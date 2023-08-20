Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk Jamaican Restaurant 34 US 130 Burlington
Starters
Shrimp Fritters
6 Cocktail Patties
Six cocktail patties (beef, chicken) with seasoned sour cream and roasted pineapple habanero sauce for dipping
Codfish Fritters
Coconut shrimp
Calamari
Bammy Bites w/Ackee & Saltfish
Fried bammy bites served with ackee and codfish (saltfish).
Vegetable Spring Roll
3 vegetable rolls served with a Guinness chili sauce
Breadfruit Mini with Callaloo Dip
Bammy & Cheese
deep fried bammy slices with melted cheese
Island Tour Platter
Breadfruit mini, bammy bites, ackee & Saltfish, and callaloo
Wings
(10) tender juicy wings with your favorite sauce
Shrimp Spring Roll
Chicken & Meats
Chicken Entre
Trelawny Jerk Chicken
1/2 Chicken served with Rice & Beans and seasonal vegetables or fries
Boneless Jerk Chicken
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Boneless Curry Chicken
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Chicken Supreme
Slow cooked chicken breast served with mashed potato & seasonal vegetables
Honey Garlic Chicken
Sautéed in honey garlic sauce served with rosemary mashed potato & seasonal vegetables
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Fried chicken pieces and homemade waffles
Meat Entre
Curry Goat Stew
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Jerk Pork Meal
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Braised Oxtails & Beans
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Montego Bay Bourbon BBQ Ribs
Served with corn on the cob and seasonal vegetables
New York Strip Steak
6oz served rosemary mashed potato and seasonal vegetables
Seafood
Curry Shrimp
Served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables
Coconut Shrimp Meal
Served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetables
Steamed Red Snapper
Served with steamed bammy, okra and water crackers
Escovitch Snapper
Served with fried bammy & seasonal vegetables
Brown Stew Snapper
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Fried Fillet Fish
Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Salmon
jerk or Sweet & Sour. Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables
Conch
Curry or Steamed conch served with white rice & seasonal vegetables
8oz Fresh Lobster Tails
Garlic butter lobster tails with rosemary mashed potatoes
Pasta
Jerk Chicken Pasta
Grilled Jerk Chicken breast served over fettuccine with the right blend of jerk flavor
Grilled Chicken Breasts
Perfectly grilled chicken served in a creamy alfredo with pasta
Lobster & Shrimp Supreme Pasta
Garlic butter white wine sauce served over pasta
Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta in creamy alfredo sauce, Add Shrimp $6, Add Salmon $10, Add chicken $. Ask for mild if needed.
Vegetarian & Vegan
Vegan
Ackee & Saltfish
Served with Fried Bammy or fried breadfruit
Callaloo & Saltfish
Served with white rice and fried plantains
Ackee Vegan Meal
Served with white rice and fried plantains
Callaloo Entree
Served with white rice and fried plantains
Ital Stew Entree
richly cooked red beans, carrots, pumpkin, coconut milk served over white rice or rosemary mashed potatoes
Coconut Curry Chickpeas
curry garbanzo beans cooked in a rich coconut milk sauce and seasonal vegetables
Sandwiches
Jerk Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, and spicy mayo
Honey Butter Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo the works
Fish Sandwich & Fries
Served with onion, tomato, lettuce with remoulade sauce
Coconut Shrimp Taco & Fries
Flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, crispy shrimp with dipping sauce
Jerk Chicken Taco
Beverages
Natural Juices
Soursop with Lime
made with real cane juice, with ginger
Sorrel with Ginger
Jamaican style sweetened with real cane juice
Pineapple Passion with Ginger
Sweetened with real cane juice
Power Drill
includes peanut sweetened with almond milk