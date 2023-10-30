Sunshyne's Steak in a Sack NEW
Steak in a Sack DoorDash Menu
Breakfast
Golden French Toast topped with Fresh Strawberries
Breakfast(Omelette)
An Omelette with Juicy Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onions and Green Peppers.
(Ham, Onions, Green Peppers)
(Mush., GP, On., Tom.)
Delicious vegetable Omelet with Spinach and Cheese
Breakfast(Side Order)
Breakfast (Sandwiches)
Drinks
Specialty Items
9” SUBMARINES (Regular)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
L, T, M & Onions
L, T, M & On
L, T, M & On
(mushroom, green pepper, LTM & On)
with L, T, M, & On
(ham, salami, cheese, L,T,M, O&V)
LTM (hot or cold)
L,T,M, & Raw ON
LTM (6 Strips of bacon)
L, T, M & On (hot or cold)
Lettuce, Tomatoe, Mayo
(2 cakes) w/ Tartar Sauce
Sandwiches
(Corned Beef, Swiss Ch, Sauerkraut & Russ. Dress)
(Angus Cheeseburger wrapped in Egg Omelet.)
Dinners
All Day Platters
Crab Cake, Cod Fish & Shrimp French Fries & Coleslaw
Beef Patty topped with Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Onion rings with our sweet house sauce.
Side Order
Homemade Soups
Kids Meal
Pancake/French Toast; 2 side; sm drink
Burger, sm Fry, and sm drink
Hot Dog, sm Fry and sm drink
Sub, chips, and sm drink
Sub, chips, and sm drink
Sandwich, chips, sm drink
Sandwich, chips, sm drink
Sandwich, chips, sm drink
Tenders, Sm Fry, Sm drink
Wings, sm fry, Sm drink
Chicken Wings
