Surfside Taphouse Clearwater Beach
Menu.*
Tappetizers
- BAY SCALLOPS$18.00
1/2 pound bay scallops/ french fries/ house made cocktail sauce/ lemon wedge (grilled, blackened, or fried)
- PEEL & EAT SHRIMP$15.00+
Large gulf shrimp/ old bay seasoning/ house made cocktail sauce/ lemon wedge
- NAKED WINGS$19.00+
Fried naked jumbo wings/ celery sticks/ blue cheese or ranch dressing (mild, medium, hot, fukishima, honey bbq, teriyaki, strawberry jalapeño bbq or blackened)
- CHEESE STICKS$16.00
Fried mozzarella made in house/ marinara dipping sauce
- CHICKEN ZANGERS$17.00
Lightly fried boneless chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce/ ranch or blue cheese dressing
- FRIED PICKLES$15.00
Fried beer battered dill pickled chips/ srirancho dipping sauce
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$16.00
Creamy shredded chicken buffalo dip/ tortilla chips
- POT STICKERS$16.00Out of stock
Fried pork dumplings/ asian slaw/ soy dipping sauce
- PRETZEL STICKS$17.00
Four backed pretzel sticks brushed with butter/ kosher salt/ beer cheese/ house made stone round mustard dipping sauce
- MOUNTAIN OF NACHOS$19.00
Choice of chicken or beef on top of fried tortilla chips with queso/ shredded cheddar-jack cheese/ lettuce/ diced tomatoes/ diced onions/ jalapeños/ salsa/ sour cream/ guacamole/ srirancho drizzle
- SPINACH DIP$17.00
Spinach & artichoke mixed with parmesan cheese/ cream cheese/ cheddar-jack cheese/ roasted red peppers/ tortilla chips
- CALAMARI$17.00
Seasoned and fried calamari/ Spicy marinara dipping sauce
- JALAPENO POPPERS$16.00
Fried cream cheese jalapeños/ house made horse radish cream sauce
- CONCH FRITTERS$15.00
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$15.00
- BUFFALO SHRIMP$16.00
Lightly battered crispy shrimp tossed in mild buffalo sauce/ blue cheese dipping sauce.
- CHIPS & SALSA$13.00
Flat Breads
- QUEEN MARGARITA FLAT BREAD$17.00
Crispy flatbread lightly layered in olive oil/ sliced roma tomatoes/ mozzarella cheese fresh basil
- BBQ CHICKEN FLAT BREAD$18.00
Crispy flatbread layered in bbq sauce/ caramelized onions/ bacon bits/ cheddar-jack cheese/ shredded chicken/ ranch drizzle
- BLACK & BLEU$18.00
Crispy flatbread layered in garlic aioli/ seasoned fajita meat/ mozzarella/ blue cheese crumbles/ caramelized onions/ bacon bits
Soup & Salads
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER CUP$7.00
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$8.00+
Our made in house creamy chowdah/ clams/ shrimp/ scallops/ white fish/ bacon bits/ potatoes/ fresh vegetables
- BLACKENED CHICKEN COBB$18.00
House blended mixed greens/ crumbled blue cheese/ bacon bits/ cucumbers/ tomatoes/ sliced egg/ guacamole/ lightly blackened chicken breast
- CAESAR SALAD$15.00
Fresh, crispy romaine lettuce tossed in our house made caesar dressing/ parmesan cheese/ topped with house made croutons
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$19.00
Fresh, crispy romaine lettuce tossed in our house made caesar dressing/ parmesan cheese/ topped with house made croutons (grilled or blackened chicken)
- LARGE HOUSE SALAD$15.00
House blended mixed greens/ cheddar-jack cheese/ tomatoes/ cucumbers/ red onions/ diced carrots/ house made croutons
Burgers & Chicken
- The Surfside Basic Burger$19.00
8oz handcrafted burger/ american cheese/ bacon/ lettuce/ tomato/ onion/ pickle/ bbq sauce
- Morning After Burger$20.00
8oz handcrafted burger/ american cheese/ bacon/ fried egg/ shredded hash browns/ bacon jam/ kickin ketchup
- Taphouse Burger$20.00
