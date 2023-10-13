Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
Quick Orders
#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast
Super Fit Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of vita-blast
#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force
Super Fit Strawberry Banana with fresh strawberries and banana and a scoop of Immune Force
#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force
Super Trim Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Immune Force
#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Charge Java Turtle with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
#7 Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
#8 Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
Super Slush Grape with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
Super Slush Watermelon with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
Shakes
Super Fit
27g Protein Overall Health & Fitness
Super Power
Pre Workout 250mg caffeine
Super Fuel
Post Workout 14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein BCAA's & Glutamine
Super Charge
Energy 25g Protein 250mg Caffeine
Super Sleep
Rest & Relaxation 26g Protein Melatonin
Super Trim
Weight Management 19g Protein Fiber Hoodia
Super Gain
Weight Gain 12g Protein 18 Carbs Creatine
Super Meal
Meal Replacement 23g Protein Fiber Vitamin C 250mg Caffeine
Super Calm
Stress Relief 25g Protein