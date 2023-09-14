Dine-In Food

Soups/Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

Traditional Japanese miso soup with tofu, seaweed, green onions, shimeji and shiitake mushrooms. *GF

Clear Soup

$4.00

Light bonito broth with Japanese fish cakes, Mitsuba (Japanese wild parsley) and Shimeji mushrooms.

House Salad

$7.00

*Gluten Free - Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, julienned radish with ginger-tofu dressing.

Tuna Tataki Salad (Seared Tuna)

$22.00

Seared tataki style tuna served with mesclun greens and pink grapefruit and a Ponzu vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Two types of Japanese seaweed (Wakame and Kuki-Wakame) tossed in a house made Sesame Ginger Soy Vinaigrette and placed on a mix bed of field greens and frisée lettuce with seasonal fruit, Japanese cucumber, cherry tomatoes. Topped with julienned beets and goma.

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$13.00

***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, snow crab, octopus, squid, wakame, mixed veggies in Otoshi dressing

Tempuras

(Additional items for “Large” dish – Rice $1, Miso Soup $2, Dinner Salad $2.50)

Maine Lobster Tempura

$18.50

***Contains Shellfish

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.00+

***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp and assorted seasonal vegetables

Assorted Tempura

$12.00+

***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, calamari, chicken, white fish and assorted seasonal vegetables

Vegetable Tempura

$8.50+

^Fried in same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Assorted seasonal vegetables

Appetizers

Taste of Sashimi

Taste of Sashimi

$21.00

*Gluten Free - Maguro, hamachi, and shake (2 pc each), served with daikon radish + shiso

Miso Black Cod

$22.00

Broiled miso and sake marinated black cod – a house favorite!

Garlic Calamari

$16.00

Pan seared calamari, asparagus, and mushrooms with a sake garlic butter sauce.

Grilled Kama

$18.00

Grilled shake (salmon) or hamachi (yellowtail) collar seasoned with sea salt with your choice of lemon-garlic (GF) Ponzu, or teriyaki sauce (sauces are not gluten-free)

Miso Eggplant

Miso Eggplant

$9.00

Eggplant + julienne vegetables sautéed in a honey sesame miso glaze

Side of Vegetables

$9.00

*Gluten Free Option - Chef’s choice selection of fresh vegetables. Available grilled or steamed. Gluten Free w/o Ponzu Sauce

Yakitori Chicken Skewers

$16.00

Grilled chicken + vegetable skewers glazed with our house teriyaki sauce.

Egg Rolls

$12.00

House made crispy egg rolls filled with savory pork + vegetables served with spicy yellow mustard.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-seared dumplings filled with pork + cabbage served with a house made dipping sauce

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$22.00

Sweet Korean marinade, jalapeños, sesame seeds, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions

Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki

Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki

$22.00

Wagyu beef skewers with shimeji mushrooms, truffle infused mashed potatoes, and a port wine reduction

Mirin Poached Tako

$21.00

Seared octopus, confit satsumaimo, salsa verde, pickled onions.

Signature Dishes

Sriracha-Garlic Shrimp

$30.00

*Gluten Free - Grilled spicy jumbo tiger shrimp drizzled with roasted red pepper togarashi chili sauce, served with Truffle whipped mashed potatoes and mango salsa (Add Rice $1, Miso Soup $2, Dinner Salad 2.50)

Colorado Ribeye Steak

$34.00

*Gluten Free - With wild mushroom ragout, whipped potatoes, pink peppercorn, demi + cream sauce

Bento Box

$36.00

California roll (4pc), shrimp and veggie tempura, miso salmon, beef teriyaki. Served with Rice, Miso Soup and Dinner Salad.

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Pan seared chicken in a homemade teriyaki sauce, served with a plum potato salad and an arugula bacon salad. Served with Rice and Miso Soup.

Tofu Steak

$16.00

Flash-fried with your choice of a soy-ginger sauce or wild mushroom infused sake butter served with Asian Vegetables

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$20.00

Flour noodles in a light fish broth with chicken breast and egg served with shrimp and vegetable tempura Served with Dinner salad

Duck Udon

$18.00

Flour noodles in a light fish broth with pan seared duck breast. Served with Dinner salad

Sushi & Sashimi Platters

Sushi & Sashimi Platters are served with Miso Soup and Dinner Salad

Deluxe Sushi Platter

$38.00

2 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Octopus Sashimi 1 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon & Shrimp Nigiri 1 pc. each: Tuna Hand Roll, Yellowtail Hand Roll & California Roll

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

1 pc each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White Fish, Octopus, Scallop, Shrimp Nigiri Choice of Tuna Roll (6 pc.) or California Roll (5 pc.)

Vegetable Sushi Dinner

$16.00

1 pc each: Eggplant and Portobello Mushroom sushi, Cucumber roll (3 pc.), Avocado roll (3 pc.), Garden roll (5 pc.)

Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

*Gluten Free - 3 pc each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Whitefish & Octopus - served with a side of rice

Chirashi

$32.00

*Gluten Free - Chef’s selection of sashimi served over a bowl of sushi rice

Tekka Don

$30.00

*Gluten Free - Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice

Signature Rolls

Tuna Firecracker Roll (Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño) (8pc)

$17.00

*Gluten Free Option - Spicy Tuna mayo mix, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes and amadare on the inside, topped with diced red and yellow peppers & red onion, wasabi tobiko, jalapeños & cilantro

New Style Salmon (8pc)

$22.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, shiso leaf on the inside of the roll, topped with salmon, cilantro, garlic, julienned fresh ginger, chives, black pepper, sesame seeds, red and yellow bell peppers and red onion that is seared with heated olive and sesame oils

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$21.00

Cucumber, avocado & masago on the inside, topped with chef’s choice of fresh fish With California mix Add $3

Wagyu Beef Roll (Soy Marinated Wagyu Beef) (5pc)

$15.00

Wagyu beef, lettuce, scallions, shichimi, asparagus, sesame seeds & mayo

Crispy Bincho Roll (5pc)

$15.00

Tempura fried albacore tuna, cream cheese, masago, burdock root, asparagus, avocado, tempura flakes, sesame seeds & sriracha-mayo wrapped with soy paper

Grilled Veggie Maki Roll (5pc)

$11.00

*Gluten Free Option - Grilled Eggplant, Asparagus, Portabella Mushrooms & Sesame Seeds

Tofu Roll (Flash Fried Tofu in Soy Paper)

$11.00

*Gluten Free Option - Tempura fried tofu, avocado, sesame seeds, fried beet shoestrings, julienned ginger root, daikon sprouts & burdock root wrapped with soy paper

Garden Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, lettuce, cooked carrot, shiso leaf topped with a sesame dressing and wrapped in soy paper with goma

Hot A La Carte

Edamame (Green Soy Beans)

Edamame (Green Soy Beans)

$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Dynamite

$15.00

Broiled Black Cod (Miso Marinated)

$22.00

Baked Green Mussels

$14.00

Nigiri Sushi

Maguro (Tuna)

$10.00

*Gluten Free

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

$16.00

*GFO

Tuna Tataki (Seared Tuna)

$10.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$10.00

*Gluten Free

Shake (Salmon)

$10.00

*Gluten Free

Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)

$10.00

*Gluten Free

Japanese Tai (Red Snapper)

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option

Ebi (Shrimp)

$10.00

*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)

$14.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$9.00

*Gluten Free

Tako (Octopus)

$10.00

*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish

Ika (Squid)

$12.00

*Gluten Free - ***Contains Shellfish

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$11.00

Kaibashira (Scallop Mix)

$13.00

***Contains Shellfish

Ikura (Salmon Eggs)

$16.00

*Gluten Free Option

Masago (Smelt Egg)

$10.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico

$13.00

Tamago (Egg Custard)

$7.00

Sushi Roll

Tekka Roll (Tuna)

$10.00

*Gluten Free

BF Akami (Leaner) Spain

$12.00

Negitoro Handroll (Toro with Negi)

$15.00

*Gluten Free

Negihama Handroll (Yellowtail with Negi)

$12.00

*Gluten Free

California Roll 8 pc

$12.00

*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish - Crab mix with Japanese mayonnaise, cucumber and avocado, topped with smelt roe and sesame seeds

Poki Roll (Spicy Tuna)

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option - Spicy tuna mix, bell peppers, soy sauce, cucumber, sesame seeds and daikon sprouts

Rock n' Roll (Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese)

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option - Smoked salmon, cream cheese, white onion, cucumber, sesame seeds and smelt roe

Rocky Mountain Handroll

$12.00

Smoked trout mix, avocado, cucumber and asparagus, topped with sesame seeds

House Roll (Fresh Water Eel, Avocado) 8pc

House Roll (Fresh Water Eel, Avocado) 8pc

$17.00

Spider Roll (Soft Shell Crab) 5pc

$15.00

*Gluten Free Option - ***Shellfish - ^Fried in the same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Potato starch dusted deep fried Soft Shell Crab, smelt roe, cucumber, lettuce, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Salmon Skin (Salmon) 5pc

