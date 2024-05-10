Suprema 92 park ave
Food
Salads
- Caesar Salad$15.00
With organic baby romaine lettuce, cage free egg, crispy pancetta, golden ciabatta croutons and shaved Reggiano parmesan cheese with caesar dressing.
- Artichoke Salad$16.00
With organic mixed baby greens, shaved parmesan cheese, and Sicilian pistachios with extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and cracked pepper.
- Chicken Milanese Salad$23.00
With bell and Evans chicken cutlet, organic arugula, marinated grape tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, aged balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive.
- Quinoa Salad$14.00
organic mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, almonds, , champagne vinaigrette
- Apple and Blue Cheese Salad$16.00
organic mixed greens, pink lady apples, hazelnuts, gorgonzola, grapes, white balsamic
- Suprema Green Salad$14.00
organic mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumbers, heirlooms, shallots, avocado, champagne vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Vegetable$18.00
fried zucchini, sweet roasted peppers, long hots, arugula, mozzarella, basil pesto
- Turkey$19.00
antibiotic free roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, sun dried peppers, arugula, housemade balsamic mayo
- Chicken$19.00
Bell and Evans breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, arugula, and fresh tomato with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Prosciutto$19.00
imported prosciutto, mozzarella, sweet sun dried peppers, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic
- Roast Beef$19.00
house cooked roast beef, mozzarella cheese, rich brown gravy
- Grilled Chicken BLT$18.00
Grilled Chicken, maple bacon, greens, marinated tomatoes pesto mayo, sliced panella
- Tuna$17.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
crispy bell and evans boneless breast, mozzarella cheese with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
fried eggplant, mozzarella cheese, basil, pecorino cheese, with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
- Meatball Parmigiana$19.00
grass fed beef meatballs, mozzarella cheese, basil, with your choice of marinara or vodka sace
- Custom Sandwich$18.00
Appetizers
- Rice Balls$15.00
Creamy risotto, mozzarella, tomato and basil.
- Meatballs with Ricotta$17.00
Grass fed beef, homemade breadcrumbs, grated pecorino, garlic & herbs with san marzano plum tomatoes.
- Burrata Caprese$22.00
imported burrata, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, toasted ciabatta, aged balsamic ans extra virgin olive oil
- Whipped Ricotta$16.00
housemade whipped ricotta, sea salt focaccia, hot honey
- Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
homemade mozzarella, grated pecorino, breadcrumbs, pomodoro
- Mussels Pomodoro$22.00
plum tomato, seafood broth, wine, garlic and herbs
- Lemon and Garlic Shrimp$22.00
gulf shrimp, lemon and garlic butter sauce
- Artichoke Hearts$15.00
zucchini, carmelized onions, provola, mozzarella, fresh pecorino, extra virgin
- Fried Calamari$22.00
Pasta
- Spagehtti Pomodoro$20.00
guitar string shaped pasta, san marzano tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra virgin, basil leaves
- Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
cage free eggs, pancetta, pecorino, cracked pepper
- Penne with Vodka Sauce$23.00
San marzano tomatoes, vodka, cream, basil
- Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
long ribbon pasta, slow simmered beef and pork ribs, bone broth, san marzano
- Bucatini with Artichoke and Pistachio$23.00
short cut pasta, broccoli rabe, fennel pork sausage, garlic, extra virgin, grated cheese
- Shrimp Arrabiata$29.00
spaghetti chitarra, wild caught shrimp, spicy calabrian chili paste, pomodoro, extra virgin olive oil , basil leaves
- Kids Portion$6.95
Entrees
- Eggplant Parmigiana$25.00
layered eggplant, fresh mozzarella, san marzano, grated pecorino, side of spaghetti
- Lemon Chicken$29.00
bell and evans boneless breast, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, zucchini, capers, herbs
- Chicken Paillard$29.00Out of stock
mixed greens, bell and evans chicken breast, Mediterranean olives, shallots, cherry tomatoes, 24 month reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
crispy bell and evans boneless breast, handmade mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, grated pecorino, fresh basil, side of spaghetti
- Shrimp and Sweet Corn Risotto$28.00
creamy arborio rice, gulf shrimp, fresh corn puree, pancetta, reggiano butter, imported straciatella cream
- Halibut$29.00
atlantic salmon, summer vegetable couscous, citrus honey glaze
- Pork Chop Pugliese$36.00
bone in chop pounded thin, sauteed broccoli rabe, roasted long hots, white wine garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Steak Frites$40.00Out of stock
high choice beef tenderloin, pepper corn crust, crispy French fried potatoes
Specials
Desserts
- Rice Pudding$9.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu$10.00
mascarpone, eggs, espresso, araretto, sponge cake cookie and shaved chocolate
- Chocolate Layer Cake$12.00
rich valrhona chocolate, chocolate buttercream
- Chocolate Mousse$9.00Out of stock
- Affogato$9.00
- Mc Connells Ice Cream$9.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Pie$10.00
- Lemon Coconut$12.00
- NY Cheesecake$10.00
- Carrot Cake$12.00
- Chocolate Strawberry$10.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$9.00
- Chocolate Ice Cream$9.00