Sunshine HK Cafe 635 Laurel Street
Food
Special Deals 本店優惠套餐
Sunshine All Day Breakfast - 陽光早餐全日供應
- A 餐 Breakfast A$14.50
3 X Bacon, 2 Eggs, 1 x Hash Brown, 1 x White Toast with Butter. 3 x 煙肉+ 2 x 蛋+ 1 x 炸薯餅 + 1 x 牛油多士
- B 餐 Breakfast B$14.50
3 x Pork Sausages, 2 x Eggs, 1 Hash Brown, 1 x White Toast with Butter. 3 x 豬柳腸 + 2 x 蛋+ 1 x 炸薯餅 + 1 x 牛油多士
- Breakfast Deluxe / 早晨全餐$14.95
2 x Bacon, 2 Pork Sausages, 2 x Eggs, 1 Hash Brown, 1 White Toast with Butter (items delivered will not be arranged as displayed). =) 2 x 煙肉 + 2 x 豬柳腸 + 2 x 蛋+ 1 x 炸薯餅 + 1 x 牛油多士 (物品不會按顯示排列) =)
Appetizer / 頭盤
- Dim Sum Combo 點心寶盤$13.95
BBQ pork bun, sticky rice bun, chiu chow dumpling, pork siu mai, shrimp dumpling叉燒包, 糯米卷, 潮州粉果, 豬肉燒賣, 蝦餃. Items contain nuts, seafood or other allergens
- Dim Sum Style Chicken Claws 港式風味鳳爪$7.50
- Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨$7.50
- Sticky Rice Bun 糯米卷$7.50
3 pcs. Contains peanut, nuts, sesame related ingredients
- Chiu Chow Dumplings 潮州粉果$7.50
3 pcs. Contains peanuts, nuts, sesame-related ingredients
- 8 Fish Siu Mai 魚蓉燒賣$7.50
Sweet soy sauce included (contains sesame oil)
- Xiao Long Bao 小籠包$12.95
8 pcs. Steamed pork dumplings which may contain sesame / nuts-related ingredients
- Garlic & Pepper Chicken Wings / 脆蒜鷄翼$13.95
8 pcs
- Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings / 椒鹽鷄翼$14.95
8 pcs
- Salt & Pepper Fried Tofu / 椒鹽豆腐$10.50
- Mini Buns 小饅頭$5.25
- Big Three Dragons 大三元$12.50
3 types of extremely popular Hong Kong street snacks (6 pcs fish Siu Mai, plain rice roll, 4 pcs curry fish balls)- items and sauces contain sesame and nuts-related ingredients
- Sweet Soy Milk and Chinese Fried Donut 甜豆漿 and 油炸鬼$10.75
- Chinese Fried Donut 油炸鬼$5.00
Freshly deep fried per order!
- Fried Tofu / 炸豆腐$9.50
- Sweet Condensed Milk and Butter Toast 奶油多$6.25
- Big Four Happiness 大四喜$12.95
4 of our special, freshly steamed snacks (6 pcs fish siu mai, shrimp rice roll, 1 chiu chow dumpling 潮州粉果, 1 sticky rice bun 糯米卷- come with peanut sauce and sweet soy sauce on the side 配花生醬 and 甜豉油- food contains sesame/nuts related ingredients
- Japanese Style Pork Cutlet 日式吉列豬扒$7.95
- Japanese Style Fish Cutlet 日式吉列魚$8.50
- Japanese Style Chicken Cutlet 日式吉列雞扒$7.50
- Hong Kong Style French Toast 港式西多士$7.95
- Sweet Condensed Milk and Peanut Butter Toast 奶醬多$6.25
- Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce /蠔油芥蘭$13.95
- Boiled Lettuce with Oyster Sauce /蠔油生菜$11.95
- French Fries 炸薯條$6.95
- Rice Roll with Hoisin and Peanut Sauce / 混醬豬腸粉$8.75
Contains peanuts, sesame and/or nuts related products.
- Rice Roll with Dried Shrimp/ 蝦米腸粉$8.75
Contains peanuts, sesame and/or nuts related products.
