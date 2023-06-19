Sushi Bichi
Food
Bichi Rolls
Desserts
Handroll
salmon HR
yellowtail HR
Bigeye HR
Bluefin HR
Chu-toro HR
O-Toro HR
Shima-Aji HR
Madai HR
Unagi HR
Ikura HR
Tobiko HR
Miyazaki Wagyu HR
Salmon Belly Aburi HR
Hamachi Belly Aburi HR
Kampachi Hr
Hotate HR
Ebi Hr
Tako Hr
Hirame Hr
Tamago Hr
Large Plates
Churrasco Whole
20 oz., orange, chimichurri, rice & beans, collard greens, farofa
Churrasco Half
10oz, Orange Chimichurri, rice & beans, collard greens, farofa
Maple Miso Salmon
Cedar plank broiled, ginger butter, charred lemon, shiitake, shishito, snow peas, pea shoot, onion
adobo chicken
Roasted & grilled, all-natural breast thigh, drumstick wing, adobo coconut glaze, roasted onion, garlic rice
Braised & Seared Pork
Guava glaze, pan jus, charred onion, mango tropical slaw
Snapper Verde
pan roasted, salsa verde, snow peas, pea shoot salad, charred lime
Whole Fish
Local Whole Fish, Fried or Gilled
Grill King Oyster Mushroom
Nigiri / Sashimi
Salmon
Scottish Salmon
Salmon Belly Abui
Fatty Salmon Belly, Pickled Jicama, Lemon Zest
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hamachi Belly Abui
Fatty Yellowotail, Oroshi Ponzu, Arima Sanchyo
Big Eye Tuna
Lean Tuna
Bluefin Tuna
Shima Aji
Striped Jack
Madai
Japanes Sea Bream
Unagi
BBQ Freash Water Eel
Hotate
Hokkaido Scallop
Tako
Octopus
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
california uni
Sea Urchin
hokkaido uni
Chu-Toro
Fatty Bluefine Tuna, Dashi Jelly Black Truffle
O-toro
Fatty Tuna
Tamago
Japanese Omelte
Udama
Quail Egg
Wagyu
Wagyu Beef, Daikon, Candy Spicy Yuzu
Sashimi 10 pcs
2 pc each of Chef Choice
Sashimi 20 pcs
2 pc each of Chef Choice
Omakase Nigiri
10 pc of Chefs Choice Nigiri
Kampachi
Hirame
Raw Bar
Tuna tiradito
Raspberry vinaigrette, Dehydrated umeboshi, Black plum
Yellowtail Tiradito
Citrus nikiri soy, cilantro vinaigrette
Salmon Tiradito
Aji Amarillo ponzu, Gooseberry, Red chili, Annatto seed oil
Tuna ceviche
Pickled watermelon, Watermelon habanero vinaigrette, tomato, cilantro
Scallop Ceviche
Asian pear, shallots, chili walnut oil, citrus
Yellowtail ceviche
Ginger garlic soy,garlic chili oil, baby spinach
Salmon ceviche
Shibazuke, passion fruit green chili vinaigrette, green grape, arugula, tomato
Shrimp cocktail
U10, House cocktail sauce
Oysters
Mignonette, House cocktail sauce
Rolls
Traditional California Roll
Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
Blue Crab California Roll
Maryland Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna, Seasame Seed
Rainbow roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, snow crab, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Sesame Seed
Tuna Roll
BBQ Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail, Jalapneno, Seasame Seed
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy YellowTail, Sesame Seed
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed
Avocado Roll
Avocado, Sesame Seed
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, Sesame Seed
Negi Toro Roll
Negi Hama Roll
umeshiso Roll
Shiitake Roll
Unagi Avocado Roll
Salads
Sandoitchis
Sides
Steam White Rice
Black Beans
Black Bean Stew
Choclo Street Corn Esquites
Peruvian corn, cojita cheese, lemon aioli, chili dust, line crema
Furaido Potato
Shoe Sting Fries, Furikake, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli
Pinoy Garlic Rice
Crispy Shallots, Scallion
Brazillian Sides
Rice bowl, beans bowl, collard greens bowl, farofa, orange slice
Shiitake & Snow Peas
sake, ponzu, garlic butter, pea shoots
Side Of Jalapeno
Small Plates
St. Tropez Moules Frites
PEI Mussel, sake miso broth, kurobuta sausage, shishito, jalapeno, onion, furaido potato
Lumpia
Beef shiitake onion celery carrot garlic mince, glass noodles, crispy egg crepe wrapper, mango sweet chili dip
Srimp Tempura
GBD Shrimp, Chives, Cristal Aioli, Ponzu Dashi
Crispy Beach Mushroom
Zesty tofu dip
Avocado Flat Bread
Whipped herb ricotta, hot honey, jalapeno, red onine
Salmon Flat bread
Ponzu-marinated salmon, chive cream cheese, red chimichurri, cucumber, onion
Citrus Grilled Octopuse
bbq dust, fingerling potato, orange, herb salad, orange citrus vinaigrette
EP dip
Specials
Starters
Street Cart Skewers
Chicken skewer
Tare glaze, shichimi
Tenderloin skewer
usda prime, scallion, red&green Chimichurri
Pork skewer
pork shoulder, garlic chili marinade, island BBQ glaze
Shrimp skewer
U10, chimichurri, scallion
King Oyster skewer
King Oyster Mushroom, Scallion
Eggplant skewer
Eggplant, miso glaze, chives