Super Oscar's Mexican Food - Newport
breakfast
super breakfast burrito
ham, bacon, potato, egg, cheese
bacon breakfast burrito
bacon, egg, cheese, potatos
sausage breakfast burrito
sausage, egg, cheese, potatos
chorizo breakfast burrito
chorizo and egg, beans and potatoes
machaca breakfast burrito
machaca beef, egg, cheese
steak breakfast burrito
steak, egg, cheese
ham breakfast burrito
ham, egg, cheese, pico de gallo
potato egg and cheese burrito
potato, egg, cheese
huevos rancheros plate
2 fried eggs over crispy corn tortillas smothered in ranchero sauce
huevos a la mexicana plate
scrambled eggs and pico de gallo
kids breakfast burrito
food
tacos
carne asada tacos
steak guac and pico de gallo
carnitas tacos
pork guac and pico de gallo
adovada tacos
seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo
fish tacos
deep fried pollock, tartar sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo
beef tacos
shredded beef lettuce and cheese
chicken tacos
shredded chicken lettuce and cheese
caveza tacos
caveza cilantro and onion
shrimp tacos
ranchero shrimps with rice cheese and tartar sauce
ground beef tacos
ground beef, lettuce cheese and sour cream
pollo asado tacos
grilled chicken guac and pico de gallo
birria tacos
beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onion
chicken fajita tacos
seasoned fajita chicken with cheese, sour cream and fajita veggies
taco de papa tacos
potato cheese and lettuce
chorizo con papa tacos
beef chorizo, cilantro and onion
3 rolled tacos tacos
3 rolled crispy tacos with guac and cheese
veggie taco
chorizo
tortas
adovada torta
adovada seasoned pork, lettuce, guac, pico de gallo
carne asada torta
carne asada steak, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
machaca torta
machaca beef, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
carnitas torta
carnitas pork, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
chorizo torta
chorizo and egg, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
chicken torta
shredded chicken, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
ham torta
guac, ham, cheese, and lettuce
cabeza torta
enchiladas
tostadas
burritos
oregon burrito
steak potatos cheese pico de gallo
carne asada burrito
steak guac and pico de gallo
carnitas burrito
shredded pork guac pico de gallo
loco burrito
steak bacon fries cheese guac and sour cream
adovada burrito
seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo
chile relleno burrito
chile relleno, beans, enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
champinon burrito
steak mushroom guac and onion
rivas burrito
deep fried bean and cheese smothered in enchilada sauce
shrimp burrito
ranchero shrimp, tartar sauce cheese and rice
shrimp diablo burrito
spicy diablo shrimp, cheese tartar sauce and rice
fish burrito
battered and fried pollok, tartar sauce lettuce and pico de gallo
aztec burrito
birria burrito
birria, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and cheese
zacatecano burrito
chapo burrito
buffalo chicken burrito
buffalo chicken sour cream cheese and potatoes
bean and cheese burrito
beans and cheese
chicken burrito
shredded chicken with cheese or no cheese
fajitas burrito
seasoned chicken fajita veggies sour cream and cheese
pollo asado burrito
grilled chicken, guac and pico de gallo
shredded beef burrito
shredded beef with tomato onion and bell peppper
ground beef burrito
ground beef, cheese sour cream and lettuce
chorizo burrito
chorizo and egg
veggie burrito
rice beans sour cream guac cheese pico de gallo and lettuce
chile verde burrito
shredded pork, salsa verde rice beans cheese cilantro and onion
caveza burrito
pork, salsa verde, rice, beans, and cheese
machaca burrito
machaca beef and egg
mar y tierra burrito
bronco burrito
macho burrito
eclipse burrito
chicken, shrimp, bacon, rice, tartar sauce, spicy guac and cheese
tsunami burrito
super any meat burrito
choice of meat: rice beans guac sour cream pico de gallo and cheese
nachos & fries
birria nachos
birria beans guach cheese pico de gallo and sour cream
shrimp nachos
shrimp beans guac cheese pico de gallo and sour cream
birria fries
birria guac sour cream cheese
buffalo chicken fries
buffalo chicken cheese and sour cream
1/2 asada fries
1/2 nachos
asada fries
nachos
quesadillas
cheese quesadilla
ham quesadilla
ham and cheese
birria quesadilla
birria, cilantro onion and cheese
chicken quesadilla
chicken and cheese
carnitas quesadilla
shredded pork and cheese
chorizo quesadilla
beef chorizo and cheese
beef quesadilla
shredded beef bell pepper tomato onion and cheese
supreme quesadilla
beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo
carne asada quesadilla
steak and cheese
shrimp quesadilla
adovada quesadilla
combos
combo 1
2 beef or chicken tacos
combo 2
one beef or chicken taco: one beef chicken or cheese enchilada
combo 3
2 enchiladas: beef chicken or cheese
combo 4
1 bean tostada: 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese
combo 5
1 bean tostada 1 beef taco
combo 6
beef burrito and 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese
combo 7
2 beef burritos
combo 8
2 carne asada steak or carnitas pork tacos
combo 9
carne asada steak or carnitas pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 10
chorizo and egg plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 11
machaca plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 12
2 fish tacos
combo 13
adovada seasoned pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 14
ranchero shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 15
2 chile rellenos with corn or flour tortillas
combo 16
chicken or steak fajita plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 17
2 beef, chicken, or pork tamales with enchilada salsa
combo 18
chile verde pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 19
garlic chrimp or spicy diablo shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas
combo 20
birria plate with corn or flour tortillas
specials
special 1
5 rolled tacos guac lettuce and cheese
special 2
1 beef taco 2 rolled tacos and 1 bean tostada
special 3
3 rolled tacos with rice and beans
special 4
beef or chicken chimichanga
special 5
beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans
special 6
12 rolled tacos beef or chicken
special 7
2 sopes your choice of meat or no meat
kids
sides & more
side menudo
beef tripe soup with hominy and corn or flour tortillas
side 2 chile rellenos
2 cheese stuffed poblano peppers covered in egg batter with corn or flour tortillas
side beans
1/2 pint of refried beans
side rice
1/2 pint of spanish rice
side mexi fries
tater tots seasoned in spice blend
side crazy tots
tater tots, sour cream cheese and bacon