Food

Appetizers

Edamame (gluten free) (vegetarian)

$4.50

salted soy beans. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Garlic Edamame (vegetarian)

$8.50

soy beans seasoned w/ lemon pepper, minced garlic, spicy ponzu. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00

6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Vegetable Egg Rolls (vegetarian)

$7.50

6 pcs filled w/ mushroom, pea, cabbage, carrot, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

3 panko-fried soft shell crabs, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Panko Mushroom

$14.00

panko-fried portabello mushrooms served w/ spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Vegetable Tempura (vegetarian)

$8.00

tempura fried broccoli, carrot, onion, zucchini, pumpkin, green bean, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

6 pcs tempura fried shrimp, 1 pc onion tempura, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Mixed Tempura

$9.50

vegetables & 3 pcs of shrimp tempura served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Wasabi Asparagus Tempura (vegetarian)

$11.50

tempura asparagus in wasabi batter served w/ spicy mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Jalapeno Poppers (spicy)

$9.50

4 pcs stuffed jalapeno w/ ebi shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Monkey Brains

$16.00

deep fried avocado stuffed w/ spicy tuna, spicy crab, drizzled w/ eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

cornstarch fried tofu topped w/ bonito flakes, tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pcs octopus-filled balls of batter topped w/ bonito flakes, yakisoba sauce, mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Bulgogi Fries

$14.50

fries topped w/ thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

stir-fried w/ butter, topped w/ fresh ponzu made in house, togarashi. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Contemporary Items

Poke Nachos

$16.00

fresh house nachos topped w/ tuna marinated in soy sauce, avocado, cilantro, sliced jalapeno, furikake, spicy mayo

Albacore Temptation (spicy)

$16.00

5 pcs thinly sliced albacore, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard, green onions, fried white onions

Beach Bum

$18.00

6 pcs deep fried rice topped w/ spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, spicy mayo, captain sauce

Hello-Tail Carpaccio (spicy)

$17.00

5 pcs thinly sliced yellowtail, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, ponzu sauce, masago

Tuna Crudo

$18.00

5 pcs thinly sliced tuna, topped w/ white onion, togarashi, spicy chili oil, ponzu sauce, green onions

Poke Tower

$16.00

rice, tuna, spicy crab, avocado, seaweed salad, crunchies, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sandy Cheeks (spicy)

$16.00

6 pcs shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, jalapeno, togarashi, sliced lime, cilantro, soy mustard sauce, sriracha sauce

Seared Tropical Sunset Carpaccio (spicy)

$20.00

6 pcs seared tuna, mango, pineapple, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cilantro, squeezed lime juice, w/ ponzu sauce.

Spicy Sunrise (spicy)

$20.00

6 pcs albacore, spicy crab, avocado, jalapeno, sliced lime, cilantro, togarashi, soy mustard sauce, sriracha sauce

Mango Pineapple Ceviche (vegetarian) (spicy)

$18.00

pineapple, mango, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cilantro, squeezed lime juice. served w/ your choice of fried rice paper OR house tortilla chips.

Salads

Green Salad (vegetarian)

$4.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, served w/ homemade house dressing. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Sunomono Salad (vegetarian)

$7.00

sweet & citrus pickled cucumber glazed w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Seaweed Salad (vegetarian)

$8.00

glazed w/ ponzu sauce & sesame oil. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Poke Salad

$16.50

mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing w/ tuna chunks, seaweed salad, avocado, glazed w/ soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.

Bowls + Noodles

Unagi Bowl

$18.50

baked eel, avocado, drizzled w/ eel sauce. served over white rice & garnished w/ vegetables.

Poke Bowl

$18.00

tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, seaweed salad, cilantro, sesame oil, soy mustard sauce.

Udon

$15.00

soy broth w/ thick rice-wheat noodles, fish cake, cabbage, carrot, seaweed, onion, green onion. served with a side of white rice.

Yakisoba

$15.00

sweet stir-fry noodles w/ cabbage, carrot, onion, broccoli, green onion. served with a side of white rice.

Sashimi (4 pcs)

Albacore Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Escolar Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Halibut Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Salmon Fresh Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$11.00

4 pcs sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.00

4 pcs sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

4 pcs sashimi

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$13.00

4 pcs sashimi

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

4 pcs sashimi

Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Premium Sashimi

Sashimi 9 pcs

$23.00

Sashimi 15 pcs

$36.00

Sashimi 20 pcs

$45.00

Sushi Combo

Taisho Combo 1

$18.00

1 pc of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, yellowtail. includes your choice of 1 full roll: california roll OR spicy tuna roll OR shrimp crunchy roll.

Taisho Combo 2

$38.00

3 pcs tuna sashimi, 3 pcs salmon sashimi, 2 pcs albacore nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri, 3 pcs tuna maki, 3 pcs salmon maki, 4 pcs ebi maki, 4 pcs salmon roll

Taisho Combo 3

$40.00

4 pcs california roll, 4 pcs spicy tuna roll, 1 pc of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, eel, snow crab, escolar, halibut, seared tuna, torched salmon w/ spicy mayo

Taisho Combo 4

$58.00

4 pcs tuna sashimi, 4 pcs salmon sashimi, 4 pcs albacore sashimi, 2 pcs tuna nigiri, 2 pcs salmon nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri, 6 pcs salmon maki, 6 pcs avocado roll

Nigiri Sushi (2 pcs)

Albacore [Tombo] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Avocado Nigiri

$4.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Bean Curd [Inari] Nigiri

$5.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Blue Crab Nigiri

$8.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Eel [Unagi] Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Egg Curd [Tamago] Nigiri

$4.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Escolar [Abura Bouzu] Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Flying Fish Roe [Tobiko] Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Halibut [Hirame] Nigiri

$7.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Krab [Kanikama] Nigiri

$4.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Octopus [Tako] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Salmon [Sake] Nigiri

$6.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Salmon Roe [Ikura] Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Scallop [Hotate] Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Seared Tuna [Tuna Tataki] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Shrimp [Ebi] Nigiri

$5.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Smelt Egg [Masago] Nigiri

$5.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Snow Crab [Zuwaigani] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Spanish Mackerel [Aji] Nigiri

$6.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Sweet Shrimp [Amaebi] Nigiri

$10.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Yellowtail [Hamachi] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Tuna [Maguro] Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Bluefin Tuna [Hon Maguro] Nigiri

$12.50

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Tuna Belly [Toro] Nigiri

$15.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

Sea Urchin [Uni] Nigiri

$16.00

2 pcs nigiri sushi

House Rolls

Albacore House Roll

$8.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Avocado House Roll (vegetarian)

$7.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Blue Crab House Roll

$14.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

California House Roll

$8.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Cucumber House Roll (vegetarian)

$6.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Eel House Roll

$10.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Philadelphia House Roll

$11.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Salmon House Roll

$9.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Salmon Skin House Roll

$8.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Scallop House Roll

$8.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Shrimp Tempura House Roll

$8.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Snow Crab House Roll

$11.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Spicy Tuna House Roll

$9.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Tuna House Roll

$8.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Vegetable House Roll

$8.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Yellowtail House Roll

$9.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Hand Rolls

Albacore Hand Roll

$6.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Avocado Hand Roll (vegetarian)

$5.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$9.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

California Hand Roll

$6.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Cucumber Hand Roll (vegetarian)

$5.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$6.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$5.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.50

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

may contain sesame seeds & green onions

Side Orders + Sauces

Miso Soup (vegetarian)

$3.00

Masago

$2.00

Soy Paper (vegetarian)

$1.50

Crunchies (vegetarian)

$2.00

Cream Cheese (vegetarian)

$1.50

Avocado Half (vegetarian)

$3.50

Fresh Wasabi (vegetarian)

$3.00

White Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)

$2.50

Brown Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)

$3.00

Sushi Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)

$3.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Captain Sauce

$0.50

Soy Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

Bento Box Combos

2 Item Bento

$18.00

served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 2 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!

3 Item Bento

$21.00

served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 3 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double & triple servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$18.50

grilled chicken breast stir-fried w/ veggies in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$20.00

grilled salmon stir-fried w/ asparagus in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Beef Teriyaki Entree

$20.00

grilled beef stir-fried w/ veggies in teriyaki sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Chicken Katsu Entree

$18.50

panko-fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce over stir-fried veggies. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Sesame Chicken Entree

$20.00

chicken deep fried w/ zucchini, carrot in sweet & sour sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Bulgogi Entree

$22.00

thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

BBQ Short Ribs Entree

$25.00

marinated beef short ribs over stir-fried veggies. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Japanese Curry

$16.50

CURRY STOCK CONTAINS PEANUTS. Japanese curry is made with curry powder, spiced sauce and relish. served w/ miso soup, garden salad & white rice.

Signature Roll

Sushi Taisho Roll

$18.50

[in] snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus [out] halibut, avocado, lime, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

N.Y. Lobster Roll

$20.00

[in] snow crab, shrimp tempura [out] lobster, avocado, garlic butter sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Marilyn Mon-Roll

$20.00

[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, spicy tuna, chunk tuna mixed w/ masago, sesame oil, green onion, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Super Mario Roll (spicy)

$18.00

[in] cajun grilled shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber [out] yellowtail, lime, cilantro, habanero, ponzu sauce, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Mexican Roll

$17.00

[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, chopped shrimp tempura, jalapeno mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Homie Roll

$17.00

[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] avocado, chopped panko-fried soft shell crab mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

T.N.T. Roll

$16.00

[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] seared tuna, avocado, deep fried red onion, eel sauce, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Honey Roll

$16.00

[in] shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado, torched w/ spicy mayo, honey sauce, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

El Fuego Roll (spicy)

$16.50

[in] spicy albacore, jalapeno, cucumber [out] avocado, krab, mixed w/ spicy mayo, masago, spicy soy mustard, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Vegetarian Roll

Avocado Roll (vegetarian)

$7.00

[in] avocado, rice wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Cucumber Roll (vegetarian)

$6.50

[in] cucumber, rice wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Garden Roll (gluten free) (vegetarian)

$11.00

[in] steamed carrot, zucchini, asparagus [out] avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Angry Tofu Roll (vegetarian) (spicy)

$15.00

[in] panko tofu, avocado, asparagus, deep fried [out] jalapeno, sriracha, teriyaki sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Pumpkinstein Roll (vegetarian)

$15.00

[in] tempura asparagus, pumpkin [out] avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Asparagus Roll (vegetarian)

$15.00

[in] pumpkin, asparagus, tempura zucchini, carrot, green bean (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Gluten Free Roll

Ichigo Roll (gluten free)

$15.00

[in] tuna, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Splash Roll (gluten free)

$18.00

[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Tokyo Roll (gluten free)

$15.00

[in] spicy tuna, asparagus [out] yellowtail, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Tres Amigos Roll (gluten free)

$16.00

[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Unicorn Roll (gluten free)

$18.00

[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Specialty Roll

911 Roll (spicy)

$14.00

[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] spicy tuna, jalapeno, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Beach Boy Roll (spicy)

$14.00

[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Bob Marley Roll (spicy)

$16.00

[in] chopped shrimp tempura, krab mixed w/ spicy mayo, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper [out] crawfish, albacore, salmon, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Bruce Lee Roll

$16.00

[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] eel, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Carlsabd Lagoon Roll

$18.00

[in] spicy crab, shrimp tempura [out] albacore, chunk tuna, avocado, lime, cilantro, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Dragon Roll

$15.00

[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Killer Salmon Roll

$15.00

[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] salmon, avocado, captain sauce, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Lemon Roll

$15.00

[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

North Coast Roll

$18.50

[in] shrimp tempura, panko-fried soft shell crab, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Protein Roll

$15.00

[in] spicy crab, spicy tuna, salmon, albacore, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper [out] ponzu sauce [no rice] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, ebi shrimp, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Samurai Roll

$15.00

[in & out] ebi shrimp, krab, masago, green onion, sesame seed, mixed w/ spicy mayo, cucumber, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Sashimi Roll

$15.00

[in] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, wrapped in cucumber [out] ponzu sauce [no rice] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

$13.00

[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Sumo Roll

$15.00

[in] tuna, crab, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Yesterday Roll

$16.00

[in] yellowtail, crab, avocado [out] seared tuna, soy mustard, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Tempura / Baked Roll

Boston Lobster Roll

$18.00

[in] crab, avocado, cucumber, baked [out] crawfish, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

B.S.C.R. Roll

$18.00

[in] crab, avocado, cucumber, baked [out] scallop, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Las Vegas Roll (spicy)

$16.00

[in] salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried [out] jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Red Line Roll (spicy)

$16.50

[in] shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Decaf Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Jasmine Tea - Hot

$3.00

Chamomile Tea - Hot

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

On Tap

Asahi Beer Draft

$7.50

Suntory Japanese Beer Draft

$8.00

Mother Earth Bookoo IPA Draft

$8.00

Stone IPA Draft

$8.00

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA Draft

$8.00

Juneshine Hard Kombucha - Acai Berry Draft

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Sapporo - small

$5.00

12 oz

Sapporo - large

$8.00

22 oz

Kirin - small

$5.00

12 oz

Kirin - large

$8.00

22 oz

Kirin Light - small

$5.00

12 oz

Kirin Light - large

$8.00

22 oz

Asahi - small

$5.00

12 oz

Asahi - large

$8.00

22 oz

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Beer

$8.00

330 ml

Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$8.00

330 ml

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$8.50

330 ml

White Wine

Chardonnay: La Crema (glass)

$12.00

Sonoma Coast

Chardonnay: La Crema (bottle)

$25.00

Sonoma Coast

Chardonnay: Daou (glass)

$14.00

Paso Robles

Chardonnay: Daou (bottle)

$45.00

Paso Robles

Chardonnay: Chalk Hill (glass)

$14.00

Sonoma Coast

Chardonnay: Chalk Hill (bottle)

$45.00

Sonoma Coast

Pinot Grigio: King Estate (glass)

$12.00

Willamette Valley

Pinot Grigio: King Estate (bottle)

$42.00

Willamette Valley

Sauvignon Blanc: Kendall-Jackson (glass)

$9.00

California

Sauvignon Blanc: Kendall-Jackson (bottle)

$27.00

California

Sauvignon Blanc: Oyster Bay (glass)

$10.00

New Zealand

Sauvignon Blanc: Oyster Bay (bottle)

$30.00

New Zealand

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon: Daou (glass)

$15.00

Paso Robles

Cabernet Sauvignon: Daou (bottle)

$45.00

Paso Robles

Cabernet Sauvignon: Meiomi (glass)

$15.00

California

Cabernet Sauvignon: Meiomi (bottle)

$45.00

California

Pinot Noir: La Crema (glass)

$12.00

Sonoma Coast

Pinot Noir: La Crema (bottle)

$34.00

Sonoma Coast

Pinot Noir: Buena Vista (glass)

$14.00

North Coast

Pinot Noir: Buena Vista (bottle)

$55.00

North Coast

Merlot: Kendall-Jackson (glass)

$10.00

California

Merlot: Kendall-Jackson (bottle)

$28.00

California

Hot Sake

Small Hot Sake

$5.00

Large Hot Sake

$8.00

Unfiltered Sake

Nigori

$13.00

[375ml / 15%] naturally brewed w/ a milky rice flavor

Coconut Nigori

$13.00

[300ml / 10%] silky texture with the taste of coconut and vanilla

Strawberry Nigori

$16.00

[300ml / 7%] silky texture with the taste of strawberry and vanilla

Sayuri Nigori

$13.00

[300ml / 12.5%] made using only selected rice and rice koll, brewed w/ the natural water of rokko

Filtered Sake

Kamotsuru Namakakoi

$11.00

[300ml / 14%] light bodied, invigorating and fresh

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu

$12.50

[300ml / 15.5%] dry body w/ mild and creamy texture, w/ flavors of almond, vanilla, and a hint of a lactic character

Premium Ginjo

$13.00

[300ml / 15%] delicate, silky-smooth w/ a rich texture and fruity aroma

Kanchiku

$13.00

[300ml / 15%] dry sake w/ smooth and clean taste, subtle hints of flowers and sweet tea

Hakutsuru

$15.00

[300ml / 14.5%] brewed using a traditional japanese method, flowery fragrance w/ a silky, well-balanced smoothness

Kikusui

$17.00

[300ml / 16%] light, refreshing, dry, brewed specially using 100% high-polished sake rice

Kurosawa

$17.00

[300ml / 15%] dry, smooth, earth tones w/ a hint of oak flavor

Hakkaisan Junmai Daijingo

$22.00

[300ml / 15.5%] cool and crisp w/ floral scents and a clean, gentle rice flavor and a dash of dryness

Sake Flight

Sake Flight

$14.50

Take flight with 3 sake shots of your choice! Choose from the following:

Soju

Peach Soju

$10.00

Chum Churum Soon Hari Soju

Strawberry Soju

$10.00

Chum Churum Soon Hari Soju

Apple Soju

$10.00

Chum Churum Soon Hari Soju

Apple Mango Soju

$10.00

Chum Churum Soon Hari Soju