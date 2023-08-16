Super Chicken Germantown
CHICKEN MEALS
1/4 DARK
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 WHITE
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/2 CHICKEN
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/2 CHICKEN WHITE
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, two quarter white meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1 CHICKEN + 2 SIDES
WHOLE CHICKEN (ONLY)
FAMILY SPECIALS
Specialties
LOMO SALTADO
Strips of Tender Steak sauteed with Onions and Tomatoes served over French fries and rice.
CARNE ASADA
Grilled steak platter, served with two sides.
TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE
Tender steak with onions and tomatoes, served over linguini pasta.
Bistec a lo Pobre
Grilled Steak w/fries, salad, plantain and 1 egg.
POLLO SALTADO
Tender Chicken sauteed with onions and tomatoes + french fries and rice.
TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO
PESCADO FRITO
Fried tilapia Served with 2 side orders.
CEVICHE
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and peruvian spices served with sweet potato.
CHICHARRON + 2 SIDES
Fried pork served with sides of your choice.