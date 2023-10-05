Pho Tai Chin / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Brisket*

$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and well done brisket. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition