Sushi, sashimi and innovative rolls as fresh as it is delicious
Sushi Bistro
Food
Hot Dishes and Salads
- Edamame$5.00
- Miso Soup$4.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Rice$4.00
- Pork Gyoza$10.00
8 pieces
- Tempura Appetizer$17.00
2 pieces shrimp & mixed vegetables
- Sesame Chicken$12.00
Tempura chicken with sweet dipping sauce.
- Veggie Gyoza$10.00
8 pieces
- Veggie Temupura Appetizer$17.00
mixed vegetable tempura
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
Lightly fried tofu topped with scallions, bonito flakes, tempura sauce on the side
- Baby Lobster Salad$21.00
Chilled langostino, avocado, mixed greens, creamy house dressing.
- Bistro Salad$12.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, creamy house dressing
- Cucumber Sunomono$6.00
- Dumpling Soup$16.00
pork dumplings, market vegetables, mushroom broth
- Hamachi Kama$20.00
Grilled Yellowtail Collar
- Salmon Kama$19.00
Grilled Salmon Collar
- Soft Shell Crab Appetizer$16.00
fried soft shell crab served with mixed greens and ponzu dipping sauce.
- Tofu Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, tempura tofu, ginger carrot dressing.
- Veggie Spring Rolls$9.00
lightly fried with sweet chili dipping sauce
Bistro Signature Rolls
- African Spider$22.00
Tempura soft shell crab, fried cajun yellowtail and salmon, topped with avocado and drizzled with a sweet and spicy eel sauce.
- Albacore Dream$20.00
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with albacore, served with a creamy garlic and spicy sauce.
- Big Island$24.00
assorted sashimi, spicy tuna, kanikama, tobiko and avocado wrapped in cucumber (no rice)
- Billie Jean$21.00
Langostino, avocado, and cucumber topped with salmon wrapped in soy paper
- C-2$21.00
Langostino, avocado, and cucumber topped with shrimp tempura, drizzled with eel sauce.
- Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon$21.00
Grilled eel with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and aioli topped with eel sauce.
- Dave's Legacy$20.00
- Hawaiian Breeze$18.00
Avocado and fuji apple topped with tuna, macadamia nuts and drizzled with cilantro pesto.
- M & L Forever$16.00
Spicy tuna, cajun flavored yellowtail, kanikama, grilled big eye tuna and avocado rolled in tempura flakes and topped with green onions and garlic sauce.
- Monster In-Laws$21.00
Fresh yellowtail, chopped spicy albacore, cucumber, topped with jalapenos, ponzu, and spicy sauce.
- Omega-3$17.00
Deep fried cajun salmon and yellowtail, avocado, topped with albacore, salmon, tobiko, scallions and a spicy garlic sauce.
- Presidio Roll$23.00
Salmon and tuna sashimi, avocado, oshinko topped with tempura flakes, wasabi aioli and scallions
- Rock n Roll$19.00
Chopped Hokkaido spicy sea scallop baked on a California roll with aioli.
- Sexy Scallop$21.00
Spicy albacore, salmon, cucumber and avocado topped with chopped Hokkaido scallop, tobiko and scallions wrapped in soy paper.
- The New Legend$20.00
Albacore tataki, shrimp tempura, avocado, aioli, and cucumbers topped with spicy garlic sauce and scallions.
- Red Devil$19.00
Spicy tuna, tempura yellowtail, aioli, avocado & cucumber, topped with scallions and a spicy ginger sauce.
- Watermelon Man$19.00
Spicy tuna, spicy albacore, fuji apple topped with avocado, macadamia nuts served over aioli.
- 49er$17.00
Avocado & tobiko topped with salmon & lemon.
- Ruby Rainbow$20.00
Spicy tuna roll topped with an assortment of fish.
- Mont Blanc$20.00
Something Unique
- Ahi Tuna Poke Special$27.00
Cubes of garlic soy marinated ahi tuna served over organic baby greens, avocado, house salad dressing, and crispy potato vermicelli.
- Y.T. Jalapeno$24.00
Yellowtail sashimi topped with thinly sliced jalapeños, sea salt and lemon juice.
- Double Jeopardy$22.00
Salmon, albacore and avocado tartar mixed with wasabi aioli, spicy garlic soy & served with shrimp chips.
- Caucasian Afro$16.00
Spicy tuna mixed with Japanese salsa, avocado topped with crispy potato vermicelli.
Lettuce Wraps
Omakase
- 6pc Nigiri Omakase$32.00
Six pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
- 6pc Sashimi Omakase$32.00
Six pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
- 6pc Chirashi Omakase$32.00
Six pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
- 10pc Nigiri Omakase$50.00
Ten pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
- 10pc Sashimi Omakase$50.00
Ten pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
- 10pc Chirashi Omakase$50.00
Ten pieces. Chef’s choice assorted premium fish.
