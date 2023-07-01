Food

Appetizer

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean paste soup with seaweed, scallion and tofu

Edamame

$6.00

Salted whole soybeans

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Sautéed whole soybean with soy sauce and garlic

Gyoza Dumpling

$8.00

Lightly fried pork dumpling

Shumai

$10.00

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Lightly battered vegetables served with teriyaki sauce on the side

Baked Mussels on the Half Shell (1/2 Dozen)

$12.00

Broiled mussels with baked shoyou mayo. Topped with masago (roe). served with eel sauce

Soft shell crab

$15.00

Lightly battered fried jumbo soft shell crab topped with sprouts and masago (roe). Served with ponzu sauce

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly battered fried calamari topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, sprouts and masago (roe)

Firecracker

$14.00

Spicy tuna topped with tempura flakes, avocado and masago (roe) and served with crispy wonton chips for dipping. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on the side

Jalapeño b52

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, jalapeño, cream cheese, lightly battered. Topped with tempura flakes and masago (roe). Served with sriracha and our house sauce

creamy crispy ebiya

$14.00

Sushi

Tuna (MAGURO) Sushi

$8.00

Fresh blue-fin Tuna sushi

Fatty Tuna (TORO) Sushi

$11.00

Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi

Salmon (SAKE) Sushi

$7.00

Fresh Salmon sushi

Yellowtail (HAMACHI) Sushi

$7.00

Fresh Yellowtail sushi

Sea Bream (MADAI) Sushi

$7.00

Premium Japanese Tai sushi

Albacore (BINCHO MAGURO) Sushi

$8.00

Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and shoyou mustard on top of sushi

Smoke Salmon Sushi

$10.00

premium Smoked salmon (raw) sushi

Bean cured (INARI) Sushi

$6.00

Tofu skin sushi

Shrimp (EBI) Sushi

$8.00

Cooked shrimp sushi

Fresh water eel (UNAGI) Sushi

$8.00

Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and unagi sauce on top of sushi

Salmon roe (IKURA) Sushi

$9.00

Salmon roe sushi

UNI (Sea urchin) Sushi

$20.00Out of stock

Mackeral (Saba) Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Tuna (MAGURO) Sashimi

$16.00

Fresh blue-fin Tuna sashimi

Salmon (SAKE) Sashimi

$14.00

Fresh salmon sashimi

Yellowtail (HAMACHI) Sashimi

$14.00

Fresh Yellowtail sashimi

Sea Bream (MADAI) Sashimi

$14.00

Premium Japanese Tai sashimi

Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, lettuce and daikon (raish) topped with avocado, tomato with a house ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and sesame oil

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Sliced English cucumber served with house sesame and ginger dressing

Octopus Salad

$9.00

Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil

Fresh Cold Tofu Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, lettuce topped with fresh tofu with bonito (fish) flakes. Served with house sesame dressing and chili oil

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and daikon (radish) topped with spicy tuna, masago (roe), Served with house ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, daikon (radish), tomato, and avocado topped with crab mix and masago (roe). Served with the house ginger dressing

Sashimi Poke bowl

$22.00

Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced tuna, salmon, albacore, and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil

Hawaiian Poke Tuna bowl

$23.00

Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced tuna and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil

Hawaiian Poke Salmon bowl

$22.00

Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced salmon and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil

Baked sushi

Volcano #1 : Baked spicy tuna

$10.00

Two piece baked sushi, spicy tuna wrapped with seaweed and rice

Volcano #2 : Baked spicy scallop

$10.00

Two piece baked sushi, spicy scallop wrapped with seaweed and rice

Volcano #3 : Baked spicy salmon

$10.00

Two piece baked sushi, spicy salmon wrapped with seaweed and rice

Classic maki

California roll

$8.00

Crab mix, avocado, sesame seeds

Spicy tuna roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds

Tuna roll

$11.00
Salmon roll

$10.00
Yellowtail roll

$10.00

Tuna/Avo roll

$13.00

Salmon/Avo roll

$12.00
Shrimp & crab roll

$10.00

shrimp & crab mix, cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy salmon roll

$10.00

spicy salmon, cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy scallop roll

$10.00

spicy scallop, sesame seeds

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream Cheese, asparagus, sesame seeds

Mini futo maki

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber,asparagus, oshinko, yamagobo, ebi Shrimp

Vegetable roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber,asparagus, oshinko, yamagobo

Cucumber roll

$6.00
Asparagus roll

$7.00
Avocado roll

$7.00
Oshinko roll

$6.00

pickel radish

Ultimate Special roll

Sliced tuna on top of California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Japanese Burrito

$15.00

Lightly battered shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, masago (roe) and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Served with house burrito sauce

Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll

$14.00

Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes

Hot night baby!

$18.00

Spicy tuna and avocado on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago (roe)

Sweet Honey Roll

$19.00

Shrimp & crab mix, avocado and ebi (shrimp) on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with tempura flakes.

Sure thing!

$19.00

Spicy salmon and avocado on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with sliced of jalapeño, sriracha, soy dressing and masago (roe)

California Tempura Roll

$13.00

Lightly battered tempura california Roll. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes

Big Boss

$17.00

Lightly battered roll with tuna, salmon, yelllowtail, crab mix, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago (roe)

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$15.00

Lightly battered spicy tuna Roll. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura Flakes

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.00

Lightly battered salmon, crab mix, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and Masago (roe)

Shoyou Style Baked Lobster Roll

$20.00

Baked Lobster, shitake mushroom on top of a California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Baked Alaskan Roll

$17.00

Sliced salmon on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Baked Garlic Tuna Roll

$17.00

Sliced tuna on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Baked Scallop California Roll

$18.00

Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Spider roll

$17.00

Jumbo soft Shell Crab, avocado and crab mix. Topped with masago (roe)

Rainbow Special Roll

$17.00

Six different kinds of fish and shrimp on top of a California roll

Sun-kissed Roll

$18.00

Sliced salmon on top of a Philadelphia roll. Topped with Japanese soy dressing, sesame seeds

Hawaiian ahi roll

$18.00

Sliced tuna and seaweed salad on top of a spicy tuna roll. Topped with Japanese soy dressing

How Dare unagi (eel) Me?

$26.00

Half-filet of baked eel on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, masago (roe), and crunch garlic

Eel & Avocado Special Roll

$16.00

Lightly battered eel with crab mix. Topped with slices avocado, tempura flakes and masago (roe)

Black Dragon Roll

$19.00

Eel and avocado on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, soy dressing, eel sauce, horseradish and crunchy garlic

Playboy roll

$18.00

Lightly battered crabstick, avocado and crabmix on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago (roe)

R (Roll) Lewis

$18.00

Sliced yellowtail, avocado, spicy crabstick with jalapeño on top of a spicy tuna Roll

Who’s your Daddy?

$19.00

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura. Topped with seared albacore, avocado, Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, crunch garlic and masago (roe)

Oriole park

$20.00

California roll with asparagus and cream cheese. Topped with lightly battered eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, tempura flakes, masago (roe) and sriracha / 19

Full Option

$26.00

Spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and masago (roe) wrapped in soy paper. Topped with lightly battered jumbo soft shell crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and sriracha

Fresh Garlic Tuna Roll

$19.00

Sliced tuna on top of the California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Fresh Alaskan Roll

$19.00

Sliced salmon on top of California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)

Gulten-free

GF Fatty Tuna (TORO) sushi

$11.00

Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi

GF Salmon (SAKE) sushi

$7.00

GF Yellowtail (HAMACHI) sushi

$7.00

Fresh Yellowtail

GF Sea Bream (MADAI) sushi

$7.00

Premium Japanese Tai

GF Smoke Salmon sushi

$10.00

GF Fatty Tuna (TORO) sashimi

$24.00

Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi

GF Salmon (SAKE) sashimi

$18.00

GF Yellowtail (HAMACHI) sashimi

$18.00

Fresh Yellowtail

GF Sea Bream (MADAI) sashimi

$18.00

Premium Japanese Tai

GF Smoke Salmon sashimi

$29.00

From Maine

GF Vegetable roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber,asparagus

GF cucumber roll

$6.00

GF Asparagus roll

$7.00

GF Avocado roll

$7.00

GF tuna roll

$11.00

GF yellowtail roll

$10.00

Extra & Sauce

Bowl of sushi rice

$3.00

Extra Spicy mayo

$2.00

Extra Eel sauce

Extra burrito sauce

Extra Soy sauce

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

Extra Chopstick

Beverages

Drink

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Perriel

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00