8oz handcrafted burger/ provolone/ bacon/ grilled onions/ roasted roma tomatoes/house made horseradish cream
- Bar-B's Chicken$18.00
Char-grilled marinated chicken breast/ cheddar-jack cheese/ bacon/ boq sauce
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$20.00
8oz handcrafted burger/ swiss cheese/ grilled mushrooms/ lettuce/ tomato/ garlic aioli
- Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Sliders
- LOCAL BURGER SLIDERS$19.00
Three mini handcrafted burgers/ american cheese/ crumbled bacon bits/ lettuce/ tomato/ onion/ pickle/ kickin ketchup/ on mini brioche bun/ served with house chips
- CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS$19.00
Three mini waffles/ crispy fried chicken tenders/ crumbled bacon bits/ powdered sugar/ syrup
Surfside Tacos
- GROUPER TACOS$21.00
Two grouper filled tacos/ cheddar-jack cheese/ shredded cabbage/ shredded carrots/ red onions/ house made cilantro cream drizzle
- SAN DIEGO FISH TACOS$19.00
Two mahi filled tacos/ cheddar-jack cheese/ shredded cabbage/ shredded carrots/red onions/ house made cilantro cream drizzle
- SHRIMP TACOS$21.00
Two tacos filled with lightly blackened shrimp/ cheddar-jack cheese/ lettuce/ sour cream/ guacamole/ srirancho drizzle
- STEAK TACOS$19.00
Two lightly blackened fajita meat filled tacos/ cheddar-jack cheese/ lettuce/ red onions/ blue cheese crumbles/ house made cilantro cream drizzle
- BBQ PORK TACOS$17.00
Two marinated pork tacos/ cabbage/ carrots/ pickled red onions/ bbq drizzle
Entrees
- COPPERTAIL PASTA$27.00+
Spaghetti pasta in a spicy house made cream sauce/ blackened shrimp/ blackened scallops/ blackened white fish/ peppers/ onions
- S-MAC & CHEESE$22.00
Rotini pasta in house made cheese sauce/ baked with toasted panko
- MANDALAY BABY BACK RIBS$29.00
Full rack of our baby back ribs/ fries/ coleslaw/ garlic bread
- BLACKENED SALMON$28.00
Lightly blackened salmon filet/ broccoli
- FRESH GROUPER DINNER$31.00
Two grouper filets cooked your way/ broccoli/ floribbean yellow rice
- FISH & CHIPS$23.00
Fried beer battered white fish/ fries/ coleslaw/ house made tarter sauce/ lemon wedges
- FRIED SURFSIDE SEAFOOD PLATTER$29.00
Lightly fried white fish/ fried shrimp/ fried scallops/ fries/ coleslaw/ house made cocktail sauce/ house made tarter sauce
- BILLS SCALLOP PLATTER$35.00
One pound of scallops cooked your way/ fries/ coleslaw/ lemon wedges/ house made cocktail sauce/ house made tartar sauce
Grouper Sandwiches
Sandwiches & More
- TAMPA CUBAN$19.00
Pressed hot on cuban bread/ ham/ salami/ roasted pork/ swiss cheese/ mayonnaise/ mustard/ pickles
- CUBAN REUBEN$19.00
- SHRIMP PO-BOY$19.00
Fried shrimp on toasted cuban bread/ lettuce/ tomato/ spicy remoulade drizzle
- SO-CAL CHICKEN WRAP$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast in a grilled sundried tomato wrap/ guacamole/ lettuce/ cheddar-jack cheese/ tomatoes/ bacon bits/ crunchy tortilla strips/ srirancho drizzle
- WILD TURKEY CLUB$21.00
Turkey on triple stacked toasted wheat bread/ provolone/ guacamole/ red peppers/bacon/ lettuce/ tomatoes/ house made chipotle mayonnaise drizzle
- THE REUBEN$21.00
Grilled hot corned beef on buttered rye bread/ swiss cheese/ sauerkraut/ 1000 drizzle
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$19.00
Traditional Caesar salad with marinated chicken breast/ parm cheese/ croutons/ wrapped in a warm spinach torilla
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$19.00
Beef steak philly meat/ sauteed mushroom, peppers & onions/ provolone cheese/garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll