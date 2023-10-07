Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken 辣子鸡

$13.50

Also known as La-Zi-Ji (辣子鸡). It is a signature Szechuan style dish which consists of cubed chicken, dried chili peppers, Chinese peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds. The chicken meat is crispy on the outside and remain tender and flavorful on the inside. Although there are lots of dried chili peppers used in this dish, the chicken doesn’t taste as spicy as it looks. Common way to enjoy this dish is to pick out the chicken and leave the chili peppers out. The Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken offers truly bold flavors that are well-balanced.