Sushi Bichi

Food

Bichi Rolls

Bichi Specialty Rolls

bikkurispy tuna

$16.00

bikkurispy salmon

$16.00

abusan

$16.00

hammachiyetta

$16.00

unango

$15.00

sakezo

$15.00

foxy box

$14.00

happa 64

$14.00

zenbu naruto

$18.00

Desserts

Sweet Eandings

Banna Cream Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Bichi Twist on Classic Banna Cream Pie

Matcha Pannacotta

$12.00

Fried Springroll Wrap Sweet Plantan, Sea Salt Caramel

S'mores Cake

$12.00

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate

Mochi

$12.00

Turon

$12.00

Handroll

salmon HR

$12.00

yellowtail HR

$12.00

Bigeye HR

$14.00

Bluefin HR

$16.00

Chu-toro HR

$24.00

O-Toro HR

$30.00

Shima-Aji HR

$18.00

Madai HR

$14.00

Unagi HR

$12.00

Ikura HR

$12.00

Tobiko HR

$10.00

Miyazaki Wagyu HR

$30.00

Salmon Belly Aburi HR

$16.00

Hamachi Belly Aburi HR

$16.00

Kampachi Hr

$12.00

Hotate HR

$14.00

Ebi Hr

$10.00

Tako Hr

$10.00

Hirame Hr

$10.00

Tamago Hr

$8.00

Large Plates

Larger Plate Offerings

Churrasco Whole

$49.00

20 oz., orange, chimichurri, rice & beans, collard greens, farofa

Churrasco Half

$32.00

10oz, Orange Chimichurri, rice & beans, collard greens, farofa

Maple Miso Salmon

$28.00

Cedar plank broiled, ginger butter, charred lemon, shiitake, shishito, snow peas, pea shoot, onion

adobo chicken

$27.00

Roasted & grilled, all-natural breast thigh, drumstick wing, adobo coconut glaze, roasted onion, garlic rice

Braised & Seared Pork

$21.00

Guava glaze, pan jus, charred onion, mango tropical slaw

Snapper Verde

$26.00

pan roasted, salsa verde, snow peas, pea shoot salad, charred lime

Whole Fish

$64.00

Local Whole Fish, Fried or Gilled

Grill King Oyster Mushroom

$18.00

Nigiri / Sashimi

Nigiri(Served On Top Rice) / Sashimi(No Rice)

Salmon

$6.00

Scottish Salmon

Salmon Belly Abui

$8.00

Fatty Salmon Belly, Pickled Jicama, Lemon Zest

Hamachi

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Belly Abui

$8.00

Fatty Yellowotail, Oroshi Ponzu, Arima Sanchyo

Big Eye Tuna

$7.00

Lean Tuna

Bluefin Tuna

$8.00

Shima Aji

$9.00

Striped Jack

Madai

$7.00

Japanes Sea Bream

Unagi

$6.00

BBQ Freash Water Eel

Hotate

$7.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Tako

$15.00

Octopus

Ikura

$6.00

Salmon Roe

Tobiko

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

california uni

$14.00

Sea Urchin

hokkaido uni

Chu-Toro

$12.00

Fatty Bluefine Tuna, Dashi Jelly Black Truffle

O-toro

$16.00

Fatty Tuna

Tamago

$4.00

Japanese Omelte

Udama

$3.00

Quail Egg

Wagyu

$15.00

Wagyu Beef, Daikon, Candy Spicy Yuzu

Sashimi 10 pcs

$70.00

2 pc each of Chef Choice

Sashimi 20 pcs

$125.00

2 pc each of Chef Choice

Omakase Nigiri

$60.00

10 pc of Chefs Choice Nigiri

Kampachi

$6.00

Hirame

$5.00

Raw Bar

Chilled & Raw Seafood Selections

Tuna tiradito

$16.00

Raspberry vinaigrette, Dehydrated umeboshi, Black plum

Yellowtail Tiradito

$15.00

Citrus nikiri soy, cilantro vinaigrette

Salmon Tiradito

$15.00

Aji Amarillo ponzu, Gooseberry, Red chili, Annatto seed oil

Tuna ceviche

$16.00

Pickled watermelon, Watermelon habanero vinaigrette, tomato, cilantro

Scallop Ceviche

$18.00

Asian pear, shallots, chili walnut oil, citrus

Yellowtail ceviche

$15.00

Ginger garlic soy,garlic chili oil, baby spinach

Salmon ceviche

$15.00

Shibazuke, passion fruit green chili vinaigrette, green grape, arugula, tomato

Shrimp cocktail

$15.00

U10, House cocktail sauce

Oysters

$12.00

Mignonette, House cocktail sauce

Rolls

Classic Sushi Rolls

Traditional California Roll

$10.00

Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed

Blue Crab California Roll

$16.00

Maryland Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna, Seasame Seed

Rainbow roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, snow crab, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Sesame Seed

