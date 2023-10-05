Super Banh Mi Pho 1560 Indian Trl Lilburn Rd
Giải Khát / Drinks
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Smoothies
Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane
Sugarcane drink
Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane Kumquat
Cafe Sua Da / Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk
Cafe Den Da/Nong / Black Iced or Hot Coffee
Vietnamese iced coffee (black)
Cafe Sua NONG / Vietnamese Hot Coffee
Vietnamese hot coffee with condensed milk
Da Chanh Tu'o'i / Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Da Chanh Muoi / Salted Lemonade
Salted lime lemonade
Tra NONG / Hot Tea
Hot tea
Tra Da Duong / Sweet Iced Tea
Sweet iced tea
Nuoc Ngot / Sodas
Canned beverages and sodas (Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper)
Bottled Water
Food
Khai Vi - Appetizers
Cha Gio / Fried Eggrolls
Fried eggrolls. Contains meat. (3 per order)
Cha Gio Chay / Fried Vegetable Eggrolls
Vegetable Fried Crispy Eggrolls. (3 per order)
Goi Cuon Tom Thit / Shrimp & Pork Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and pork. (2 per order)
Thit Nuong Cuon / Fresh Pork Spring Rolls
Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork. (2 per order)
Ga Nuong Cuon / Chicken Spring Rolls
Fresh spring rolls with chicken. (2 Per order)
Goi Cuon Chay / Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Vegetarian Fresh Spring rolls. (2 per order)
Bánh Mì - Baguette Sandwhiches
Banh Mi Trung Chien - Fried Egg*
Vietnamese French bread with fried egg. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
Vietnamese French bread with grilled pork
Banh Mi Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
Vietnamese French bread with grilled chicken
Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Combination
Vietnamese French bread special
Banh Mi Cha Ca - Fried Fish Cake
Vietnamese French bread with fried fish cakes.
Banh Mi Xiu Mai - Marinara Meatballs
Meatball Banh Mi
Banh Mi Ca Hop - Sardines
Banh Mi with Sardines, sauteed onions, and tomato sauce.
Banh Mi Chay - Vegetarian
Vegetarian Banh Mi.
Banh Mi Cha Lua
Banh Mi Bo Luc Lac - Sauteed Steak
Vietnamese French bread with sautéed shaking beef
Phở - Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Pho Duoi Bo / Oxtail
Vietnamese noodle soup with oxtail CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Dac Biet / Combination*
Special combination noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illnes
Pho Tai / Filet Tenderloin Steak*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet tenderloin steak. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Sach / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Tripe*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Bo Vien / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Meatballs*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and beef meatballs. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Chin / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Brisket*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and well done brisket. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Nam / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Flank Beef*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and flank. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Gau / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Fatty Brisket*
Vietnamese noodle soup with filet steak and fat brisket. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Tai Gan / Filet Tenderloin Steak, Tendon*
Vietnamese noodle soup with rare filet tenderloin steak and Tendon. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Pho Ga / Chicken
Vietnamese noodle soup with choice of dark or white meat chicken CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Bo Vien / Meatballs
Vietnamese noodle soup with beef meatballs CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Chin, Nam, Gau, Gan, Sach - Brisket, flank, fatty brisket, tendon, and tripe
Vietnamese noodle soup with well done brisket, flank, fat brisket, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Tom / Shrimp
Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Hai San / Seafood
Vietnamese noodle soup with seafood (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Chay / Vegetarian
Vietnamese noodle soup with vegetables. Vegetables will include Nappa, Bok Choy, Carrots, Broccoli, Tofu, and Mushrooms. (veggie broth). Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho Combo Special