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option - Baked Salmon and salmon skin, masago, burdock, cucumber, negi, sesame, daikon sprouts and tuna flakes

Tataki Roll (Seared Tuna)

$12.00

Seared tuna, cucumber, lettuce, sesame, negi, shichimi and mayonnaise

Futomaki Roll (Shrimp, Vegetables, Egg) 5pc

$14.00

***Contains Shellfish

Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll 5pc

$14.00

*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish

Lobster Tempura Roll 5pc

$16.00

*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish

Chicken Tempura Roll 5pc

$14.00

*Gluten Free Option

Vegetable Tempura Roll 5pc

$11.00

*Gluten Free Option

Veg Sushi Rolls

Eggplant Sushi 2pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free Option

Portobello Sushi 2pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free Option

Cucumber Roll 5pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free

Avocado Roll 5pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free

Asparagus Roll 5pc

$8.00

*Gluten Free

Brown Rice Roll 5pc

$9.00

Hand Rolls

Salmon Tartar

$15.00

Negitoro

$15.00

Catch

Ginger Sashimi - Yellowfin Tuna (6pc)

Ginger Sashimi - Yellowfin Tuna (6pc)

$20.00
Jalapeño Sashimi w/ Hamachi (6pc)

Jalapeño Sashimi w/ Hamachi (6pc)

$18.00

Toro in Tuna - Bluefin Akami & Bluefin Toro (6pc)

$26.00
Truffle Sashimi - Kanpachi (5pc)

Truffle Sashimi - Kanpachi (5pc)

$24.00

Buckley Bay Oysters (2pc)

$8.00

Penn Cove, Washington

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

$16.00

*GFO

Hotate (Scallop)

$12.00

Aburi Hotate (Seared Scallop)

$14.00

Kinmedai (Goldeneye Snapper)

$14.00

Wild Tai (Red Snapper)

$12.00

Aji (Jack Mackerel)

$12.00

Tachiuo (Scabbard Fish)

$12.00

Iwashi (Sardine)

$12.00
Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

$14.00

Alaska

NS Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

$16.00

Alaska

Wild Copper River Salmon Belly (2pc)

$16.00

Alaska

Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico

$13.00

Mirugai (Jumbo Clam) Seattle

$8.00

Zuke Ocean Trout Tasmania (2pc)

$12.00

Anago (Sea Eel)

$12.00

New Zealand King Salmon (2pc)

$12.00

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)

$14.00

Snow Crab Leg Nigiri

$10.00

Kanpachi Hawaii (2pc)

$11.00

Osaka Style Aburi Sockeye Salmon

$14.00

Lightly seared salmon atop a bed of pressed sushi rice. Layered with torched aioli and finished with a drizzle of nikiri soy, our house made black pepper mix and serrano peppers

Aburi Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$16.00

Spicy Aburi Toro

$16.00
Spicy Aburi Salmon Scotland

Spicy Aburi Salmon Scotland

$12.00

Aburi Lobster w Aioli and Tobiko

$14.00

Aburi Kurodai

$12.00

Red Shrimp Patagonia (2pc)

$14.00

Topped with aioli and finished with our house made pesto made with basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and salt and pepper

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Six pieces of crispy tempura sushi rice topped with spicy tuna tartar, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, and sweet sauce

Whole Grilled Branzino

$38.00
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Green Tea Tiramisu

$12.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$12.00

Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Dine-In Drink

Sake

Suijin*

Suijin*

$22.00

‘God of Water’ Junmai SMV: +10 Acidity: 1.5 Clove, Wet Stone Light and Dry 300ml Iwate - shrimp, crab

Ippin

Ippin

$23.00

‘The One’ Junmai SMV: +4 Acidity: 1.9 Medium bodied Smooth and Dry 300ml Ibaraki - oyster, salmon, king fish

Shichida*

Shichida*

$75.00

Junmai SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.8 Apple, Honey Rich & Dry 720ml Iwate - meat, fish

Hakushika

Hakushika

$20.00

‘White Deer’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.4 Apple, Pear Balanced & Mild 300ml Hyogo - lobster, yakitori

Fukuju*

Fukuju*

$38.00

‘Blue Label’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.4 Honeysuckle, Apricot Smooth & Dry 300ml Nada - creamy dish, meat, fish

Suigei 20th Anniversary*

Suigei 20th Anniversary*

$90.00

‘Koiku 54’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +6.7 Acidity: 1.3 Pineapple, Anise Light & Dry 720ml Kochi - Fresh seafood, roasted vegetables

Izumi Judan

Izumi Judan

$90.00

‘Tenth Degree’ Ginjo SMV: +12 Acidity: 1.4 Pear & Melon Light & Very Dry 720ml Yamagata - toro, hamachi, oysters

Umenishiki Hitosuji

Umenishiki Hitosuji

$18.00+

‘Gorgeous Plum’ Junmai Ginjo SMV: +1.5 Acidity: 1.9 Plum, Fruit notes Light & Dry 1.8L

Dassai 45

Dassai 45

$88.00

Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Orange, Toasted Malt Light, Dry 720ml Yamaguchi - sashimi, fish

Dassai 39*

Dassai 39*

$50.00+

Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.3 Banana, Apple Light & Dry 720ml Yamaguchi - meat, fish

Konteki* Pearls of Simplicity

Konteki* Pearls of Simplicity

$48.00

‘Pearls of Simplicity’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.5 Honeydew, Lemon Light & Dry Kyoto - scallops, pork, light meat

Wakatake Onikoroshi*

Wakatake Onikoroshi*

$52.00+

‘Demon Slayer’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.5 Peach, Melon Rich & Dry Niigata - duck, chicken, herb-forward dishes

Chokaisan

$110.00

SMV: +1 Acidity: 1.4 Pear and melon Smooth and dry Toboku - oysters, jalapeño sashimi

Suigei*

Suigei*

$40.00

Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: +7 Acidity: 1.6 Fennel, Rose Light & Dry 300ml Kochi - tempura, ginger sashimi

Chiyomusubi

$75.00

"Eternal Ties" SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.3 Cucumber, White Peach, Asian Pear 720ml Tottori - shishito peppers

Hakkaisan

Hakkaisan

$75.00

Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Apple, Pear Rich & Dry 720ml Niigata - versatile to all cuisines

Otokoyama

Otokoyama

$16.00+

‘Man’s Mountain’ Tokubetsu Junmai SMV: +10 Acidity: 1.6 Pomegranate, Plum Light & Dry 1.8L Hokkaido - miso cod, sashimi dinner

Konteki* Tears of Dawn

Konteki* Tears of Dawn

$48.00+

‘Tears of Dawn’ Honjozo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Banana, Baking Spice Light & dry Kyoto - seared toro, oysters, cheese

Genbai San No Onikoroshi

Genbai San No Onikoroshi

$18.00+

‘4 Eyed Devil’ Honjozo SMV: +5 Acidity: 1.5 Vanilla, Caramel Rich & Sweet 1.8L Niigata - grilled fare, salty & savory

Dassai 45 Nigori

$35.00

"Junmai Daiginjo Nigori" SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Rose water, cream, apple, melon, cherries, pear, grapes 300ml Yamaguchi - new style

Sayuri*

Sayuri*

$20.00

‘Little Lily’ Nigori SMV: -11 Acidity: 1.6 White Grape, Cherry Blossom Rich & Sweet 300ml Hyogo - after dinner, spicy food

Yuki No Tenshi

$65.00

"Snow Angel" SMV: -11 Acidity: 1.6 Lily flowers, cantaloupe, muscat grape, strawberry 720ml Hyogo - sriracha, wasabi, jalapeño

Kiku Masamune*

Kiku Masamune*

$55.00

Kimoto Junmai SMV: +5 Acidity: 1.7 Floral, Berries Rich & Dry 500ml

Rihaku*

Rihaku*

$90.00

‘Dreamy Clouds’ Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.6 Chestnuts, Plum Rich & Dry 720ml Shimane - spicy foods, noodles

Divine Droplets*

Divine Droplets*

$150.00

Junma Daiginjo SMV: +3 Acidity: 1.4 Peach, White Pepper, Anise Delicate, Sweet 720ml Yamagata - salmon, yellowtail, tuna Flawless, persistent, and refreshing describe this Yamagata beauty to a tee. Pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, green apple, lily, and a hint of white pepper.

Kubota Manjyu*

Kubota Manjyu*

$180.00

’10,000 Long Lives’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.2 Flower, Pear Light & Dry 720ml Niigata - shellfish, sunomuno This unbelievably clean sake is perhaps too drinkable, with the phantom finish leaving you wondering if you ever swallowed. A nose balanced between honeysuckle and white flowers gives way to a bright, citrusy palate including fuji apple and tart pear.

Dassai 23*

Dassai 23*

$180.00

‘Otter Festival’ Junmai Daiginjo SMV: 3.5 Acidity: 1.4 Flowers, Honeydew Rich & Sweet 720ml Yamaguchi - shellfish, octopus One of Japan's most highly polished sake with just 23% of the grain remaining. A nose bursting with flowers, honeydew, grapes and the strong minerality from the water does not disappoint. A palate full of fleshy plums and crisp honeydew proves why this is the standard for premium sake.

Kurosawa

$150.00

'Premium Reserve' Daiginjo SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.4 Light & Smooth 720ml Elegant. Well Balanced. Delicate Entry. Lingering Tail. This Kurosawa Daiginjo Premium Reserve was specially brewed to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Kurosawa Brewery's introduction to the United States. Enjoy this sake while you can, production is very limited on this special brew!

Champagne

Champagne Thienot

$20.00+

Cuvee Brut Champagne, France

Scharffenberger

$14.00+

Brut Rosé Mendocino, California

Jeio Bisol

$13.00+

Prosecco Valdobbiadene Prosecco D.O.C., Italy

Moet Chandon

$125.00

Rose Imperial Champagne, France

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$140.00

Champagne, France

Krug Grand Cuvee

$480.00

Champagne, France

'09 Dom Pérignon

$350.00

Champagne, France

White Wine

’22 Sager and Verdier

$20.00+

Sancerre Loire Valley, France

’21 Louis Moreau

$17.00+

Chablis Burgundy, France

’20 Nobilo Icon

$19.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

’20 Pazo Das Bruxas

$15.00+

Albariño Rias Baixas, Spain

’21 Glazebrook

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

'21 Domaine King Estate

$18.00+

Pinot Gris Willamette Valley, Oregon

’20 Dr Hermain ‘H Riesling'

$13.00+

Riesling Rogue Valley, Oregon

'20 Jermann

$15.00+

Pinot Grigio Friuli-Venezia, Italy

’21 Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River Ranches'

$14.00+

Chardonnay Sonoma County, California

'21 Stadt Krems

$14.00+

Gruner Veltliner Kremstal, Austria

'21 Pieropan

$14.00+

Garganega Soave Soave, Italy

'21 Comte Lafon

$35.00+

Sancerre Banc Sancerre, France

Red Wine

'19 La Crema

$15.00+

Pinot Noir Monterey, California

'20 Quilt

$20.00+

Red Blend Napa Valley, California

'19 Susana Balbo

$14.00+

Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

'18 Kunde Estate

$16.00+

Zinfandel Sonoma Valley, California

'19 Dough

$15.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast, California

'19 Emblem

$20.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, California

'19 Duckhorn

$35.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, California

'18 Marques de Murrieta

$72.00

Tempranillo Rioja, Spain

'19 8 Years in the Desert

$96.00

Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah Napa Valley, California

'19 Peju

$141.00

Cabernet Franc Napa Valley, California

'21 J.K. Carriere

$35.00+

Pinot Noir Williamette Valley, Oregon

’17 Emeritus 'Hallberg Ranch'

$96.00

Pinot Noir Russian River, California

'18 Renato Ratti 'Marcenaco'

$120.00

Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy

'18 Renato Ratti 'Conca'

$225.00

Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy

'18 Silver Oak

$200.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, California

'19 Soul of the Lion

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California

'16 Dalmau by Marques de Murrieta

$141.00

Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Graciano Rioja, Spain

Overture by Opus One

$230.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, California

'19 Opus One

$200.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, California

'19 Sassicaia

$400.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Tuscany, Italy

'19 Patrimony

$400.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California Bursting aromas of boysenberry fruit, crème de cassis, cedar, cigars, crushed stone and lead pencil accompanied by a perfume of violets. Deep and full-bodied, rich with astonishing texture, it manages to stay fresh and balanced throughout with a finish that does not stop.

Rosé Wine

'21 Fleur de Mer

$16.00+

Granache | Mourvedre Côtes de Provence, France

'21 Domaines Ott 'Chateau de Selle'

$200.00

Cinsault | Grenache | Syrah | Mourvedre Côtes de Provence, France Pale pink with golden tints, Domaine Ott releases fragrances of bright citrus and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, with elegance consisting of soft lemon, ripe red berries and a hint of pepper, the Ott style succeeds in showing the complexity of limestone hillsides and vibrant sunshine in Provence.

Hot Sake

Kuromatsu-Hakushika

$6.00+

Junmai Ginjo

Purple Haze

$9.00+

Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Black Raspberry Liqueur

Ginger Haze

$9.00+

Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Ginger Liqueur

Elderflower Haze

$9.00+

Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Elderflower Liqueur

Golden Sake

$9.00+

Kuromatsu-Hakushika Hot Sake and Choya Plum Wine

Sake Flight

Sake Flight

$40.00

A 2oz sample of Three Japanese Sakes curated by Master Chef, Toshi Kizaki | These wonderful sakes have been paired by Master Chef Toshi Kizaki to showcase a wide array of styles from various prefectures across Japan

Japanese Whisky

Akashi White Oak

$18.00

Hyogo | Wheated Japanese whisky aged in brandy, sherry, and ex-bourbon barrels Notes: Sea Air, Peat, Yellow Apple

Akashi Single Malt

$45.00

Hyogo | Japanese Single Malt aged in sherry, brandy, wine, and American oak barrels Notes: Sea Air, Yellow Apple, Garden Angelica, Peat

Akashi Single Malt Sake Cask

$45.00

Hyogo | Japanese Single Malt aged in Kijoushu sake casks for 3 years Notes: Bittersweet Orange, Vanilla, Chocolate Covered Banana

Akashi Single Malt Sherry Cask

$60.00

Hyogo | Aged in Pedro Ximenez Casks and finished in Oloroso Casks Notes: Cherries, Orange Zest, Toasted Oat, Vanilla

Akashi Single Malt - Pinot Noir Cask

$75.00

Hyogo | #2 release of 'Sommelier Series' - Finished in Pinot Noir wine cask Notes: Malt, Red Fruit, Floral, Baking Spice, Leather

Akkeshi Usui 'Rain Water'

$30.00

Hokkaido | Matured in Ex-Bourbon, Sherry, Red Wine, and Mizunara Oak casks Notes: Lemon, Lime, Orange Marmalade, Light Peat

Akkeshi Sarorun Kamuy 'White Crane' Single Malt

$50.00

Hokkaido | Double Gold from San Francisco World Spirits Competition Notes: Strawberry, Chocolate, Yuzu, Cherries, Vanilla

Akkeshi Boshu 2021 'The Sowing of the Grain' Single Malt

$85.00

Hokkaido | Heavily-peated single malt aged in Mizunara, sherry, and red wine casks Notes: Cherry, Star Anise, Caramel

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$45.00

Saitama | Ichiro's malt blended with Scotch, Irish, Canadian, and American Whisky Notes: Popcorn, Toffee, Meyer Lemon, Gingerbread, Black Pepper

Ichiro's Malt & Grain Limited Edition

$85.00

Saitama | Ichiro's World Blend consisting of 10-40 year old whiskies Notes: Lemon, Cinnamon, Banana, Toffee, Vanilla, Caramel

Kanosuke New Born 'World Whisky Awards 2020'

$45.00

Kagoshima | Single malt blend aged in ex-bourbon barrels Notes: Vanilla, Caramel, Nashi Pear, Spice

Mars Iwai Tradition

$22.00

Nagano | Japanese whisky aged in sherry, bourbon, and wine casks Notes: Ripe Cherry, Honey, Toffee, Ginger Spice

Mars Iwai Tradition Wine Cask

$30.00

Nagano | Iwai Tradition finished in merlot and cabernet casks Notes: Lillies, Pear, Honey, White Pepper

Mars Komagatake Limited Edition 2021

$65.00

Nagano | 2021 annual release single malt aged in bourbon and sherry casks Notes: Hazelnut, Honey, Green Melon, Persimmon, Vanilla

Mars Maltage Cosmo Wine Cask

$65.00

Nagano | Mars pure malt blend aged in Japanese Cabernet and Pinot Noir casks Notes: Butter Toast, Cantaloupe, Cherry, Pepper, Mild Peat

Mars Tsunuki Single Malt Edition 2022

$45.00

Kagoshima | Single Malt made in Tsunuki, where warm climate deepens flavor San Francisco Spirits Award Best Japanese Whisky of 2023 Notes: Orange, Chocolate, Buttered Toast

Mars Komagatake x Chichibu Malt Duo

$85.00

Nagano | Mars' product of a secret 2015 Mars and Chichibu collaboration Notes: Green Plum, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Hint of Tobacco

Ichiro's Malt Double Distilleries

$85.00

Saitama | Chichibu's product of a secret 2015 Mars and Chichibu collaboration Notes: Guava, Okinawan Black Sugar, Wet Forest, Overripe Banana

Japanese Flights

Artisan Flight

$30.00

An introduction to three small craft Japans whisky producers Mars Iwai Akashi White Oak Ichiro's Malt and Grain

Mars Flight

$50.00

Japan's highest distillery at 2600 feet, it's located in the Nagano Alps known for its cool temperature and plentiful granite filtered snowmelt fed aquifers. Mars Iwai Iwai Tradition Komagatake 2021

Akashi Flight

$60.00

"With Honesty" is the humble company's motto with less than 10 people operating the distillery. A stone throw away from Osaka bay, the Eigashima Distillery is the epitome of Japanese artistry. Akashi White Oak Akashi Single Malt Akashi Sherry Cask

Collectors Flight

$175.00

A collection of rare, small batch whiskies close to impossible to purchase. Komagatake Double Cellar Cask Akashi Pinot Noir Cask Ichiro's US Edition 2018

Gin Flight

$30.00

A display of beautiful botanicals that fall far from the typical profile of London dry gin styles, showing off ingredients indigenous to Japan Ki No Bi Artisanal Kyoto Japanese Gin Ki No Tea Green Tea Gin Komasa Gin Satsuma Tangerine Gin

Spirits

Tito's

$14.00+

Copper Pot Distilled Corn Vodka

Grey Goose

$15.00+

French Grain Vodka

Ketel One

$15.00+

European Grain Vodka

Ketel One Citroen

$15.00+

Citrus Flavor

Ketel One Botanicals

$14.00+

Natural Flavored Vodka

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$14.00+

Grapefruit Vodka

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00+

Botanical Infused Gin

Hendrick's

$15.00+

Scottish Pot-Still Gin

Tanqueray

$14.00+

London Dry Gin

Ki No Bi

$21.00+

Artisanal Japanese Gin

Ki No Tea

$22.00+

Green Tea Infused Gin

Komasa

$17.00+

Satsuma Tangerine Gin

Bacardi Superior

$14.00+

White Rum

Captain Morgan

$14.00+

Spiced Rum

Meyer's

$14.00+

Aged Dark Rum

Mars Iwai

$14.00+

Japanese Whisky

Mars Iwai 45

$16.00+

Japanese Whisky

Woodford Reserve

$17.00+

Small Batch Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Frontier Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

$16.00+

Frontier Rye Bourbon

Jameson

$14.00+

Aged Irish Whisky

Locke n Co

$15.00+

Aspen Aged Rye

Maker's Mark

$14.00+

Small Batch American Bourbon

Law's Bourbon

$16.00+

Four Grain Bourbon

Law's Bonded Rye

$22.00+

San Luis Valley Rye

The Balvenie 12 Year

$16.00+

Speyside Single Malt

The Balvenie 14 Year

$18.00+

Speyside Single Malt

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$16.00+

Highlands Single Malt

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00+

Blended

Macallan 12 Year

$19.00+

Speyside Single Malt

Glenlivet 15 Year

$20.00+

Scottish Single Malt

Glenlivet 12 Year

$16.00+

Scottish Single Malt

Laphroaig 10 Year

$15.00+

Islay Single Malt

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Silver Tequila

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

Rested Tequila

Don Julio Añejo

$19.00+

Aged Tequila

Don Julio 1942 Extra Añejo

$28.00+

Aged Tequila

Fortaleza Blanco

$30.00+

Silver Tequila

Fortaleza Reposado

$36.00+

Aged Tequila

Fuenteseca Reserve

$42.00+

Extra Aged Tequila

Herradura Silver

$14.00+

Silver Tequila

Milagro Silver

$14.00+

Silver Tequila

Sombra Joven

$18.00+

Espadin Mezcal - Oaxaca

Derrumbes

$17.00+

Salmiana Crassispina Mezcal

Hakutake Ginrei Shiro

$12.00+

Silver 100% Rice

Hakutake Kinjo Shiro

$12.00+

Gold Barrel Aged 100% Rice

Akashi Ume

$15.00

Plum Whisky Liqueur

Aperol

$13.00

Italian Rhubarb Liqueur

Bailey's

$13.00

Irish Cream

Campari

$13.00

Italian Herbal Apértif

Grand Marnier

$13.00

French Orange-Flavored Cognac

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

Herbal Digestif

Kahlúa

$13.00

Mexican Coffee Liqueur

Cocktails

Sake Mule

$15.00

Vodka - Tito's Vodka, Seasonal Sake, Lime, Ginger Beer

Blood Orange Horizon

$16.00

Vodka - Ketel One Citroen Vodka, St. Germain, Lemon Juice, Fresh Jalapeños, Blood Orange Purée

