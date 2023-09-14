Sushi Den
Dine-In Food
Soups/Salads
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese miso soup with tofu, seaweed, green onions, shimeji and shiitake mushrooms. *GF
Clear Soup
Light bonito broth with Japanese fish cakes, Mitsuba (Japanese wild parsley) and Shimeji mushrooms.
House Salad
*Gluten Free - Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, julienned radish with ginger-tofu dressing.
Tuna Tataki Salad (Seared Tuna)
Seared tataki style tuna served with mesclun greens and pink grapefruit and a Ponzu vinaigrette.
Seaweed Salad
Two types of Japanese seaweed (Wakame and Kuki-Wakame) tossed in a house made Sesame Ginger Soy Vinaigrette and placed on a mix bed of field greens and frisée lettuce with seasonal fruit, Japanese cucumber, cherry tomatoes. Topped with julienned beets and goma.
Sunomono Salad
***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, snow crab, octopus, squid, wakame, mixed veggies in Otoshi dressing
Tempuras
Maine Lobster Tempura
***Contains Shellfish
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp and assorted seasonal vegetables
Assorted Tempura
***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, calamari, chicken, white fish and assorted seasonal vegetables
Vegetable Tempura
^Fried in same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Assorted seasonal vegetables
Appetizers
Taste of Sashimi
*Gluten Free - Maguro, hamachi, and shake (2 pc each), served with daikon radish + shiso
Miso Black Cod
Broiled miso and sake marinated black cod – a house favorite!
Garlic Calamari
Pan seared calamari, asparagus, and mushrooms with a sake garlic butter sauce.
Grilled Kama
Grilled shake (salmon) or hamachi (yellowtail) collar seasoned with sea salt with your choice of lemon-garlic (GF) Ponzu, or teriyaki sauce (sauces are not gluten-free)
Miso Eggplant
Eggplant + julienne vegetables sautéed in a honey sesame miso glaze
Side of Vegetables
*Gluten Free Option - Chef’s choice selection of fresh vegetables. Available grilled or steamed. Gluten Free w/o Ponzu Sauce
Yakitori Chicken Skewers
Grilled chicken + vegetable skewers glazed with our house teriyaki sauce.
Egg Rolls
House made crispy egg rolls filled with savory pork + vegetables served with spicy yellow mustard.
Gyoza
Pan-seared dumplings filled with pork + cabbage served with a house made dipping sauce
Short Ribs
Sweet Korean marinade, jalapeños, sesame seeds, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions
Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki
Wagyu beef skewers with shimeji mushrooms, truffle infused mashed potatoes, and a port wine reduction
Mirin Poached Tako
Seared octopus, confit satsumaimo, salsa verde, pickled onions.
Signature Dishes
Sriracha-Garlic Shrimp
*Gluten Free - Grilled spicy jumbo tiger shrimp drizzled with roasted red pepper togarashi chili sauce, served with Truffle whipped mashed potatoes and mango salsa (Add Rice $1, Miso Soup $2, Dinner Salad 2.50)
Colorado Ribeye Steak
*Gluten Free - With wild mushroom ragout, whipped potatoes, pink peppercorn, demi + cream sauce
Bento Box
California roll (4pc), shrimp and veggie tempura, miso salmon, beef teriyaki. Served with Rice, Miso Soup and Dinner Salad.
Teriyaki Chicken
Pan seared chicken in a homemade teriyaki sauce, served with a plum potato salad and an arugula bacon salad. Served with Rice and Miso Soup.
Tofu Steak
Flash-fried with your choice of a soy-ginger sauce or wild mushroom infused sake butter served with Asian Vegetables
Noodles
Sushi & Sashimi Platters
Deluxe Sushi Platter
2 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Octopus Sashimi 1 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon & Shrimp Nigiri 1 pc. each: Tuna Hand Roll, Yellowtail Hand Roll & California Roll
Sushi Dinner
1 pc each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White Fish, Octopus, Scallop, Shrimp Nigiri Choice of Tuna Roll (6 pc.) or California Roll (5 pc.)
Vegetable Sushi Dinner
1 pc each: Eggplant and Portobello Mushroom sushi, Cucumber roll (3 pc.), Avocado roll (3 pc.), Garden roll (5 pc.)
Sashimi Dinner
*Gluten Free - 3 pc each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Whitefish & Octopus - served with a side of rice
Chirashi
*Gluten Free - Chef’s selection of sashimi served over a bowl of sushi rice
Tekka Don
*Gluten Free - Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice
Signature Rolls
Tuna Firecracker Roll (Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño) (8pc)
*Gluten Free Option - Spicy Tuna mayo mix, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes and amadare on the inside, topped with diced red and yellow peppers & red onion, wasabi tobiko, jalapeños & cilantro
New Style Salmon (8pc)
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, shiso leaf on the inside of the roll, topped with salmon, cilantro, garlic, julienned fresh ginger, chives, black pepper, sesame seeds, red and yellow bell peppers and red onion that is seared with heated olive and sesame oils
Rainbow Roll (8pc)
Cucumber, avocado & masago on the inside, topped with chef’s choice of fresh fish With California mix Add $3
Wagyu Beef Roll (Soy Marinated Wagyu Beef) (5pc)
Wagyu beef, lettuce, scallions, shichimi, asparagus, sesame seeds & mayo
Crispy Bincho Roll (5pc)
Tempura fried albacore tuna, cream cheese, masago, burdock root, asparagus, avocado, tempura flakes, sesame seeds & sriracha-mayo wrapped with soy paper
Grilled Veggie Maki Roll (5pc)
*Gluten Free Option - Grilled Eggplant, Asparagus, Portabella Mushrooms & Sesame Seeds
Tofu Roll (Flash Fried Tofu in Soy Paper)
*Gluten Free Option - Tempura fried tofu, avocado, sesame seeds, fried beet shoestrings, julienned ginger root, daikon sprouts & burdock root wrapped with soy paper
Garden Roll
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, lettuce, cooked carrot, shiso leaf topped with a sesame dressing and wrapped in soy paper with goma
Hot A La Carte
Nigiri Sushi
Maguro (Tuna)
*Gluten Free
Bluefin Toro (Fatty)
*GFO
Tuna Tataki (Seared Tuna)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
*Gluten Free
Shake (Salmon)
*Gluten Free
Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)
*Gluten Free
Japanese Tai (Red Snapper)
*Gluten Free Option
Ebi (Shrimp)
*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)
Saba (Mackerel)
*Gluten Free
Tako (Octopus)
*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish
Ika (Squid)
*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)
Kaibashira (Scallop Mix)
***Contains Shellfish
Ikura (Salmon Eggs)
*Gluten Free Option
Masago (Smelt Egg)
Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico
Tamago (Egg Custard)
Sushi Roll
Tekka Roll (Tuna)
*Gluten Free
BF Akami (Leaner) Spain
Negitoro Handroll (Toro with Negi)
*Gluten Free
Negihama Handroll (Yellowtail with Negi)
*Gluten Free
California Roll 8 pc
*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish - Crab mix with Japanese mayonnaise, cucumber and avocado, topped with smelt roe and sesame seeds
Poki Roll (Spicy Tuna)
*Gluten Free Option - Spicy tuna mix, bell peppers, soy sauce, cucumber, sesame seeds and daikon sprouts
Rock n' Roll (Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese)
*Gluten Free Option - Smoked salmon, cream cheese, white onion, cucumber, sesame seeds and smelt roe
Rocky Mountain Handroll
Smoked trout mix, avocado, cucumber and asparagus, topped with sesame seeds
House Roll (Fresh Water Eel, Avocado) 8pc
Spider Roll (Soft Shell Crab) 5pc
*Gluten Free Option - ***Shellfish - ^Fried in the same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Potato starch dusted deep fried Soft Shell Crab, smelt roe, cucumber, lettuce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Salmon Skin (Salmon) 5pc
*Gluten Free Option - Baked Salmon and salmon skin, masago, burdock, cucumber, negi, sesame, daikon sprouts and tuna flakes
Tataki Roll (Seared Tuna)
Seared tuna, cucumber, lettuce, sesame, negi, shichimi and mayonnaise
Futomaki Roll (Shrimp, Vegetables, Egg) 5pc
***Contains Shellfish
Tempura Rolls
Veg Sushi Rolls
Hand Rolls
Catch
Ginger Sashimi - Yellowfin Tuna (6pc)
Jalapeño Sashimi w/ Hamachi (6pc)
Toro in Tuna - Bluefin Akami & Bluefin Toro (6pc)
Truffle Sashimi - Kanpachi (5pc)
Buckley Bay Oysters (2pc)
Penn Cove, Washington
Bluefin Toro (Fatty)
*GFO
Hotate (Scallop)
Aburi Hotate (Seared Scallop)
Kinmedai (Goldeneye Snapper)
Wild Tai (Red Snapper)
Aji (Jack Mackerel)
Tachiuo (Scabbard Fish)
Iwashi (Sardine)
Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)
Alaska
NS Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)
Alaska
Wild Copper River Salmon Belly (2pc)
Alaska
Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico
Mirugai (Jumbo Clam) Seattle
Zuke Ocean Trout Tasmania (2pc)
Anago (Sea Eel)
New Zealand King Salmon (2pc)
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)
Snow Crab Leg Nigiri
Kanpachi Hawaii (2pc)
Osaka Style Aburi Sockeye Salmon
Lightly seared salmon atop a bed of pressed sushi rice. Layered with torched aioli and finished with a drizzle of nikiri soy, our house made black pepper mix and serrano peppers
Aburi Toro (Fatty Tuna)
Spicy Aburi Toro
Spicy Aburi Salmon Scotland
Aburi Lobster w Aioli and Tobiko
Aburi Kurodai
Red Shrimp Patagonia (2pc)
Topped with aioli and finished with our house made pesto made with basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and salt and pepper
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Six pieces of crispy tempura sushi rice topped with spicy tuna tartar, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, and sweet sauce
Whole Grilled Branzino
Banana Cream Pie
Green Tea Tiramisu
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dine-In Drink
Sake
Suijin*
‘God of Water’ Junmai SMV: +10 Acidity: 1.5 Clove, Wet Stone Light and Dry 300ml Iwate - shrimp, crab
Ippin
‘The One’ Junmai SMV: +4 Acidity: 1.9 Medium bodied Smooth and Dry 300ml Ibaraki - oyster, salmon, king fish
Shichida*
Junmai SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.8 Apple, Honey Rich & Dry 720ml Iwate - meat, fish
Hakushika
‘White Deer’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.4 Apple, Pear Balanced & Mild 300ml Hyogo - lobster, yakitori
Fukuju*
‘Blue Label’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.4 Honeysuckle, Apricot Smooth & Dry 300ml Nada - creamy dish, meat, fish
Suigei 20th Anniversary*
‘Koiku 54’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +6.7 Acidity: 1.3 Pineapple, Anise Light & Dry 720ml Kochi - Fresh seafood, roasted vegetables
Izumi Judan
‘Tenth Degree’ Ginjo SMV: +12 Acidity: 1.4 Pear & Melon Light & Very Dry 720ml Yamagata - toro, hamachi, oysters
Umenishiki Hitosuji
‘Gorgeous Plum’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +1.5 Acidity: 1.9 Plum, Fruit notes Light & Dry 1.8L
Dassai 45
Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Orange, Toasted Malt Light, Dry 720ml Yamaguchi - sashimi, fish
Dassai 39*
Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.3 Banana, Apple Light & Dry 720ml Yamaguchi - meat, fish
Konteki* Pearls of Simplicity
