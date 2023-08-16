Popular Items

Plantain

$3.25+

CHICHARRON + 2 SIDES

$13.99

Fried pork served with sides of your choice.

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

Grilled steak platter, served with two sides.

CHICKEN MEALS

1/4 DARK

$10.99

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/4 WHITE

$11.99

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 CHICKEN

$13.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 CHICKEN WHITE

$14.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, two quarter white meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1 CHICKEN + 2 SIDES

$25.99

WHOLE CHICKEN (ONLY)

$16.99

FAMILY SPECIALS

FAMILY SPECIAL 1

$32.99

1 WHOLE CHICKEN + 3 SIDES + 4 CANS OR 2 LITERS OF SODA

FAMILY SPECIAL 2

$34.99

1 WHOLE CHICKEN + 4 SIDES

FAMILY SPECIAL 3

$62.99

2 Whole Chickens + 4 Sides + 6 Cans OR 2 Litters of Soda

Specialties

LOMO SALTADO

$18.99

Strips of Tender Steak sauteed with Onions and Tomatoes served over French fries and rice.

TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE

$17.99

Tender steak with onions and tomatoes, served over linguini pasta.

Bistec a lo Pobre

$18.99

Grilled Steak w/fries, salad, plantain and 1 egg.

POLLO SALTADO

$16.99

Tender Chicken sauteed with onions and tomatoes + french fries and rice.

TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO

$16.99

PESCADO FRITO

$17.99

Fried tilapia Served with 2 side orders.

CEVICHE

$17.99

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and peruvian spices served with sweet potato.

Chicharron (No Sides)

$7.99

SOPA de Res

$13.99

Sopa de Pollo

$10.99

Tamal (Salvadoreno)

$4.50

Tamal PERU

$4.50

COMBO PERU

$15.99

SANDWICH Pollo

$9.99

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Filete de Pescado

$17.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$7.50

Quesadilla de Pollo

$11.99

Quesadilla de Carne

$11.99

Burrito

$11.99

PUPUSAS / EMPANADA

Pupusas

$2.99

Colombian Empanadas

$4.99

Fried empanada with ground beef

Peruvian Empanada

$3.99

DESSERTS

Alfajor

$2.99

FLAN

$4.75

3 LECHES

$4.75

SIDES

PAPA

$4.50

Yuca

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.25+

Rice

$3.25+

Fried Rice

$3.25+

Black Beans

$3.25+

Green Beans

$3.25+

House Salad

$3.25+

Pasta Salad

$3.25+

Steam Veggies

$3.25+

Spicy Cabbage

$3.25+

Tortillas(3)

$2.99

Tortilla (1)

$0.95

EXTRA SAUCES

SALSAS

$0.35

SODAS / JUGOS

AGUA

$1.50

BOTELLA SODA 20 ONZ.

JUICE

$3.25

INKA COLA

$2.99

CHICHA

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.50

HORCHATA

$2.99

MARANON

$2.99

MARACUYA

$2.99

CAN OF SODA

$1.45

Can Coke

$1.45

Can Diet Coke

$1.45

Can Sprite

$1.45

Can Orange Soda

$1.45

Can Iced Tea

$1.45

Can Gingerale

$1.55

Inca Cola - 2 lit

$4.95

Coke - 2 lit

$4.50

Cola Champagne - 2 lit

$4.50