Sushi Too 5432 Walnut St
Food
Appetizers
- A1 Edamame$6.75
steamed fresh soybeans
- A2 Gyoza$7.75
pan-fried pork dumplings.
- A3 Vegetable Gyoza$7.75
pan-fried vegetable dumplings.
- A5 Shrimp Spring Roll$8.75
vegetable noodle wrapped in spring roll wrapper with shrimp, zucchini and onions.
- A4 Vegetable Spring Roll$7.75
shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a spring roll wrapper.
- A6 Shumai Yakitori$8.75
Deep-fried breaded shumai skewers served with Katsu sauce
- A8 Japanese Style Chicken Nugget$9.75
Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets
- A12 Scallion pancakes$9.75
Pan-fried homemade scallion pancakes
- A7 Oishi Tempura$12.75
Deep-fried shrimp 2pc and vegetable 5pc served with Oishi tempura Sauce.
- A9 Japanese Style Chicken Wings$12.75
Homemade special deep-fried chicken wings. (Original, Tokyo style spicy sauce)
- A10 Japanese Curry Flavor Chicken Wings$13.75
Japanese curry Flavor deep-fried chicken wings
- A11 Chicken Yakitorii$10.75
Pan-fried chicken skewers with sauce and sesame
Chef's Kitchen Special
- K3 Chicken Teriyaki$18.75
Pan-fried chicken tenders with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on top, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K1 Chicken Katsu$18.75
Breaded, deep-fried chicken tender, served with katsu sauce on the side, also come with miso soup and rice.
- K6 Chicken Kimchi Pot$17.75
Stir fried Chicken with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K9 General Tso's Chicken$18.75
Spicy and sweet deep-fried marinated chicken tender with sprinkles of sesame seeds, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K6 Beef Kimchi Pot$20.75
Stir fried Sliced Beef with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K8 Beef Suki Yaki Pot$20.75
Sliced beef in SukiYaki sauce and vegetables, served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K2 Pork Katsu$18.75
Breaded, thick cut deep-fried Pork, served with katsu sauce on the side, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K4 Salmon Teriyaki$21.75
Grilled salmon filet with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on the top, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K10 Salmon Jaw$15.75
Stir-fried Salmon Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K11 Yellowtail Jaw$17.75
Stir-fried Yellowtail Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K7 Spicy Curry Shrimp Tofu with vegetable$20.75
Shrimp, deep-fried cubed tofu and assorted vegetables with spicy curry sauce, served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K5 Tofu Teriyaki$17.75
Deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on the top, served with miso soup and white rice.
- K12 Tofu with Mix Vegetable$17.75
Dessert
Fried Rice
Japanese Bendon
- JB1 Japanese Beef Curry Don$14.75
Beef in Japanese Curry sauce, served with miso soup and Japanese rice
- JB2 Japanese Curry Katsu Don$14.75
Pork in Japanese Curry Sauce, served with miso soup and Japanese rice
- JB3 Japanese Katsu Don$14.74
Fried Pork or Chicken cutlet with stewed egg and vegetable, served with miso soup and Japanese rice
- JB4 Japanese Onsen Tamago Chicken or Beef Don$15.75
Beef, Japanese Spring Egg (Medium well done) with Soup and Japanese Rice
- JB5 Japanese Big Beef Don$16.75
Beef in special Teriyaki Source with Soup and Japanese Rice
- JB6 Japanese Onsen Tamago Kimchi Chicken$16.75
Spicy Kimchi, Chicken, Spring Egg (Medium Well) with Soup and Japanese Rice
- JB7 General Tso’s Chicken$15.75
with Soup and Japanese Rice
- JB8 Japanese Mix Vegetable and Tofu in Teriyaki Sauce$15.75
with Soup and Japanese Rice
Noodles
- N1 Vegetable Lo Mein$15.75
Snow peas, mushroom, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage
- N2 Chicken Lo Mei$16.75
zucchini, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage, and chicken tenders
