Sushigo 477 North Federal Highway
A La Carte
- Tamago$3.99
- Kani$3.99
- Inari$3.99
- Avocado$3.99
- Kampyo$3.99
- Yamagobo$3.99
- Shrimp$4.99
- Ika$4.99
- Idako$4.99
- Hokkigai$4.99
- Black garlic$4.99
- Tuna$5.99
- Salmon$5.99
- Hamachi$5.99
- Wahoo$5.99
- Ikura$5.99
- Masago$5.99
- Snow Crab$5.99
- Octopus$5.99
- Conch$5.99
- Eel$5.99
- Anago$5.99
- Saba$5.99
- Bluefin Toro$19.99
- Bluefin Toro with Uni & Caviar$59.99
- Bluefin Toro with Uni$39.99
- Bluefin Toro with Caviar$39.99
- Bluefin Toro with Foie Gras$29.99
- Bluefin Tuna$9.99
- Wagyu Beef$19.99
- Uni$19.99
Sea Urchin
- Nodoguro$19.99
Japanese Rosy Sea Bass
- Madai$8.99
Japanese Seabream
- Shima Aji$9.99
Japanese Striped Horsemackerel
- Mirugai$19.99
Geoduck
- Amaebi$9.99
Sweet Shrimp
- Scallop$9.99
From Hokkaido - Japan
- Hamachi Belly$11.99
- Hamachi with Spicy Tuna Tartar$11.99
- Salmon Belly$11.99
- Salmon Belly with Foie Gras$21.99
- King Salmon$9.99
- King Salmon Belly with Foie Gras$24.99
- Fresh Wasabi$7.99
Chef Joe's Sushi Go Special Appetizer Dishes
- Edamame$5.99
- Gyoza$6.99
Chicken: choice of fried or steamed
- Oshinko$6.99
(Takwang) Japanese pickled radish
- Hamachi Kama$16.99
Grilled Japanese yellowtail collar
- Sushi Sampler$17.99
4 pieces sushi: tuna, salmon, hamachi, wahoo
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$15.99
With creamy spicy sauce
- Salmon Carpaccio$29.99
Thinly sliced fresh Salmon
- Crispy Cucumber Spicy Tuna$23.99
Spicy tuna tartar on top of sliced cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Tartar$27.99
With fresh tuna sashimi
- Tempura$23.99
2 pieces shrimp and vegetables
- Hamachi Jalapeño App$26.99
Thin sliced Japanese yellowtail with jalapeño and infused house special sauce
- Spicy Miso Chips$29.99
Diced fresh tuna mixed with spicy miso on top of lotus root chips
- New Style Sashimi Sampler$26.99
Salmon, hamachi, and wahoo are seared with hot grape-seed oil with ikura, black garlic jalapeño, scallion, cilantro sesame seed and house special sauce
- Hamachi Lover$39.99
Hamachi, scallion wrapped with the sliced cucumber on top of spicy hamachi with sliced jalapeño
- Kanisu$19.99
Kani, avocado rolled in sliced thin cucumber with sweet rice vinegar
- Seafood Ceviche Sushi Go Style$23.99
Assorted fish, lettuce, cucumber, orange, lime juice, kimchee sauce
- Crunch Spicy Tuna$23.99
Spicy tuna with sliced jalapeño, jalapeño salsa, sweet chili sauce and crunch rice
- Crunch Spicy Salmon$23.99
Spicy salmon with sliced jalapeño, jalapeño salsa, sweet chili sauce and crunch rice
- Crunch Hamachi$23.99
Spicy hamachi with sliced jalapeño, jalapeño salsa, sweet chili sauce and crunch rice
- Crunch Spicy Mini Pizza$25.99
Choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, or spicy hamachi with chopped avocado, sliced jalapeño, scallion, masago, sweet chili sauce and sesame seed
- Sushi Good Tacos$29.99
Tuna, salmon, wahoo, jalapeño salsa, avocado, and yuzu sauce, or 3 pieces spicy tuna, or 3 pieces spicy salmon, or 3 pieces spicy hamachi
- Organic Butter Crab$16.99
Organic ghee, Osaki kani, mayo, masago, scallion and carrot wrapped with sesame soy crepe
- Sea Monster Roll$36.99
Hamachi, octopus and scallion wrapped with thin sliced cucumber with yuzu soy sauce
- Ruby Roll$27.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna, avocado and scallion rolled in sliced thin cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$26.99
Sliced seared tuna with ponzu sauce
- Madai Belly Roll$36.99
Madai wrapped with sliced cucumber
- K.C. Roll$27.99
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese rolled in sliced thin cucumber with sweet rice vinegar
- Nashi Salmon$39.99
Japanese pear wrapped with thin sliced fresh salmon sashimi with sea salt, yuzu sauce, and shichimi
- King Salmon Tartar w/ Ikura$59.99
With sliced jalapeño, scallion, shichimi and yuzu soy sauce
- Madai Dry Miso$39.99
Sliced Japanese seabream, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro and dried miso with house-special sauce
- Bluefin Toro Jalapeño$99.99
Thin sliced bluefin toro sashimi with jalapeño with special sauce
- Miyazaki Wagyu Beef Carpaccio$149.99
100% pure blood Wagyu beef, best prefecture in Japan, grade A5 marbling 12
- Miyazaki Wagyu Beef Steak$149.99
100% pure blood Wagyu beef, best prefecture in Japan, grade A5 marbling 12
New Style Sashimi
- New Style Sashimi Salmon$26.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Wahoo$26.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Hamachi$39.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Octopus$39.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Scallop$39.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi King Salmon$53.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Salmon Belly$53.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi King Salmon Belly$99.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
- New Style Sashimi Bluefin Toro$99.99
Seared with hot grape-seed oil with house special sauce
Sushi Go Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$3.99
- Green Salad$3.99
- Lobster Miso Soup$8.99
- Seaweed Salad$7.99
- Ramen Noodle Soup$12.99
- Ika Sansai$9.99
Marinated squid salad
- Udon Noodle Soup$18.99
With 2 pieces shrimp tempura
- Kimchee Spicy Salad$7.99
- Tuna Avocado Salad$23.99
- Hziki$9.99
Traditional Japanese healthy black seaweed salad
- Spicy Octopus Salad$23.99
- Shishito Pepper$12.99
Seasonal
- Spicy Conch Salad$23.99
- Sunomono$25.99
Octopus, conch, kani, shrimp, rice vinegar
- Crabmeat Salad$26.99
Kani, masago, cucumber, mayo
- Uni Pasta$49.99
Japanese uni thinly sliced baby squid, scallion, masago
- Sushi Rice$3.99
Sushi Go Entrées
- Sushigo Nigiri 6$36.99
6 pieces assorted sushi and salmon avocado roll
- Sushi Moriawase$45.99
8 pieces assorted sushi and spicy tuna roll
- Sushi Gold$89.99
8 pieces assorted sushi and Chef Joe roll
- Chirashi$46.99
Assorted fresh sashimi on top of sushi rice
- Deluxe Sashimi$89.99
Chef's finest assorted fresh sashimi
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$155.99
21 pieces assorted sashimi, 6 pieces sushi and Tokyo roll
- Love Boat for 2$199.99
18 pieces assorted sashimi, 12 pieces sushi Rainbow and FAU roll
- Love Boat for 4$359.99
30 pieces assorted sashimi, 20 pieces sushi with 4 rolls of S** on the beach, Hamachi Jalapeño, FAU roll, Crunch Salmon
- Chicken Teriyaki$23.99
Free range organic chicken breast with carrot, broccoli, and rice
- Bul Go Gi$29.99
Thinly sliced marinated rib eye steak
- Sushigo Omakase$150.00
Chef choice
Chef Joe's Sushigo Signature Rolls
- Chef Joe's Roll$26.99
Spicy tuna tartar, masago, scallion, sliced fresh tuna, Jalapeño, sweet chili sauce
- Hamachi Jalapeño Roll$23.99
Hamachi roll topped on sliced hamachi and jalapeños with yuzu soy sauce
- Cool Joe Roll (Protein Diet Roll, No Rice)$39.99
No rice. Fresh tuna, salmon, white fish, kani, cucumber, scallion, masago, ikura with ponzu sauce
- Mizner Park Roll$23.99
Spicy tuna roll topped with BBQ eel and eel sauce
- Fau Roll$19.99
Shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy tuna and sweet chili sauce
- Awesome Roll$23.99
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura roll topped with seared tuna, masago, scallion and eel sauce
- Chilean Sea Bass Bomb$26.99
Kani dynamite, avocado, jalapeño roll topped with baked Chilean sea bass
- Spanish River Roll$18.99
Salmon tempura on top of California roll with sweet chili sauce
- Tsunami Roll$21.99
Spicy fresh wahoo on top of California roll with kimchee sauce and jalapeño
- Protein Vege Roll (No Rice)$19.99
Kale, red radish, cilantro, white radish, jalapeños, avocado, carrot, and cucumber wrapped in soybean protein paper with creamy yuba sauce
- Creamy Yuba Roll$23.99
Fresh tuna, avocado, and kani wrapped in soybean protein paper with creamy Yuba sauce
- Sunny Roll$19.99
Spicy wahoo roll topped with salmon sashimi and jalapeño
- Florida Wahoo Roll$18.99
Fresh wahoo, avocado, cucumber, scallion and masago
- Green Dragon Roll$17.99
Shrimp tempura, c.cheese with avocado and eel sauce on top
- Rainbow Roll$18.99
Tuna, salmon, white fish on top of California roll
- Prada Roll$21.99
Avocado, shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy wahoo and jalapeño salsa
- The Beauty and the Beast Roll$19.99
½tuna and ½ BBQ eel on top of avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, kani, and masago roll
- My Destiny Roll$23.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeño topped with sliced fresh wahoo sashimi and jalapeño salsa
- S** on the Beach Roll$36.99
Tuna, salmon, white fish on top of avocado, cucumber, kani, jalapeño and masago roll with sweet chili sauce
- Monique's Japanese Octopus Roll$29.99
Octopus, spicy tuna tartar, jalapeño salsa, shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, sweet chili sauce
- Sushi Gourmet Roll$23.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado wrap in soybean protein paper topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño salsa, sweet chili sauce
- Queen Elizabeth Roll$23.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado roll topped with ½tuna and ½salmon, jalapeño, masago with sweet chili sauce
- Hokkaido Spicy Scallop Roll$39.99
Japanese sea scallops, masago, scallion, jalapeño, cucumber mixed with spicy kimchee sauce and sesame seed oil
- Salmon - Lovers Roll$39.99
Wrapped with fresh salmon and ikura (salmon roe) on top
- Spicy Lobster Roll$29.99
Cooked lobster meat, masago, scallion, mayo, spicy kimchee sauce
- Lobster Bomb$36.99
Lobster seafood dynamite on top of salmon crunch roll with sweet chili and eel sauce
- Scallop Bomb$29.99
California roll topped with baked scallop dynamite with eel sauce
- Tuna - Lovers Roll$39.99
Wrapped with fresh yellowfin tuna and masago on top
- James Special Roll$29.99
Crunch tuna roll topped with spicy tuna tartar, jalapeño sweet chill, and eel sauce
- Crunch Tuna Roll$21.99
Tempura roll with tuna, avocado, and scallion with eel sauce
- Boca Roll$39.99
Diced spicy tuna, cilantro, and gold flakes on top of lotus root chips on top of a sliced California roll
- Jade Roll$23.99
Hamachi scallion roll topped with spicy tuna tartar and jalapeño salsa
- Osaka Roll$26.99
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura roll topped with salmon and spicy mayo
- Spider Roll$19.99
Deep-fried soft shell crab, romaine lettuce, mayo, masago
- Ninja Roll$29.99
Salmon, ikura on top of spicy salmon roll with spicy mayo
- Volcano Roll$19.99
California roll topped with baked kani dynamite
- Samurai Roll$26.99
Hamachi fish tempura roll with spicy hamachi tartar on top with sweet chili sauce and sliced jalapeños
- Eel - Lovers Roll$26.99
BBQ eel, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber and scallion roll topped with BBQ eel
- Super Joe Roll$29.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber roll topped with tuna tataki, tempura flakes, BBQ eel, masago, scallion
- Sheri Roll (Cauliflower Instead of Rice)$36.99
Cauliflower, avocado, carrot, red radish, cucumber, spicy tuna tartar, kampyo, takwang, tamago
- Tokyo Roll$39.99
King salmon sashiml on top of spicy tuna roll with jalapeño salsa
- Cowboy Roll$89.99
Seared sliced wagyu beef, black garlic, jalapeno salsa, black pepper, yuzu soy sauce, truffle oil, and gold flakes on top of spicy tuna roll
- Gucci Roll$89.99
Toro on top of lobster tail tempura & spicy tuna tartar roll with jalapeño salsa, truffle oil and gold flakes
- Louis Vuitton Roll$99.99
Bluefin-toro, king salmon belly, spicy tuna tartar and gold flakes on top of hamachi wrapped with the sliced cucumber roll
- Millionaire Roll$199.99
Bluefin-toro, sturgeon black caviar, Japanese uni, gold flakes, ikura, masago and truffle oil on top of spicy king salmon roll
Sushigo House Rolls
- California Roll$7.99
Avocado, cucumber, kani
- Vegetable Roll$9.99
Assorted vegetables
- Broccoli Tempura Roll$9.99
With mayo and eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.99
With lettuce and mayo
- Hamachi Tempura Roll$9.99
With lettuce and mayo
- Wahoo Dynamite Roll$9.99
Cooked wahoo, masago, mayo
- Spicy Hamachi Roll$11.99
Hamachi, scallion, masago, spicy mayo
- Salmon California Roll$11.99
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.99
Scallion, masago, cucumber, spicy mayo
- Hamachi with Scallion Roll$12.99
- Japanese Bagel Roll$8.99
Fresh salmon, c.cheese, scallion
- Baked Scottish Salmon Roll$9.99
C.cheese, scallion
- Mexican Roll$9.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayo
- Chicken Tempura Roll$9.99
With lettuce and mayo
- Crab Salad Roll$9.99
Kani, scallion, masago, mayo
- Salmon Crunch Roll$11.99
Salmon, kani, avocado, c. Cheese
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.99
Cucumber, scallion, masago, spicy mayo
- Tuna Avocado Roll$11.99
- Eel Avocado Roll$11.99
- King Salmon Avocado Roll$15.99