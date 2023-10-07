Sun's Kitchen
Popular Items
Braised Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Street Food 街边小吃
Skewer Flight 烧烤集锦
A collection of popular street skewers from Sun's Kitchen. Lamb Skewers (3), Beef Skewers (3), Broccoli Skewers (2), Tofu Triangles (2), Fish Cakes (2) and Mini Sausages (2).
Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉
Crispy juicy lamb pieces coated with cumin, spice mix, cooked with chili pepper, sesame and cilantro.
Lamb Skewers (5) 羊肉串
Premium lamb leg meat. 羊肉串
Eggplant 烧烤茄子
Chinese street food eggplant with garlic, scallion, chili peppers and spices. 燒烤茄子
Beef Skewers (5) 牛肉串
Premium beef skewers made of ribeye steak. 牛肉串
Spicy Green Beans 干煸四季豆
Mini Sausages (2) 亲亲肠
Tofu Triangles (2) 豆腐串
Broccoli Skewers (3) 西兰花串
Fish Cakes (2) 鱼豆腐
Fish cake skewers 魚豆腐.
Dumplings 饺子
Dumpling Flight 饺子集锦
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. Flavors included in the Dumping Flight are: Pork & Chive (White), Beef & Carrot (Yellow), Chicken & Mushroom (Pink), Veggie (Green) and Shrimp & Chicken (Violet). CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Shellfish
Pork & Chive Dumplings 猪肉韭菜饺子
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
Veggie Dumplings (Vegan) 素菜饺子
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Beef & Carrot Dumplings 牛肉胡萝卜饺子
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. CONTAINS: Soy, Egg, Wheat, Shellfish
Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings 鸡肉蘑菇饺子
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Shellfish
Shrimp & Chicken Dumplings 虾肉鸡肉饺子
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice. CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Shellfish
Ma-La 麻辣
Ma-La Wontons (10 pcs) 红油抄手
Handmade Pork and Scallion wontons tossed in our signature house-made Ma-La (numbing and spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The Numbing & Spicy spice level is the true authentic taste of Ma-La Szehcuan cuisine, made from Szechuan peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken 辣子鸡
Also known as La-Zi-Ji (辣子鸡). It is a signature Szechuan style dish which consists of cubed chicken, dried chili peppers, Chinese peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds. The chicken meat is crispy on the outside and remain tender and flavorful on the inside. Although there are lots of dried chili peppers used in this dish, the chicken doesn’t taste as spicy as it looks. Common way to enjoy this dish is to pick out the chicken and leave the chili peppers out. The Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken offers truly bold flavors that are well-balanced.
Ma-La Cold Noodle (Vegan) 麻辣冷面
Ma-La is the spicy and numbing flavor in Szechuan style Chinese cuisine. It is made from Chinese peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices simmered with oil. Ma-La is one of the most popular and unique flavors in traditional Chinese cuisine. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Noodles 面
Braised Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Ja Jang Noodle 炸酱面
Fresh, saucy, and delicious, Ja Jang Noodles (炸酱面 or Zhajiang Mian) is one of Beijing's most famous native foods. Ja Jang is a style of fried sauce noodles, and it contains soybean paste, pork, scallion, and various vegetables. At Sun's Kitchens, we base our Ja Jang Noodles on our family recipe passed down for many generations. CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
Dan Dan Noodles (also known as Dan Dan Mian 担担面) is a classic Szechuan style noodle dish started as a street food from Chengdu in the 1800's. The name translate directly as "noodles carried on a pole". The pole was attached to two baskets, one holding the ingredients, the other holding the cookware. In its earliest form, it was carried by walking street vendors who sold the dish to people passing by. Sun's Kitchen's Dan Dan Noodles is served with pork, scallion and pickled vegetables, tossed with our signature Ma-La (Numbing & Spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. It's also available in Mild, a non-spicy well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.
Hot & Dry Noodle (Vegan) 热干面
CONTAINS: Wheat, Peanut, Soy
Sesame Noodle (Vegan) 芝麻酱面
CONTAINS: Wheat, Peanut, Soy
Rice Bowl 饭
Cold Dishes 涼菜
Garlic Cucumber (Vegan) 蒜蓉黃瓜
CONTAINS: Soy
Ma-La Cucumber (Vegan) 麻辣黄瓜
Ma-La is the spicy and numbing flavor in Szechuan style Chinese cuisine. It is made from Chinese peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices simmered with oil. Ma-La is one of the most popular and unique flavors in traditional Chinese cuisine. CONTAINS: Soy
Garlic Shredded Tofu (Vegan) 蒜蓉豆腐丝
CONTAINS: Soy
Ma-La Shredded Tofu (Vegan) 麻辣豆腐丝
Ma-La is the spicy and numbing flavor in Szechuan style Chinese cuisine. It is made from Chinese peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices simmered with oil. Ma-La is one of the most popular and unique flavors in traditional Chinese cuisine. CONTAINS: Soy