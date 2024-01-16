Sunshine Tomato Pizzeria 5A Liberty Lane
Full Menu
Salads
- Baby Kale, Strawberry Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese, Almond, Strawberries, Cucumber, Crouton$12.95
- Baby Arugula, Chick Peas , Sweet Potato, Feta, Tabouleh, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds$12.95
- Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tom, Red Onion, Carrot, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette$12.95
- Baby Spinach, Hard Egg, Blue Cheese, Blood Orange Shallot Vinaigrette, Golden Raisins$12.95
- Baby Greens, Hearts of Palm, Mango, Corn, Black Bean Salsa, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Pepitas, Cilantro Spicy Dressing$12.95
- Iceberg, Tzatziki Dressing, Tomato, Pita Chips, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chick Peas, Feta cheese$12.95
- Romaine, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Crouton, White Anchovy, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Red Peppers Lemon Garlic Dressing$12.95
- Kids Salad
Crunchy romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, choice of dressing$12.95
Pizza by the Slice
Pizza
- Burrata
Parmesan, tomato sauce, basil and oregano$18.00
- Eggplant
Nduja, zucchini, pancetta, tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella$19.00
- Fig and Prosciutto
Dried figs, fresh mozzarella, arugula$18.00
- Fungi Picante
Calabrian peppers, cippolini onion, mushroom ragout, mozzarella$19.00
- Margherita
Buffalo mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, garlic oil$16.00
- Old School Cheese$16.00
- Pepperoni and Sausage
Sweet peppers and charred onion, mozzarella and Parmesan$19.00
- Southern Pizza
Honey hot sauce, chicken, pepperoncini, pepperoni, blue cheese, mozzarella$18.00
- White Pizza
Ricotta, pesto, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, spinach$18.00
- Hawiiaan$18.00
- Egg and Sausage$18.00
Desserts
Sunshine Tomato Pizzeria Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 803-1001
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM