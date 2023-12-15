Sushi Stop - Hollywood EM 5917 Franklin Avenue
(A) Special Rolls
- (A002) Yuzu Albacore Roll$8.90
- (A003) Lemon Salmon Roll$8.90
- (A004) Dragon Roll$9.10
- (A005) Rainbow Roll$9.10
- (A007) Chicken Crunchy Roll$7.80
- (A008) Veggie Tuna Roll$8.30
- (A009) Veggie Salmon Ceviche Roll$8.30
- (A010) Veggie Yellowtail Roll$8.30
- (A201) Double Shrimp Roll$7.80
- (A202) Aburi Shimesaba Roll$7.80
- (A173) Salmon Skin Roll$7.80
- (A174) Spider Roll$9.10
(B) Nigiri Sushi
- (B011) Tuna Sushi$5.50
- (B012) Salmon Sushi$4.70
- (B013) Yellowtail Sushi$5.50
- (B014) Albacore Sushi$4.70
- (B015) Snapper Sushi$5.50
- (B017) Aburi Salmon Sushi$4.70
- (B018) Aburi Yellowtail Sushi$5.50
- (B019) Shrimp Sushi$4.70
- (B020) Freshwater Eel Sushi$6.10
- (B022) Bay Scallop Sushi$4.70
- (B023) Smelt Egg Sushi$4.70
- (B106) Shimesaba Sushi$4.70
- (B195) Aburi Shimesaba Sushi$4.70
- (B196) Aburi Trio Sushi$7.40
- (B198) Yokozuna Trio Sushi$7.40
- (B199) Shiromi Trio Sushi$7.00
- (B200) Edomae Trio Sushi$7.20
- (B212) Salmon Sampler Sushi$7.00
- (B213) Tuna Sampler Sushi$8.10
- (B214) Yellowtail Sampler Sushi$8.10
(C) Hand Rolls
(D) Mini Bowls & Udon
(E) Basic Rolls
(F) SushiStop Originals
- (F042) Popcorn Shrimp Roll$4.70
- (F043) Baked Salmon Roll$5.50
- (F044) Dynamite Bay Scallop Roll$5.50
- (F045) Shrimp Tempura Roll$4.70
- (F046) Spicy Salmon Roll$5.70
- (F047) Crunchy California Roll$4.70
- (F048) Spicy Tuna Guacamole Roll$5.70
- (F049) Philly Salmon Roll$5.50
- (F050) Spicy Albacore Roll$5.70
- (F051) Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$4.70
(G) Appetizers
- (G052) Salmon Truffle Sauce Sashimi$8.90
- (G054) Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi$8.90
- (G055) Snapper Yuzu Sauce Sashimi$8.90
- (G056) Albacore Miso Sauce Sashimi$8.90
- (G057) Spicy Albacore Chips$6.60
- (G058) Grilled Salmon Collar$8.30
- (G059) Dynamite Mussels$6.60
- (G060) Tempura Cheese Jalapeno$5.90
- (G061) Crispy Rice$5.30
- (G062) Crunchy Rice$9.90
- (G063) Seaweed Salad$4.40
- (G064) Green Salad$4.20
- (G065) Tofu Salad$5.50
- (G066) Salmon Skin Salad$5.70
- (G204) Deep Fried Gyoza$4.40
- (G207) Pan Fried Gyoza$4.40
- (G067) Miso Soup$3.40
- (G069) Tempura$5.50
- (G070) Edamame$4.40
- (G215) Soft Shell Crab$6.80
- (G176) Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.60
- Chicken Karaage$5.00
- Chicken Cutlet$5.20
- Shrimp Cutlet$5.60
- Salmon Cutlet$6.00
Curry & Hayashi
- Beef Steak Curry$13.30
- Chicken Cutlet Curry$11.70
- Salmon Cutlet Curry$13.60
- Omlet Curry$10.00
- Fried Gyoza Curry$9.70
- Double Shrimp Curry$12.80
- Chicken Karaage Curry$12.40
- Grilled Chicken Curry$10.90
- Vegetable Curry$9.20
- Original Curry$6.80
- Original Hayashi$7.95
- Vegetable Hayashi$10.75
- Grilled Chicken Hayashi$10.90
Bento
- Chicken / Tempura Bento$10.40
- Salmon Teriyaki Bento$13.60
- Teriyaki Bento Bento$13.60
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento$10.00
- Spicy Chicken Karaage Bento$10.50
- Spicy Salmon Cutlet Bento$11.90
- Spicy Chicken Cutlet Bento$10.70
- Chicken / Tempura / Beef Bento$13.40
- Tempura Bento$9.50
- Beef Teriyaki Bento$13.30
- Chicken / Beef Bento$12.40
- Beef / Tempura Bento$12.10
Udon
Curry Udon
