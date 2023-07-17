DRINKS

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Green Milk Tea

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

355ml Bottle

Fanta Pinapple

$3.00

355ml Bottle

Fanta Orange

$3.00

355ml Bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

Plastic Bottle

Sprite

$2.00

Can

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Thai Coffee

$3.00

APPETIZERS

Salad Rolls

$6.00

Two rolls with rice noodles, mixed greens, carrot and basil. Served with peanut sauce.

Spring Rolls

$7.00

8 fried Rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, celery and carrot. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Pot Stickers

$6.00

Ground Pork, green onion, cabbage. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Chicken Curry Puffs

$6.00

Chicken, potato, curry paste deep fried pastry. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Vege Curry Puffs

$6.00

Potato, curry paste deep fried pastry. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Marinated chicken with Thai herbs and coconut milk, grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Sai Ua

$12.00

Deep fried Thai sour pork sausage from the north of Thailand, served with cabbage, chili, fresh ginger and peanut on the side,

Moo Ping

$12.00

Thai style marinated grilled pork served with a sweet n sour sauce and sticky rice.

Fried Corn

$8.00

Breaded, fried and served with tamarind sauce, a little sweet and a lot delicious.

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp served with Sweet & Sour.

Tod Mun Pla

$12.00

Two Thai fishcakes served with sweet chili sauce.

Hua Hin Wings

$14.00Out of stock

6 lightly breaded with gluten free flour and seasoned to perfection wings.

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Organic Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.

SOUP

Tom Kha

$14.00

Coconut milk, lemongrass, galanga, onion,cabbage, mushroom, green onion, cilantro.

Tom Yum

$14.00

Distinct hot and sour flavors, with fragrant spices and herbs including Galangal, Lemongrass and Kaffir Lime Leave. Comes with onion, mushroom and tomato along with your choice of protein.

HOUSE SPECIALS

Som Tum Thai

$14.00

Green papaya salad is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. it's very tasty. This is traditionally spicy, but we can make it for all spice levels. Please note that when you ask for spicy, it is spicy.

Som Tum Lao

$14.00

Green Papaya salad from the San region of Thailand made with a special fish sauce. Includes tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, and sticky rice.

Nam Tok

$16.00

This Isan delight is sliced pork mixed with red onion, rice power, basil leaves and spicy lime juice. Served with sticky rice.

Larb

$16.00

Ground pork or chicken mixed with red onion, rice powder, basil leaves and spicy lime juice. Served with sticky rice.

Fried Som Tum Thai

$14.00Out of stock

Fried green papaya salad is a treat from central Bangkok, it's very tasty. This is traditionally spicy, but we can make it for all spice levels. It comes with tomatoes, green beans and peanuts.

Thai Tofu Salad

$14.00

This is a delightfully light and airy, yet very tasty Thai dish made with tomatoes, onions and peanuts. You can order this dish spicy as well.

Som Tum Thai & Wing Set

$16.00Out of stock

This is a very popular combo in Bangkok, som tum Thai with 3 wings and sticky rice.

Curry Stir Fry

$16.00

This is a dish from the Chonburi district of Thailand, it's very popular with the locals. This is a curry dish with celery, onion and your choice of protein.

NOODLES

Wide noodle, egg, celery, ginger, carrot and bamboo.

Pad Thai

$14.00

Egg pickled radish, bean sprout and crushed peanut.

Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Wide noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, green bean, bamboo, mushroom, basil, broccoli & tomato.

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Wide noodle, egg, carrot, broccoli and white pepper.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Glass noodle, egg, celery, onion, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, bamboo, tomato, baby corn and white pepper.

Ginger Noodle

$14.00

Wide noodle, egg, celery, ginger, carrot and bamboo.

STIR FRY

Pad Kra Pow

$14.00

Green bean, onion, bamboo, chili and basil,with a fired egg on top.

Eggplant Stir Fry

$14.00

Eggplant, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, chili and basil.

Pad Prik King

$14.00

Chili paste, bell pepper, green bean and lime leaf.

Ginger Stir Fry

$14.00

Ginger, onion, mushroom, carrot, baby corn and celery.

Pad Cashew Nut

$14.00

Onion, bell pepper, carrot, cashews, mushroom and celery.

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.00

Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, bamboo, onion, celery, baby corn and tomato.

Garlic Black Pepper

$14.00

Garlic, Onion, mushroom and bell pepper.

FRIED RICE

Egg, onion, chili paste, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo, mushroom, basil and green onion.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg, onion, carrot, peas, tomato, broccoli, green onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cashew, curry powder, raisin, green onion

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$14.00

Onion, tomato, mushroom, egg, tom yum paste, green onion, cilantro

Chili Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg, onion, chili paste, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo, mushroom, basil and green onion.

CURRY

Massaman

$14.00

Rich and tangy but not too spicy, includes potatoes, peanuts and your choice of protein. Served with rice.

Green

$14.00

Coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo, green bean and basil. Served with rice.

Red Pumpkin

$14.00

Coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, green bean, basil

Yellow

$14.00

Coconut milk, potato, carrot and onion. Served with rice.

DESSERTS

Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Egg Custard

$8.00

A very delicious Thai dessert of home made custard. Served over sweet sticky rice.

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk.

Taro Ice Cream with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.00

Mango Ice Cream with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.00

SIDE/EXTRAS

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.00