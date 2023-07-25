Sunrise Food and Drinks 1463 Egg Harbor Road
Lunch
Appetizer
Corn Salad
Traditional Mexican Street Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Valentina Hot Sauce & Tajin Seasoning
Guac & Chips
Crispy Tortilla Chips and fresh house Guacamole
Salsa & Chips
House salsa and crispy Tortilla Chips
Jalepeno Poppers
Breaded cream cheese Jalapeno Poppers
Cheese Curds
Renards Cheese Curds
French Fries
Crinkle cut French Fries
Burrito
Cali Burrito
Carne Asada, House 3 cheese blend, French Fries, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream
Garden Burrito
Refried Beans, Rice, Avocado, grilled Bell Peppers & Onion
Chorizo Burrito
Grilled Chorizo, Rice, Refried Beans, House cheese blend, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream
Burrito
Choice of Al Pastor or Carne Asada, Rice, Refried Beans, House three cheese blend & Salsa
Burrito Bowl
Build your own bowl with choice of Protein, Greens, Beans & Rice
Tacos & Quesadilla
Tacos
Choice of Carne Asada Tacos, Al Pastor Tacos, Cod Tacos, Shrimp Tacos
Quesadilla
Choice of Carne Asada - Al Pastor - Chicken - Shrimp, Grilled Bell Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, side of Tortilla Chips
Garden Quesadilla
Grilled Bell Pepper, Onion, Spinach, mixed cheese blend, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Lunch House Specials
Asada Plate
8 oz Skirt Steak, Rice & Beans, mixed cheese blend, Grilled Serano Pepper & three Corn Tortillas
Chile Relleno
Roasted Poblano Pepper, cheesy mashed potato filling, Fluffy Egg Batter, side of Rice and three Corn Tortillas
Tamales
Three Tamales, choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Steamed in Corn Husks, topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. patty, house Thousand Island sauce, fried or raw onion, lettuce and Tomato Comes with side of Tortilla Chips
Chicken Sandwich
choice of Grilled Chicken, house dressing and lettuce. Comes with side of French Fries.
Torta
Toasted hoagie roll, Mayo, Refried Beans, choice of Asada-Al pastor-Ham, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Salsa
Cod Sandwich
House Battered Cod, homemade Tartar Sauce, topped with cabbage Slaw
Cali Club
Crispy Ciabatta, Mayo, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato