from the kitchen
edamame
Steamed green soybeans and sea salt
spicy edamame
Sautéed soybeans with butter, garlic, pepper, and soy sauce
hamachi kama
Grilled yellowtail collar and ponzu
fresh oyster
Half dozen kumamoto oysters topped with ponzu, kizami wasabi, scallions, and tobiko
kids bowl
Chicken teriyaki, 2 pieces gyoza, and tamago with seasoned rice
miso
large miso
32oz large miso bowl
salad
rice
tempura station
agedashi tofu
4 pieces fried tofu, bonito flakes, and house sauce
gyoza
5 pieces. Fried dumpling of chicken and vegetable
monkey brain
SPICY 6 pieces fried crab meat, mushroom, and special sauce
veggie tempura
6 pieces vegetables
mixed tempura
1 piece shrimp and 5 pieces vegetables
shrimp tempura
5 pieces battered shrimps crispy fried
bento box
from sushi bar
cucumber sunomono
cucumber salald
wakame salad
Marinated seaweed salad and spring mix with yuzu dressing
ebi sunomono
Cucumber salad with mustard soy sauce and 3 pieces shrimp
green salad
Avocado, cucumber, baby tomato, seaweed salad, spring mix with yuzu dressing, and baby cilantro
dragon ball
Crab meat, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in an avocado ball with truffle ponzu, and baby cilantro
crispy rice
4 pieces crispy rice, avocado, spicy tuna, crab meat, shrimp tempura, and spicy ponzu
melting albacore
4 pieces albacore, crab meat, scallions, and tobiko with special sauce
salmon crudo
4 pieces salmon, salmon caviar, kizami wasabi, and mustard soy sauce
hamachi truffle
4 pieces yellowtail, jalapeño, sweet potato crunch with sriracha, truffle ponzu, and baby cilantro
poke bowl salad
Tuna, salmon, avocado, baby tomato, seaweed salad, and spring mix with yuzu dressing
chirashi
Assorted fishes and vegetable on sushi rice served with miso soup
sushi bar etc.
maki roll
hosomaki
uramaki
temaki
specialty roll
vegan roll
cooked roll
odori Roll
Deep-fried crab meat and avocado with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds
spicy alaskan roll🌶
SPICY Deep-fried salmon and cream cheese with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds
lion king roll
Baked with crab meat and avocado, salmon with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds
spicy shrek roll🌶
SPICY Deep-fried spicy yellowtail, spicy crab meat, with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds
specialty roll
crazy california roll
(Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber) crabmeat, eel sauce, and crunch
red dragon roll🌶
(Crab meat and avocado) spicy tuna, shrimp, and spicy mayo
dragon roll
(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) eel, avocado, eel sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds
tiger roll🌶
(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) shrimp, avocado, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce
green valley roll🌶
(Tuna and salmon) avocado, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce
country girl roll🌶
(Snow crab, avocado, and cucumber), tuna, salmon, sliced lemon, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce
49ers roll🌶
(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber), salmon, sliced lemon, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce
caliente roll🌶
(Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber), albacore, jalapeño, scallions, tobiko, and spicy ponzu
spider fantasy roll🌶
salmon lover roll
(Salmon and avocado) seared salmon, salmon caviar, mustard soy sauce, and baby cilantro
hamachi lover roll🌶
(Yellowtail and avocado) yellowtail, truffle ponzu, jalapeño, and sweet potato crunch
bluefin lover roll
(Bluefin tuna and avocado) bluefin tuna, sashimi soy sauce, kizami wasabi, and baby cilantro
rainbow roll
califonia morning roll
[shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber] salmon, scallions, tobiko w/ specail sauce
nigiri & sashimi
nigiri (2 pieces)
sake nigiri
2 pieces. Salmon
saba nigiri
2 pieces. Mackerel
hamachi nigiri
2 pieces. Yellowtail
akami nigiri
2 pieces. Bluefin tuna backloin
chu toro nigiri
2 pieces. Bluefin fatty tuna
o toro nigiri
2 pieces. Premium bluefin fatty tuna
ebi nigiri
2 pieces. Shrimp
tamago nigiri
2 pieces. Egg
unagi nigiri
2 pieces. Fresh water eel
ikura nigiri
2 pieces. Salmon caviar
hotate nigiri
2 pieces. Scallop
amaebi nigiri
2 pieces. Sweet shrimp with fried head
uni nigiri
2 pieces. Sea urchin
hirame nigiri
tobiko nigiri
bbq ono nigiri
albacore nigiri
sashimi (6 pieces)
chef special
white lover roll
[shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber] topped with korean bbq marinated escolar & sweet potato crunch
zuke tuna special
Cured yellowfin tuna with house-made dashi soy sauce, 4 pieces sashimi, and 2 pieces nigiri
zuke salmon special
Cured salmon with house-made dashi soy sauce, 4 pieces sashimi, and 2 pieces nigiri
ocean umami
Hokkaido scallop topped with toro, mustard soy sauce, tomato, and lime
super odori roll
Deep-fried shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber in eel sauce and honey mayo
salmon fantasy roll
(Crab meat and avocado) spicy tuna, deep-fried salmon, scallions, and spicy ponzu
albacore fantasy roll
(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) spicy tuna, deep-fried albacore, sweet potato crunch, and grape ponzu
half & half roll
Crab meat and avocado half of roll topped tuna and half topped salmon and sliced lemon
zuke tuna roll
Crab meat and avocado topped with yellowfin zuke tuna and kizami wasabi
green dragon roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce, and honey mayo
bluefin tuna spoon
3 spoonful's of bluefin tuna akami and toro, scallions, tobiko, salmon caviar, and cherry tomato