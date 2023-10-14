Food

Starters - Hot

Miso Soup

$6.00

Edamame

$7.00

Shishitos

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Veggie Gyoza

$9.00

Beef Gyoza

$11.00

Homemade Cheese Wonton

$11.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$9.00

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$15.00

Kama Yellowtail

$18.00

Kama Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Pork Belly

$15.00

Veggie Spring Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura 1 pc

$2.00

Rice

$2.50

Starters - Cold

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Organic Mixed Greens

$12.00

Omakase Sashimi Salad

$22.00

Tuna Tartar Tower

$25.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Ceviche

$21.00

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Bluefin Flight

$25.00

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Halibut Nigiri

$8.00

Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri

$12.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Live Amaebi Nigiri

$19.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.00

O-Toro Nigiri

$19.00

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$10.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Snow Crab Legs Nigiri

$19.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Squid Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Uni Nigiri

$19.00

Wagyu A5 + Nigiri

$19.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$11.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$15.00

Snow Crab Legs Sashimi

$48.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Squid Sashimi

$15.00

Halibut Sashimi

$18.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$17.00

Tamago Sashimi

$12.00

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

Uni Sashimi

O-Toro Sashimi

Wagyu A5 + Sashimi

Live Amaebi Sashimi

Omakase 3X4 Sashimi Combo

$42.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$19.00

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$32.00

Special Sashimi

Wild Albacore Mango

$21.00

Seared wild albacore, mango, micro cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, chili dil, sriracha, tajin, with garlic ponzu

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$21.00

With yuzu, crunchy garlic and scallions

LJ Tataki

$23.00

Cajun spiced big eye tuna seared with warm garlic ponzu, cilantro, and chopped jalapeño, onions, butter

I Dare You

$22.00

King salmon topped with chipotle aioli, shiitake mushrooms, yuzu pepper sauce and micro cilantro

Tuna Explosion

$23.00

Big eye tuna cured in rosemary oil, with wasabi aioli, ponzu chopped shiso leaf, diced jalapeño and onion

Halibut What

$22.00

Halibut, truffle aioli, sea salt, micro greens, tobiko with s*** sauce

Citrus Yellowtail Tangerine

$21.00

King Tropical

$23.00

Bryan Garrie's Favorites

BG's Chopped Octopus Handroll

$16.00

With crunchy garlic, spicy snow crab, avocado, and cucumber

BG's Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$12.00

With asparagus, enoki mushroom, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Chicken Karage Handroll

$10.00

Chopped chicken karage, asparagus, gobo, avocado, sesame chili oil

Land & Sea Nigiri

$26.00

A5 Wagyu topped with snow crab, green onion, and sweet soy (2 pcs)

Cut Traditional Rolls

California Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Tuna Maki

$11.00

Salmon Maki

$11.00

Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$20.00

Crunchy Roll

$17.00

Negi-toro Maki

$14.00

Negi-Hama Maki

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$12.50

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$12.50

King salmon maki

$13.00

Spicy YT Roll

$12.00

Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$10.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$12.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Eel Hand Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll

$12.00

Negi-toro Hand Roll

$15.00

Real Crab Hand Roll

$18.00

Octopus Hand Roll

$11.00

Salmon belly Hand Roll

$12.00

King salmon with sprout cucumber gluten free Hand Roll

$13.00

O-Toro Hand Roll

$16.00

Chu-Toro Hand Roll

$14.00

Specialty Rolls

West Coast Roll

$23.00

Snow crab, shrimp tempura, takuan, on top seared halibut, lemon, garlic aioli, yuzu pepper sauce, black tobiko, micro greens, sesame seeds, soy glaze

Dirty Blonde Roll

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, layered with yellowtail, crispy red onions, micro cilantro, finished with a sweet sushi glaze and jalapeño ponzu drizzle

Ex Lover Roll

$22.00

Yellowtail, salmon, krab salad, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper (no rice) garnished with micro greens and soy glaze, ponzu

The Nekosan Roll

$26.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, snow crab legs, cucumber (no rice) wrapped, cilantro, tobiko, soy glaze, jalapeño ponzu

Dank Roll

$21.00

Spicy krab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topped with sweet and spicy shrimp tempura

Scallop Delight Roll

$23.00

Asparagus, snow crab legs, spicy tuna, topped with avocado, Hokkaido scallops, micro greens

Special Hawaiian Roll

$22.00

Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo

Shiro Maguro Roll

$22.00

Avocado, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with albacore, soy mustard, green onions, dot of siracha

Crispy Rice Roll

$22.00

Chopped seared albacore and yellowtail, jalapeños, scallions, garlic aioli

Salmon Aburi Roll

$22.00

Avocado, spicy tuna, asparagus, cucumber topped with seared salmon

LJ Cove Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, topped with seared yellowtail

Baja Lemon Cilantro Roll

$21.00

Krab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon

Aloha Roll

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared salmon, spicy aioli drizzle, micro greens, soy glaze, topped with macadamia nut

Flaming Ahi Roll

$23.00

Spicy tuna, lobster salad, avocado, topped with seared tuna, a sweet soy glaze, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, siracha

The Ultimate Hamachi Roll

$24.00

Spicy yellowtail, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and sprouts, topped with yellowtail, fresh lemon, jalapeño ponzu, cilantro, spicy mayo, jalapeños, soy glaze siracha and tobiko

Yelexico Roll

$21.00

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tempura topped with yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, fresh serranos, scallions, micro cilantro and ponzu

The Joker Roll

$23.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, tempura shrimp, sprouts, topped with albacore, avocado, yuzu pepper sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko

Bad Bunny Roll

$24.00

Inside spicy krab, tempura asparagus, takuan, outside tuna, tempura lobster, chipotle aioli, masago, cilantro

El Perro Roll

$24.00

Cucumber topped with seared Cajun tuna, avocado, spicy aioli, soy glaze, garlic ponzu, togarashi and micro greens

The Drew Sen-Yea! Roll

$32.00

Lobster, snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with bluefin tuna, Hokkaido scallops, spicy truffle aioli, yuzu peppers, lemon zest, tobiko and green onion, gold flake

Fancy Roll

$34.00

Snow crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus topped with seared a5 Wagyu, avocado, truffle aioli, yuzu pepper sauce, ponzu, togarashi, soy glaze and micro greens

Double Pleasure Roll

$21.00

Chicken Roll

$20.00

Poke Bowls

Nekosan Poke Bowl

$21.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, bacon kimchi, avocado, garlic chips, pickled shishitos, spicy poke sauce, seaweed salad, sunomono and cabbage

Big Island Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Tuna, seaweed salad, sunomono salad, thinly sliced onion, black sesame seeds, avocado, spicy poke sauce

Mango Mango Poke Bowl

$20.00

Yellowtail, mango, sweet pickled onions, krab salad, cucumber, habanero aioli, cabbage, garlic chips

The Big V Poke Bowl

$19.00

Fried Shrimp, avocado, sunomono, seaweed salad, mango, crab salad, edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger glaze

Upstream Poke Bowl

$20.00

Salmon, krab salad, enoki mushroom, edamame, seaweed salad, crushed macadamia nuts, spicy aioli

Vegan Rolls

Avocado Maki Roll

$6.00

Avocado, rice, seaweed

Kappa Maki Roll

$5.50

English cucumber, rice, seaweed

Kanpyo Maki Roll

$6.00

Traditional Japanese kanpyo, rice, seaweed

Garden of Eve Roll

$11.00

Asparagus, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sesame soy glaze

Bea-U-Tofu Roll

$13.00

Fried tofu, avocado, kanpyo, sprinkled with furikake seasoning, soy glaze

El TJ Roll

$13.00

Tempura shishito peppers, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with jalapeño salsa fresca, micro cilantro

Sweetie Pie Roll

$14.00

Fried sweet potato topped with avocado, thin lemon slices garnished with green onions, sweet onion aioli

Green Monster Roll

$12.00

Sweet potato, avocado, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, topped with seaweed salad

Oh Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Takuan, "Cream cheese", asparagus, topped with "Shrimp tempura, ginger glaze, avocado, micro greens

Vegan Rainbow Roll

$16.00

"Crab" salad, cucumber topped with avocado, red and yellow peppers, takuan, soy glaze

Vegan Dragon Roll

$16.00

"Crab" salad, cucumber, "Shrimp tempura topped with eggplant, avocado, soy glaze, siracha

Futomaki Roll

$15.00

Takuwan, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo, gobo

Christina's Crispy Roll

$14.00

Crispy rice topped with avocado, jalapeños, torched miso mayo, dot of siracha, green onion, cilantro, ponzu, sesame oil, crunchy garlic, soy glaze

Cucumber Avacado Roll

$9.00

Special Fish

Aji Nigiri

$10.00

Aji Sashimi

$25.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$12.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$36.00

Kinmedai Nigiri

$12.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$36.00

Nodoguro Nigiri

$16.00

Nodoguro Sashimi

$40.00

Wagyu Nigiri

$19.00

Wagyu Sashimi

$48.00

Smoked Wagyu Nigiri

$22.00

Smoked Wagyu Sashimi

$64.00

Chu-toro Nigiri

$14.00

Chu-toro Sashimi

$38.00

O-toro Nigiri

$19.00

O-toro Sashimi

$48.00

Smoked Truffled O-toro Nigiri

$22.00

Smoked Truffled O-toro Sashimi

$68.00

Kurodai Nigiri

$10.00

Kurodai Sashimi

$25.00

Uni Nigiri

$19.00

Uni Sashimi

$48.00

Shima Aji Nigiri

$11.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$26.00

Live

Live Abalone Sashimi

$20.00

Live Ama Ebi 1pc Nigiri

$18.00

Live Giant Clam Nigiri

$15.00

Live Giant Clam Sashimi

$35.00

Oysters

Fat Bastard Oysters

$15.00

Havens Gold Oysters

$14.00

Ichiban Oysters

$14.00

Kumamoto Oysters

$14.00

Kumiai Oysters

$10.00

Kusshi Oysters

$14.00

Misty Point Oysters

$10.00

NZ Oysters

$9.00

Oishi Oysters

$14.00

Pacific Oysters

$9.00

Shigoku Oysters

$12.00

Special Rolls

Pato Roll

$29.00

Vegan Snowflake Roll

$19.00

Juan n Only

$30.00

Desserts

Mochi Green Tea

$6.00

Mochi Vanilla

$6.00

Mochi Strawberry

$6.00

Mochi Chocolate

$6.00

Mochi Mango

$6.00

Perfect Cheesecake

$18.00

Snacks

Pocky Chocolate

$3.00

Pocky Strawberry

$3.00

Pocky Almond

$3.50

Hi-Chew

$2.50

Catering

Platter

$10.00

Sauces

Kizami

$3.00

Crunchy Garlic oil

$3.00

Yuzu

$4.00

Sriracha

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Add Ons

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Onions

$2.00

Side Bowl Lemon

$2.00

Bowl Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Real Crabs

$8.00

Wonton Chips

$5.00

Beverages

Wine Bottles

2017 Jane Ventura Cava Brut Nature, Spain

$13.00

J M Seleque "Solessence", Champagne, France

$95.00

Pol Roger Brut Champagne

$110.00

Bottle 2018 Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Bottle 2018 Davis Bynum Pinet Noir Sonoma, CA

$48.00

Bottle 2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Santa Barbara, CA

$95.00

Bottle 2020 La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California

$42.00

Bottle 2020 Miraval, Provence, France

$42.00

Bottle 2020 Siete Fincas Malbec, Argentina

$35.00

Bottle 2020 Terlato Pinet Griqio, Italy

$42.00

Bottle 2021 Middle Earth Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$36.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut NV, France

$120.00

Wine Glasses

Glass 2018 Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Glass 2018 Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Sonoma, CA

$17.00

Glass 2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Santa Barbara, CA

$25.00

Glass 2020 La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California

$13.00

Glass 2020 Miraval, Provence, France

$13.00

Glass 2020 Siete Fincas Malbec, Argentina

$11.00

Glass 2020 Terlato Pinot Grigio, Italy

$14.00

Glass 2021 Middle Earth Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$12.00

375ML Veuve Clicquot Brut NV, France

$60.00

Glass Cava Brut

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ramune Strawberry

$3.00

Ramune Original

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Calpico

$3.50

Honest Tea Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Japanese Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Ito En Green Tea

$3.50

Ito En Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Matcha Love Green Tea

$3.50

Small San Pellegrino

$3.50

Large San Pellegrino

$10.00

Japanese UCC Cold Black Coffee

$3.50

Japanese UCC Cold with Milk

$3.50

Voss Water

$6.00

Sake

Daishichi Honjozo Kimoto

$45.00

Daishichi Hourecki JDGJ Sake

$300.00

Large

Dassai 23 JDG

$145.00

Small

Dassai Beyond JDGJ

$630.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

Hakutsuru JGJ Sake

$20.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake

$19.00

Hiro JDGJ

$230.00

Large

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

Small

Kurosawa DGJ Prem Reserve Sake

$175.00

Large

Large Fukuju Blue Junmai

$58.00

Large Hot Sake

$9.00

Large Kurosawa Junmai

$50.00

Large Kurosawa Nigori

$50.00

Large Makiri JGJ Sake Extra Dry

$60.00

Mizubasho GJ Sake

$28.00

Ozeki Hana Fuga Peach Sparkling

$15.00

Ozeki Ikezo Jelly Sparkling

$13.00

Ozeki Platinum JDGJ Sake

$19.00

Plum Wine

$9.00

Shichida 75 Junmai

$72.00

Small Fukuju Blue Junmai

$26.00

Small Hot Sake

$6.00

Small Kurosawa Junmai

$23.00

Small Kurosawa Nigori

$23.00

Small Makiri JGJ Sake Extra Dry

$30.00

Yuzu Omoi Toku

$48.00

Dassai Nigori

$21.00

Dassai 23

$60.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Orion

$15.00

Large

Small Sapporo

$8.00

Large Sapporo

$13.00

Asahi

$7.00

Asahi Black

$9.00

Beck's Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00