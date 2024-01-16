Sushi Bombs 15480 Northwest 77th Court
APPETIZERS
Kitchen Apps
- Edamame
Steamed soybeans$6.00
- Angry Edamame
Spicy soybean Edamame$6.00
- Yasai Itame
Sautéed vegetables Onions, zucchini & carrots Hibachi style$7.00
- Aged Tofu
Fried Tofu$7.00
- Tempura Veggies
Lightly fried veggies$12.00
- Sautéed Shrimp
6 pcs of Hibachi Style Shrimp$14.00
- Mini Krab Bombs
Fried Kanikrab Pastries$10.00
- Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Cheese Pastries$6.50
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Fried Softshell Crab$14.00
- Spring Rolls
Crispy Fried Veggie Rolls$7.00
- Gyoza
Steamed or Fried Beef Mini-Pastries$8.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried Shrimp Mini-Round Pastries$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura App$12.00
- Seafood Tostones
Diced Tuna, Salmon or Shrimp mix on top of crispy Fried Plantains$18.00
- Croquettes
Japanese style deep fried Croquettes served with a side of cilantro sauce$9.00
Sushi Apps
- Ceviche App
Fresh Raw Seafood mixed in our Special Blend with your choice of Whitefish, Hamachi, Octopus, Shrimp or Mixed$16.00
- Tartar
Diced Raw Tuna or Salmon with Avocado, Sesame Seeds and a Special Fiery Sauce$16.00
- Tataki
Your choice of a lightly Seared and Thinly Sliced Tuna, Beef or White Fish Marinated in Ponzu Sauce and Scallions$16.00
- Flaming Hamachi
Thinly Sliced Hamachi with Jalapeños on top, Marinated in Ponzu Sauce$17.00
- Sweet Fire Octopus
Thinly Sliced Octopus Marinated in a Sweet Vinegar Spicy Sauce$15.00
- Kani Su
Krabstick, Avocado and Masago, rolled in Cucumber Marinated in Rice Vinegar$13.00
- Sashimi Starter 6pcs
Tuna, Salmon & Wahoo$16.00
- Sashimi Starter 9pcs
Tuna, Salmon & Wahoo$20.00
- Sushi Starter 5pcs
Tuna, Salmon, Wahoo, Hamachi & Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$14.00
- Usuzukuri
Very Thinly Sliced Tuna, Salmon, Wahoo or Mixed and Marinated in Rice Vinegar$16.00
- Crispy Spicy Tuna
(4pcs) Fried sushi rice, topped with avocado, masago, spicy tuna, scallions, jalapeños, spicy mayo & sesame seeds$19.00
- Kaboom Shrimp
Served with creamy mixed greens, shrimp katsu topped with our special spicy blend & cilantro$14.00
SOUPS/SALADS
Soups
Salads
- Salad Bomb
Mixed greens, Krabstick, avocado & masago with your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Wahoo$17.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers topped with carrots & ginger dressing$5.00
- Wakame
Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Kani Salad
Krab salad mixed with avocado topped with masago$9.00
- Kani Blast Salad
Kani Salad mixed with Diced Tuna or Salmon & Spicy Sauce$15.00
SUSHI ROLLS
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll
Krabstick, avocado & sesame seeds$9.00
- Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions & sesame seeds$9.00
- Tempura Bagel Roll
Deep fried Bagel roll$11.00
- California Eel Roll
California roll topped with baked eel & eel sauce$13.00
- Eel Roll
Baked eel & cucumber topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce$9.00
- Midori Eel Roll
Baked eel, krabstick, cucumber, cream cheese & masago topped with avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce$14.00
- Spicy Mizu Roll
Either tuna or salmon with cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & kimchee sauce$11.00
- Avocado Roll
Avocado & cucumber rolled with seaweed on the outside$7.00
- Yasai Roll
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, carrots & mixed greens topped with avocado$9.00
- Rainbow Roll
Krabstick & avocado topped with a mix of tuna, salmon, white fish & avocado$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krabstick & spicy mayo topped with eel sauce, masago & sesame seeds$13.00
- Dragon Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado & spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce$14.00
- Spider Roll$15.00
- Caliente Roll
White fish tempura, avocado, spicy mayo & spring mix wrapped with the seaweed on the outside$12.00
- Tori Roll
Grilled or fried chicken breast, avocado, mixed greens & spicy mayo topped with teriyaki sauce$12.00
- Torpedo Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$16.00
- Volcano Roll
Krabstick, avocado, cream cheese, masago & spicy mayo, topped with baked krab salad, sesame seeds & eel sauce$16.00
- Umi Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, krabstick & avocado topped with masago$17.00
- Burning Umi Roll
Salmon, white fish, krabstick & avocado topped with spicy tuna$18.00
- Blazing Fish
Fish katsu, spicy mayo, cream cheese & avocado, topped with either raw hamachi or spicy tuna, eel sauce & lite flakes$16.00
- Lava Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, topped with baked Salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$16.00
- Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, krabsalad, asparagus & cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$28.00
Bomb Specials
- Tuna On Fire Roll
Spicy tuna (krab stick or krab salad), cream cheese, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna & lite flakes$19.00
- Rolling Salmon 6pcs
(6 pieces) Avocado, asparagus and krab salad, rolled in salmon, topped with raw tobiko, ponzu yuzu pepper sauce$21.00
- Island Blast Roll
Salmon, mango, cream cheese & avocado topped with fried white fish, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$19.00
- Pinku Maki Roll
Salmon Katsu, cilantro, avocado, cream cheese, guava paste & plantains rolled in pink soy paper served with a special sauce$19.00
- Smoking Salmon Roll
Salmon katsu, cream cheese & avocado, topped with raw spicy salmon, eel sauce & lite flakes$19.00
- Kyuri Roll
(6 pieces) Salmon, tuna, hamachi, krabstick, masago & avocado, rolled in cucumber with either rice vinegar or ponzu sauce$16.00
- Island Roll
Tuna, hamachi, mango, avocado & cilantro, rolled in soy paper, topped with jalapeños & special sauce$20.00
- Ceviche Roll
Salmon, white fish & cucumber, topped with a ceviche twist$18.00
- Havana Roll
Marinated steak, avocado, asparagus & lite flakes topped with sweet plantains & teriyaki sauce$19.00
- Kuranchi Mango
Salmon, avocado, krab stick, mango, cream cheese & shrimp tempura topped with eel sauce & yellow pepper sauce$18.00
- Hachi Roll
Salmon, tuna, cream cheese & wakame topped with masago, sesame seeds, honey mustard & eel sauce$18.00
- El Macho Roll
Salmon, krab stick, scallions & cream cheese topped with avocado & a mix of shrimp tempura & spicy mayo$19.00
- Daizu Roll
Shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, fried shallots, scallions, krabstick & flakes, rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce & yellow pepper sauce$20.00
- Flaming Dragon
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, eel sauce & spicy mayo topped with spicy tuna & avocado$17.00
- El Cocotazo
Coconut shrimp, krab salad & flakes, topped with avocado, coconut flakes and sweet chili sauce$18.00
- Firecracker Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and crunch topped with tuna, krab salad, eel sauce & kimchee sauce.$18.00
- Amai Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, avocado rolled in soy paper, topped with fried sweet potato & sweet chili sauce$18.00
- Lobster Bomb
Creative combination of sautéed lobster, fried lobster & a Lobster Roll$44.00
SUSHI/SASHIMI
Sashimi
Sushi Nigiri
TEMAKI
HANDROLLS
- Bagel Temaki/Handroll
Salmon, cream cheese & scallions$8.00
- California Temaki/Handroll
Krabstick, avocado & sesame seeds$8.00
- California Eel Temaki/Handroll
A California Roll topped with baked Eel and Eel Sauce$6.00
- Sāmon Hada Temaki/Handroll
Salmon skin, cucumber & avocado$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura Temaki/Handroll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krabstick & spicy mayo topped with eel sauce & masago$8.00
- Spicy Mizu Temaki/Handroll
Either tuna or salmon with cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & kimchee sauce$8.00
HIBACHI
HIBACHI DINNER
- Chicken Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$24.00
- Steak Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Shrimp Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Salmon Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$28.00
- Scallops Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Calamari Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables, tomatoes, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$23.00
- Lobster Blast Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$42.00
HIBACHI TO SHARE
- Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$36.00
- Steak & Chicken Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$36.00
- Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$39.00
- Steak & Lobster Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$44.00
- Ocean Blast Hibachi
Lobster, Shrimp and Scallops. Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$43.00
- The Seafood Trio
Calamari, Shrimp & Scallops. Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$38.00
- Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$43.00
TERIYAKI
TERIYAKI DINNERS
- Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$17.00
- Steak Teriyaki
Steak Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$22.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$22.00
- Lobster Teriyaki
Lobster Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$32.00
- Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$25.00
YAKISOBA
- Vegetable Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables$14.00
- Chicken Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Chicken$21.00
- Steak Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Steak$24.00
- Shrimp Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Shrimp$24.00
- Scallops Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Scallops$23.00
- Seafood Explosion
Combination of Shrimp, Scallops and Calamari$29.00
FRIED RICES
Personal
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$7.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$10.00
- Steak Fried Rice
Steak Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$12.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$12.00
- Kongo Fried Rice
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Pineapple Chunks. Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
To Share
- Steak and Chicken Fried Rice
Steak & Chicken Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Steak and Shrimp Fried Rice
Steak & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Kongo Blast
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh veggies, plantains & topped with a fried egg. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$24.00
- Ocean Lovers
Lobster & Shrimp fried rice served with tostones$28.00
KIDS
- Mini Tori-yaki
Chicken marinated in our house Teriyaki sauce with your choice of white rice, veggies fries, or potato fries.$12.00
- Mini Suteki
Steak marinated in our house Teriyaki sauce with your choice of white rice, veggies fries or potato fries.$14.00
- Chicken Fingers
Breaded strips of chicken with your choice of white rice, veggies fries or potato fries.$12.00
SIDES
Side Orders
Sauces
- Eel Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Shrimp Sauce$1.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
- Cilantro Sauce$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- Rice Vinegar Dressing$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce$1.00
- Ginger Dressing$1.00
- 12oz Eel Sauce$10.00
- 12oz Spicy Mayo$10.00
- 12oz Eel Sauce$10.00
- 12oz Shrimp Sauce$10.00
- Siracha$1.00
- Kimchee$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Condensed Milk$1.00
CATERING
Sushi Platters
- Mixed Platter
Bagel Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Sashimi (6 piece) and Nigiri (5 piece)$70.00
- Special Platter
Torpedo Roll, Lava Roll, Volcano Roll, Rainbow Roll, Umi Roll and Blazing Fish Roll (tuna)$94.00
- Deluxe Platter
Dragon Roll, Burning Umi Roll, Lobster Roll, Amai Roll, Ceviche Roll and Daizu Roll$113.00
- The Bombs Platter
Tuna on Fire Roll (krabsalad), Smoking Salmon Roll, El Macho Roll, Island Blast Roll, Flaming Dragon Roll, Pinku Maki Roll, El Cocotazo Roll and Havana Roll$141.00