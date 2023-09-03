from the kitchen

edamame

$6.00

Steamed green soybeans and sea salt

spicy edamame

$8.00

Sautéed soybeans with butter, garlic, pepper, and soy sauce

hamachi kama

$16.00

Grilled yellowtail collar and ponzu

fresh oyster

$22.00

Half dozen kumamoto oysters topped with ponzu, kizami wasabi, scallions, and tobiko

kids bowl

$12.00

Chicken teriyaki, 2 pieces gyoza, and tamago with seasoned rice

miso

$3.00

large miso

$9.00

32oz large miso bowl

salad

$3.00

rice

$3.00

tempura station

agedashi tofu

$8.00

4 pieces fried tofu, bonito flakes, and house sauce

gyoza

$9.00

5 pieces. Fried dumpling of chicken and vegetable

monkey brain

$9.00

SPICY 6 pieces fried crab meat, mushroom, and special sauce

veggie tempura

$10.00

6 pieces vegetables

mixed tempura

$11.00

1 piece shrimp and 5 pieces vegetables

shrimp tempura

$12.00

5 pieces battered shrimps crispy fried

udon

veggie udon

$15.00

chicken udon

$17.00

beef udon

$18.00

seafood udon

$19.00

bento box

bento box

$24.00

from sushi bar

cucumber sunomono

$6.00

cucumber salald

wakame salad

$8.00

Marinated seaweed salad and spring mix with yuzu dressing

ebi sunomono

$9.00

Cucumber salad with mustard soy sauce and 3 pieces shrimp

green salad

$11.00

Avocado, cucumber, baby tomato, seaweed salad, spring mix with yuzu dressing, and baby cilantro

dragon ball

$13.00

Crab meat, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in an avocado ball with truffle ponzu, and baby cilantro

crispy rice

$15.00

4 pieces crispy rice, avocado, spicy tuna, crab meat, shrimp tempura, and spicy ponzu

melting albacore

$16.00

4 pieces albacore, crab meat, scallions, and tobiko with special sauce

salmon crudo

$15.00

4 pieces salmon, salmon caviar, kizami wasabi, and mustard soy sauce

hamachi truffle

$16.00

4 pieces yellowtail, jalapeño, sweet potato crunch with sriracha, truffle ponzu, and baby cilantro

poke bowl salad

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, avocado, baby tomato, seaweed salad, and spring mix with yuzu dressing

chirashi

$33.00

Assorted fishes and vegetable on sushi rice served with miso soup

sushi bar etc.

2oz unagi sauce

$2.00

2oz spicy mayo

$2.00

2oz ponzu

$2.00

2oz truffle ponzu

$2.00

2oz spicy ponzu

$2.00

side japapenos

$2.00

side sliced lemon

$2.00

kizami wasabi (pickled)

$3.00

pickled wasabi

real wasabi (grated)

$4.00Out of stock

grated wasabi

maki roll

hosomaki

tekka maki

$10.00

Tuna

sake maki

$9.00

Salmon

avo maki

$8.00

Avocado

negi hama maki

$9.00

Hamachi and scallions

negi toro maki

$12.00

Bluefintoro and scallions

kappa maki

$8.00

uramaki

spicy tuna roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

philly roll

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

california roll

$9.00

Crab meat and avocado

shrimp tempura roll

$12.00

temaki

spicy tuna hand roll

$8.00

spicy tuna, cucumber

salmon skin hand roll

$8.00

california hand roll

$8.00

hegi hama hand roll

$8.00

negi toro hand roll

$10.00

spicy scallop hand roll

$9.00

SPICY

specialty roll

vegan roll

fresh spring roll

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber, and wild carrot with soy paper, mixed salad, kabocha sauce, and baby cilantro

veggie lover roll

$16.00

Veggie tempura, avocado, sweet potato crunch, kabocha sauce, and baby cilantro

cooked roll

odori Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried crab meat and avocado with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds

spicy alaskan roll🌶

$14.00

SPICY Deep-fried salmon and cream cheese with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds

lion king roll

$15.00

Baked with crab meat and avocado, salmon with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds

spicy shrek roll🌶

$16.00

SPICY Deep-fried spicy yellowtail, spicy crab meat, with special sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds

crazy california roll

$16.00

(Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber) crabmeat, eel sauce, and crunch

red dragon roll🌶

$16.00

(Crab meat and avocado) spicy tuna, shrimp, and spicy mayo

dragon roll

$17.00

(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) eel, avocado, eel sauce, scallions, tobiko, and seeds

tiger roll🌶

$18.00

(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) shrimp, avocado, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce

green valley roll🌶

$19.00

(Tuna and salmon) avocado, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce

country girl roll🌶

$19.00

(Snow crab, avocado, and cucumber), tuna, salmon, sliced lemon, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce

49ers roll🌶

$19.00

(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber), salmon, sliced lemon, scallions, tobiko, and special sauce

caliente roll🌶

$19.00

(Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber), albacore, jalapeño, scallions, tobiko, and spicy ponzu

spider fantasy roll🌶

$20.00

salmon lover roll

$23.00

(Salmon and avocado) seared salmon, salmon caviar, mustard soy sauce, and baby cilantro

hamachi lover roll🌶

$24.00

(Yellowtail and avocado) yellowtail, truffle ponzu, jalapeño, and sweet potato crunch

bluefin lover roll

$25.00

(Bluefin tuna and avocado) bluefin tuna, sashimi soy sauce, kizami wasabi, and baby cilantro

rainbow roll

$17.00

califonia morning roll

$19.00

[shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber] salmon, scallions, tobiko w/ specail sauce

nigiri & sashimi

nigiri (2 pieces)

sake nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. Salmon

saba nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. Mackerel

hamachi nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. Yellowtail

akami nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. Bluefin tuna backloin

chu toro nigiri

$14.00

2 pieces. Bluefin fatty tuna

o toro nigiri

$18.00Out of stock

2 pieces. Premium bluefin fatty tuna

ebi nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces. Shrimp

tamago nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces. Egg

unagi nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. Fresh water eel

ikura nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. Salmon caviar

hotate nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. Scallop

amaebi nigiri

$14.00

2 pieces. Sweet shrimp with fried head

uni nigiri

$18.00

2 pieces. Sea urchin

hirame nigiri

$10.00

tobiko nigiri

$8.00

bbq ono nigiri

$8.00

albacore nigiri

$8.00

sashimi (6 pieces)

sake sashimi

$19.00

6 pieces. Salmon

saba sashimi

$19.00

6 pieces. Mackerel

hamachi sashimi

$20.00

6 pieces. Yellowtail

akami sashimi

$22.00

6 pieces. Bluefin tuna backloin

chu toro sashimi

$28.00

6 pieces. Bluefin fatty tuna

o toro sashimi

$36.00Out of stock

6 pieces. Premium bluefin fatty tuna

hirame sashimi

$22.00

chef special

white lover roll

$18.00

[shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber] topped with korean bbq marinated escolar & sweet potato crunch

zuke tuna special

$18.00

Cured yellowfin tuna with house-made dashi soy sauce, 4 pieces sashimi, and 2 pieces nigiri

zuke salmon special

$18.00

Cured salmon with house-made dashi soy sauce, 4 pieces sashimi, and 2 pieces nigiri

ocean umami

$18.00

Hokkaido scallop topped with toro, mustard soy sauce, tomato, and lime

super odori roll

$15.00

Deep-fried shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber in eel sauce and honey mayo

salmon fantasy roll

$15.00

(Crab meat and avocado) spicy tuna, deep-fried salmon, scallions, and spicy ponzu

albacore fantasy roll

$15.00

(Shrimp tempura, crab meat, and cucumber) spicy tuna, deep-fried albacore, sweet potato crunch, and grape ponzu

half & half roll

$15.00

Crab meat and avocado half of roll topped tuna and half topped salmon and sliced lemon

zuke tuna roll

$15.00

Crab meat and avocado topped with yellowfin zuke tuna and kizami wasabi

green dragon roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce, and honey mayo

bluefin tuna spoon

$15.00

3 spoonful's of bluefin tuna akami and toro, scallions, tobiko, salmon caviar, and cherry tomato

beverage

Soda

$3.50

Free refills on all soft drinks

Ramune

$5.00

Japanese carbonated soft drink

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Free refill

Sparkling Water

$4.00

16.9 oz. San Pellegrino

alcohol

beer

asahi

$8.00

21.4 oz

kawaba snow weizen

$8.00

11.15 oz

kawaba sunrise ale

$8.00

11.15 oz

sapporo

$8.00

20.3 oz

wine

toasted head

$7.00

toasted head *bottle*

$25.00

kendall jackson

$8.00

kendall jackson *bottle*

$29.00

red wine

$6.00

Glass

plum wine

$6.00

Glass

sake

hakutsuru

$16.00

10.1 oz junmai ginjo

karatamba

$16.00

10.1 oz honjozo

mu

$29.00

10.1 oz junmai daiginjo

nigori

$13.00

12.68 oz unfiltered

onikoroshi

$24.00

10.1 oz junmai ginjo

house hot sake

$9.00

Ozeki junmai sakego

corkage fee

Corkage fee

$15.00

desserts

matcha tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

frozen wafer vanilla

$4.00

frozen wafer strawberry

$4.00