Blackberry Blush

$16.00

Vodka - Ketel One Cucumer & Mint Botanicals, Lime Juice, Fresh Shiso, House made Blackberry Simple

5 Rings

$15.00

Bulleit Rye Bourbon, Hakutake Kinjo Shochu, Lemon, Intense Ginger Liqueur, Shiso

Denhattan

$17.00+

Locke + Co Aspen Aged Rye Whisky, St. Germain, Breckenridge Bitters

Mars Honeypot

$18.00

Iwai 45 Japanese Whisky, Chili Infused Honey, Yuzu Extract

Musashi

$19.00

Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin, Hakutake Ginrei Shochu, Green Chartreuse Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Fresh Shiso, Shiso Bitters, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice

Lychee Margarita

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco, Lychee Liqueur, Lemon, Lime, Agave

Yuzu Spritz

$9.00

Yuzu Extract, Simple Syrup, Press

Blackberry Shiso Mule

$9.00

Fresh Blackberry, Shiso, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Draft Beer

Sapporo Lager

$7.00

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. - Tokyo, Japan

King of Carrot Flowers

$8.00

Elderflower Carrot Saison | Ratio Beerworks - Denver, Colorado

Drumroll IPA

$7.00

Odell's Brewery - Fort Collins, Colorado

Bottled Beer

Hitachino White Ale Belgian Style Witbier

$12.00

Ibaraki, Japan

Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager

$12.00

Ibaraki, Japan

Echigo Red Ale

$12.00

Niigata, Japan

Koshihikari Rice Lager

$12.00

Niigata, Japan

Asahi 21oz

$13.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Gruvi Juicy IPA

$7.00

Water

Acqua Panna

$9.00

500ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$9.00

750ml

Catch of the Day

Sashimi Plates and Raw Specials

Ginger Sashimi - Yellowfin Tuna (6pc)

Ginger Sashimi - Yellowfin Tuna (6pc)

$20.25
Jalapeño Sashimi w/ Hamachi (6pc)

Jalapeño Sashimi w/ Hamachi (6pc)

$18.25

Tuna (2pc/order)

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

$16.25

*GFO

Japanese Fish (2pc/order)

Asajime Tai (Red Snapper)

$14.25

Asajime Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$14.25

Hotate (Scallop)

$12.25

Aburi Hotate (Seared Scallop)

$14.25

Kinmedai (Goldeneye Snapper)

$14.25

Wild Tai (Red Snapper)

$12.25

Umeiro (Yellowtail-Blue Snapper)

$12.25

Shima Aji (Striped Jack)

$14.25

Tachiuo (Scabbard Fish)

$12.25

Yaito Katsuo (Red Bonito)

$12.25

Tsumuburi (Rainbow Runner)

$12.25

Alaskan Salmon

Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

$14.25

Alaska

NS Wild Copper River Salmon (2pc)

$16.25

Alaska

Wild Copper River Salmon Belly (2pc)

$16.25

Alaska

Kitchen Specials

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$14.25

6 pieces of crispy tempura sushi rice topped with spicy tuna tartar, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, and sweet sauce

Live/Uni (1pc/order)

Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico

$13.25

Uni (Sea Urchin) Japan

$13.25

Seasonal Specials

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Canada (2pc)

$14.25

Kanpachi Hawaii (2pc)

$11.25

Red Shrimp Patagonia (2pc)

$14.25

Topped with aioli and finished with our house made pesto made with basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and salt and pepper

Zuke Ocean Trout Tasmania (2pc)

$12.25

New Zealand King Salmon (2pc)

$12.25

Anago (Sea Eel)

$12.25

Aburi (Seared) - Osaka Style (2pc/Order)

Osaka Style Aburi Sockeye Salmon

$14.25

Lightly seared salmon atop a bed of pressed sushi rice. Layered with torched aioli and finished with a drizzle of nikiri soy, our house made black pepper mix and serrano peppers

Aburi Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$16.25

Spicy Aburi Toro

$16.25
Spicy Aburi Salmon Scotland

Spicy Aburi Salmon Scotland

$12.25

Aburi Lobster w Aioli and Tobiko

$14.25

Aburi Kurodai

$12.25

Desserts

Subject to Availability
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$10.25

Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.25