Popular Items

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$16.00

Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed Soybean

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$20.00

Combination of chicken, steak, & shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, served on a half pineapple

FOOD

SOUPS OR SALADS

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.00
MISO EGG DROP SOUP

MISO EGG DROP SOUP

$7.00
VEGETABLE SOUP

VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.00
FISH SOUP

FISH SOUP

$9.00
RAMEN SOUP

RAMEN SOUP

$10.00
GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$5.00
WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD

WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00
RENE SALAD

RENE SALAD

$18.00

A Mix of Organic Greens, Salmon, Imitation Krab, Avocado, Sesame Seeds with Our Homemade Special Sauce.

VEGETABLE APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed Soybean

AGE TOFU

AGE TOFU

$7.00

Deep- Fried Soybean Curd with a Special Sauce

CHEESE MAKI

CHEESE MAKI

$6.50

Deep Fried Cheddar Pastry

YASAI ITAME

YASAI ITAME

$7.00

Fresh Sautéed Vegetables

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$7.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$14.00
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

$11.00

VEGE SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

HIBACHI MUSHROOM APPETIZER

$6.00

REGULAR APPETIZERS

GYOZA

GYOZA

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.

SHRIMP SHUMAI

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed.

PORK SHUMAI

PORK SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep Fried or Steamed

BEEF TATAKI

BEEF TATAKI

$17.00

Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions

YUKKE

YUKKE

$17.00

Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions

BEEF NEGIMAKI

BEEF NEGIMAKI

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce

EBI TEN

EBI TEN

$14.00

A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB

$15.00
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID

IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID

$12.00
DYNAMITE APPETIZER

DYNAMITE APPETIZER

$15.00

A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice

HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS

HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS

$15.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS

$14.00

SUSHI APPETIZERS

BOBBY SALAD

BOBBY SALAD

$18.00

A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago

CEVICHE TRIO

CEVICHE TRIO

$17.00

A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed

HAMACHI JALAPENO

HAMACHI JALAPENO

$18.00
KANI SU

KANI SU

$13.00

A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce

KRABSTICK SALAD

$9.00
SASHIMI APPETIZER

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$19.00

9 PCS A Fresh Assortment of Tuna, Salmon and White fish

SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS

SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Conch Served with Sweet Vinegar Kimchee Sauce and Sesame Seeds

SPICY OCTOPUS

SPICY OCTOPUS

$16.00

Thinly sliced octopus served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce

SUNOMONO

SUNOMONO

$17.00

Krabstick, Conch, Octopus & Shrimp Dipped in a Rice Vinegar

SUSHI APPETIZER

SUSHI APPETIZER

$15.00

5 Pieces of Sushi, Chef's Choice

TUNA TARTAR

TUNA TARTAR

$17.00

Diced Tuna and Avocado Mixed with a Special Spice Sauce and Sesame Seeds

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$16.00

Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds

USUZUKURI

USUZUKURI

$18.00

Choice of Thinly Sliced White Fish, Tuna or Salmon Served with our Special Ponzu Sauce

WAHOO TATAKI

WAHOO TATAKI

$16.00

Lightly Spiced Seared Wahoo Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds

SUSHI & SASHIMI

SALMON SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

TUNA SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

CONCH SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

WAHOO SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

UNAGI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$5.50

KANI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$3.50

EBI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

TAMAGO SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$2.50

OCTOPUS SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

HOTATE (SCALLOP) SUSHI

$4.00

IKURA SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$5.50

HAMACHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

SUSHI DINNER 15 PCS

$43.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$5.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$6.00

CONCH SASHIMI

$5.00

WAHOO SASHIMI

$5.50

UNAGI SASHIMI

$5.50

KANI SASHIMI

$3.50

EBI SASHIMI

$4.00

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$2.50

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$4.50

HOTATE (SCALLOP) SASHIMI

$4.00

IKURA SASHIMI

$6.50

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$5.50

SASHIMI DINNER 20 PCS

$45.00

MASAGO SUSHI

$5.00

MASAGO SASHIMI

$4.00

UNI SUSHI (SEA URCHIN CALI) 1PC

$12.00

UNI SASHIMI (SEA URCHIN) 2PC

$24.00

KAMPACHI NIGIRI (1PC)

$6.00

KAMPACHI SASHIMI (2PC)

$12.00

TEMAKI & HAND ROLLS

CALIFORNIA TEMAKI

CALIFORNIA TEMAKI

$6.00

CALIFORNIA EEL TEMAKI

$8.00
JB TEMAKI

JB TEMAKI

$7.00
SALMON SKIN TEMAKI

SALMON SKIN TEMAKI

$6.00
SPICY TUNA TEMAKI

SPICY TUNA TEMAKI

$7.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA TEMAKI

SHRIMP TEMPURA TEMAKI

$8.00

SUSHI ROLLS

ANGEL ROLL

ANGEL ROLL

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch

AVOCADO ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.00

Seaweed on the Outside

BLACK JACK ROLL

BLACK JACK ROLL

$13.00

A Roll Served with Half Tuna and Half Eel, Avocado, Asparagus & Masago Served with Eel Sauce

CALIENTE ROLL

CALIENTE ROLL

$12.00

Fried White Fish with Spicy Mayo, Spring Mix Rolled with Seaweed outside

CALIFORNIA EEL ROLL

CALIFORNIA EEL ROLL

$14.00

Baked Eel on Top of a California Roll with Our Homemade Eel Sauce

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

Krabstick, Avocado and Sesame Seeds

CALLE OCHO

CALLE OCHO

$19.00

Ham Croquettes, Avocado, Asparagus, Topped with Sweet Plantains and Potato Sticks Served with Eel Sauce

CRUNCHY ROLL

CRUNCHY ROLL

$12.00

Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch

DOLPHINS ROLL

DOLPHINS ROLL

$16.00

Fried White Fish Fillet, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Krab Salad Topped with Baked Hamachi Served with Eel Sauce & Tempura Crunch and spicy mayo

DRAGON

DRAGON

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce

DYNAMITE ROLL

DYNAMITE ROLL

$12.00

Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo

EEL ROLL

EEL ROLL

$9.00

Eel, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds Served with Eel Sauce

HOLLYWOOD ROLL

HOLLYWOOD ROLL

$14.00

A Unique Roll Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Our Special Crunch

JB ROLL

JB ROLL

$10.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallions

KENDALL ROLL

KENDALL ROLL

$17.00

Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, White Fish, Krabstick, Masago and Avocado

KRAB SALAD ROLL

KRAB SALAD ROLL

$12.00

A Creative Mix of Krab, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Masago

LOBSTER BLAST

LOBSTER BLAST

$45.00

A Combination of Lobster Roll, Fried Lobster and Sautéed Lobster with Mushrooms, Served with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko & Tempura Crunch

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$30.00

Chef's Specialty Roll with Lobster Temp, Asparagus, Cucumber and Avocado Topped with Our Special Crunch, Tobiko and a Touch of Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

MARGARETT ROLL

MARGARETT ROLL

$17.00

Krabstick, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, White Fish and Topped with Spicy Tuna

MARLINS ROLL

MARLINS ROLL

$17.00

Seared Scallops, Asparagus, Krab Salad, topped with Thinly Sliced Scallops, Avocado & Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce

MIAMI HEAT ROLL

MIAMI HEAT ROLL

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce

NFL ROLL

NFL ROLL

$14.00

Rolled with Eel, Krabstick, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Topped with thinly Sliced Avocado and a Touch of Eel Sauce

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$16.00

A Combination of Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Avocado and Krab on Top of a California Roll

RENE ROLL

RENE ROLL

$13.00

Baked Salmon, Krabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago

ROCK STAR ROLL

ROCK STAR ROLL

$16.00

Krab Salad Roll with Cream Cheese and Avocado topped with Thinly Sliced Salmon

SALMON SKIN ROLL

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$10.00

Fried Salmon Skin, Cucumber and Sesame Seeds and Served with Eel Sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krabstick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds and Masago Topped with Eel Sauce

SPICY CONCH ROLL

SPICY CONCH ROLL

$11.00

Conch, Asparagus, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds and Topped with Our Spicy Sauce

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Served with Kimchee Sauce

SPIDER ROLL

SPIDER ROLL

$15.00

Soft Shell Krab Lightly Fried with Asparagus, Avocado, Masago and Sesame Seeds, Seaweed on the Outside Served with Eel Sauce

TEMPURA BAGEL ROLL

TEMPURA BAGEL ROLL

$12.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions Roll Deep Fried Served with Eel Sauce

TIGER ROLL

TIGER ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with a Layer of Spicy Tuna and Avocado Served with Eel Sauce

TNT ROLL

TNT ROLL

$13.00

Eel, Krabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Cream Cheese, Masago, and Sesame Seeds

TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$10.00

Seaweed on the Outside

UM ROLL

UM ROLL

$12.00

Salmon, Krabstick, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo,Cucumber and Masago

VANESSA ROLL

VANESSA ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with Seared Tuna Spring Mixed Salad Served with Chef Creation Dressing

VEGETABLE ROLL

VEGETABLE ROLL

$8.00

Seaweed Outside with a Fresh Selection of Carrots, Cucumber, Asparagus and Avocado

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$16.00

Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Our Baked Seafood Secret, Served with Eel Sauce

YUMMY ROLL

YUMMY ROLL

$16.00

Fried White Fish, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Cream Cheese Topped with Spicy Tuna Masago, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch

TERIYAKI DINNERS

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.00
STEAK TERIYAKI

STEAK TERIYAKI

$25.00
FISH TERIYAKI

FISH TERIYAKI

$21.00
SALMON TERIYAKI

SALMON TERIYAKI

$22.00
SHRIMP TERIYAKI

SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$23.00
SCALLOP TERIYAKI

SCALLOP TERIYAKI

$24.00
LOBSTER TERIYAKI

LOBSTER TERIYAKI

$32.00

KATSU DINNERS

CHICKEN KATSU

CHICKEN KATSU

$19.00

Served with Steamed White Rice.

FISH KATSU

FISH KATSU

$21.00

Served with Steamed White Rice.

SHRIMP KATSU

SHRIMP KATSU

$22.00

Served with Steamed White Rice.

HIBACHI DINNERS

HIBACHI CHICKEN

HIBACHI CHICKEN

$24.00

Chicken Breast Hibachi- Grilled with Sesame Seeds and Lemon. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI STEAK

$30.00

Grilled with Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI SHRIMP

HIBACHI SHRIMP

$29.00

Grilled Succulent Shellfish. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI SCALLOPS

HIBACHI SCALLOPS

$30.00

Tender Ocean Scallops Grilled Hibachi Style. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI CALAMARI

HIBACHI CALAMARI

$23.00

Calamari Grilled with Asparagus and Tomato Prepared with a Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI SALMON

$28.00

Salmon Filet Grilled to Perfection. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

HIBACHI TUNA

HIBACHI TUNA

$34.00

Tuna Steak Seared to Perfection Served Medium Rare. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

TWIN LOBSTER TAILS

TWIN LOBSTER TAILS

$42.00

Two Gorgeous Cold Water Lobster Tails. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

SAKE TRIO

SAKE TRIO

$36.00

Grilled Shrimp, Calamari and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

SEAFOOD COMBINATION

SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$44.00

Cold Water Tail Ocean Scallops and Shrimp. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

LAND 'N SEA

LAND 'N SEA

$40.00

Filet Mignon and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

DELUXE TREAT

DELUXE TREAT

$45.00

Filet Mignon and Cold Water Lobster Tail. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.

NOODLES

SAKE NOODLES CHICKEN

$23.00
SAKE NOODLES STEAK

SAKE NOODLES STEAK

$29.00

SAKE NOODLES SHRIMP

$27.00
SEAFOOD NOODLES

SEAFOOD NOODLES

$34.00

A Combination of Shrimp, Scallops, and Squid with Vegetables and A Special House Sauce

PLAIN NOODLES

$8.00

SAKE NOODLES W/VEGGIES

$15.00

FRIED RICE SPECIALS

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$7.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.00
STEAK FRIED RICE

STEAK FRIED RICE

$12.00
SHRIMP FRIED RICE

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.00
KRAB FRIED RICE

KRAB FRIED RICE

$11.00

STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$15.00

STEAK & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.00
SPECIAL FRIED RICE

SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$18.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$20.00

Combination of chicken, steak, & shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, served on a half pineapple

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

PARTY PLATTERS

CHEFS CHOICE COMBO PLATTER

$70.00

Angel Roll, Hollywood Roll, Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, JB Roll & California Roll

DELUXE COMBO PLATTER

$173.00

4 Krab Sashimi, 4 Salmon Sashimi, 4 Tuna Sashimi, 4 Eel Sashimi, 4 Spicy Octopus, 4 White Fish Sashimi, 4 Shrimp Sashimi, 4 Salmon Nigeri, 4 White Fish Nigeri & 4 Tuna Nigeri

MUNCHIES COMBO PLATTER

$79.00

Yummy Roll, Angel Roll, Rock Star, California Eel Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll & Crunchy Roll

RICH & FAMOUS PLATTER

$144.00

Lobster Roll, Angel Roll, Marlins Roll, Volcano Roll, Miami Heat Roll, Margarett Roll, Yummy Roll, Rock Star Roll & Dolphins Roll

SUSHI SAKE COMBO PLATTER

$97.00

3 Tuna Nigeri, 3 Krabstick Nigeri, 3 Shrimp Nigeri, 3 Salmon Nigeri, 3 White Fish Nigeri, Angel Roll, Dragon Roll & Shrimp Tempura Roll

YUMMY TEMPURA APPETIZER PLATTER

$65.00

Almond Shrimp, Ebi Ten, Chicken Fingers, Vegetable Harukami, Pork Harukami, Gyoza & Shrimp Shumai

EXTRAS

16 OZ GARLIC BUTTER

$22.00

16 OZ SAUCE

$18.00

BOBBY SAUCE

$2.00

CEVICHE SAUCE

$1.00

CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$1.00

CILANTRO SAUCE

$2.00

CONDENSED MILK

$1.00

CORK FEE

$20.00

DUCK SAUCE

$1.00

EEL SAUCE

$1.00

FRIED PLANTAIN

$5.00

GARLIC BUTTER (2 OZ)

$3.00

GINGER

$1.00

GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

GYOZA SAUCE

$1.00

KATSU SAUCE

$1.00

KIMCHEE SAUCE

$1.00

PLAIN TOSTONES (3 PIECES)

$10.00

PONZU SAUCE

$1.00

RENE SAUCE

$1.00

RICE VINEGAR

$1.00

SHRIMP SAUCE

$1.00

SHUMAI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$7.00

SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS

$3.00

SIDE OF MUSHROOMS

$6.00

SIDE OF PINEAPPLE

$4.00

SIRACHA SAUCE

$1.00

SOY SAUCE

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

TEMPURA SAUCE

$1.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.00

VANESSA SAUCE

$1.00

WASABI

$1.00

DESSERTS

THAI DONUTS

$6.50

TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$7.50

BANANA TEMPURA

$8.00

TEMPURA CHEESECAKE

$8.50

ICE CREAM

$5.50

BROWNIE TEMPURA

$13.00

MISCELLANEOUS

BOAT RENTAL

$200.00

A LA CARTE

CALAMARI (3.5OZ)

$15.00

CHICKEN(7 OZ)

$12.00

LOBSTER(4 OZ(

$20.00

SALMON (7 OZ)

$19.00

SCALLOPS(3.5 OZ)

$18.00

SHRIMP (7 PCS)

$15.00

STEAK(NEW YORK STRIP 7 OZ)

$17.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TERIYAKI

KIDS CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.00

Served with Steamed White Rice

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Served with Steamed White Rice

KIDS STEAK TERIYAKI

KIDS STEAK TERIYAKI

$15.00

Served with Steamed White Rice

KIDS FISH KATSU

KIDS FISH KATSU

$13.00

Served with Steamed White Rice

KIDS TAI DONUT 4 PIECE

$4.00Out of stock

WP SPECIALS

FOOD SPECIALS

SATOMI TOSTONES

$14.99

SWEET CHILI EDAMAME

$7.00

SPICY BONITA EDAMAME

$8.00

SRIRACHA GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.00

CRAB RANGOONS

$12.00

CHICKEN WONTONS

$14.00

Hibachi Special

$36.00

Fresh fish of the day aji Amarillo , chefs mushroom mix , sautéed with garlic and cilantro, topped with truffle and mango salsa. With choice of white, brown or fried rice.

Lobster And Steak Fried Rice

$28.00

Hibach Special No Carbs

$29.00

SUSHI SPECIALS

O-TOWN ROLL

$21.00

TRIPLE-T

$22.00

MAGIC ROLL

$22.00

Spartan

$22.00

Mango Tango

$21.00

Muscle Up Roll

$18.00

Tuti Fruiti

$22.00

Bahama Mama

$18.00

Samurai

$21.00

Grouper Sashimi

$5.50

Grouper Nigiri

$4.50

Golden Tile Sashimi

$5.50

Golden Tile Nigiri

$4.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$5.50Out of stock

Red Snapper Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

DRINK SPECIALS

Mango Blushing Geisha

$14.00

Blushing Geisha

$11.00

Yotta Tsuma

$16.00

Yotta Otto

$16.00

Adult Green Tea

$16.00

SANGRIA

$15.00

TOKYO MULE

$10.00

Lychee Sake Mojito

$13.00

BTL ALADDIN

$20.00

Fruity Flight

$22.00

Blonde Ale

$8.00

Imperial Resin

$8.00Out of stock

Crazy Hazy IPA

$8.00

1000 Celebrations 720mL BTL

$68.00

Strawberry Mojito

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00