Sunset Harbor Grill - 2024
Breakfast
belgian waffe
craving tradition
- american breakfast
2 eggs any style serve with choice of meat ,hashbrowns and tost$14.95
- farmers hashbrowns
hashbrowns with peppers,onions,mushrooms,and melted chaddar cheese.$8.95
- farm fresh eggs (1)
1 egg and tost$5.75
- farm fresh eggs (2)
2 eggs and tost$6.50
- harbor hash
2 eggs with corn beef hash and tost$12.50
french toast
pancakes
- 2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes$7.75
- 2 door County Cherry Pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes with door county cherries$8.75
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes with blueberries$8.75
- 3 buttermilk pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes$8.75
- 3 Cherry Pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes with door county cherries$9.75
- large Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy homade buttermilk cakes with blueberries$9.75
specialty omelet
the healthier side
sides
Lunch/Dinner
appetizers
- fried cheese curds
deep fried cheese curds$9.75
- chicken tenders
4 checken tenders with fries$9.75
- quesadilla
pork or chicken with 3 cheese blend in a crispy flour tortilla salsa and sour cream$10.50
- beer battered onion ring
battered and fried golden brown$8.75
- artichoke spinnach dip
artichoke hearts spinach parmeson cheese with creamy sauce baked to golden brown and choice of warm frech bread or homemade potato chips$12.00
- asian calamari
crispy calamari with sweet thai chili sauce$15.00
- potstickers
chicken veggtable potstickers with homemade coleslaw$13.00
salads and soup
- house salad
mix greens with shredded carrots, tamatoes,cucumbers,croutons, and choice of dressing$9.00
- classic caesar
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese,croutons, ceasar dressing$9.00
- goat cheese pear salad
spinach leaves, goat cheese, pears, candied pecans, golden raisins.$8.00
- door county summer salad
spring greens, dried cherries, candied pecans,goat cheese$8.00
- homemade soup of day
homemade soup of day$5.00
signature sandwiches
- pulled pork
slow roated pulled pork served on a ciabatta bun with bbq sauce on side$13.00
- ham grilled cheese sandwich
ham and swiss cheese on a grilled whole wheat bread$12.00
- classic ruben
tender corn beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese on a grilled rye bread finish with 1000 island dressing$13.00
- charbroiled chicken
tender chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on toasted cibatta bun$13.00
- classic burger
a querter pound certified angus beef on a toated bun$10.00
- perch sandwich
perch fillets deep fried to a golden brown and served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce , american cheese and tartar sauce$15.00
specialty creations
- guacamole bacon
topped with zesty guacamole, bacon, and pepper jack cheese$12.95
- black and blue
blackening spices, crumble blue cheese and grill onions$12.95
- mushroom and swiss
loaded with sauteed mushrooms and topped with swiss cheese$12.95
- smoked cheddar and bacon
cheddar cheese, smoked applewood bacon, bbq sauce and onion rings$12.95
main courses
- roasted chicken breast
herb marinated, mushroom, marsala sauce, garlic mushed potatoes, and vegetsble of the day.$28.00
- blackened ahi tuna
ahi tuna, grilled or seared, serve with mango salsa, garlic mashed potatoes, and vegatable of the day.$30.00
- grilled salmon
wild-cut salmon with extra virgin olive oil and then grilled to perfection, served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegatable of the day.$30.00
- broiled whitefish
fresh door county withfish broiled and served with drawn butter, tartar sauce , garlic mashed potatoes, and vegatable of day.$28.00
- bbq baby back ribs
smoky and sweet bbq sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and vegatable of the day$28.00
- pork chop
bone-in pork chop charbroiled to perfection, fiinished with mushrooms and onions, red wine sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes, and vegetables of the day.$28.00
- ultimate style new york steak
NY steak, gorgonzola cheese, merlot demi glaze, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and vegetable of day.$35.00
- featured steak
prime cut usda choose certified angus beef seasoning and charbroiled to your liking, served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegatable of day.$35.00
- ckicken alfredo
grilled chicken and our rich creamy homemade alfredo sauce tossed with spanach and fettuccine pasta.$28.00
- cajun shrimp pasta
sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, red onions, andouille sausage, cajun seasoning, cream sauce, fettuccne pasta.$30.00
toast and sides
sides
Beer/Wine
Beer
- point$4.75
- old style$4.75
- blue moon$5.00
- coors light$4.75
- guinness$5.75
- corona extra$5.00
- new glarus spotted cow$5.00
- new glarus moon man$5.00
- new glarus totally naked$5.00
- bud lite$4.75
- dc brewing co. polka king porter$5.00
- dc brewing co. vacationland ipa$5.00
- ob trolley red$5.00
- odouls amber$5.00
- bridge up brewingco$5.00