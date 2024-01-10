Sunrise Bagel and Deli Foothill Ranch CA
FOOD
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Bagel$7.25
1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat
- Breakfast Croissant$7.25
1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat
- Breakfast Baguette$7.25
1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat
- Breakfast NoCarb$7.25
3 egg scrambled with mixed cheese, and 1 choice of meat
- Breakfast Wrap$7.75
2 Eggs, hashbrown, mixed cheese and 1 choice of meat wrapped in tortialla
- B.E.E Breakfast Wrap$8.00
2 Eggs, hashbrown, mixed cheese, bacon and avocado wrapped in wheat tortilla
Bagels Open Faced
- Bacon Tomato Melt$8.25
tomatoes, bacon and melted mixed cheese
- Cheddar Melt$6.75
Tomatoes and melted cheddar cheese
- Rancho$8.50
cream cheese, tomatoes, onion, bacon and lemon pepper
- Viejo$8.00
cream cheese, tomatoes, avocado and lemon pepper
- Lox City$10.50
cream cheese, onion, cappers topped with smoked salmon
Breakfast Plate
- Two Eggs$5.25
- Spicy Scrambled$7.25
2 eggs scrambled with tomato, bacon, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and topped with Pepper Jack cheese.
- Country Scrambled$7.50
2 eggs scrambled with hash brown, red onion, bell pepper, and ham topped with mixed cheese
- Jack Scrambled$7.25
2 eggs scrambled with red onion, tomato, mushroom, and bacon topped with Pepper Jack cheese
- Veggies Omelette$7.25
3 eggs, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, spinach, tomatoes, topped with mixed cheese
- Denver Omelette$7.75
3 eggs, ham, onion, bell pepper, topped with mixed cheese
- Greek Omelette$7.25
3 eggs, black olive, onion, tomatoes, feta cheese
- Byo Omelette$9.00
3 eggs, 1 choice of meat, cheese, and 3 choices of vegetables
Bagels & Spread
- Bagel Toast w/Plain Cream Cheese$3.50
- Bagel Toast w/Flavored Cream Cheese$3.95
- Bagel Toast w/Butter$2.95
- Bagel Toast W Strawberry Jams$3.25
- Bagel Toast w/Peanut Butter$3.50
- Bagel Toasted Only No Cream Cheese$2.50
- Bagel with Peanut Butter and Jelly$3.50
- Croissant$2.75
- Single Bagel$1.75
- Half Dozen Bagels$7.50
- A Dozen Bagels$15.00
- Half Dozen with 1 Tube CC$11.00
- A Dozen Bagels with 2 Tubes CC$20.00
- Cream Cheese 8 oz$4.50
- Flavor Cream Cheese Cup 1 Oz$1.50
- Flavor Cream Cheese 8 oz$5.00
- Plain Cream Cheese Cup 1 Oz$1.25
Sides
Salad
Cold Sandwiches
- #20 6" Turkey Supreme$8.00
Mayo, Mustard Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- #21 6" Turkey Apple Jack$8.00
Honey Dijon Mustard Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato
- #22 6" Roast Beef Avo$8.25
Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
- #23 6" Italian Trio$8.00
Mayo, Mustard, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese
- #24 6" BLT$8.00
Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon
- #25 6" Veggies$7.50
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese
- #26 6" The American Sandwich$8.00
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey
- 8" Turkey Supreme Sandwich$9.75
Mayo, Mustard,, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- 8" Roast Beef Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
- 8" Italian Trio$9.75
Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese
- 8" Turkey Apple Jack Sandwich$9.75
Honey Dijon Mustard, Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato
- 8" BLT$9.75
Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon
- 8" Veggie Sandwich$9.00
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese
- 8" The American Sandwich$9.50
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomate, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey
- Turkey Supreme Bagel$8.50
Mayo, Mustard, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- Italian Trio Bagel$8.50
Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese
- Roast Beef Avocado Bagel$8.50Out of stock
Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
- Turkey Apple Jack Bagel$8.50
Honey Dijon Mustard, Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato
- BLT Bagel$8.00
Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon
- Veggie Bagel$8.00
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese
- The American Bagel$8.50
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey
- Turkey Supreme Croissant$9.75
Mayo, Mustard, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- Roast Beef Avo Croissant$10.50Out of stock
- Italian Trio Croissant$9.75
- Turkey Apple Jack Croissant$9.75
- BLT Croissant$9.75
- The American Croissant$9.50
Wraps & Roll
- Thai Chicken Wrap$9.00
Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce wrapped in tortilla.
- Mediterranean Wrap$9.00
Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, onion, black olive and feta cheese wrapped in tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and parmesan cheese wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Caesar dressing.
- Vegetarian Wrap$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, pickle, red onion, sliced avocado, mixed cheese wrapped in tortilla On the side: buttermilk ranch dressing
- Bbq Chicken Wrap$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, black bean, red onion, mixed cheese, BBQ chicken wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Buttermilk ranch dressing
- Spring Roll$9.00
(This item takes at least 15 minutes to make. If you are in a hurry, please consider talking to staff for other alternative options) Fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber. rice noodle, and oven baked chicken breast wrapped in rice paper. Includes: hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce and sesame sauce.
- Turkey Supreme Wrap$9.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Buttermilk dressing
- Italian Trio Wrap$9.75
On the side: Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese wrapped in tortilla.
Panini Grill Sandwiches
- 6" Chicken Bacon Club$8.50
Chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- 6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches$7.50
Chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese and garlic mayo
- 6" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches$7.50
Chicken breast, artichoke heart, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, and Dijon mustard
- 6" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches$7.50
Chicken breast, swiss cheese and garlic mayo
- 6" Pastrami Panini$8.50
Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard
- 6" Roast Beef Panini$8.50Out of stock
Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- 8" Chicken Bacon Club$10.00
Chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- 8" Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches$9.00
- 8" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches$9.00
Chicken breast, artichoke heart, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, and Dijon mustard
- 8" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches$9.00
Chicken breast, swiss cheese and garlic mayo
- 8" Pastrami Panini$10.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard
- 8" Roast Beef Panini$10.00Out of stock
Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
DRINKS
Coffee and Tea
Bottle Drink
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Arizona$2.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Coconut Water$2.50Out of stock
- Gatorade$2.50
- Monster/Red Bull$3.00
- Neskquick$2.50
- Tropicanna Orange Juice$3.00
- Snapple/Diet Snapple$2.50
- Soda Can$1.50
- Tejava$2.25
- Vitamin Water$2.50
- Horizon Milk$2.00
- Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice$2.99
- Celsisus Sparkling$2.99
- Bai Drink$2.99