Sunset Sushi
Sake by the Bottle (Deep Copy)
Wine by the Bottle (Deep Copy)
- Chateau Canadel$80.00
Delicate yet strong flavors of strawberries, red currant, and citrus on the palate. A light, elegant finish rounds out this bottle of rosé.
- Domaine Bouard Bonnefoy Chassange Montrachet Morgeot Les Petits 1er Close Cru$180.00
White wine with a refined scent of grapefruit, candied lemon, pineapple, toast and flint. Pure and refined in taste and with an invigorating freshness. The finale is minutes long with burnt butter, hazelnut and mineral complex nuances.
- Lanson Pére & Fils Brut Blanc de Blancs$98.00
Fresh aromas combine the impression of vitality and spring-time scents, together with hints of toast and honey. On the palate, bouquets of ripe fruits and citrus.
- Lucien Albrecht Crémant d'Alsace$65.00
Flavors of strawberry and wild cherry fruit, with a touch of richness on the mid palate. It is balanced with dry, crisp acidity and complimented with a creamy texture and long finish.
- Von Winning Riesling TRK$78.00
The palate is vibrant and juicy, with flavors of underripe apricot and yellow peach, Cara Cara orange and a kiss of jasmine. Beautifully focused, with great acidity and plenty of texture.