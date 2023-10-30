Sushi Land 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
Fried Tofu; deep fried tofu with tempura sauce (5pcs)
baked half shell mussels in mayonnaise (4pcs)
deep fried squid with homemade spicy mayo sauce
appetizer of grilled chicken
scallop and shiitake mushrooms baked in mayo and topped with masago
boiled green soy beans
grilled miso marinated black cod fillet
deep fried pork & vegetable dumplings (6pcs)
grilled yellowtail collar (1pc)
deepfried soft shell crab
deep fried breaded oysters (5pcs)
Japanese style deep fried chicken
Filet of fried cutlet
butterflied whiting tempura (3pcs)
Grilled Mackerel - miso marinated or plain
filet of grilled salmon
grilled salmon collar (1pc)
Japanese peppers topped with bonito flakes
whole jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese (1pc)
deep fried mushroom stuffed with spicy tuna
deep fried octopus dough balls (4pcs)
battered deep fried shrimp/vegetables
monk fish liver in ponzu sauce (2pcs)
halibut sashimi topped with spicy lemon salt (5pcs)
salmon sashimi drizzled with truffle oil (5pcs)
three kinds of sashimi (7pcs)
albacore sashimi served with spicy garlic ponzu (5pcs)
yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeno slices and ponzu (5pcs)
SALADS
house salad served with homemade sesame dressing
assorted sashimi on top of salad with homemade onion dressing
crispy salmon skin on top of salad with ponzu dressing
deep fried calamari on top of salad with house sesame dressing
seared albacore and fried onions on top of salad with spicy ponzu dressing
seaweed salad and wakame seaweed with ponzu dressing
two scoops of potato salad
SUSHI LAND SPECIALTIES
assorted sashimi on a bed of sushi rice; served with miso soup and salad
assorted sashimi with a side of white rice; served with miso soup and salad
eight piece nigiri sushi and california roll; served with miso soup and salad
four piece nigiri sushi, tuna and salmon sashimi, and four piece roll; served with salad, rice, and miso soup
SUSHI ROLLS
avocado; seaweed outside (5pcs)
baked california roll with slices of salmon and mayo; topped with teriyaki sauce (8pcs)
blue crab with avocado; seaweed outside (5pcs)
imitation crab, avocado, cucumbers wrapped in seaweed; rice and sesame outside (8pcs)
eel roll topped with avocado and eel sauce (8pcs)
Crispy sushi rice with guacamole and spicy tuna topping; drizzled with spicy mayo and chili flakes
california roll with shrimp tempura and crunchy tempura topping; eel sauce on top (8pcs)
cucumbers and sesame seeds wrapped with seaweed outside (6pcs)
california roll topped with eel; eel sauce topping (8pcs)
eel and avocado rolled & topped with eel sauce (8pcs)
assorted vegetables & tamago; seaweed outside (5pcs)
dried gourd strips; seaweed outside (6pcs)
baked california roll topped with lobster and teriyaki sauce (8pcs)
chopped yellowtail & green onions; seaweed outside (5pcs)
hand roll with ground fatty tuna and green onions
small 6-pc cut roll of ground fatty tuna and green onions
yellow pickled vegetable; seaweed outside (6pcs)
salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, avocado wrapped in seaweed; rice and sesame sseds outside (8pcs)
california roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado (8pcs)
simply sushi rice wrapped in seaweed (6pcs)
salmon roll topped with salmon and avocado (8pcs)
salmon and cucumbers with seaweed and sesame seeds outside
baked salmon skin, cucumbers, gobo roots, sprouts wrapped in seaweed; rice and masago outside (8pcs)
spicy salmon, cucumbers wrapped in seaweed; rice and sesame seeds outside (8pcs)
spicy scallops with cucumber; topped with masago, spicy mayo and chili powder (8pcs)
spicy tuna, cucumbers wrapped in seaweed; rice and sesame seeds outside (8pcs)
fried soft shell crab with yamagobo, sprouts & masago (5pcs)
California roll base with ebi (shrimp) and avocado on top (8pcs)
tuna roll topped with tuna and avocado (8pcs)
small roll with tuna inside; seaweed outside (6pcs)
plum paste & shiso leaves; seaweed outside (6pcs)
cucumber, avocado, yamagobo and sproutswrapped in seaweed; sesame seeds outside (8pcs)
california roll topped with yellowtail and avocado (8pcs)
SUSHI LIST
fatty tuna
fresh ground wasabi from Japan
seared tuna cheek garnished with garlic, onions, and ponzu
halibut fin
Amberjack
Yellowjack
medium-fatty tuna
sardine
Japanese Barracuda
COMBINATIONS
choose 2 A-items; served with rice, miso soup and salad
choose 1 A-item and 1 B-item; served with rice, miso soup and salad
choose 2 B-items; served with rice, miso soup and salad
8-pc sushi with rice, miso soup, and salad
10-pc sashimi with rice, miso soup, and salad
4-pc Sushi and 5-pc sashimi with rice, miso soup, and salad
RICE BOWLS
chicken teriyaki rice bowl with broccoli
mini size chiciken teriyaki rice bowl with broccoli
seasoned beef and tofu over rice bowl
rice bowl of chicken and onions simmered with egg
rice bowl of katsu (chicken/pork) and onions simmered with egg
broiled eel over rice; side of salad
rice bowl of tempura (fish/shrimp) simmered with egg
Griled beef and boiled broccoli over rice; with teriyaki sauce and side miso soup
ground fatty tuna with green onions over sushi rice
ground spicy tuna and avocado over sushi rice; served with miso soup
ground salmon with avocado over sushi rice (regular or spicy); served with miso soup
CURRY
NOODLES
udon noodles with side tempura
clay pot cooked chicken udon with poached egg and shrimp tempura
clay pot cooked udon with seafood and vegetables
seasoned beef and tofu with udon noodles
udon noodle with fish cakes and green onions
plain curry soup with udon noodles
buckwheat noodles served hot or cold
buckwheat noodles served hot or cold with side tempura
SOUPS/RICE
LUNCH SPECIALS
LUNCH ROLL COMBOS
DESSERTS
SAUCES/ETC.
PARTY TRAYS
Party tray with 64 pieces total (32pcs California Rolls, 16 pcs Spicy Tuna Rolls, 16pcs Spicy Salmon Rolls)
Party tray with nigiri sushi, rolls, and sashimi variety; Feeds 2-4 people
Party tray with sashimi
Party tray with 40 pcs of our popular items
Party Tray with 48 pcs of our popular rolls!
Party tray with 56 pcs of our popular rolls
Party tray with Futomaki (25pcs), Inari Bean Curds (15pcs)