‘Pearls of Simplicity’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.5 Honeydew, Lemon Light & Dry Kyoto - scallops, pork, light meat
Wakatake Onikoroshi*
‘Demon Slayer’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.5 Peach, Melon Rich & Dry Niigata - duck, chicken, herb-forward dishes
Chokaisan
SMV: +1 Acidity: 1.4 Pear and melon Smooth and dry Toboku - oysters, jalapeño sashimi
Suigei*
Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: +7 Acidity: 1.6 Fennel, Rose Light & Dry 300ml Kochi - tempura, ginger sashimi
Chiyomusubi
"Eternal Ties" SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.3 Cucumber, White Peach, Asian Pear 720ml Tottori - shishito peppers
Hakkaisan
Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Apple, Pear Rich & Dry 720ml Niigata - versatile to all cuisines
Otokoyama
‘Man’s Mountain’ Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: +10 Acidity: 1.6 Pomegranate, Plum Light & Dry 1.8L Hokkaido - miso cod, sashimi dinner
Konteki* Tears of Dawn
‘Tears of Dawn’ Honjozo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Banana, Baking Spice Light & dry Kyoto - seared toro, oysters, cheese
Genbai San No Onikoroshi
‘4 Eyed Devil’ Honjozo SMV: +5 Acidity: 1.5 Vanilla, Caramel Rich & Sweet 1.8L Niigata - grilled fare, salty & savory
Dassai 45 Nigori
"Junmai Daiginjo Nigori" SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Rose water, cream, apple, melon, cherries, pear, grapes 300ml Yamaguchi - new style
Sayuri*
‘Little Lily’ Nigori SMV: -11 Acidity: 1.6 White Grape, Cherry Blossom Rich & Sweet 300ml Hyogo - after dinner, spicy food
Yuki No Tenshi
"Snow Angel" SMV: -11 Acidity: 1.6 Lily flowers, cantaloupe, muscat grape, strawberry 720ml Hyogo - sriracha, wasabi, jalapeño
Kiku Masamune*
Kimoto Junmai SMV: +5 Acidity: 1.7 Floral, Berries Rich & Dry 500ml
Rihaku*
‘Dreamy Clouds’ Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.6 Chestnuts, Plum Rich & Dry 720ml Shimane - spicy foods, noodles
Divine Droplets*
Junma Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Peach, White Pepper, Anise Delicate, Sweet 720ml Yamagata - salmon, yellowtail, tuna Flawless, persistent, and refreshing describe this Yamagata beauty to a tee. Pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, green apple, lily, and a hint of white pepper.
Kubota Manjyu*
’10,000 Long Lives’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.2 Flower, Pear Light & Dry 720ml Niigata - shellfish, sunomuno This unbelievably clean sake is perhaps too drinkable, with the phantom finish leaving you wondering if you ever swallowed. A nose balanced between honeysuckle and white flowers gives way to a bright, citrusy palate including fuji apple and tart pear.
Dassai 23*
‘Otter Festival’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: 3.5 Acidity: 1.4 Flowers, Honeydew Rich & Sweet 720ml Yamaguchi - shellfish, octopus One of Japan's most highly polished sake with just 23% of the grain remaining. A nose bursting with flowers, honeydew, grapes and the strong minerality from the water does not disappoint. A palate full of fleshy plums and crisp honeydew proves why this is the standard for premium sake.
Kurosawa
'Premium Reserve' Daiginjo SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.4 Light & Smooth 720ml Elegant. Well Balanced. Delicate Entry. Lingering Tail. This Kurosawa Daiginjo Premium Reserve was specially brewed to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Kurosawa Brewery's introduction to the United States. Enjoy this sake while you can, production is very limited on this special brew!
