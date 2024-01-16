Suppa's Pizza & Subs LOWELL, MA
Pizza & Calzones
House Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
- Sm Chorizo Supreme **NEW**$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.$14.49
- Sm Cheese Explosion Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.$14.99
- Sm Baked Ziti Pizza
Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.$14.49
- Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Big Mac Pizza
Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!$13.49
- Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.$13.49
- Sm Chicken Caeser Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan.$14.49OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatos.$13.49
- Sm Fat Chicken Pizza
Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries topped with Tomato Sauce.$18.99
- Sm Greek Pizza
Feta, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.$13.49
- Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella.$11.99
- Sm Italian Stallion Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.$15.99
- Sm Mac N Cheese Pizza
Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.$13.99
- Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburg, Sausage, pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.$15.99
- Sm Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.$13.49
- Sm Snotty Pizza
French Fries, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
- Sm Grilled Chicken Special Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Sauce, and Mozarella.$14.49
- Sm Steak Bomb Pizza
Fresh Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.$15.49
- Sm Steak Tip Pizza
Steak Tips, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$16.24
- Sm Suppa Special Pizza
The works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.$15.49
- Sm Suppas Sizzler Pizza
Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Bacon, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.$15.49
- Sm Taco Pizza Pizza
Mozarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato and a side of Sour Cream.$14.49
- Sm Teriyaki Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
- Sm Barnyard Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm Tip Alfredo Pizza
Steak Tips and Brocolli, with Creamy Alfredo Sauce.$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Veggie Pizza
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$14.49
- Sm White Pizza
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.$11.99
- Lg Chorizo Supreme **NEW**$18.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.$17.99
- Lg Baked Ziti Pizza
Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.$17.99
- Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Saue, and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Big Mac Pizza
Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with Lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!$17.99
- Lg Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Cheese Explosion Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.$17.99
- Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.$18.99
- Lg Chicken Caeser Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Parmesan and Romaine Lettuce.$17.99
- Lg Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.$18.99
- Lg Fat Chicken Pizza
Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries, topped with Tomato Sauce.$25.99
- Lg Greek Pizza
Feta Cheese, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.$16.99
- Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$16.99
- Lg Italian Stallion Pizza
Mozarella, Pepproni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.$20.99
- Lg Mac N Cheese Pizza
Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.$17.99
- Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburg, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.$20.99
- Lg Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.$17.99
- Lg Snotty Pizza
French Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce, topped with Cheddar Cheese.$18.99
- Lg Grilled Chicken Special Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$18.49
- Lg Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.$19.99
- Lg Steak Tip Pizza
Steak Tips, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.$19.99
- Lg Suppa Special Pizza
The Works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.$20.99
- Lg Suppas Sizzler Pizza
Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.$18.99
- Lg Taco Pizza Pizza
Mozzarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Sour Cream.$17.99
- Lg Teriyaki Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$18.99
- Lg Barnyard Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$17.99