Tuna Roll

$10.00

BBQ Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, Jalapneno, Seasame Seed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Spicy YellowTail, Sesame Seed

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Sesame Seed

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, Sesame Seed

Negi Toro Roll

$17.00

Negi Hama Roll

$10.00

umeshiso Roll

$6.00

Shiitake Roll

$7.00

Unagi Avocado Roll

$13.00

Salads

Ginger Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrot ginger cucumber, tomato, onion, beet

Crispy Bichi Salad

$14.00

Shaved lettuce, zesty tofu, crispy wonton, chickpeas, zesty herb dressing

Sunomono Noodle Salad

$11.00

Cucumber noodle, salsa verde, chili vinaigrette

Sandoitchis

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bichi Burger

$16.00

All-natural house blend, grilled brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, furaido potato

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Garlic ginger soy thigh, Hot Honey, truffle black garlic aioli, house pickle, grilled brioche, furaido potato

Classic Burger

$16.00

Sides

Side Dishes

Steam White Rice

$8.00

Steam White Rice

Black Beans

$8.00

Black Bean Stew

Choclo Street Corn Esquites

$11.00

Peruvian corn, cojita cheese, lemon aioli, chili dust, line crema

Furaido Potato

$8.00

Shoe Sting Fries, Furikake, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli

Pinoy Garlic Rice

$11.00

Crispy Shallots, Scallion

Brazillian Sides

$15.00

Rice bowl, beans bowl, collard greens bowl, farofa, orange slice

Shiitake & Snow Peas

$8.00

sake, ponzu, garlic butter, pea shoots

Side Of Jalapeno

$3.00

Small Plates

Small Plates, Sharing Salads & Appetizer

St. Tropez Moules Frites

$16.00

PEI Mussel, sake miso broth, kurobuta sausage, shishito, jalapeno, onion, furaido potato

Lumpia

$14.00

Beef shiitake onion celery carrot garlic mince, glass noodles, crispy egg crepe wrapper, mango sweet chili dip

Srimp Tempura

$18.00

GBD Shrimp, Chives, Cristal Aioli, Ponzu Dashi

Crispy Beach Mushroom

$14.00

Zesty tofu dip

Avocado Flat Bread

$17.00

Whipped herb ricotta, hot honey, jalapeno, red onine

Salmon Flat bread

$22.00

Ponzu-marinated salmon, chive cream cheese, red chimichurri, cucumber, onion

Citrus Grilled Octopuse

$18.00

bbq dust, fingerling potato, orange, herb salad, orange citrus vinaigrette

EP dip

$10.00

Specials

Daily Bichi Specials

Fun Chops

Starters

Small Bits & Snacks to Start

Edamame

$6.00

Flake Sea Salt

Sweet & Spicy Edmame

$10.00

Maple Chipotle

Miso Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Tofu, Scallion, Wakame

Crispy Chickpea

$6.00

Shichimi Sea Salt

Street Cart Skewers

Tare glaze, shichimi, scallion

Chicken skewer

$10.00

Tare glaze, shichimi

Tenderloin skewer

$14.00

usda prime, scallion, red&green Chimichurri

Pork skewer

$10.00

pork shoulder, garlic chili marinade, island BBQ glaze

Shrimp skewer

$13.00

U10, chimichurri, scallion

King Oyster skewer

$10.00

King Oyster Mushroom, Scallion

Eggplant skewer

$9.00

Eggplant, miso glaze, chives

Kurobuta skewer

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda & Juice

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sherrley Temple

$4.00

Water

STILL

$7.00

SPARKLING

$7.00

MockTails

Pina Colada Mocktail

$8.00

Mojito Mocktail

$8.00

Watermelon Sugar Mocktail

$8.00