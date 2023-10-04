breakfast

super breakfast burrito

$7.85

ham, bacon, potato, egg, cheese

bacon breakfast burrito

$7.49

bacon, egg, cheese, potatos

sausage breakfast burrito

$7.49

sausage, egg, cheese, potatos

chorizo breakfast burrito

$7.85

chorizo and egg, beans and potatoes

machaca breakfast burrito

$7.85

machaca beef, egg, cheese

steak breakfast burrito

$8.49

steak, egg, cheese

ham breakfast burrito

$7.49

ham, egg, cheese, pico de gallo

potato egg and cheese burrito

$6.99

potato, egg, cheese

huevos rancheros plate

$7.99

2 fried eggs over crispy corn tortillas smothered in ranchero sauce

huevos a la mexicana plate

$7.99

scrambled eggs and pico de gallo

kids breakfast burrito

$4.00

food

tacos

carne asada tacos

$4.25

steak guac and pico de gallo

carnitas tacos

$4.25

pork guac and pico de gallo

adovada tacos

$4.25

seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo

fish tacos

$3.25

deep fried pollock, tartar sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo

beef tacos

$3.25

shredded beef lettuce and cheese

chicken tacos

$2.95

shredded chicken lettuce and cheese

caveza tacos

$4.25

caveza cilantro and onion

shrimp tacos

$4.25

ranchero shrimps with rice cheese and tartar sauce

ground beef tacos

$3.25

ground beef, lettuce cheese and sour cream

pollo asado tacos

$4.25

grilled chicken guac and pico de gallo

birria tacos

$4.25

beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onion

chicken fajita tacos

$4.25

seasoned fajita chicken with cheese, sour cream and fajita veggies

taco de papa tacos

$2.50

potato cheese and lettuce

chorizo con papa tacos

$4.25

beef chorizo, cilantro and onion

3 rolled tacos tacos

$3.55

3 rolled crispy tacos with guac and cheese

veggie taco

$3.50

chorizo

$4.25

tortas

adovada torta

$9.99

adovada seasoned pork, lettuce, guac, pico de gallo

carne asada torta

$9.99

carne asada steak, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo

machaca torta

$9.99

machaca beef, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo

carnitas torta

$9.99

carnitas pork, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo

chorizo torta

$9.99

chorizo and egg, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo

chicken torta

$9.99

shredded chicken, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo

ham torta

$9.99

guac, ham, cheese, and lettuce

cabeza torta

$9.99

enchiladas

beef enchilada

$6.99

chicken enchilada

$6.99

cheese enchilada

$6.99

carne asada enchilada

$7.99

carnitas enchilada

$7.99

shrimp enchilada

$10.99

tostadas

birria tostada

$4.99

carne asada tostada

$4.75

carnitas tostada

$4.75

adovada tostada

$4.75

beef tostada

$4.75

chicken tostada

$4.25

bean tostada

$3.25

taco salad tostada

$8.99

sopes

$3.50

flying saucer

$8.99

burritos

oregon burrito

$9.99

steak potatos cheese pico de gallo

carne asada burrito

$9.99

steak guac and pico de gallo

carnitas burrito

$9.99

shredded pork guac pico de gallo

loco burrito

$9.99

steak bacon fries cheese guac and sour cream

adovada burrito

$9.99

seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo

chile relleno burrito

$8.49

chile relleno, beans, enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo

champinon burrito

$9.75

steak mushroom guac and onion

rivas burrito

$7.99

deep fried bean and cheese smothered in enchilada sauce

shrimp burrito

$10.49

ranchero shrimp, tartar sauce cheese and rice

shrimp diablo burrito

$10.49

spicy diablo shrimp, cheese tartar sauce and rice

fish burrito

$7.99

battered and fried pollok, tartar sauce lettuce and pico de gallo

aztec burrito

$10.99

birria burrito

$10.99

birria, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and cheese

zacatecano burrito

$10.99

chapo burrito

$10.99

buffalo chicken burrito

$9.99

buffalo chicken sour cream cheese and potatoes

bean and cheese burrito

$4.99

beans and cheese

chicken burrito

$7.99

shredded chicken with cheese or no cheese

fajitas burrito

$9.99

seasoned chicken fajita veggies sour cream and cheese

pollo asado burrito

$8.95

grilled chicken, guac and pico de gallo

shredded beef burrito

$7.99

shredded beef with tomato onion and bell peppper

ground beef burrito

$7.99

ground beef, cheese sour cream and lettuce

chorizo burrito

$9.45

chorizo and egg

veggie burrito

$7.35

rice beans sour cream guac cheese pico de gallo and lettuce

chile verde burrito

$10.99

shredded pork, salsa verde rice beans cheese cilantro and onion

caveza burrito

$9.99

pork, salsa verde, rice, beans, and cheese

machaca burrito

$9.99

machaca beef and egg

mar y tierra burrito

$11.49

bronco burrito

$10.99

