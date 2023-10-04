Iced Drinks Menu

New Item

Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte

$6.10

A comforting and rich twist on our signature Ceylon black tea infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk blend.

Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte

$6.65

A fragrant fall twist on our signature Ceylon black tea combined with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba

$7.10Out of stock

Fresh Blue Bird Espresso infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and topped with our classic Brown Sugar boba for a warm and inviting combination of flavors.

Chocolate Matcha Latte

$6.55

Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.

Blueberry Frostie

$6.55Out of stock

Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly (substituted with agar boba when jasmine tea jelly store supply runs out).

Peach Jasmine Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh white peach puree

Peach Frostie

$6.55Out of stock

Fresh white peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly

Watermelon Cooler

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$6.15

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba

Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

$6.55

Creamy creme brûlée and crushed Oreos combined with sweetened fresh milk and served with boba

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$6.45

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba

Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk

$6.80

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.

Panda Milk Tea

$5.70

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.15

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

$5.80

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

Four Seasons Latte

$5.15

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.55

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.15

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Mango Green Milk Tea

$5.60

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.80

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.15

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries

Taro Milk Tea

$5.80

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.20

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Chocolate Matcha Latte

$6.55

Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.55

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices

Peach Jasmine Tea

Watermelon Cooler

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.80

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Lemon Jasmine Tea

$5.45

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Yakult Green Tea

$6.25

Jasmine green tea mixed with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Yakult Orange

$6.25

Yakult yogurt added to freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with fresh orange slices * Caffeine Free

Yakult Grapefruit

$6.25

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Yakult Strawberry

$6.25

Freshly blended strawberries are combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor.

Yakult Mango

$6.25

The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with our house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste.

Yakult Lemon

$6.25

Yakult yogurt and a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with fresh lemon slices *Caffeine Free

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese

$5.35

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese

$5.35

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Season Cheese

$5.35

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese

$5.35

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese

$5.35

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Frosties

Peach Frostie

Watermelon Cooler

Fresh Taro Frostie

$6.80

Ice blended fresh taro smoothie served with real taro

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

$6.80

Ice blended matcha smoothie coated with matcha brûlée and topped with sweet red bean

Mochi Matcha Frostie

$6.99

Ice blended Matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Mango Frostie

$6.55

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk and served with Jasmine tea jelly

Strawberry Frostie

$6.55

Ice blended fresh strawberries smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam

Grapefruit Frostie

$6.55

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free.

Blueberry Frostie

Original Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Four Seasons

$4.50

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba

$7.10Out of stock

Fresh Blue Bird Espresso infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and topped with our classic Brown Sugar boba for a warm and inviting combination of flavors.

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

$6.75Out of stock

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba.

Latte

$5.10Out of stock

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Americano

$4.15Out of stock

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon

$6.30

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine

$6.30

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong

$6.30

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons

$6.30

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha

$6.30

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte

$6.65

A fragrant fall twist on our signature Ceylon black tea combined with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

$5.20

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

$5.20

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

$5.20

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)

$5.20

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices * Caffeine Free

Half Gallon (64oz) Bottle

Ceylon Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Oolong Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Jasmine Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Sunright Fruit Tea(64oz)

$20.74
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea(64oz)

$20.74
Ceylon Black Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Jasmine Green Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Roasted Oolong Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Four Seasons Tea(64oz)

$16.80

Sunright Merchandise

Water Bottle

Sunright Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$19.95

Hot Drinks Menu

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mix

Hot - Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.45Out of stock

Hot - Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$5.85Out of stock

Hot - Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$5.85Out of stock

Hot - Pudding Boba Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Hot - Red Bean Boba Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Hot - Taro Boba Milk

$5.85Out of stock

Hot - Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Hot Milk Tea

Hot - Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Hot - Panda Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Hot - Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Hot - Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Hot - Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Hot - Four Seasons Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Hot - Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Hot - Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Hot - Taro Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Hot Original Tea

Hot - Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Hot - Ceylon Black Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Hot - Roasted Oolong Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Hot - Four Seasons Tea

$3.95Out of stock