Sushi Nigiri
- Albacore Nigiri$10.00
- Albacore Tataki Nigiri$10.00
- Amaebi Nigiri$18.00
raw sweet shrimp served with fried shrimp heads.
- Chopped Spicy Scallop Nigiri$12.00
chopped hokkaido sea scallop
- Shirmp Ebi Nigiri$9.00
cooked shrimp
- Ikura Nigiri$11.00
salmon roe
- Salmon Nigiri$10.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri$12.00
hokkaido sea scallop
- Tobiko Nigiri$10.00
flying fish roe
- Toro Nigiri$24.00
fatty tuna
- Tuna Nigiri$10.00
big eye tuna
- Unagi Nigiri$10.00
freshwater eel
- Uni Nigiri$28.00
premium Japanese sea urchin roe (Hokkaido)
- Yellowtail Nigiri$10.00
japanese hamachi
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$11.00
Sashimi 2pc
- Albacore Sashimi$10.00
2 pieces per order
- Albacore Tataki Sashimi$10.00
2 pieces per order
- Amaebi Sashimi$18.00
2 pieces per order - Sweet Shrimp served with fried shrimp heads
- Chopped Spicy Scallop Sashimi$12.00
Chopped Hokkaido sea scallop
- Ebi Sashimi$9.00
2 pieces per order
- Ikura Sashimi$11.00
salmon roe
- Salmon Sashimi$10.00
2 pieces per order
- Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi$12.00
- Tobiko Sashimi$10.00
flying fish roe
- Toro Sashimi$24.00
Fatty Tuna 2 pieces per order
- Tuna Sashimi$10.00
2 pieces per order - Big Eye Tuna
- Uni Sashimi$26.00
premium sea urchin roe
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$11.00
2 pieces per order
- Yellowtail Sashimi$10.00
2 pieces per order
Classic Rolls
- Rainbow$20.00
California roll topped with an assortment of fish.
- Spider$19.00
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tobiko.
- Cruchy$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and aioli rolled with tempura flakes drizzled with eel sauce.
- Caterpillar$19.00
Grilled eel and cucumber topped with avocado
- Tekka Maki$10.00
- Sake Maki$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Cut Roll$10.00
- California Cut Roll$10.00
- Philadelphia Cut Roll$10.00
- Negi-Hama Cut Roll$12.00
- Baby Lobster Cut Roll$12.00
chilled langostino and avocado
- Baby Lobster Hand Roll$10.00
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$11.00
- Negi-Hama Hand Roll$10.00
- California Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$9.00
- Philadephia Hand Roll$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$9.00
Veggie Sushi
- Notorious V.E.G$15.00
cucumber, oshinko, topped with avocado and garlic ponzu
- Veggie Vixen$14.00
avocado, cucumber, shitake, oshinko, tempura sweet potato
- Crunchy Veggie$14.00
sweet potato and seasonal veggie tempura rolled with tempura flakes drizzled with sweet soy.
- Avocado Cut Roll$10.00
- Cucumber Cut Roll$10.00
- Shitake Cut Roll$10.00
- Oshinko Cut Roll$10.00
- Avocado Hand Roll$9.00
- Cucumber Hand Roll$9.00
- Shitake Hand Roll$9.00
- Oshinko Hand Roll$9.00
pickled radish
- Inari 2pc$7.00
sweet tofu sack
Rice Plates
Udon Noodle Soups
- Beef Udon$27.00
Grilled rib eye beef with vegetables
- Chicken Udon$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with vegetables.
- Cury Udon$23.00
Grilled chicken breast, Japanese curry
- Nabeyaki Udon$25.00
Chicken, shrimp tempura, vegetables, fishcake & egg.
- Tempura Udon$25.00
Udon with shrimp and vegetable tempura on the side
- Vegetarian Udon$18.00
Seaweed, Japanese pumpkin, spinach, grilled zucchini and shiitake mushrooms.
Side Orders
Desserts
Specials
Wine/Sake
Sake
- Hot Sake (shochikubai)$12.00
- Bushido Junmai Genshu 188ml$15.00
- Fukuju Junmai Gingo 300ml$32.00
- Kikusui Junmai Gingo 300ml$28.00
- Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml$29.00
- Kurosawa Nigori 300ml (unfiltered)$18.00
- Tomoju Junmai Daigingo 375ml$48.00
- Denshin Yuki Junmai Gingo 720ml$48.00
- Karatamba Honjozo 720ml$38.00
- Nabeshima Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml$59.00
- Born Gold Junmai Daigingo 720ml$81.00
- Shochikubai Nigori 750ml (unfiltered)$28.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake 750ml$50.00
lively and delicately fruity