- Lg Veggie Pizza
Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.$17.99
- Lg White Pizza
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.$15.99
Specialty Calzones
- Chicken Cutlet Calzone
Chicken Cutlet and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Teriyaki Steak Calzone
Shaved Steak, Terriyake Sauce, and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Veggie Calzone
Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Big Mac Calzone
Hamburg, Onions, Pickles, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing.$18.49OUT OF STOCK
- Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Fat Chicken Calzone
Friech Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.50
- Steak N Cheese Calzone
Shaved Steak and Mozzarella.$18.49
- Make Your Own Calzone
Build your own calzone with your choice of toppings!$11.50
- Italian Coldcut Calzone
Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, and Mozzarella.$18.49
Dinners
Pasta
- Penne$8.00
- Penne w/ Chicken Finger$11.00
- Penne W/ Grilled Chicken$11.00
- Penne w/ Sweet Italian Sausage$10.50
- Penne w/ Meatballs$10.50
- Penne w/ Eggplant$10.50
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$14.00
- Chorizo Mushroom Chicken Alfredo **NEW**$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chorizo Peppers Onion Marinara **NEW**$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Scampi Garlic Butter **NEW**$15.50
- Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo **NEW**$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed Vegetable Pasta **NEW**$12.99
- Any 2 Combo Pasta$11.50
- Steak Tip Broc Alfredo$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Ravioli$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- BOGO Pasta Dinner MondaysOUT OF STOCK
Dinners
- Chicken Finger Dinner$15.24
- Buffalo Finger Dinner
Chicken Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$15.49
- Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$15.49
- Wing Ding Dinner
Chicken Wings, Plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$17.75
- Steak Tip Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$18.75
- Steak Tip Stir Fry Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips served over Rice with Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.$17.99
- 2 Hot Dogs Dinner
Two Hot Dogs served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$11.99
- Cheeseburger Dinner
Cheeseburger served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$11.99
- Chicken Stir Fry Dinner
Grilled Chicen served with Rice, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.$15.50
- One Pound Tip Dinner
A full pound of Grilled Steak Tips, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$20.99OUT OF STOCK
- Belly Buster Dinner
Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips with a Half-Rack of Smoke House Ribs, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$21.99OUT OF STOCK
- Asian Chicken Stir Fry **NEW**$14.49
- Asian Steak Tip Stir Fry **NEW**$16.99
- Honey BBQ Steak Tips Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.$18.99
Smoke House Ribs
Kids Menu
Seafood
Beverages
20oz. Drinks
2 Liter Drinks
Subs & Sandwiches
Specialty + Fat Subs, Steak Stick
- Steak Stick
Shaved Steak and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Homemade Pizza Dough and deep-fried to perfection - A Suppa's favorite!$13.49OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Chorizo Special Sub$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Bacon Double Chz Sub$8.99
- Sm Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub$8.99
- Sm Cherry Bomb Sub$8.99
- Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub$8.99
- Sm Chicken & Steak Sub$8.99
- Sm Fox Hall Sub$8.99
- Sm Greek Olympian Sub$8.99
- Sm Philly Steak & Onion Sub$8.99
- Sm Pizza Steak & Chz Sub$8.99
- Sm Porkey's Revenge Sub$8.99
- Sm Riverhawk Sub$8.99
- Sm Smokin' Joe Sub$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Teriyaki Steak Sub$8.99
- Sm Mexican Sub$8.99
- Sm Riverside Special Sub$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Western Sub$8.99
- Sm Suppas Bomb$8.99
- Lg Chorizo Special Sub$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Bacon Double Chz Sub$12.49
- Lg Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub$12.49
- Lg Cherry Bomb Sub$12.49
- Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub$12.49
- Lg Chicken & Steak Sub$12.49
- Lg Fox Hall Sub$12.49
- Lg Greek Olympian Sub$12.49
- Lg Philly Steak & Onion Sub$12.49
- Lg Pizza Steak & Chz Sub$10.49
- Lg Porkey's Revenge Sub$12.49
- Lg Riverhawk Sub$12.49
- Lg Smokin' Joe Sub$12.49
- Lg Teriyaki Steak Sub$12.49
- Lg Mexican Sub$12.49
- Lg Riverside Special Sub$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Western Sub$12.49
