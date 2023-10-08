Sushi Taisho
Food
Appetizers
Edamame (gluten free) (vegetarian)
salted soy beans. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Garlic Edamame (vegetarian)
soy beans seasoned w/ lemon pepper, minced garlic, spicy ponzu. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Chicken Gyoza
6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Pork Gyoza
6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (vegetarian)
6 pcs filled w/ mushroom, pea, cabbage, carrot, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Soft Shell Crab
3 panko-fried soft shell crabs, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Panko Mushroom
panko-fried portabello mushrooms served w/ spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Vegetable Tempura (vegetarian)
tempura fried broccoli, carrot, onion, zucchini, pumpkin, green bean, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Shrimp Tempura
6 pcs tempura fried shrimp, 1 pc onion tempura, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Mixed Tempura
vegetables & 3 pcs of shrimp tempura served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Wasabi Asparagus Tempura (vegetarian)
tempura asparagus in wasabi batter served w/ spicy mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Jalapeno Poppers (spicy)
4 pcs stuffed jalapeno w/ ebi shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Monkey Brains
deep fried avocado stuffed w/ spicy tuna, spicy crab, drizzled w/ eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Agedashi Tofu
cornstarch fried tofu topped w/ bonito flakes, tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Takoyaki
6 pcs octopus-filled balls of batter topped w/ bonito flakes, yakisoba sauce, mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Bulgogi Fries
fries topped w/ thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Shishito Peppers
stir-fried w/ butter, topped w/ fresh ponzu made in house, togarashi. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Contemporary Items
Poke Nachos
fresh house nachos topped w/ tuna marinated in soy sauce, avocado, cilantro, sliced jalapeno, furikake, spicy mayo
Albacore Temptation (spicy)
5 pcs thinly sliced albacore, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard, green onions, fried white onions
Beach Bum
6 pcs deep fried rice topped w/ spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, spicy mayo, captain sauce
Hello-Tail Carpaccio (spicy)
5 pcs thinly sliced yellowtail, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, ponzu sauce, masago
Tuna Crudo
5 pcs thinly sliced tuna, topped w/ white onion, togarashi, spicy chili oil, ponzu sauce, green onions
Poke Tower
rice, tuna, spicy crab, avocado, seaweed salad, crunchies, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sandy Cheeks (spicy)
6 pcs shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, jalapeno, togarashi, sliced lime, cilantro, soy mustard sauce, sriracha sauce
Seared Tropical Sunset Carpaccio (spicy)
6 pcs seared tuna, mango, pineapple, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cilantro, squeezed lime juice, w/ ponzu sauce.
Spicy Sunrise (spicy)
6 pcs albacore, spicy crab, avocado, jalapeno, sliced lime, cilantro, togarashi, soy mustard sauce, sriracha sauce
Mango Pineapple Ceviche (vegetarian) (spicy)
pineapple, mango, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cilantro, squeezed lime juice. served w/ your choice of fried rice paper OR house tortilla chips.
Salads
Green Salad (vegetarian)
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, served w/ homemade house dressing. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Sunomono Salad (vegetarian)
sweet & citrus pickled cucumber glazed w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Seaweed Salad (vegetarian)
glazed w/ ponzu sauce & sesame oil. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Poke Salad
mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing w/ tuna chunks, seaweed salad, avocado, glazed w/ soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Bowls + Noodles
Unagi Bowl
baked eel, avocado, drizzled w/ eel sauce. served over white rice & garnished w/ vegetables.
Poke Bowl
tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, seaweed salad, cilantro, sesame oil, soy mustard sauce.
Udon
soy broth w/ thick rice-wheat noodles, fish cake, cabbage, carrot, seaweed, onion, green onion. served with a side of white rice.
Yakisoba
sweet stir-fry noodles w/ cabbage, carrot, onion, broccoli, green onion. served with a side of white rice.
Sashimi (4 pcs)
Albacore Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Salmon Fresh Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
4 pcs sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Premium Sashimi
Sushi Combo
Taisho Combo 1
1 pc of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, yellowtail. includes your choice of 1 full roll: california roll OR spicy tuna roll OR shrimp crunchy roll.
Taisho Combo 2
3 pcs tuna sashimi, 3 pcs salmon sashimi, 2 pcs albacore nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri, 3 pcs tuna maki, 3 pcs salmon maki, 4 pcs ebi maki, 4 pcs salmon roll
Taisho Combo 3
4 pcs california roll, 4 pcs spicy tuna roll, 1 pc of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, eel, snow crab, escolar, halibut, seared tuna, torched salmon w/ spicy mayo
Taisho Combo 4
4 pcs tuna sashimi, 4 pcs salmon sashimi, 4 pcs albacore sashimi, 2 pcs tuna nigiri, 2 pcs salmon nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri, 6 pcs salmon maki, 6 pcs avocado roll
Nigiri Sushi (2 pcs)
Albacore [Tombo] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Avocado Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Bean Curd [Inari] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Blue Crab Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Eel [Unagi] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Egg Curd [Tamago] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Escolar [Abura Bouzu] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Flying Fish Roe [Tobiko] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Halibut [Hirame] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Krab [Kanikama] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Octopus [Tako] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Salmon [Sake] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Salmon Roe [Ikura] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Scallop [Hotate] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Seared Tuna [Tuna Tataki] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Shrimp [Ebi] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Smelt Egg [Masago] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Snow Crab [Zuwaigani] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Spanish Mackerel [Aji] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Sweet Shrimp [Amaebi] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Yellowtail [Hamachi] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Tuna [Maguro] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Bluefin Tuna [Hon Maguro] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Tuna Belly [Toro] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Sea Urchin [Uni] Nigiri
2 pcs nigiri sushi
House Rolls
Albacore House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Avocado House Roll (vegetarian)
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Blue Crab House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
California House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Cucumber House Roll (vegetarian)
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Eel House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Philadelphia House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Salmon House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Salmon Skin House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Scallop House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Shrimp Tempura House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Snow Crab House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Spicy Tuna House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Tuna House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Vegetable House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Yellowtail House Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Hand Rolls
Albacore Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Avocado Hand Roll (vegetarian)
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Blue Crab Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
California Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Cucumber Hand Roll (vegetarian)
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Eel Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Philadelphia Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Salmon Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Scallop Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Snow Crab Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Tuna Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Vegetable Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Yellowtail Hand Roll
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Side Orders + Sauces
Miso Soup (vegetarian)
Masago
Soy Paper (vegetarian)
Crunchies (vegetarian)
Cream Cheese (vegetarian)
Avocado Half (vegetarian)
Fresh Wasabi (vegetarian)
White Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)
Brown Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)
Sushi Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha
Ponzu Sauce
Eel Sauce
Captain Sauce
Soy Mustard Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Bento Box Combos
2 Item Bento
served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 2 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!
3 Item Bento
served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 3 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double & triple servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki Entree
grilled chicken breast stir-fried w/ veggies in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Entree
grilled salmon stir-fried w/ asparagus in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Beef Teriyaki Entree
grilled beef stir-fried w/ veggies in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Chicken Katsu Entree
panko-fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce over stir-fried veggies. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Sesame Chicken Entree
chicken deep fried w/ zucchini, carrot in sweet & sour sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Bulgogi Entree
thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
BBQ Short Ribs Entree
marinated beef short ribs over stir-fried veggies. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Japanese Curry
CURRY STOCK CONTAINS PEANUTS. Japanese curry is made with curry powder, spiced sauce and relish. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.
Signature Roll
Sushi Taisho Roll
[in] snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus [out] halibut, avocado, lime, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
N.Y. Lobster Roll
[in] snow crab, shrimp tempura [out] lobster, avocado, garlic butter sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Marilyn Mon-Roll
[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, spicy tuna, chunk tuna mixed w/ masago, sesame oil, green onion, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Super Mario Roll (spicy)
[in] cajun grilled shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber [out] yellowtail, lime, cilantro, habanero, ponzu sauce, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Mexican Roll
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, chopped shrimp tempura, jalapeno mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Homie Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] avocado, chopped panko-fried soft shell crab mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
T.N.T. Roll
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] seared tuna, avocado, deep fried red onion, eel sauce, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Honey Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado, torched w/ spicy mayo, honey sauce, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
El Fuego Roll (spicy)
[in] spicy albacore, jalapeno, cucumber [out] avocado, krab, mixed w/ spicy mayo, masago, spicy soy mustard, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Vegetarian Roll
Avocado Roll (vegetarian)
[in] avocado, rice wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Cucumber Roll (vegetarian)
[in] cucumber, rice wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Garden Roll (gluten free) (vegetarian)
[in] steamed carrot, zucchini, asparagus [out] avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Angry Tofu Roll (vegetarian) (spicy)
[in] panko tofu, avocado, asparagus, deep fried [out] jalapeno, sriracha, teriyaki sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Pumpkinstein Roll (vegetarian)
[in] tempura asparagus, pumpkin [out] avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Asparagus Roll (vegetarian)
[in] pumpkin, asparagus, tempura zucchini, carrot, green bean (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Gluten Free Roll
Ichigo Roll (gluten free)
[in] tuna, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Splash Roll (gluten free)
[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Tokyo Roll (gluten free)
[in] spicy tuna, asparagus [out] yellowtail, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Tres Amigos Roll (gluten free)
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Unicorn Roll (gluten free)
[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Specialty Roll
911 Roll (spicy)
[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] spicy tuna, jalapeno, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Beach Boy Roll (spicy)
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Bob Marley Roll (spicy)
[in] chopped shrimp tempura, krab mixed w/ spicy mayo, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper [out] crawfish, albacore, salmon, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Bruce Lee Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] eel, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Carlsabd Lagoon Roll
[in] spicy crab, shrimp tempura [out] albacore, chunk tuna, avocado, lime, cilantro, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Dragon Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Hawaiian Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Killer Salmon Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] salmon, avocado, captain sauce, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Lemon Roll
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
North Coast Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, panko-fried soft shell crab, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Protein Roll
[in] spicy crab, spicy tuna, salmon, albacore, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper [out] ponzu sauce [no rice] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Rainbow Roll
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, ebi shrimp, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Samurai Roll
[in & out] ebi shrimp, krab, masago, green onion, sesame seed, mixed w/ spicy mayo, cucumber, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Sashimi Roll
[in] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, wrapped in cucumber [out] ponzu sauce [no rice] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Shrimp Crunchy Roll
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Sumo Roll
[in] tuna, crab, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Yesterday Roll
[in] yellowtail, crab, avocado [out] seared tuna, soy mustard, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Tempura / Baked Roll
Boston Lobster Roll
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber, baked [out] crawfish, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
B.S.C.R. Roll
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber, baked [out] scallop, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Las Vegas Roll (spicy)
[in] salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried [out] jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Red Line Roll (spicy)
[in] shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Drinks
Soft Drinks
On Tap
Bottled Beer
White Wine
Chardonnay: La Crema (glass)
Sonoma Coast
Chardonnay: La Crema (bottle)
Sonoma Coast
Chardonnay: Daou (glass)
Paso Robles
Chardonnay: Daou (bottle)
Paso Robles
Chardonnay: Chalk Hill (glass)
Sonoma Coast
Chardonnay: Chalk Hill (bottle)
Sonoma Coast
Pinot Grigio: King Estate (glass)
Willamette Valley
Pinot Grigio: King Estate (bottle)
Willamette Valley
Sauvignon Blanc: Kendall-Jackson (glass)
California
Sauvignon Blanc: Kendall-Jackson (bottle)
California
Sauvignon Blanc: Oyster Bay (glass)
New Zealand
Sauvignon Blanc: Oyster Bay (bottle)
New Zealand
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon: Daou (glass)
Paso Robles
Cabernet Sauvignon: Daou (bottle)
Paso Robles
Cabernet Sauvignon: Meiomi (glass)
California
Cabernet Sauvignon: Meiomi (bottle)
California
Pinot Noir: La Crema (glass)
Sonoma Coast
Pinot Noir: La Crema (bottle)
Sonoma Coast
Pinot Noir: Buena Vista (glass)
North Coast
Pinot Noir: Buena Vista (bottle)
North Coast
Merlot: Kendall-Jackson (glass)
California
Merlot: Kendall-Jackson (bottle)
California
Unfiltered Sake
Nigori
[375ml / 15%] naturally brewed w/ a milky rice flavor
Coconut Nigori
[300ml / 10%] silky texture with the taste of coconut and vanilla
Strawberry Nigori
[300ml / 7%] silky texture with the taste of strawberry and vanilla
Sayuri Nigori
[300ml / 12.5%] made using only selected rice and rice koll, brewed w/ the natural water of rokko
Filtered Sake
Kamotsuru Namakakoi
[300ml / 14%] light bodied, invigorating and fresh
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu
[300ml / 15.5%] dry body w/ mild and creamy texture, w/ flavors of almond, vanilla, and a hint of a lactic character
Premium Ginjo
[300ml / 15%] delicate, silky-smooth w/ a rich texture and fruity aroma
Kanchiku
[300ml / 15%] dry sake w/ smooth and clean taste, subtle hints of flowers and sweet tea
Hakutsuru
[300ml / 14.5%] brewed using a traditional japanese method, flowery fragrance w/ a silky, well-balanced smoothness
Kikusui
[300ml / 16%] light, refreshing, dry, brewed specially using 100% high-polished sake rice
Kurosawa
[300ml / 15%] dry, smooth, earth tones w/ a hint of oak flavor
Hakkaisan Junmai Daijingo
[300ml / 15.5%] cool and crisp w/ floral scents and a clean, gentle rice flavor and a dash of dryness