- N3 Chicken Katsu Noodle Soup$16.75
Miso broth, lo mein and chicken katsu
- N4 Vegetable Noodle Soup$13.75
Snow peas, mushroom, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage in miso broth with lo mein
- N5 Shrimp Noodle Soup$15.75
broccoli, carrots, zucchini and shrimp in miso broth with lo mein
Poke Bowl
Sashimi & Sushi
- S5 Salmon$8.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S3 Maguro$13.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S4 Yellowtail$9.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S7 Unagi (Eel)$9.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S6 Shrimp$7.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S12 Ikura$13.75
Salmon Roe. Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S10 Uni$16.75
Two pcs Sushi
- S14 Kani$5.75
Crab Meat. Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S2 Toro$15.75
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
- S9 Maguro Torch Sushi$16.75
Two pcs of Black Tuna Belly Sushi Yaki with eel sauce and yuzu sauce on top
- S8 Salmon Belly Torch Sushi$12.75
Four pcs of Salmon Belly Sushi in Yaki with chef's special sauce and wasabi mayo
- S13 Inari Sushi$7.75
Inari sushi is a seasoned and fried tofu bean pouch! Two pcs Sushi
- S11 Tobiko$7.75
- S1 Wagyu Special Sushi$14.75
Two pcs Torch Wagyu and special wagyu Sauce，Fresh lemon juice, Uni
Side Order & Sauce
Soup & Salad
Sushi Deluxe Platter & Combo
- P1 Chirashi$39.75
Maguro, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp, Ikura and Kani, Sushi rice.
- P2 Sushi Sample$50.75
Maguro sushi 2pc, Yellowtail sushi 2pc, Salmon sushi 2pc, Shrimp sushi 2pc, Unagi sushi 2pc, California roll
- P3 Sushi Deluxe$76.75
Maguro sushi 2pc, Yellowtail sushi 2pc, Salmon sushi 2pc, Salmon Belly sushi 2pc, Shrimp sushi 2pc, Unagi sushi 2pc, Tobiko sushi 2pc, Kani sushi 2pc, California roll, Shadyside roll
- P4 Royal Boat A$96.75
Maguro sashimi 3pc, Yellowtail sashimi 3pc, Salmon sashimi 3pc, Salmon Belly sashimi 3pc, Shrimp sashimi 3pc, Maguro sushi 2pc, Yellowtail sushi 2pc, Salmon sushi 2pc, Salmon Belly sushi 2pc, Shrimp sushi 2pc, Unagi sushi 2pc, California roll
- P5 Royal Boat B$116.75
Gold Dragon roll, Fried Oysters roll, Summer Light roll, Tuna Special roll, SUSHI-TOO Special roll, Crazy Dragon roll, Maguro sushi 2pc, Yellowtail sushi 2pc, Salmon sushi 2pc, Salmon Belly sushi 2pc, Shrimp sushi 2pc, Unagi sushi 2pc
Sushi Roll
- R2 Avocado Roll$6.75
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and avocado
- R1 Kappa Roll$6.75
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and cucumber
- R14 Avocado Cucumber Roll$8.75
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, cucumber and avocado
- R6 California Roll$9.75
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- R7 Spicy California Roll$10.25
Crab meat and cucumber, avocado caviar and chef's spicy sauce
- R4 Salmon Roll$9.25
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw salmon
- R10 Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
raw salmon with cucumber and spicy sauce
- R3 Tuna Roll$9.25
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw tuna
- R9 Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
- R8 Spicy yellowtail roll$10.75
- R12 Shadyside Roll$10.75
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado
- R15 Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and tobiko, eel sauce
- R5 Eel Roll$9.25
smoked eel and cucumber
- R13 Alaskan Roll$10.75
salmon, cream cheese, avocado
- R27 OMG T Roll$17.75
Shrimp tempura roll wrapped w. spicy tuna and sesame seeds
- R26 Crazy Dragon Roll$18.75
shrimp tempura roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, eel sauce, mayonnaise, and sesame seeds
- R28 Crunchy Tri-Color Roll$18.75
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, chef's special sauce, and a little crunch.
- R29 Pink Lady Roll$18.75
avocado, salmon roll tempura topped with grilled salmon, chef's special sauce & fish roe
- R30 Festival Roll$15.75
Deep-fried crab meat and cream cheese roll, topped w. spicy tuna and mayonnaise, eel sauce
- R18 Gold Dragon Roll$17.75
Inside; Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Outside; Torch Salmon and special eel Sauce , with mayonnaise and tobiko and scallion.
- R19 Red Dragon Roll$18.75
- R20 Black Dragon Roll$16.75
Inside; Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Outside; eel and avocado, Special eel Sauce , with tobiko and scallion
- R11 Spicy Eel Roll$10.25
Eel , cucumber and spicy mayonnaise
- R16 Amazing Wagyu$19.75
Inside; Eel, avocado, Outside; Torch Wagyu and special wagyu Sauce , with wasabi sauce, Fresh lemon juice, Kaiware ,Ohba, scallion, tobiko.
- R17 Amazing Salmon$18.75
Inside; Salmon, avocado, Outside; Torch Salmon and special wagyu Sauce , with wasabi sauce, Fresh lemon juice, and tobiko, Kawari , ohba.
- R21 Fried Oyster Roll$16.75
Inside; Fried oysters, cucumber, avocado,lettuce, Outside; Tobiko and special eel Sauce , with mayonnaise and scallion.
- R22 Summer Light$16.75
Inside; Shrimp tempura, avocado, Outside; Salmon and special eel Sauce , with mayonnaise and green tobiko
- R23 Samurai Roll$16.75
Inside; Yellowtail, avocado, Outside; eel and special eel Sauce , with mayonnaise and tobiko
- R24 Tuna Special Roll$16.75
Inside; spicy tuna, Outside; tuna, avocado, special eel sauce, sesame
- R25 Sushi Too Special Roll$19.75
Inside; Shitake tempura, avocado, Outside; Torch Salmon and Yellowtail special eel Sauce , with mayonnaise and green tobiko
- Order-------------Order
Sushi Bar Appetizer
- SA1 Kawaii Wagyu$25.75
Torch Wagyu and special wagyu Sauce with wasabi sauce, Fresh lemon juice, Shredded Daikon, Kaiware , scallion, tobiko
- SA2 Kawaii Salmon$17.75
Torch salmon and special eel Sauce with Fresh lemon juice, Shredded Daikon, Kaiware , scallion, tobiko
- SA3 Kawaii Yellowtail$18.75
Torch yellowtail and special eel Sauce with Fresh lemon juice, Shredded Daikon, Kaiware , scallion, tobiko
- SA4 Kawaii Tuna$19.75
Torch tuna and special eel Sauce with Fresh lemon juice, Shredded Daikon, Kaiware , scallion, tobiko
Drinks
Beverages
Bubble Tea
- Four Seasons Trio$6.50
Rainbow Jelly, Yogurt Popping Boba, Tapioca
- Oreo Milk Tea$6.00
Black Tea, Milk Foam, and Oreo Powder
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.50
Matcha Powder, Milk Foam
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.00
Brown Sugar Syrup, Milk, Tapioca
- Rose Milk Tea$6.50
Rose Syrup, Milk Foam, Tapioca
- Lychee Long Island$5.50
Lychee Syrup, Lychee Jelly
- Grapefruit Sunset$5.50
Grapefruit Syrup, Yogurt Popping Boba
- Shaka Laka Kumquat$5.50
Lemon Kumquat Syrup, Fresh Orange Slices.
- Summer Peach$5.50
Lishan Peach Syrup, Rainbow Jelly