Champagne
Champagne Thienot
Cuvee Brut Champagne, France
Scharffenberger
Brut Rosé Mendocino, California
Jeio Bisol
Prosecco Valdobbiadene Prosecco D.O.C., Italy
Moet Chandon
Rose Imperial Champagne, France
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
Champagne, France
Krug Grand Cuvee
Champagne, France
'09 Dom Pérignon
Champagne, France
White Wine
’22 Sager and Verdier
Sancerre Loire Valley, France
’21 Louis Moreau
Chablis Burgundy, France
’20 Nobilo Icon
Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand
’20 Pazo Das Bruxas
Albariño Rias Baixas, Spain
’21 Glazebrook
Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand
'21 Domaine King Estate
Pinot Gris Willamette Valley, Oregon
’20 Dr Hermain ‘H Riesling'
Riesling Rogue Valley, Oregon
'20 Jermann
Pinot Grigio Friuli-Venezia, Italy
’21 Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River Ranches'
Chardonnay Sonoma County, California
'21 Stadt Krems
Gruner Veltliner Kremstal, Austria
'21 Pieropan
Garganega Soave Soave, Italy
'21 Comte Lafon
Sancerre Banc Sancerre, France
Red Wine
'19 La Crema
Pinot Noir Monterey, California
'20 Quilt
Red Blend Napa Valley, California
'19 Susana Balbo
Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
'18 Kunde Estate
Zinfandel Sonoma Valley, California
'19 Dough
Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast, California
'19 Emblem
Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, California
'19 Duckhorn
Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, California
'18 Marques de Murrieta
Tempranillo Rioja, Spain
'19 8 Years in the Desert
Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah Napa Valley, California
'19 Peju
Cabernet Franc Napa Valley, California
'21 J.K. Carriere
Pinot Noir Williamette Valley, Oregon
’17 Emeritus 'Hallberg Ranch'
Pinot Noir Russian River, California
'18 Renato Ratti 'Marcenaco'
Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy
'18 Renato Ratti 'Conca'
Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy
'18 Silver Oak
Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, California
'19 Soul of the Lion
Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California
'16 Dalmau by Marques de Murrieta
Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Graciano Rioja, Spain
Overture by Opus One
Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, California
'19 Opus One
Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, California
'19 Sassicaia
Cabernet Sauvignon Tuscany, Italy
'19 Patrimony
Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California Bursting aromas of boysenberry fruit, crème de cassis, cedar, cigars, crushed stone and lead pencil accompanied by a perfume of violets. Deep and full-bodied, rich with astonishing texture, it manages to stay fresh and balanced throughout with a finish that does not stop.
Rosé Wine
'21 Fleur de Mer
Granache | Mourvedre Côtes de Provence, France
'21 Domaines Ott 'Chateau de Selle'
Cinsault | Grenache | Syrah | Mourvedre Côtes de Provence, France Pale pink with golden tints, Domaine Ott releases fragrances of bright citrus and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, with elegance consisting of soft lemon, ripe red berries and a hint of pepper, the Ott style succeeds in showing the complexity of limestone hillsides and vibrant sunshine in Provence.
Hot Sake
Kuromatsu-Hakushika
Junmai Ginjo
Purple Haze
Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Black Raspberry Liqueur
Ginger Haze
Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Ginger Liqueur
Elderflower Haze
Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Elderflower Liqueur
Golden Sake
Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Choya Plum Wine
Sake Flight
Japanese Whisky
Akashi White Oak
Hyogo | Wheated Japanese whisky aged in brandy, sherry, and ex-bourbon barrels Notes: Sea Air, Peat, Yellow Apple
