a uniquely smokey aroma and a rich woody flavor.
Brulee Latte with Oat Milk
- Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$6.95
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine$6.95
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$6.95
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons$6.95
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
- Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha$6.95
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)$6.25
Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)$5.95Out of stock
Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)$5.95
Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
- Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)$5.95
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Coffee
- Americano$5.50Out of stock
Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water
- Latte$5.15Out of stock
Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk
- Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte$6.95Out of stock
House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .
Merchandise
- Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)$19.95Out of stock
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.