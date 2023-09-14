Dassai 23*

$180.00

‘Otter Festival’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: 3.5 Acidity: 1.4 Flowers, Honeydew Rich & Sweet 720ml Yamaguchi - shellfish, octopus One of Japan's most highly polished sake with just 23% of the grain remaining. A nose bursting with flowers, honeydew, grapes and the strong minerality from the water does not disappoint. A palate full of fleshy plums and crisp honeydew proves why this is the standard for premium sake.