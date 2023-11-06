Kindly give 24 hours notice for orders of a dozen bagels or more!
Sunrise Bagel Café Winthrop
Bagels
Sandwiches
- The Grove$6.00
Cheddar and American cheese grilled with butter on your choice of bagel.
- The Hathaway$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Dressing on your choice of bagel.
- The KenneBEC$6.00
2 eggs and cheese with bacon, sausage or ham on your choice of bagel.
- The Mainer$10.00
Cream cheese, lox (smoked salmon), tomato, capers, and red onion on your choice of bagel.
- The Quarry$9.00
Homemade hummus, green pepper, onion, tomato, baby spinach on your choice of bagel.
- The Sunrise$8.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bagel.
- The Two Cent$8.75
Curried chicken salad, baby spinach, tomato, and onion on your choice of bagel.
- The Maranacook$7.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey on choice of Bagel
Pizzas
Assorted Dozens Bagels
Sunrise Bagel Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 395-5272
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM