Super Dumpling 1500 East Village Way
Food 菜品
Appetizer 前菜
Steamed Dumpling & Buns 蒸笼类
- Crab Beef Xiao Long Bao(8 pieces) 蟹粉牛肉小笼包$15.80
Beef, crab, green onions, and shrimp (8 pieces).
- Chicken Xiao Long Bao(8 pieces) 鸡肉小笼包$14.80
Chicken, green onions, and shrimp (8 pieces).
- Beef Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 牛肉大葱蒸饺$14.80
Beef and green onions (8 pieces).
- Chicken Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 鸡肉香菇玉米粒蒸饺$13.80
Chicken, mushroom, corn, and green onions (8 pieces).
- Vegetable Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 时蔬素蒸饺$13.80
Cabbage, vermicelli, tofu, mushroom, and green onions (8 pieces).
- Shrimp Siu Mai(6 pieces) 虾仁烧卖$12.80
Shrimp (6 pieces).
Boiled Dumpling 水饺
Pan-Fried Dumpling & Buns 煎锅类
- Pan-Fried Beef Bun 牛肉生煎包$14.80
Beef, green onions, and sesame (6 pieces). Hot broth inside, enjoy with care.
- Beef Pan-Fried Dumplings 牛肉大葱煎饺$14.80
Beef and green onions (8 pieces).
- Chicken Pan-Fried Dumplings 鸡肉香菇玉米粒煎饺$13.80
Chicken, mushroom, corn, and green onions (8 pieces).
- Vegetable Pan-Fried Dumplings 时蔬素煎饺$13.80
Cabbage, vermicelli, tofu, mushroom, and green onions (8 pieces).
Hot Dish 炒菜
- Crispy Chicken Wings 香酥炸鸡翅$10.80
Chicken wings and garlic (4 pieces).
- Broccoli Beef 西兰花炒牛肉$17.80
Beef and broccoli.
- Beef Mapo Tofu 牛肉麻婆豆腐$16.80
Tofu and minced beef with house-made spicy sauce.
- Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛肉$17.80
Beef, onion, green onions, and chili pepper.
- Orange Chicken 橙皮鸡$17.80
Chicken with house-made sweet and sour sauce.
- Honey Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾仁$19.80
Shrimp and walnut.
- Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin 黑椒牛柳$26.00
Beef tenderloin, mushroom, and bell pepper.
- Sautéed Broccoli with Garlic 蒜蓉西兰花$14.80
Broccoli and garlic.
- Sautéed String Bean with Garlic 干煸四季豆$15.80
String bean and chili pepper.
Fried Rice 炒饭
- Beef Fried Rice 牛肉蛋炒饭$14.80
Beef, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.
- Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉蛋炒饭$14.80
Chicken, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn, and green beans.
- Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁蛋炒饭$15.80
Shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.
- Vegetarian Fried Rice 素菜蛋炒饭$13.80
Egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.
- White Rice 白饭$1.50
Fried Noodle 炒面
Specialty 超级特色
Desserts 甜品
Drinks 饮品
Beverages 饮品
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk 黑糖鲜奶$6.50Out of stock
- Coconut Milk Tea 生打椰椰$6.50
- Taro Crème Frappuccino 香芋星冰乐$6.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶绿$6.00
- Grape Green Tea with Crystal Boba 葡萄绿茶$6.50
- Oat Milk Latte 燕麦拿铁$6.00
- Lychee Soda 荔枝苏打水$5.50
- Thai Tea 泰式奶茶$5.50
- Green Melon Sparkling 哈密瓜气泡水$5.50
- Peach Green Tea 水蜜桃绿茶$5.50
- Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果绿茶$5.50
- Iced Coffee 冰咖啡$4.50
12 oz
- Iced Black Tea 无糖红茶$4.50
- Iced Green Tea 无糖绿茶$4.50
- Lemonade 柠檬水$4.00
- Hot Black Tea 热红茶$3.00
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea 热茉莉绿茶$3.00
- Coke 可乐$2.50
- Diet Coke 无糖可乐$2.50
- Sprite 雪碧$2.50