- Curry Fish Balls / 咖哩魚蛋$7.95
8 pcs
Baked Rice/ Spaghetti / 焗飯/意粉
- Baked Pork Chop with Cheese and Tomato Sauce 芝士茄汁焗豬扒$15.95
- Chicken with Cheese and Tomato Sauce / 芝士茄汁焗雞扒$15.95
- Baked Ham and Cheese with Tomato Sauce / 番茄汁焗芝士火腿$15.95
- Baked Shrimp with Cheese and Tomato Sauce / 芝士茄汁焗蝦仁$17.95
- Fish Fillet with Cheese and Tomato Sauce / 茄汁焗石斑$18.95
- Minced Beef and Egg Over Rice / 窩蛋免治牛肉飯$15.95
- Bolognese Sauce Baked with Cheese 芝士焗肉醬$15.95
- Pork Chop with White Cream Sauce / 白汁焗豬扒$15.95
- Baked Ham and Cheese with White Cream Sauce/ 白汁焗火腿芝士$15.95
- Baked Shrimp with Cheese and White Cream Sauce / 芝士白汁焗蝦仁$17.95
- Seafood Baked with White Cream Sauce and Cheese / 芝士白汁焗海鮮$18.95
- Chicken with White Cream Sauce / 白汁焗雞扒$15.95
- Fish Fillet with Cheese & White Cream Sauce / 芝士白汁焗石斑$18.95
- Baked Shrimp with Portuguese Sauce / 葡汁焗蝦仁$17.95
- Fish Fillet & Portuguese Sauce / 葡汁焗石斑$18.95
- Chicken with Portuguese Sauce / 焗葡國雞$15.95
- Pork Chop with Portuguese Sauce / 葡汁焗豬扒$15.95
Rice or Spaghetti Plate / 碟飯 或 意粉
- Fish Fillet with Creamy Corn Sauce 粟米忌廉石斑$18.95
- Steamed Chicken Claws and Spare Ribs Over White Rice 鳳爪排骨飯$15.25
- Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce / 黑椒汁雞扒$15.95
- Pork Chop with Black Pepper Sauce / 黑椒汁豬扒$15.95
- Chicken Wings with Black Pepper Sauce/ 黑椒汁雞翼$15.95
- Lemongrass Pork Chop / 香茅豬排$17.95
- Orange Chicken / 香橙雞$16.95
- Japanese Style Pork Cutlet 日式吉列豬扒餐$17.25
- Japanese Style Chicken Cutlet 日式吉列雞扒餐$17.25
- Japanese Style Fish Cutlet 日式吉列魚餐$19.25
- Chicken with Curry / 咖哩雞球 或 雞扒$15.95
- Beef with Curry / 咖哩牛肉$15.95Out of stock
- Pork Chop with Curry / 咖哩汁豬扒$15.95
- Shrimp with Curry / 咖哩汁蝦仁$17.95
Sizzling Platters 鐵板類
Noodle /粉麵
- Preserved Mustard Green with Shredded Pork 榨菜肉絲$14.50
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Pickled Vegetable with Shreded Pork 雪菜肉絲$14.50
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Steamed Spare Ribs Over Flat Rice Noodle 排骨蒸河粉/腸粉$14.50
- Fish Balls Noodle Soup / 魚蛋$14.50
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Special Combo Fish Balls and Sliced Fried Fish Cake / 魚蛋, 魚片$14.75
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Beef Balls Noodle Soup / 牛丸$14.75
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- 魚,牛 Fish and Beef Balls Noodle Soup / 雙丸湯麵$14.75
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Fish, Beef, Cuttlefish, Fish Tofu with Seaweed / 紫菜四寶 (魚蛋,牛丸,墨魚 丸,魚腐）$14.95
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Cuttlefish Balls with Seaweed / 紫菜墨魚丸$14.95
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Spicy Sauce with Minced Pork Over Noodle / 京都炸醬撈麵$14.95
Macaroni or Instant Noodle / 通心粉 / 公仔麵
- Ham and Egg / 火腿煎蛋$11.95
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Ham / 火腿$11.25
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Spam / 餐肉$11.25
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
- Spam and Egg / 餐肉煎蛋$11.95
All soup based products may contain sesame oil / nuts related ingredients
Additional Side Order 附加
Hong Kong nostalgic snacks 香港懷舊小吃
Drinks
Beverages / 飲品
- Hot Milk Tea / 熱奶茶$4.95
12 Oz
- Iced Milk Tea / 凍奶茶$5.25
16 oz
- 罐裝 Thai Ice Tea (Can) / 泰式奶茶$3.50
- Hot Lemon Tea 熱檸茶$4.95
- Iced Lemon Tea 凍檸茶$5.25
- Hot Lemon Water 熱檸水$4.95
- Sweet Iced Lemon Water 凍檸水$5.25
- Sweet Soy Milk 甜豆漿$5.95
(In a cup)
- Vita 维他飲品$3.25
- Ramune/Sangaria Soda 氣水$4.75
- Canned Soda 罐裝氣水$3.00
- Bottled Water 瓶裝水$2.00
- Drinkable Konjac Jelly$3.00
- Bottled Soda 樽裝氣水$4.00