- LG Suppas Bomb$13.49
- Sm Fat Chicken Sub
Chicken Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.$11.99
- Sm Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo Fingers, Jalapeno Poppers, Spicy Fries, and Provolone Cheese$11.99
- Sm Fat Cow Sub
Cheeseburger with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top, covered with Provolone Cheese and BBQ Sauce.$11.99
- Sm Fat Frank Sub
Mac n' Cheese Bites and Hot Dogs topped with Ketchup, French Fries, and Provolone Cheese$11.99
- Sm Fat Mac Sub$11.99
- Sm Veggie Fat sub
Eggplant Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.$11.99
- Sm Fat Philly Steak Sub
Mozzarella Sticks, Shaed Steak and Cheddar Cheese topped with Steak Fries, Provolone Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.$11.99
- Lg Fat Chicken Sub$13.99
- Lg Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub$13.99
- Lg Fat Cow Sub$13.99
- Lg Fat Frank Sub$13.99
- Lg Fat Mac Sub$13.99
- Lg Fat Philly Steak Sub$13.99
- Lg Veggie Fat Sub$13.99
Small Hot Subs
- Sm BLT Sub$8.49
- Sm Buffalo Finger Sub$8.49
- Sm Cheeseburger Sub$8.49
- Chicken Caeser Wrap$11.99
- Sm Chicken Finger Sub$8.49
- Sm Chicken Ranch Sub
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Ranch Dressing.$8.49
- Sm Eggplant Sub$8.49
- Sm Grilled Chicken Sub$8.49
- Sm Hot Veggie Sub$8.49
- Sm Italian Sausage Sub$8.49
- Sm Meatball Sub$8.49
- Sm Omelette Sub
Ham, Egg, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese.$8.50
- Sm Pastrami Sub$8.49
- Sm Steak Cheese Sub$8.99
- Sm Steak Cheese W/ Egg Sub$8.50
- Sm Steak Tip Sub$11.99
- Cheeseburger On Bulkie$7.49
Large Hot Subs (Ftlong)
- Lg BLT Sub$11.99
- Lg Buffalo Finger Sub$11.99
- Lg Cheeseburger Sub$11.99
- Lg Chicken Finger Sub$11.99
- Lg Chicken Ranch Sub$11.99
- Lg Eggplant Sub$11.99
- Lg Grilled Chicken Sub$11.99
- Lg Hot Veggie Sub$11.99
- Lg Italian Sausage Sub$11.99
- Lg Meatball Sub$11.99
- Lg Omelette Sub$11.99
- Lg Pastrami Sub$11.99
- Lg Steak & Cheese Sub$11.99
- Lg Steak Cheese & Egg Sub$11.99
- Lg Steak Tip Sub$14.99
- Cheeseburger On Bulkie$7.49
- Lg Haddock Sub$13.50
Small Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs (Ftlong)
Club Sandwiches
Paninis
Sides & Wings
Sides
- Inferno Sampler
Spicy Fries, Jalapeno Poppers, Buffalo Fingers, and Buffalo Wings.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Garlic Bread W\ Cheese$5.00
- Suppa Sampler
Chicken Fingers, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, and Potato Skins topped with Cheese and Bacon.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sm French Fries$5.00
- Sm Steak Fries$5.50
- Sm Spicy Fries$5.50
- Sm Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Sm Chicken Fingers$8.00
- Sm Buffalo Fingers$8.00
- Sm Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
- Sm Fried Mushrooms$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Fried Raviolis$6.50
- Sm Fried Pickles$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Broccoli & Cheddar Bites$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sm Jalapeno Poppers$7.50
- Sm Mac n Cheese Bites$7.50
- Sm Snotties
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese.$6.50
- Sm Coleslaw$5.00
- Sm Onion Rings$5.50
- Sm Potato Skins (Wedges)$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lg French Fries$8.00
- Lg Steak Fries$8.50
- Lg Spicy Fries$8.50
- Lg Sweet Potato Fries$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Chicken Fingers$13.50
- Lg Buffalo Fingers$13.50
- Lg Mozzarella Sticks$12.50
- Lg Fried Mushrooms$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Fried Pickles$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Fried Raviolis$13.00
- Lg Broccoli Cheddar Bites$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Jalapeno Poppers$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Snotties$10.00
- Lg Coleslaw$7.00
- Lg Potato Skins (Wedges)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lg Onion Rings$8.50
- Lg Mac & Cheese Bites$12.50
Salads
Fresh Salads
- Garlic Shrimp Salad **NEW**$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Garden Salad$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Finger Salad$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Finger Salad$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steak Tip Salad$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Salad Salad$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caesar Salad$8.25
- Chicken Caeser Salad$11.00
- Steak Tip Caesar Salad$12.99
- Suppa Caeser Salad$12.50
- Greek Salad$8.25OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Chix Greek Salad$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Steak Tip Greek$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chef Salad$11.00OUT OF STOCK