Akashi Single Malt
Hyogo | Japanese Single Malt aged in sherry, brandy, wine, and American oak barrels Notes: Sea Air, Yellow Apple, Garden Angelica, Peat
Akashi Single Malt Sake Cask
Hyogo | Japanese Single Malt aged in Kijoushu sake casks for 3 years Notes: Bittersweet Orange, Vanilla, Chocolate Covered Banana
Akashi Single Malt Sherry Cask
Hyogo | Aged in Pedro Ximenez Casks and finished in Oloroso Casks Notes: Cherries, Orange Zest, Toasted Oat, Vanilla
Akashi Single Malt - Pinot Noir Cask
Hyogo | #2 release of 'Sommelier Series' - Finished in Pinot Noir wine cask Notes: Malt, Red Fruit, Floral, Baking Spice, Leather
Akkeshi Usui 'Rain Water'
Hokkaido | Matured in Ex-Bourbon, Sherry, Red Wine, and Mizunara Oak casks Notes: Lemon, Lime, Orange Marmalade, Light Peat
Akkeshi Sarorun Kamuy 'White Crane' Single Malt
Hokkaido | Double Gold from San Francisco World Spirits Competition Notes: Strawberry, Chocolate, Yuzu, Cherries, Vanilla
Akkeshi Boshu 2021 'The Sowing of the Grain' Single Malt
Hokkaido | Heavily-peated single malt aged in Mizunara, sherry, and red wine casks Notes: Cherry, Star Anise, Caramel
Ichiro's Malt & Grain
Saitama | Ichiro's malt blended with Scotch, Irish, Canadian, and American Whisky Notes: Popcorn, Toffee, Meyer Lemon, Gingerbread, Black Pepper
Ichiro's Malt & Grain Limited Edition
Saitama | Ichiro's World Blend consisting of 10-40 year old whiskies Notes: Lemon, Cinnamon, Banana, Toffee, Vanilla, Caramel
Kanosuke New Born 'World Whisky Awards 2020'
Kagoshima | Single malt blend aged in ex-bourbon barrels Notes: Vanilla, Caramel, Nashi Pear, Spice
Mars Iwai Tradition
Nagano | Japanese whisky aged in sherry, bourbon, and wine casks Notes: Ripe Cherry, Honey, Toffee, Ginger Spice
Mars Iwai Tradition Wine Cask
Nagano | Iwai Tradition finished in merlot and cabernet casks Notes: Lillies, Pear, Honey, White Pepper
Mars Komagatake Limited Edition 2021
Nagano | 2021 annual release single malt aged in bourbon and sherry casks Notes: Hazelnut, Honey, Green Melon, Persimmon, Vanilla
Mars Maltage Cosmo Wine Cask
Nagano | Mars pure malt blend aged in Japanese Cabernet and Pinot Noir casks Notes: Butter Toast, Cantaloupe, Cherry, Pepper, Mild Peat
Mars Tsunuki Single Malt Edition 2022
Kagoshima | Single Malt made in Tsunuki, where warm climate deepens flavor San Francisco Spirits Award Best Japanese Whisky of 2023 Notes: Orange, Chocolate, Buttered Toast
Mars Komagatake x Chichibu Malt Duo
Nagano | Mars' product of a secret 2015 Mars and Chichibu collaboration Notes: Green Plum, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Hint of Tobacco
Ichiro's Malt Double Distilleries
Saitama | Chichibu's product of a secret 2015 Mars and Chichibu collaboration Notes: Guava, Okinawan Black Sugar, Wet Forest, Overripe Banana
Japanese Flights
Artisan Flight
An introduction to three small craft Japans whisky producers Mars Iwai Akashi White Oak Ichiro's Malt and Grain
Mars Flight
Japan's highest distillery at 2600 feet, it's located in the Nagano Alps known for its cool temperature and plentiful granite filtered snowmelt fed aquifers. Mars Iwai Iwai Tradition Komagatake 2021
Akashi Flight
"With Honesty" is the humble company's motto with less than 10 people operating the distillery. A stone throw away from Osaka bay, the Eigashima Distillery is the epitome of Japanese artistry. Akashi White Oak Akashi Single Malt Akashi Sherry Cask
Collectors Flight
A collection of rare, small batch whiskies close to impossible to purchase. Komagatake Double Cellar Cask Akashi Pinot Noir Cask Ichiro's US Edition 2018
Gin Flight
A display of beautiful botanicals that fall far from the typical profile of London dry gin styles, showing off ingredients indigenous to Japan Ki No Bi Artisanal Kyoto Japanese Gin Ki No Tea Green Tea Gin Komasa Gin Satsuma Tangerine Gin
Spirits
Tito's
Copper Pot Distilled Corn Vodka
Grey Goose
