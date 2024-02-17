Sushi Gallery 1449 W 14 Mile Rd
Sushi
Regular Rolls
- Eel & Avocado$9.00
- Alaskan$9.00
- Cucumber Roll$4.75
- Asparagus Roll$5.25
- California$5.75
- Deluxe California$6.75
- Eel & Cucumber$7.50
- Spider$10.00
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Michigan$9.00
- Avocado Roll$5.25
- Spicy Tuna$7.75
- California Tempura$9.75
- Veggie Delight$5.75
- Philadelphia$7.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.75
- Avocado & Asparagus$5.75
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$7.50
- Tuna Roll$7.50
- Yellowtail Roll$7.50
- Salmon Teriyaki Roll$7.50
- Futomaki$12.00
- Radish Roll$4.75
- Kampyo Roll$4.75
- Lobster Salad Roll$10.00
- Pink Lady$9.75
- Avocado & Cucumber$5.75
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.75
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$7.50
- Salmon & Avocado$9.00
- Tuna & Avocado$9.00
- Sweet Creamy$5.75
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.75
- Spicy California$6.75
Nigiri / Sashimi
Special Rolls
- Smokey & Crispy$14.50
- Dynamite$14.00
- Dragon$14.50
- Triple Spicy Tuna$14.00
- White Dragon$14.50
- Spicy Seaworld$14.00
- Cherry Blossom$14.00
- Sunday Morning$11.00
- Pretty Woman$13.75
- Rainbow$14.00
- Gallery$13.75
- Caterpillar$14.00
- Crunch O$14.50
- Double Shrimp$14.00
- French Kiss$14.50
- L.A. Crunch$14.50
- Salmon on Fire$14.50
- Tiger$14.00
- Firecracker$13.75
- Lion King$14.50
- Yum Yum$13.75
Appetizers
- Edemame$6.00
- Croquette$8.50
- Ebi Shumai$7.50
- Gyoza$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Appetizer$9.50
- Lettuce Wraps$10.00
- Soft Shell Crab$10.00
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$12.00
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$13.00
- Calamari$13.00
- Sashimi Appetizer$15.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- House Salad$4.00
- Sunomono Salad$6.50
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Avocado Salad$6.50
Lunch (11 - 2:30)
Lunch Specials
- California Roll Lunch$12.50
California Roll, Spicy California Roll, Miso Soup
- Spicy Combo$14.50
Spicy California Roll and Spicy Tuna OR Spicy Salmon Roll
- Tempura Lunch$14.50
Sunday Morning and One Crab Lettuce Wrap
- Nigiri Combo$17.75
California Roll and 4 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Udon Combo$15.75
Shrimp Tempura Udon and Spicy California Roll
- Spicy Ramen Combo$15.75
Spicy Ramen and Spicy California Roll
- Deluxe Combo$25.00
California Roll, Salmon Roll, and 5 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
Bento Box
Sides
Combo Platters
Combo Platter
- Combo A$28.00
- Tempura Udon - Deluxe California - 3 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Combo B$26.00
- Spicy Tuna - Salmon Roll - 4 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Combo C$30.00
- Tuna Roll - Salmon Roll - 6 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Combo D$36.00
- Sunday Morning - 3 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice) - 6 Pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice)
- Combo E$32.00
- Deluxe California - 3 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice) - 6 Pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice)
- Combo F$34.00
- Deluxe California - 5 Pieces of nigiri (Chef's Choice) - 6 Pieces of sashimi (Chef's Choice)
Party Trays
- Regular$49.75
- Deluxe California - Spicy Tuna - Shrimp Tempura Roll - Salmon Roll - 6 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Deluxe$69.75
- Sunday Morning - Shrimp Tempura Roll - Spicy Tuna - Rainbow - 9 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)
- Supreme$99.75
- Yum Yum - Sunday Morning - Dragon Roll - Double Shrimp - Spicy Tuna - 16 Pieces of Nigiri (Chef's Choice)