Sunright Tea Studio San Bernardino
Popular Items
Peach Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh yellow peach puree
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Iced Drinks Menu
New Items
Blade • Karmic Chocolate Matcha
Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.
Kafka • Blushing Blueberry Splendor
Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.
Watermelon Cooler
Fresh watermelon lightly ice-blended with our signature jasmine green tea
Peach Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh yellow peach puree
Peach Frostie
Fresh yellow peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly
Twisted Grapefruit (Red Bull Infusion)
Red Bull Energy Drink combined with a refreshing in-house grapefruit mix
Watermelon Sunrise (Red Bull Infusion)
Yakult layered with orange juice and topped off with Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)
Aged Black Tea
Aged black tea that boasts a uniquely smokey aroma and rich woody flavor.
Aged Black Milk Tea
A rich brew of our aged black tea mixed with our signature house milk
Aged Black Tea Latte
Fresh milk poured over our aged black tea for a woody yet sweet taste
Aged Black Tea Cheese
Aged black tea topped with our delicate sweet and salty cheese foam to create a smooth and refined taste
Aged Lemon Black Tea
Fresh lemon juice squeezed into our aged black tea for a refreshing sweet and sour taste
Mango Yakult
The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with a house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste
Strawberry Yakult
Freshly blended strawberries combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor
Wintermelon Tea
Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor
Wintermelon Lemon Juice
Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice
Wintermelon Latte
Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk
Merchandise
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Ceylon Milk Tea Kit (10 Packs)
Take a break with this on-the-go delight! Mix a packet of our Ceylon black tea and milk powder with hot water and enjoy the bold flavor of tea with the sweetness of brown sugar, easy to make at home in just a few minutes!
Customer Favorites
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Sunright Fruit Tea
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Mango Milk Tea
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Milk Tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Panda Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Four Seasons Latte
Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Taro Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)
Thai Milk Tea
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Coffee Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso
Cream Pudding Milk Tea
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Mango Milk Tea
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Blade • Karmic Chocolate Matcha
Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.
Fruit Tea
Sunright Fruit Tea
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Lemon Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Strawberry Jasmine Tea
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Mango Jasmine Tea
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Green Tea Yakult
Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle
Lemon Yakult
Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)
Orange Yakult
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Grapefruit Yakult
Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free
Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Pudding Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Red Bean Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)
Taro Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)
Grass Jelly Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)
Cheese Foam
Ceylon Cheese
Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Jasmine Cheese
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Oolong Cheese
Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Four Seasons Cheese
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
White Peach Oolong Cheese
Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Frosties
Strawberry Frostie
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Matcha Red Bean Frostie
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
Fresh Taro Frostie
A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)
Mango Frostie
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean
Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean
Grapefruit Frostie
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .
Kafka • Blushing Blueberry Splendor
Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.
Original Tea
Ceylon Black Tea
Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor
Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
Roasted Oolong Tea
Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor
Four Seasons Tea
Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor
Brulee Latte with Oat Milk
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Kid's Menu
Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)
Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)
Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)
Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Coffee
Americano
Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water
Latte
Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk
Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte
House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .