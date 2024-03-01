Proud to source from local farmers and producers!
Sunset Grill Restaurant
Breakfast
Eggs, Etc.
- One Egg, cooked to order$7.25
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or fresh baked biscuits
- Two Eggs, cooked to order$8.25
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or fresh baked biscuits
- Chicken fried steak with Eggs$13.75
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or fresh baked biscuits
- Chicken fried chicken with Eggs$14.50
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or fresh baked biscuits
- Top Sirloin (center cut) with eggs$16.75
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or fresh baked biscuits
Omelettes
Flapjacks & Such
Our Specialties
Lighter Appetites
Breakfast Sides
Junior Breakfast
Lunch
Sandwiches
Burgers
Junior Lunch and Dinner
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.25
12 years and younger
- Fish and Chips$6.50
13 years and younger
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich$4.75
14 years and younger
- Chicken Strip$6.25
15 years and younger
- Corn Dog$4.95
16 years and younger
- hamburger$7.25
17 years and younger
- Cheeseburger$8.25
18 years and younger
- Mac & Cheese$6.25
19 years and younger
Soup and Sides
South of the Border
Dinner
Dinners
- Angus Beef Ground Siroloin Steak$12.25
- Parmesan Chicken$13.25
- Chicken Strip Dinner$15.95
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.50
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$16.25
- Boneless Pork Loin Chops$15.50
- Fried Prawns$13.25
- Top Sirloin Steak (6oz)$16.50
- Top Sirloin Steak (10oz)$19.95
- Surf and Turf$19.95
- Beer Battered Cod$16.95
- Grilled Salmon$15.95
