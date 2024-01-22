Sushi Lounge 461 Santa Fe Dr
Small Plates
Kitchen Apps
- Miso Soup$3.50
A traditional soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, green onion, shiitake mushrooms *Not vegetarian
- Edamame$4.50
- Garlic Edamame$5.50
- Steamed Rice$2.00
- Hamachi Kama$9.00
Grilled yellowtail collar, house salad, ponzu sauce
- Veggie Tempura App$7.00
golden brown tempura fried vegetables, traditional tempura dipping sauce
- Shrimp Tempura App$8.00
golden brown tempura fried shrimp, traditional tempura dipping sauce
- Mixed Tempura App$9.00
golden brown tempura fried shrimp & vegetables, traditional tempura dipping sauce
- Crispy Calamari$10.00
Lightly fried and seasoned, ginger wasabi aioli
- Pork Gyoza$8.00
fried or steamed, citrus soy dipping sauce
- Veggie Gyoza$7.00
fried or steamed, citrus soy dipping sauce
- Shrimp Shumai$11.50
Steamed shrimp dumplings, teriyaki cream sauce
- Nori Fries$6.50
French fries with furikake and nori strips, togarashi ketchup and yuzu kosho aioli on the side
- Mini Blackened Ahi Tacos$8.00
Three crispy wonton shells, shredded cabbage, blackened tuna, salsa fresca, lemon wasabi sauce
Sushi Apps
- Crispy Rice$9.00
Crispy sushi rice, topped with spicy albacore, avocado, jalapeño slice, yuzu jalapeño truffle vinaigrette
- Jaimepeno$10.00
Large jalapeño stuffed with spicy albacore, krab, avocado, lightly tempura fried, served with masago, green onion, sweet soy glaze, spicy aioli
- Pickled Wasabi$2.50
- Real Wasabi$2.50
- Sushi Rice$2.00
Sides
- Tsunami Sauce$1.00
- Side of Veggies$5.00
Side order of mixed sautéed vegetables
- Side of Plain Yakisoba Noodles$7.00
Side of plain yakisoba noodles
- Side of Teriyaki Chicken$9.00
Side order of Teriyaki Chicken
- Side Teriyaki Salmon$14.00
Side of grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Bowl of Tofu$5.00
- Bowl of Krab$3.00
Nigiri/Sashimi
Nigiri
- Tuna/Maguro Nigiri$7.00
2 pc sushi
- Seared Albacore Nigiri$5.50
2 pc sushi
- Yellowtail/Hamachi Nigiri$7.00
2 pc sushi
- Ora King Salmon Nigiri$7.50
2 pc sushi
- Salmon/Sake Nigiri$5.50
2 pc sushi
- Smoked Salmon/Sake Kunsei Nigiri$6.00
2 pc sushi
- Squid/Ika Nigiri$4.50
2 pc sushi
- Mackeral/Saba Nigiri$4.50
2 pc sushi
- Spicy Scallop Nigiri$5.00
2 pc sushi
- Snow Crab/Kani Nigiri$6.00
2 pc sushi
- Shrimp/Ebi Nigiri$5.00
2 pc sushi
- Freshwater Eel/Unagi Nigiri$5.50
2 pc sushi
- Smelt Egg/Masago Nigiri$4.50
2 pc sushi
- Salmon Egg/Ikura Nigiri$6.00
2 pc sushi
- Tuna Belly/Toro Nigiri$10.00
2 pc sushi
- Sea Urchin/Uni Nigiri$12.00
2 pc sushi
- Tofu/Inari Nigiri$6.00
- Octopus/Tako Nigiri$8.00
Sashimi
- Tuna/Maguro Sashimi$17.00
5 pc sashimi
- Seared Albacore Sashimi$15.00
5 pc sashimi
- Yellowtail/Hamachi Sashimi$17.00
5 pc sashimi
- Ora King Salmon Sashimi$18.00
5 pc sashimi
- Salmon/Sake Sashimi$15.00
5 pc sashimi
- Smoked Salmon/Sake Kunsei Sashimi$16.00
5 pc sashimi
- Shrimp/Ebi Sashimi$12.00
5 pc sashimi
- Freshwater Eel/Unagi Sashimi$14.00
5 pc sashimi
- Tuna Belly/Toro Sashimi$22.00
5 pc sashimi
- Sea Urchin/Uni Sashimi$25.00
5 pc Sashimi
Specialty Sashimi
- Chef's Mix Sashimi$27.00
Ten pieces, chefs selection of today's fresh fish
- Sashimi Appetizer$15.00
Five pieces, chefs selection of today's fresh fish
- Tsunami Tataki Sashimi$15.50
Fresh island albacore, cajun seared, served in a warm garlic, serrano chili, cilantro ponzu sauce
- Citrus Chili Yellowtail Sashimi$18.50
Japanese yellowtail, serrano chilies, cilantro, lemon, yuzu soy sauce
- Ponzu Salmon Sashimi$15.00
Thinly sliced salmon, salt and fresh ground pepper, sweet onions, bonito shavings, house made ponzu sauce
- Haji Tataki Sashimi$15.50
Sesame crusted seared albacore, served in a warm whole grain mustard ponzu sauce
Sushi Rolls
Specialty Rolls
- Haji Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber layered with sesame crusted seared albacore and avocado, whole grain mustard ponzu sauce on the side
- Tasmanian Devil Roll$16.00
Grilled shrimp, spicy krab, cucumber layered with Ora King salmon, avocado, cilantro, ponzu sauce
- Happy Wife Roll$16.50
Tempura sweet potato, spicy yellowtail, cucumber with salmon, albacore, avocado, fresh cilantro and thin jalapeno slice on top, truffle "happy wife" sauce
- Ring of Fire Roll$16.50
Albacore, serrano chili, cucumber, spicy krab layered with yellowtail and avocado, topped with fried jalapenos, lemon wasabi aioli, garlic ponzu
- Rainbow Roll$15.50
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, albacore and avocado, on top of a california roll
- Crunchy Roll$12.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber with crunchy tempura flakes on top, sweet soy glaze
- Tsunami Roll$15.50
Grilled shrimp, avocado, krab, asparagus, cucumber layered with cajun seared albacore, with a garlic, serrano chili, cilantro ponzu sauce made to order, served warm on the side
- Protein (no rice) Roll$17.00
No Rice! Spicy tuna, krab, avocado rolled in soy paper, layered with yellowtail and salmon
- Chronic Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, sweet soy glaze
- The Chuck Norris Roll$18.00
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, serrano chili, eel sauce, sesame chili oil
- Cocomo Roll$14.00
Coconut shrimp, spicy scallops, cucumber layered with avocado, toasted coconut, sweet thai chili sauce, spicy aioli
- Albacore Special Roll$14.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber, layered with albacore and avocado, green onions, sweet and spicy ponzu
- Lazy Chef Roll$13.50
Tempura fried roll with eel, krab, avocado, cream cheese, salmon, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and bonito shavings
- Caterpillar Roll$14.00
Freshwater eel, krab, cucumber, layered with avocado, eel sauce
- Spider Roll$13.00
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, gobo, krab, sprouts, wasabi aioli
- Red Dragon Roll$16.00
Spicy krab, cucumber layered with fresh tuna, avocado, green onions, fresh gound pepper, sweet and spicy ponzu
- Por Vida Roll$17.00
Spicy tuna, tempura serrano chili, cucumber, layered with yellowail and avocado, thin lemon slices, cilantro, tajin, yuzu jalapeno truffle vinaigrette
- Toasty Salmon Roll$17.00
Our January Roll of the Month! Tempura salmon and cucumber inside, with lightly seared salmon, avocado, bonito shavings, truffle lemon eel sauce.