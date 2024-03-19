Sushi Tatsu Takeout White Plains 522 Mamaroneck Ave
Full Menu
Tidbit
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed fresh soy mean with sea salt
- French Fries$7.00
Aonori (green laver) or curry flavor
- Fried Gyoza$7.00
Deep fried chicken gyoza with soy vinegar sauce or spicy miso sauce
- Kara-Age$7.00
Deep fried marinated chicken
- Takoyaki$9.00
Pan fried butter with octopus, sweet brown sauce, mayonnaise, aonri and katsuo-bushi
- Summer Roll$9.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, greens, wrapped in rice paper with sweet miso chili sauce
- House salad$5.00
Platter
Sushi Menu
Classic Rolls - Vegetables
Classic Rolls - Raw
Classic Rolls - Cooked
Special Rolls
- Malibu Roll$8.95
Avocado, cucumber with spicy mayo, tempura flakes & scallion
- Dragon Roll$12.00
Eel cucumber with avocado on the top & eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Crunch$10.00
Tempura with spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried shallot & scallion
- Double Salmon$12.00
Salmon, avocado with salmon & avocado on the top
- Rainbow Roll$11.00
California roll with tuna, salmon & avocado on the top
- Jamie Roll$12.50
Tuna, salmon, avocado and cucumber
Sushi Combination
- Sushi A$18.00
6 pieces of sushi and california roll
- Sushi Deluxe$22.00
8 pieces of sushi and tuna roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Comb$25.00
4 p sushi, 6 p sashimi and tuna roll
- Tri Color$22.00
3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail and tuna roll
- Chirashi$22.00
Assorted fish over the rice
- Poke Bowl$22.00
Tuna, avocado, poke sauce
- Salmon Don$19.25
- Salmon Ikura Don$21.25
- Tekka Don$19.25
- Toro Don$33.50