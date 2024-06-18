Sushi Club - Brickell
Food
Appetizer
- Pork Gyozas
Dumplings filled with pork and scallions, served with SC style ponzu sauce on the side$9.00
- Veggie Gyozas
Spinach dumplings filled with vegetables. Served with SC style ponzu sauce on the side.$9.00
- Tuna Tostada
Crispy tostada served with tuna tartar, avocado and crunchy garlic$16.00
- Salmon Tiradito
Thinly sliced salmon, yellow chalaca, kiwi and green apples$17.00
- Hamachi Tiradito
Thinly sliced hamachi, Aji amarillo sauce, orange, grapes, granola and furikake$18.00
- Classic Ceviche
Corvina, leche de tigre, sweet potato and corn$17.00
- Tuna Ceviche Nikkei
Tuna, passionfruit ponzu, golden berries and corn$19.00
- Crunchy Shrimp
Crispy tempura shrimps wrapped in crispy salad, with avocado and edamame sauce$14.00
- Crispy Rice
Crispy rice, tartar and black quinoa$14.00
Niguiri
Sushi Rolls
- Buenos Aires
Salmon, shrimp, avocado and cream cheese. Covered in salmon with BsAs sauce.$16.00
- SPF
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese, rolled in sesame seeds.$16.00
- Merken
Smoked salmon and avocado. Covered in torched merken salmon, rocoto sauce and crispy cancha.$19.00
- Miami
Nikkei salmon tartar and avocado. Covered in salmon and crispy quinoa.$16.00
- Crunchy Hamachi
Hamachi, avocado and jalapeño. Covered in hamachi, chalaca and crispy onion$19.00
- Salmon Nikkei
Shrimp tempura and salmon. Covered in tobiko, smoked rocoto sauce and seaweed salad.$19.00
- Acevichado
Shrimp tempura and avocado. Covered in tuna, acevichada sauce and furikake.$17.00
- Hotate
Scallops, snow crab and asparagus. Covered in truffle sauce and parmesan$20.00
- Crunchy BA
Deep fried roll, filled with salmon and cream cheese, topped with eel sauce$9.00
- Tuna Huancaina
Tuna tartare, cucumber and avocado. Covered in huancaina sauce and crispy cancha$20.00
- White
Soy paper roll, filled with shrimp and avocado. Covered in cheese and eel sauce$18.00
- Veggie
Soy paper roll, filled with shiitake mushrooms, sweet potato and avocado. covered in furikake and passionfruit ponzu$16.00
Sashimi
Sushi Combos
Poke Bowl
- Miso Salmon Bowl
Sushi rice, sweet miso salmon, avocado, edamame beans and furikake$23.00
- Sea Poke Bowl
Sushi rice, acechado sauce, avocado, edamame beans and furikake$25.00
- Veggie Poke Bowl
Sushi rice flavored with yellow chili, seaweed salad, broccolini, edamame beans, corn, sweet potato and furikake$18.00