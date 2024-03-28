Sushi Aji Arvada
Full Menu
Soup & Salad
Kitchen Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
4 pcs
- Gyoza$8.00
6 pcs. Contains eggs. Chicken & pork dumplings
- Shumai$8.00
8 pcs. Contain eggs. Deep-fried shrimp dumplings
- Steamed Shumai$8.00
- Vegetable Gyoza$8.00
6 pcs
- Agedashi Tofu$7.00
Fried tofu with tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura App$8.00
7 pcs. Assortment of 7 vegetables
- Crab Cheese Wonton$8.00
6 pcs
- Chicken Tempura App$10.00
3 pieces of chicken, 3 pieces of vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura App$11.00
3 pieces of shrimp, 3 pieces of vegetables
- Calamari$14.00
- Fried Soft Shell Crab$14.00
- Golden Mussels$14.00
5 pcs
- Yaki Ika$14.00
Grilled squid on a bed of greens topped with yuzu dressing
- Hamachi Kama$15.00
Sushi Bar Appetizer
- Sushi Appetizer$13.00
5 pcs
- Sashimi Appetizer$13.00
6 pcs
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Appetizer$14.00
6 pcs
- Black Pepper Tuna Tataki$14.00
6 pcs
- Crispy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Contains eggs. Crispy sushi rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado, green onion, and tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- New Style Salmon Sashimi$14.00
5 pcs. Salmon sashimi topped with mango and a chef special sauce
- Seared Toro$23.00
6 pcs. Blow torched toro with jalapeño topped with tataki sauce
Sushi & Sashimi
- Salmon$7.50
- Tuna$8.00
- Yellowtail$8.00
- Albacore Tuna$7.50
- Super White Tuna$7.50
- Smoked Salmon$7.50
- Red Snapper$7.50
- Sea Bass$7.50
- Shrimp$6.00
- Crab Stick$7.00
- Scallop$10.00
2 pcs
- Spicy Scallop$10.00
2 pcs. Contains eggs
- Freshwater Eel$7.50
2 pcs
- Sweet Raw Shrimp$14.00
2 pcs
- Surf Clam$7.00
- Squid$7.50
- Octopus$7.50
- Mackerel$7.00
- Flying Fish Egg$7.00
2 pcs
- Blue Crab$8.00
2 pcs
- Salmon Egg$9.00
2 pcs
- Tamago$6.00
- Toro$15.00
Rolls & Hand Rolls
- California$7.50
Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado, & tobiko
- Alaska$8.00
Salmon, avocado, & tobiko
- Philadelphia$8.50
Smoked salmon & cream cheese
- Salmon$8.00
- Tuna$8.00
- Yellowtail Scallion$8.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.00
- Eel Avocado$8.50
- Eel Cucumber$8.50
- Jacky$9.00
Contains eggs. Spicy shrimp, crab meat, and cucumber
- Spicy Crab$8.00
Contains eggs. Spicy crab meat and cucumber
- Spicy Tuna$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Yellowtail$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Salmon$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Shrimp$8.50
Contains eggs. Spicy shrimp and cucumber
- Boston$8.50
Contains eggs. Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, & spicy mayo
- Salmon Skin$8.50
Fried salmon skin and cucumber topped with eel sauce
- Tuna Salmon Avocado$10.00
- White Tuna Cucumber$8.50
- Crunch Spicy Scallop$10.00
Contains eggs
- Blue Crab Avocado$10.00
- Chicken Tempura$10.00
Tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko. Topped with eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
- Spider$15.00
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
- Lobster Tempura$15.00
Tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
- Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Avocado Roll$6.50
- AAC Roll$6.50
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber
- Oshinko Roll$6.50
Pickled daikon radish
- Peanut Avocado Roll$6.50
- Shitake Roll$6.50
Fried mushroom topped with eel sauce
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.50
Fried sweet potato topped with eel sauce
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$6.50
Fried asparagus topped with eel sauce
Special Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll with 4 assorted fish & avocado on top
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, tobiko, & eel sauce
- Ichiban Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried roll with spicy salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeno, topped with tobiko, green onions, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Dynamite Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried roll with eel, spicy salmon, and cream cheese, topped with tobiko, green onions, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Volcano Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Spicy tuna and avocado inside, blow torched salmon and crab meat, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
- Golden Roll$15.00
Salmon and mango inside; topped with salmon, and miso sauce
- Kobe Beef Roll$16.00
Kobe beef and deep fried asparagus wrapped in soy paper topped with eel sauce
- Mango Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside; topped with mango, eel sauce, and mango sauce
- Phoenix Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura, mango, and spicy yellowtail inside, topped with tuna and spicy crabmeat, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Rocky Mountain Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy yellowtail inside; topped with avocado, spicy crabmeat, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Las Vegas Roll$21.00
Contains eggs. Lobster tempura, mango, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & jalapeño
- Playboy Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Spicy tuna and yellowtail inside; topped with white tuna, jalapeno, and sriracha
- King Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura, avocado, and crab meat inside; topped with lobster salad, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Angel Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Tuna, salmon, cucumber, jalapeno inside; topped with avocado, spicy tuna, green onion, spicy mayo, and tobiko
- Chili Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, jalapeno inside, topped with crab meat, spicy mayo, and sriracha
- Crazy Tuna Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Black pepper tuna and avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna, ponzu, and spicy mayo
- Black Dragon Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Black Pearl$18.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried scallop, mango, & cream cheese inside, topped with eel, avocado, green onion, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Black Truffle Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, avocado inside, topped with white tuna and black truffle sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$17.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado inside; topped with tuna, jalapeno, and sriracha
- Yuki Roll$18.00
Salmon and avocado inside, topped with scallop and spicy ponzu
- Snow Beauty Roll$21.00
Contains eggs. Lobster tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado inside, topped with spicy scallop, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and rice puffs
Sushi Entrees
- Sushi Regular$24.00
7 pieces of sushi & California roll
- Sushi Deluxe$27.00
9 pieces of sushi & tuna roll
- Sashimi Regular$32.00
15 pcs
- Sashimi Deluxe$37.00
18 pcs
- Unagi Don$27.00
Grilled eel, avocado, and oshinko on a bed of sushi rice
- Salmon Lover$28.00
5 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi, and salmon roll
- Spicy Roll Combo$22.00
Contain eggs. Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, and spicy yellowtail roll
- Salmon & Tuna Combo$26.00
Contain eggs. 4 pieces salmon, 4 pieces tuna, with a spicy tuna roll
- Sushi for Two$60.00
Contain eggs. 16 pieces of sushi, tuna roll, and rainbow roll
- Sushi & Sashimi for Two$72.00
Contain eggs. 8 pieces sushi, 12 pieces sashimi, California roll, and volcano roll
Rice & Noodles
- Japanese Yaki Rice$15.00
Contains eggs. With choice of vegetable, chicken, shrimp, or kobe beef, stir-fried with egg, peas, and carrots
- Yaki Soba$15.00
With choice of chicken or shrimp, stir-fried with vegetables and soba noodles
- Yaki Udon$15.00
With choice of chicken or shrimp, stir-fried with vegetables and udon noodles
Kitchen Entrees
- Tofu Teriyaki Entree$15.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Entree$18.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki Entree$23.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Entree$23.00
- Steak Teriyaki Entree$24.00
- Vegetable Tempura Entree$15.00
10 pcs
- Chicken & Vegetable Tempura Entree$15.00
5 pcs of chicken, 5 vegetables
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Entree$20.00
5 pcs of shrimp, 5 vegetables
- Combination Tempura Entree$20.00
3 pcs of chicken, 3 pcs of shrimp, and 5 vegetables
Bento Box
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$21.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box$24.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$25.00
- Steak Teriyaki Bento Box$25.00
- Vegetable Teriyaki Bento Box$19.00
- Tofu Teriyaki Bento Box$19.00
- Chicken Tempura Bento Box$21.00
- Shrimp Tempura Bento Box$22.00
- Sushi Bento Box$28.00
8 pieces with a full California roll. Does not come with rice. These items are served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-born
- Sashimi Bento Box$28.00
10 pieces with a full California roll. Does not come with rice. These items are served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-bor