macho burrito

$10.99

eclipse burrito

$10.00

chicken, shrimp, bacon, rice, tartar sauce, spicy guac and cheese

tsunami burrito

$17.49

super any meat burrito

$12.99

choice of meat: rice beans guac sour cream pico de gallo and cheese

nachos & fries

birria nachos

$11.49

birria beans guach cheese pico de gallo and sour cream

shrimp nachos

$15.99

shrimp beans guac cheese pico de gallo and sour cream

birria fries

$11.49

birria guac sour cream cheese

buffalo chicken fries

$11.49

buffalo chicken cheese and sour cream

1/2 asada fries

$8.95

1/2 nachos

$8.95

asada fries

$11.49

nachos

$11.49

quesadillas

cheese quesadilla

$5.49

ham quesadilla

$7.95

ham and cheese

birria quesadilla

$9.99

birria, cilantro onion and cheese

chicken quesadilla

$7.95

chicken and cheese

carnitas quesadilla

$9.99

shredded pork and cheese

chorizo quesadilla

$9.99

beef chorizo and cheese

beef quesadilla

$8.99

shredded beef bell pepper tomato onion and cheese

supreme quesadilla

$8.25

beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo

carne asada quesadilla

$9.99

steak and cheese

shrimp quesadilla

$12.00

adovada quesadilla

$9.99

combos

combo 1

$9.99

2 beef or chicken tacos

combo 2

$9.99

one beef or chicken taco: one beef chicken or cheese enchilada

combo 3

$9.99

2 enchiladas: beef chicken or cheese

combo 4

$9.99

1 bean tostada: 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese

combo 5

$9.99

1 bean tostada 1 beef taco

combo 6

$9.99

beef burrito and 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese

combo 7

$10.99

2 beef burritos

combo 8

$11.99

2 carne asada steak or carnitas pork tacos

combo 9

$11.99

carne asada steak or carnitas pork plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 10

$11.99

chorizo and egg plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 11

$11.99

machaca plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 12

$9.99

2 fish tacos

combo 13

$11.99

adovada seasoned pork plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 14

$16.99

ranchero shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 15

$14.50

2 chile rellenos with corn or flour tortillas

combo 16

$12.99

chicken or steak fajita plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 17

$9.99

2 beef, chicken, or pork tamales with enchilada salsa

combo 18

$14.99

chile verde pork plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 19

$16.99

garlic chrimp or spicy diablo shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas

combo 20

$14.99

birria plate with corn or flour tortillas

specials

special 1

$6.99

5 rolled tacos guac lettuce and cheese

special 2

$7.75

1 beef taco 2 rolled tacos and 1 bean tostada

special 3

$7.50

3 rolled tacos with rice and beans

special 4

$7.99

beef or chicken chimichanga

special 5

$7.99

beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans

special 6

$10.99

12 rolled tacos beef or chicken

special 7

$8.99

2 sopes your choice of meat or no meat

kids

kids 1

$4.99

cheese quesadilla

kids 2

$4.99

beef, chicken, or bean burrito

kids 3

$4.99

2 scrambled eggs

kids 4

$4.99

beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada

sides & more

side menudo

$12.00

beef tripe soup with hominy and corn or flour tortillas

side 2 chile rellenos

$8.75

2 cheese stuffed poblano peppers covered in egg batter with corn or flour tortillas

side beans

$3.49

1/2 pint of refried beans

side rice

$3.49

1/2 pint of spanish rice

side mexi fries

$3.49

tater tots seasoned in spice blend

side crazy tots

$5.99

tater tots, sour cream cheese and bacon

side sour cream

$2.00

side guacamole

$3.99

side cheese

$2.50

side chips

$2.50

chips with guac

$6.99

chips with salsa

$4.75

side of french fries

$3.49

large salsa

$3.00

side enchilada sauce

$3.00

chips con queso

$4.75

extras

extra meat

$4.99

extra rice

$1.25

extra beans

$1.25

extra tortilla

$1.50

extra salsa

$1.00

extra lettuce

extra tomato

$1.00

extra cilantro

extra onion

$1.00

extra guacamole

$3.99

extra sour cream

$1.50

extra cheese

$1.50

extra veggies

$3.00

extra egg

$1.25

extra potato

$1.50

extra shrimp

$6.00

extra tortillas

$2.00

burrito frito

$1.00

burrito mojado

$3.00

En Combo

$3.00

desserts

flan

$3.50

mexican custard pie

choco-flan

$4.65

mexican custard pie ontop of a chocolate sponge-cake

bunuelos

$3.25

mexican cinnamon toast

churros

$3.00

fried cinnamon and brown sugar pastry stick

drinks

bottle water

$2.00

bottled soda

$2.99

canned soda

$1.50

large agua fresca

$3.00

large soda

$2.99

medium agua fresca

$2.65

medium soda

$2.49

small agua fresca

$1.75

small soda

$1.55

xlarge agua fresca

xlarge soda

$3.50

ice water

coffee

$1.75