Drinks

Milk Tea

$6.50

Fruit Tea

$6.50

Smoothies

$7.00Out of stock

Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane

$6.00

Sugarcane drink

Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane Kumquat

$6.00

Cafe Sua Da / Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk

Cafe Den Da/Nong / Black Iced or Hot Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese iced coffee (black)

Cafe Sua NONG / Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese hot coffee with condensed milk

Da Chanh Tu'o'i / Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Da Chanh Muoi / Salted Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Salted lime lemonade

Tra NONG / Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot tea

Tra Da Duong / Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet iced tea

Nuoc Ngot / Sodas

$2.00

Canned beverages and sodas (Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper)

Bottled Water

$2.00

Food

Khai Vi - Appetizers

Cha Gio / Fried Eggrolls

$4.95

Fried eggrolls. Contains meat. (3 per order)

Cha Gio Chay / Fried Vegetable Eggrolls

$4.95

Vegetable Fried Crispy Eggrolls. (3 per order)

Goi Cuon Tom Thit / Shrimp & Pork Fresh Spring Rolls

$4.95

Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and pork. (2 per order)

Thit Nuong Cuon / Fresh Pork Spring Rolls

$4.95

Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork. (2 per order)

Ga Nuong Cuon / Chicken Spring Rolls

$4.95

Fresh spring rolls with chicken. (2 Per order)

Goi Cuon Chay / Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$4.95

Vegetarian Fresh Spring rolls. (2 per order)

Bánh Mì - Baguette Sandwhiches

Banh Mi Trung Chien - Fried Egg*

$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with fried egg. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with grilled pork

Banh Mi Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with grilled chicken

Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Combination

$5.25

Vietnamese French bread special

Banh Mi Cha Ca - Fried Fish Cake

$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with fried fish cakes.

Banh Mi Xiu Mai - Marinara Meatballs

$5.25

Meatball Banh Mi

Banh Mi Ca Hop - Sardines

$5.25

Banh Mi with Sardines, sauteed onions, and tomato sauce.

Banh Mi Chay - Vegetarian

$5.25

Vegetarian Banh Mi.

Banh Mi Cha Lua

$5.25

Banh Mi Bo Luc Lac - Sauteed Steak

$7.25Out of stock

Vietnamese French bread with sautéed shaking beef

Phở - Vietnamese Noodle Soup

Pho Duoi Bo / Oxtail

$18.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with oxtail CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Dac Biet / Combination*

$14.95

Special combination noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illnes

Pho Tai / Filet Tenderloin Steak*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet tenderloin steak. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Sach / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Tripe*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Bo Vien / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Meatballs*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and beef meatballs. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Chin / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Brisket*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and well done brisket. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Nam / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Flank Beef*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and flank. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Gau / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Fatty Brisket*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and fat brisket. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Tai Gan / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Tendon*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with rare filet tenderloin steak and Tendon. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Pho Ga / Chicken

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with choice of dark or white meat chicken CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Bo Vien / Meatballs

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with beef meatballs CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Chin, Nam, Gau, Gan, Sach - Brisket, flank, fatty brisket, tendon, and tripe

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with well done brisket, flank, fat brisket, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Tom / Shrimp

$18.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Hai San / Seafood

$18.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with seafood (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Chay / Vegetarian

$13.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with vegetables. Vegetables will include Nappa, Bok Choy, Carrots, Broccoli, Tofu, and Mushrooms. (veggie broth). Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Com - Rice Plates

Com Bo Luc Lac / Shaking Beef

$17.95

Rice with sautéed shaking beef (filet mignon)

Chef Specials

Bo Kho / Beef Stew

$15.95

Spicy Vietnamese beef stew with noodles

Com Ca Ri Ga / Chicken Curry

$15.95

Chicken curry (with rice)

Kids

Kids Pho Tai

$9.95

Small Kids Pho in a plastic bowl with minced well done steak. CAUTION: Broth may still be hot even for kids. Be careful when serving children hot food.