French Grain Vodka
Ketel One
European Grain Vodka
Ketel One Citroen
Citrus Flavor
Ketel One Botanicals
Natural Flavored Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grapefruit Vodka
Bombay Sapphire
Botanical Infused Gin
Hendrick's
Scottish Pot-Still Gin
Tanqueray
London Dry Gin
Ki No Bi
Artisanal Japanese Gin
Ki No Tea
Green Tea Infused Gin
Komasa
Satsuma Tangerine Gin
Bacardi Superior
White Rum
Captain Morgan
Spiced Rum
Meyer's
Aged Dark Rum
Mars Iwai
Japanese Whisky
Mars Iwai 45
Japanese Whisky
Woodford Reserve
Small Batch Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Frontier Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Frontier Rye Bourbon
Jameson
Aged Irish Whisky
Locke n Co
Aspen Aged Rye
Maker's Mark
Small Batch American Bourbon
Law's Bourbon
Four Grain Bourbon
Law's Bonded Rye
San Luis Valley Rye
The Balvenie 12 Year
Speyside Single Malt
The Balvenie 14 Year
Speyside Single Malt
Glenmorangie 10 Year
Highlands Single Malt
Johnnie Walker Black
Blended
Macallan 12 Year
Speyside Single Malt
Glenlivet 15 Year
Scottish Single Malt
Glenlivet 12 Year
Scottish Single Malt
Laphroaig 10 Year
Islay Single Malt
Don Julio Blanco
Silver Tequila
Don Julio Reposado
Rested Tequila
Don Julio Añejo
Aged Tequila
Don Julio 1942 Extra Añejo
Aged Tequila
Fortaleza Blanco
Silver Tequila
Fortaleza Reposado
Aged Tequila
Fuenteseca Reserve
Extra Aged Tequila
Herradura Silver
Silver Tequila
Milagro Silver
Silver Tequila
Sombra Joven
Espadin Mezcal - Oaxaca
Derrumbes
Salmiana Crassispina Mezcal
Hakutake Ginrei Shiro
Silver 100% Rice
Hakutake Kinjo Shiro
Gold Barrel Aged 100% Rice
Akashi Ume
Plum Whisky Liqueur
Aperol
Italian Rhubarb Liqueur
Bailey's
Irish Cream
Campari
Italian Herbal Apértif
Grand Marnier
French Orange-Flavored Cognac
Green Chartreuse
Herbal Digestif
Kahlúa
Mexican Coffee Liqueur
Cocktails
Sake Mule
Vodka - Tito's Vodka, Seasonal Sake, Lime, Ginger Beer
Blood Orange Horizon
Vodka - Ketel One Citroen Vodka, St. Germain, Lemon Juice, Fresh Jalapeños, Blood Orange Purée
Blackberry Blush
Vodka - Ketel One Cucumer & Mint Botanicals, Lime Juice, Fresh Shiso, House made Blackberry Simple
5 Rings
Bulleit Rye Bourbon, Hakutake Kinjo Shochu, Lemon, Intense Ginger Liqueur, Shiso
Denhattan
Locke + Co Aspen Aged Rye Whisky, St. Germain, Breckenridge Bitters
Mars Honeypot
Iwai 45 Japanese Whisky, Chili Infused Honey, Yuzu Extract
Musashi
Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin, Hakutake Ginrei Shochu, Green Chartreuse Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Fresh Shiso, Shiso Bitters, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
Lychee Margarita
Don Julio Blanco, Lychee Liqueur, Lemon, Lime, Agave
Yuzu Spritz
Yuzu Extract, Simple Syrup, Press
Blackberry Shiso Mule
Fresh Blackberry, Shiso, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Catch of the Day
Sashimi Plates and Raw Specials
Tuna (2pc/order)
Japanese Fish (2pc/order)
Asajime Tai (Red Snapper)
Asajime Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hotate (Scallop)
Aburi Hotate (Seared Scallop)
Kinmedai (Goldeneye Snapper)
Wild Tai (Red Snapper)
Umeiro (Yellowtail-Blue Snapper)
Shima Aji (Striped Jack)
Tachiuo (Scabbard Fish)
Yaito Katsuo (Red Bonito)
Tsumuburi (Rainbow Runner)
Alaskan Salmon
Kitchen Specials
Live/Uni (1pc/order)
Seasonal Specials
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)
Kanpachi Hawaii (2pc)
Red Shrimp Patagonia (2pc)
Topped with aioli and finished with our house made pesto made with basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and salt and pepper
Zuke Ocean Trout Tasmania (2pc)
New Zealand King Salmon (2pc)
Anago (Sea Eel)
Aburi (Seared) - Osaka Style (2pc/Order)
Osaka Style Aburi Sockeye Salmon
Lightly seared salmon atop a bed of pressed sushi rice. Layered with torched aioli and finished with a drizzle of nikiri soy, our house made black pepper mix and serrano peppers