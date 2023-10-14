Super Arepa Churrasqueria & Carne En Vara
DRINKS
BOTTLE
JUICES
FOODS
APPETIZER
SUPER PORK BELLY
juicy porkbelly, accompanied by our special bbq sauce and long onion
AREPITAS DULCE CON NATA 6unidade
Arepas stuffed with white cheese, accompanied by cream
SUPER TEQUENOS
delicious cheese fingers.
CANASTA toston
Tostones with Pork loin with our homemade bbq sauce.
8 SIDES SAMPLER
Empanada queso
Empanada pollo
Empanada mechada
Empanada molida
SUPER AREPAS
SUPER PATACON
SUPER TACOS
CACHAPA
SANDWICH PEPITO
SOPAS
SINGLE MEAL
FAMILY COMBOS
2LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 4 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 1 cachapa of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
2LB BEEF PARRILLA - 4 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
3LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 6 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 3 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 6 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
POSTRES
SERVICIO
WHITE RICE
BLACK BEANS
MASHED YUCA GRATINADA
BOILED YUCA
CORN ON COB
YUCA STICKS
HOMEMADE MADUROS
TOSTONES
FRENCH FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
COLESLAW
AVOCADO SALAD
SWEET KALE SALAD
SHREDDED CHEESE
QUESO DE MANO
HALLAQUITA 4 UNITS
MORCILLA 2 UNITS
2 units of wood-fired morcilla.
2 CHORIZO
wood-fired chorizo.
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE 16ONZ
HOT SAUCE 16ONZ
GREEN SAUCE 16ONZ
GUASACACA 16ONZ
Arepita frita 4 unidades
KIDS MENU
DRINKS (3PD)
BOTTLE
JUICES
FOODS (3PD)
APPETIZER
SUPER PORK BELLY
juicy porkbelly, accompanied by our special bbq sauce and long onion
AREPITAS DULCE CON NATA 6unidade
Arepas stuffed with white cheese, accompanied by cream
SUPER TEQUENOS
delicious cheese fingers.
CANASTA toston
Tostones with Pork loin with our homemade bbq sauce.
8 SIDES SAMPLER
SUPER AREPAS
SUPER PATACON
SUPER TACOS
CACHAPA
SANDWICH PEPITO
SOPAS
SINGLE MEAL
FAMILY COMBOS
2LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 4 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 1 cachapa of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
2LB BEEF PARRILLA - 4 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 2 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 4 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
3LB PARRILLA MIXTA - 6 PEOPLE
excellent option to share with family. This special has it all. 3 pounds of your favorite meat, 2 cachapas of cheese plus 6 sides. Add extra sides and complete your experience at our steakhouse.
POSTRES
INDIVIDUAL SIDES
WHITE RICE
BLACK BEANS
MASHED YUCA GRATINADA
BOILED YUCA
CORN ON COB
YUCA STICKS
HOMEMADE MADUROS
TOSTONES
FRENCH FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
COLESLAW
AVOCADO SALAD
SWEET KALE SALAD
SHREDDED CHEESE
QUESO DE MANO
HALLAQUITA 4 UNITS
MORCILLA 2 UNITS
2 units of wood-fired morcilla.
2 CHORIZO
wood-fired chorizo.