Lunch

Appetizer

Corn Salad

$4.00

Traditional Mexican Street Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Valentina Hot Sauce & Tajin Seasoning

Guac & Chips

$6.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips and fresh house Guacamole

Salsa & Chips

$2.00

House salsa and crispy Tortilla Chips

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.00

Breaded cream cheese Jalapeno Poppers

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Renards Cheese Curds

French Fries

$5.00

Crinkle cut French Fries

Soup

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$6.00

Burrito

Cali Burrito

$13.95

Carne Asada, House 3 cheese blend, French Fries, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream

Garden Burrito

$12.50

Refried Beans, Rice, Avocado, grilled Bell Peppers & Onion

Chorizo Burrito

$13.25

Grilled Chorizo, Rice, Refried Beans, House cheese blend, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream

Burrito

$13.25

Choice of Al Pastor or Carne Asada, Rice, Refried Beans, House three cheese blend & Salsa

Burrito Bowl

Build your own bowl with choice of Protein, Greens, Beans & Rice

Tacos & Quesadilla

Tacos

Choice of Carne Asada Tacos, Al Pastor Tacos, Cod Tacos, Shrimp Tacos

Quesadilla

$13.95

Choice of Carne Asada - Al Pastor - Chicken - Shrimp, Grilled Bell Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, side of Tortilla Chips

Garden Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled Bell Pepper, Onion, Spinach, mixed cheese blend, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Lunch House Specials

Asada Plate

$17.50

8 oz Skirt Steak, Rice & Beans, mixed cheese blend, Grilled Serano Pepper & three Corn Tortillas

Chile Relleno

$14.50

Roasted Poblano Pepper, cheesy mashed potato filling, Fluffy Egg Batter, side of Rice and three Corn Tortillas

Tamales

$16.50

Three Tamales, choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Steamed in Corn Husks, topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb. patty, house Thousand Island sauce, fried or raw onion, lettuce and Tomato Comes with side of Tortilla Chips

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

choice of Grilled Chicken, house dressing and lettuce. Comes with side of French Fries.

Torta

$13.50

Toasted hoagie roll, Mayo, Refried Beans, choice of Asada-Al pastor-Ham, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Salsa

Cod Sandwich

$12.95

House Battered Cod, homemade Tartar Sauce, topped with cabbage Slaw

Cali Club

$11.25

Crispy Ciabatta, Mayo, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00

Jell-O-Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

KDS Quesadilla

$4.00

KDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

KDS Pancakes

$5.00

KDS French Toast

$5.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Jarrito

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mellow-Yellow

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Hard Drinks

Corona

Modelo

Spotted Cow

Pacifico

White Claw

Coffee/Tea

Reg Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50