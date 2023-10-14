Popular Items

CACHAPA WITH 1/2 PICANHA

CACHAPA WITH 1/2 PICANHA

$22.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

BOTTLE

COLOMBIANA

$3.00

POSTOBON MANZANA

$3.00

MONSTER ENERGY

$5.00Out of stock

REDBULL

$5.00Out of stock

PAPELON CON LIMON

$5.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

frescolita

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

JUICES

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00Out of stock

MANGO JUICE

$5.00Out of stock

Guanabana

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$5.00

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$5.00

TAMARIND JUICE

$5.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO (colada)

$1.99

AMERICANO

$2.99

CORTADITO

$2.50

CAPUCCINO

$4.75

FOODS

APPETIZER

SUPER PORK BELLY

SUPER PORK BELLY

$11.99

juicy porkbelly, accompanied by our special bbq sauce and long onion

AREPITAS DULCE CON NATA 6unidade

AREPITAS DULCE CON NATA 6unidade

$7.99

Arepas stuffed with white cheese, accompanied by cream

SUPER TEQUENOS

SUPER TEQUENOS

$8.99

delicious cheese fingers.

 CANASTA toston

CANASTA toston

$11.99

Tostones with Pork loin with our homemade bbq sauce.

8 SIDES SAMPLER

8 SIDES SAMPLER

$29.99

Empanada queso

$3.50

Empanada pollo

$3.50

Empanada mechada

$3.50

Empanada molida

$3.50

SUPER AREPAS

AREPA PICANHA

AREPA PICANHA

$14.99
AREPA WOOD-FIRED MEAT

AREPA WOOD-FIRED MEAT

$14.99
AREPA CHICKEN W/ BACON

AREPA CHICKEN W/ BACON

$14.99
AREPA LOMO DE CERDO (PORK SHOULDER)

AREPA LOMO DE CERDO (PORK SHOULDER)

$14.99
AREPA MIXTA

AREPA MIXTA

$14.99

arepa chorizo

$14.99

Arepa queso mano

$6.99

arepa queso rallado

$6.99

AREPA queso mano y tajada

$10.99

SUPER PATACON

SUPER PATACON

SUPER PATACON

$14.99
SUPER PATACON MIXTO

SUPER PATACON MIXTO

$14.99

SUPER TACOS

SUPER TACOS

SUPER TACOS

$14.99

Choice of carne en vara, picanha, lomo, chorizo of chicken. served pico de gallo, white cheese and guasacaca.

CACHAPA

CACHAPA WITH SOFT CHEESE

$12.99
CACHAPA WITH 1/2 PICANHA

CACHAPA WITH 1/2 PICANHA

$22.99
CACAHAPA WITH 1/2 WOOD-FIRE STEAK

CACAHAPA WITH 1/2 WOOD-FIRE STEAK

$22.99
CACHAPA WITH 1/2 LOMO DE CERDO (PORK SHOULDER)

CACHAPA WITH 1/2 LOMO DE CERDO (PORK SHOULDER)

$20.99

CACHAPA WITH 1/2 CHICKEN

$20.99

CACHAPA 1/2 MIXTA

$22.99

SANDWICH PEPITO

PEPITO CHICKEN

$17.99

PEPITO LOMO DE CERDO (PORK SHOULDER)

$17.99
PEPITO MIXTO

PEPITO MIXTO

$17.99
PEPITO DE PICANHA

PEPITO DE PICANHA

$17.99
PEPITO WOOD FIRED STEAK (CARNE EN VARA)

PEPITO WOOD FIRED STEAK (CARNE EN VARA)

$17.99

PEPITO DE CHORIZO

$17.99

BURGERS

ANGUS BURGER

ANGUS BURGER

$14.99
LLANERA BURGER

LLANERA BURGER

$14.99

SPECIAL BURGER

$14.99

SOPAS

SUPER RIB SOUP

SUPER RIB SOUP

$14.99

SINGLE MEAL

1/2LB PLATTER

1/2LB PLATTER

1LB PLATTER

1LB PLATTER

1/2LB MIXTO PLATER - CHOOSE 2

1/2LB MIXTO PLATER - CHOOSE 2

$15.99

juicy mixed wood-fired mince served with 2 sides.

1LB MIXTO PLATTER - CHOOSE 2

1LB MIXTO PLATTER - CHOOSE 2

$24.99

juicy mixed wood-fired mince served with 2 sides.

FAMILY COMBOS

2LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 4 PEOPLE

2LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 4 PEOPLE

$110.99

excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 1 cachapa of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.

2LB BEEF PARRILLA - 4 PEOPLE

2LB BEEF PARRILLA - 4 PEOPLE

$125.99

excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.

3LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 6 PEOPLE

3LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 6 PEOPLE

$149.00

excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 3 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 6 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.

POSTRES

TRES LECHES

$7.99

QUESILLO

$7.99Out of stock

MARQUESA LIMON

$7.99

MARQUESA PASSION FRUIT

$7.99Out of stock

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.99

PINEAPPLE & PAPAYA MOUSSE

$7.99Out of stock

SERVICIO

WHITE RICE

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

MASHED YUCA GRATINADA

$5.00

BOILED YUCA

$4.00

CORN ON COB

$4.00

YUCA STICKS

$4.00

HOMEMADE MADUROS

$4.00

TOSTONES

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

AVOCADO SALAD

$7.00

SWEET KALE SALAD

$5.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

QUESO DE MANO

$8.00

HALLAQUITA 4 UNITS

$7.00
MORCILLA 2 UNITS

MORCILLA 2 UNITS

$7.00

2 units of wood-fired morcilla.

2 CHORIZO

2 CHORIZO

$6.99

wood-fired chorizo.

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE 16ONZ

$8.99

HOT SAUCE 16ONZ

$8.99

GREEN SAUCE 16ONZ

$8.99

GUASACACA 16ONZ

$10.99

Arepita frita 4 unidades

$4.99

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99
KIDS MEAL

KIDS MEAL

$10.99

The most important thing is the children and for them we have the children's menu. Choose the protein and 2 sides. Remember to ask them for something to drink and complete your wood-fired meal.

