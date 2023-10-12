Sushi and Wasabi 5895 Kanan Rd
Food
Hot Appetizers
Baked Real Lobster
Beef Gyoza
Brown Rice (Small)
Brown Rice (XLarge)
Chicken Karaage
Deep Fried Dark Meat Chkcken w/Teriyaki
Creamy Jalapeno w/Spicy Mayo/Eel Sauce
Crunch Mushroom w/Spicy Mayo/Eel Sauce
Edamame
Fried Tofu with Ponzu Sauce
Garlic Edamame
Green Mussel Special
Ika Geso(Fried squid legs) with Ponzu Sauce
Fried squid legs with Ponzu Sauce
Miso Soup (Small)
Miso Soup (XLarge)
Rice (Small)
Rice (Xlarge)
Shishito Pepper w/Bonito Flakes
Shrimp Tempura (5Pcs)
5pcs
Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp(3pcs) Vegatable(4pcs)
Soft Shell Crab with Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Tuna Biscuit
Spicy Tuna Crunch on Wonton Skin
Vegetable Tempura (7pcs)
vegetable Tempura7pcs egg plane, zucchini, broccoli, kabocha
Yellowtail Collar with Ponzu Sauce
Cold Appetizers
Salmon Wrap
6pcs thin slice salmon with avocado, lime, yuzu ponzu sauce
Truffle Snapper
6pcs thin slice balck snapper with truffle oil, truffle salt, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno Carpaccio
6pcs thin slice yellowtail and jalapeno with yuzu ponzu sauce
Crispy Albacore
6pcs thin slice albacore with fried red onion and garlic ponzu sauce
Garlic Albacore
6pcs thin slice albacore with baked garlic, jalapeno, and garlic ponzu sauce
Yuzu Kanpachi
6pcs thin slice amberjack with yuzu kosho, sea salt and yuzu ponzu sauce
Blue Fin Tuna Carpaccio
6pcs thin slice blue fin tuna with tobiko, olive oil, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Assorted Ceviche
Chopped assorted fish with red onion, jalapeno, yuzu sauce with 4pcs wonton skin
Uni Carpaccio
6pcs thin slice sea scallop with sea urchin on top with tobiko, yuzu juice, balsamic vinaigrette, truffle oil
Bluefin tuna belly tartar
Chopped bluefin tuna with truffle oil and green onion with side chip.
SALADS
Garden Salad
Ginger Dressing
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber with seaweed
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed w/ cucumber
Tofu Salad
Fried tofu served with mixed greens and ginger dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked salmon skin served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Imitation crabmeat served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Octopus Salad
Octopus served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Pepper Seared Tuna Salad
Seared tuna served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Seared Albacore Salad
Seared albacore served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Alaskan Salad
Baked salmon, imitation crabmeat served with mixed greens, seaweed & ginger dressing
Atkin`s Wrap
Tuna, albacore and salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, scallions, gobo and smelt egg served with fresh iceberg lettuce, marinated seaweed and ginger dressing
House Special Salad
Assorted chefs selection of 7 sashimi served with imitation crabmeat, mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Avocado with mixed salad and ginger dressing.
salmon salad
6pcs salmon on top salad
SUSHI COMBINATION
Wasabi Combo
Chef's selection of 10pcs sushi and choose one fresh roll
Belly Trio sushi combo
Toro sushi, salmon belly sushi, yellowtail belly sushi each 2pcs
Wasabi premium sushi combo
Chef's selection of assorted 12pcs premium sushi.
Wasabi Special
Chef's selection of 10pcs sushi and 8pcs California roll.
Wasabi Deluxe
Chef's selection of 10pcs sushi and baked real crab hand roll.
SUSHI SASHIMI COMBINATION
Sushi plate
Bluefin tuna sushi, salmon sushi, yellowtail sushi 2pcs each+ 1 albacore sushi
Wasabi plate
Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellow sashimi 2pcs each + salmon, albacore sushi 2pcs each
Sashimi plate
Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail,Black snapper sashimi 2pcs each
Premium plate
(Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail) belly 2pcs each sashimi + 2pcs sweet shrimp, 2pcs sea scallop, 2pcs snapper + uni, salmon roe
SASHIMI COMBINATION
Chirashi
Chef's selection of assorted 9pcs sashimi over sushi rice
Premium Chirashi
Chef's selection of assorted 9pcs premium sashimi over sushi rice
Sashimi Combination (26pcs)
Chef's selection of assorted 26pcs sashimi
Premium Sashimi Combination (30pcs)
Chef's selection of assorted premium sashimi(30pcs) toro, salmon belly, yellowtail belly, ikura, uni, sea scallop, sweet shrimp, black snapper, amber jack, egg
SUSHI
Albacore (shiro Maguro) Sushi-2pcs
Albacore Volcano (Spicy Baked Albacore) Sushi-2pcs
Amber Jack Sushi-2pcs
Black Snapper Sushi-2pcs
Blue Fin Toro Sushi-2pcs
Blue Fin Tuna Sushi-2pcs
Crab (Kani) Sushi-2pcs
Egg (Tamago) Sushi-2pcs
Fresh Water Eel Sushi-2pcs
Japaness Mackeral (Saba) Sushi-2pcs
Live Shrimp Sushi
Octopus (Tako) Sushi-2pcs
Salmon (sake) Sushi-2pcs
Salmon Roe Sushi-2pcs
Scallop (Gaisibara) Sushi-2pcs
Scallop Volcano (Baked Scallop) Sushi-2pcs
Sea Scallop Sushi (Hotategai)-2pcs
Sea Urchin Sushi-2pcs
Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi-2pcs
Smelt Egg (Masago) Sushi-2pcs
Spanish Mackerel(Aji) Sushi-2pcs
Spicy Albacore Sushi-2pcs
Squid (Ika) Sushi-2pcs
Sweet Shrimp Sushi-2pcs
Tuna Tataki Sushi-2pcs
Wagyu Beef A05 Sushi-2pcs
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi-2pcs
shima aji
SASHIMI
Salmon (sake) Sashimi-6pcs
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi-6pcs
Crab (Kani) Sashimi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi-6cs
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi-6pcs
Albacore (shiro Maguro) Sashimi
Spicy Albacore Sashimi-6pcs
Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi
Japaness Mackeral (Saba) Sashimi
Egg (Tamago) Sashimi
Squid (Ika) Sashimi
Scallop (Gaisibara) Sashimi
Tuna Tataki Sashimi-6pcs
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi-6pcs
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Blue Fin Toro Sashimi-6pcs
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Amber Jack Sashimi
Black Snapper Sashimi-6pcs
Sea Scallop Sashimi
HR/ Cut
Fresh Roll
911 Roll
Spicy tuna,jalapeno, cucumber and asparagus covered with avocado and spicy mayo
Albacore Miso Roll
Albacore with miso paste, tempura flakes and cucumber topped with albacore and avocado scallions & orange miso sauce
Albacore Special Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, green onion & ponzu sauce
Charley Hand Roll
Spicy salmon with avocado, masago, kaiware, cucumber on soy paper
Duo Yellowtail
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with amberjack, avocado, jalapeno, mustard ponzu sauce
Fire Cracker Roll
Spicy scallop, imitation crabmeat and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce
GNS Roll
Yellowtail and avocado topped with fresh salmon, tuna, lemon slices and orange yuzu sauce
Hawaiian Roll
Fresh tuna, spicy tuna mixed with avocado, tomato on top with mixed imitation crab meat, spicy tuna, cucumber inside with spicy mayo
Holy
Spicy tuna, cucumber, asparagus topped with tuna, avocado and jalapenos with spicy mayo,eel sauce
Kanan Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, spicy albacore, spicy scallop with smelt egg and avocado on soy paper with spicy mayo
Kenji Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with crispy onion, ponzu and eel sauce
Lady in Red
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with albacore and crunch onion, spicy garlic ponzu & spicy miso sauce
Lemon Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with fresh tuna and lemon slices and orange yuzu sauce
Monster Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, spicy crab
Oishi Roll (No Rice)
Spicy tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, kaiware, asparagus and gobo wrapped in cucumber with mustard ponzu sauce
Philadelphia Roll
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon
Rainbow Roll
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber & avocado topped with fresh tuna, salmon, albacore, white fish, shrimp, avocado & ponzu sauce
Red Dragon
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy tuna, scallion and spicy mayo sauce
Rock & Roll (No Rice)
Fresh salmon, tuna, white fish, shrimp, yellowtail, gobo, avocado, asparagus, kaiware imitation crabmeat wrapped in cucumber with yuzu sauce
Seared Tuna Garlic Roll
Imitation crabmeat, avocado and cucumber, topped with seared tuna, roasted garlic, garlic ponzu & scallions
Sesame Salmon
Spicy tuna roll topped with all salmon with sesame sauce
Spicy Tuna Burrito (No Rice)
Fresh tura, salmon, yelowtail, avocado, imitation crabmeat, spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper with mustard ponzu & spicy mayo sauce
Super King Burrito (No Rice)
Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, imitation crabmeat, spicytuna, shrimp tempura 2pcs wrapped in soy paper with eel and spicy mayo sauce
Sushi Burrito (No Rice)
Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, imitation crab wrapped in soy paper with mustard ponzu sauce
Tiger Roll
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado roll topped with boiled shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
Washington Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber topped fresh salmon with spicy mayo and fish eggs
Tempura Roll
101 Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Double Tiger Roll
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, avocado and shrimp tempura topped with boiled shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
Estella
Cucumber, avocado, crabmeat, shrimp tempura topped with yellowtail, avocado on soy pape
Heart Attack Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprout, asparagus gobo and jalapeno, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Jessica Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with fresh tuna, samon, avocado & ponzu sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber, gobo, asparagus, sprout, and eel sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, imitation crabmeat, avocado, sprout, gobo, asparagus, cucumber topped with smelt egg and eel sauce
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Kabocha, broccoli, carrot and sweet potato tempura topped tempura flakes with eel sauce
Cali deep fried
Spicy tuna deep fried
Salmon deep fried
Baked/Fried Roll
Agoura Hills Roll
Soft-shell tempura, avocado, sprout avocado, asparagus, imitation crabmeat, gobo and cucumber, topped fresh water eel w/ eel sauce
Alaskan Roll
Baked salmon with crabmeat, kaiware, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, gobo
B.B Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado in whole tempura roll topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce
B.S.C Roll
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with baked scallop, green onion, eel sauce & mayo sauce
Baked Crawfish Roll
Baked Crawfish with dynamite sauce,smelt egg and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with baked crawfish,green onion&eel sauce.
Baked Real Crab Hand Roll
Baked real blue crab with smelt egg, avocado and eel sauce on soy paper
Baked Real Lobster Hand Roll
Baked real lobster tail with smelt egg, avocado and eel sauce on soy paper
Baked Salmon Roll
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese with mayo sauce and eel sauce
Baked Spicy Salmon Roll
Imitation crabmeat, avocado topped with baked salmon & spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, & scallions
Caterpillar Roll
Fresh water eel, cucumber, imitation crabmeat topped with avocado and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh water eel, avocado & eel sauce
Dynamite
California roll topped with baked crawfish & scallop, onion, eel sauce
Lime Roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, and mayo topped with fresh salmon, lime slices and orange yuzu sauce
Stadium Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, imitation crabmeat, avocado, deep fried in whole tempura roll, topped with eel sauce and mayo sauce
ENTREES
Beef Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki (on skillet w/grilled onions) Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken Breast Teriyaki (on Skillet w/grilled onions)-Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad
Salmon Teriyaki
Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad
Bulgogi
Bulgogi(Korean-style BBQ Beef Brisket) Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad
Galbi
Galbi (Korean-style BBQ Beef Rib)Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad
Tempura Special
Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad
ChickenTeriyaki Special
Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura
SalmonTeriyaki Special
Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura and Choice of 4pcs Ca roll or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll
BeefTeriyaki Special
Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura and Choice of 4pcs Ca roll or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll
BOWL
Chicken Teriyaki (White Meat)Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl served with Miso soup
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Beef Teriyaki served with Miso soup
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Served with Miso soup
Spicy Tuna Donburi
Served with Miso soup
Unagi Donburi
Served with Miso soup
Poke Bowl
Served with Miso soup..Choice of Sauce:Ponzu/Garlic Ponzu/Sesame/Spicy Mayo (Limit up to 2 Sauces)
Seared Salmon Donburi
Served with Miso soup
Bulgogi Bowl
Korean style BBQ (beef brisket) with rice.
Truffle Toro Donburi
5pcs bluefin tuna belly, uni with rice and truffle oil.
Crabmeat donburi
UDON-RAMEN
Udon
Japanese thick noodle soup.Served with Salad.
Tempura Udon
Served with Salad.Japanese thick noodle soup with side of shrimp tempura and vegetable tempura
Wasabi House Udon
Served with Salad.Japanese thick noodle soup with chicken, fish cake and shrimp tempura
House Seafood Udon
Served with Salad.Japanese noodle soup with shrimp tempura, scallop, fish cake, calamari and green mussel
Soy Ramen
Served with Salad.Fish base noodle soup with pork meat, bean sprout, yellow onion, green onion
Tonkotsu Ramen
Served with Salad.Pork base soup with pork meat, bean sprout, green onion
Uni Udon Pasta
Served with Salad.Creamy sauce with udon noodle, uni and salmon egg
Spicy miso ramen
Spicy miso base noodle soup with pork meat, bean sprout.
DESERT
SIDE
Drink
SAKE
Sake Bomb
Any Large Beer with Small Hot sake
Hot Sake Small
Small
Hot Sake Large
Large
Pure Sake
Bottle-300ml
Kikusui Small
Small Bottle-300ml
Kikusui Large
Large Bottle-720ml
Shirakabegura
Kubota Small
Kubota Large
Katsuyama akatsuki
Tokusen
Hakkaisan(white bottle)-small
Hakkaisan Green
Wakatake Onikoroshi
Shochikubai-NIGORI
Shokhikubai NIGORI Is silky mild-300ml
SOFT DRINKS
SOJU
Apple Mango SOJU
Apple Mango SOJU ALC12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM
Citron SOJU
Citron SOJU ALC 12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM
Grape SOJU
Grape SOJU ALC 12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM
Original SOJU
Original SOJU ALC 16.5% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM