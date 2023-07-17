Suriyothai Kitchen 2435 Hilyard St Unit B
DRINKS
APPETIZERS
Salad Rolls
Two rolls with rice noodles, mixed greens, carrot and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
Spring Rolls
8 fried Rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, celery and carrot. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Pot Stickers
Ground Pork, green onion, cabbage. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Chicken Curry Puffs
Chicken, potato, curry paste deep fried pastry. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Vege Curry Puffs
Potato, curry paste deep fried pastry. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken with Thai herbs and coconut milk, grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Sai Ua
Deep fried Thai sour pork sausage from the north of Thailand, served with cabbage, chili, fresh ginger and peanut on the side,
Moo Ping
Thai style marinated grilled pork served with a sweet n sour sauce and sticky rice.
Fried Corn
Breaded, fried and served with tamarind sauce, a little sweet and a lot delicious.
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Coconut Shrimp served with Sweet & Sour.
Tod Mun Pla
Two Thai fishcakes served with sweet chili sauce.
Hua Hin Wings
6 lightly breaded with gluten free flour and seasoned to perfection wings.
Fried Tofu
Fried Organic Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.
SOUP
HOUSE SPECIALS
Som Tum Thai
Green papaya salad is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. it's very tasty. This is traditionally spicy, but we can make it for all spice levels. Please note that when you ask for spicy, it is spicy.
Som Tum Lao
Green Papaya salad from the San region of Thailand made with a special fish sauce. Includes tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, and sticky rice.
Nam Tok
This Isan delight is sliced pork mixed with red onion, rice power, basil leaves and spicy lime juice. Served with sticky rice.
Larb
Ground pork or chicken mixed with red onion, rice powder, basil leaves and spicy lime juice. Served with sticky rice.
Fried Som Tum Thai
Fried green papaya salad is a treat from central Bangkok, it's very tasty. This is traditionally spicy, but we can make it for all spice levels. It comes with tomatoes, green beans and peanuts.
Thai Tofu Salad
This is a delightfully light and airy, yet very tasty Thai dish made with tomatoes, onions and peanuts. You can order this dish spicy as well.
Som Tum Thai & Wing Set
This is a very popular combo in Bangkok, som tum Thai with 3 wings and sticky rice.
Curry Stir Fry
This is a dish from the Chonburi district of Thailand, it's very popular with the locals. This is a curry dish with celery, onion and your choice of protein.
NOODLES
Pad Thai
Egg pickled radish, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
Pad Kee Mao
Wide noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, green bean, bamboo, mushroom, basil, broccoli & tomato.
Pad See Ew
Wide noodle, egg, carrot, broccoli and white pepper.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle, egg, celery, onion, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, bamboo, tomato, baby corn and white pepper.
Ginger Noodle
Wide noodle, egg, celery, ginger, carrot and bamboo.
STIR FRY
Pad Kra Pow
Green bean, onion, bamboo, chili and basil,with a fired egg on top.
Eggplant Stir Fry
Eggplant, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, chili and basil.
Pad Prik King
Chili paste, bell pepper, green bean and lime leaf.
Ginger Stir Fry
Ginger, onion, mushroom, carrot, baby corn and celery.
Pad Cashew Nut
Onion, bell pepper, carrot, cashews, mushroom and celery.
Veggie Stir Fry
Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, bamboo, onion, celery, baby corn and tomato.
Garlic Black Pepper
Garlic, Onion, mushroom and bell pepper.
FRIED RICE
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, onion, carrot, peas, tomato, broccoli, green onion
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cashew, curry powder, raisin, green onion
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, mushroom, egg, tom yum paste, green onion, cilantro
Chili Fried Rice
Egg, onion, chili paste, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo, mushroom, basil and green onion.
CURRY
Massaman
Rich and tangy but not too spicy, includes potatoes, peanuts and your choice of protein. Served with rice.
Green
Coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo, green bean and basil. Served with rice.
Red Pumpkin
Coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, green bean, basil
Yellow
Coconut milk, potato, carrot and onion. Served with rice.
DESSERTS
Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Egg Custard
A very delicious Thai dessert of home made custard. Served over sweet sticky rice.
Mango Sticky Rice
Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk.