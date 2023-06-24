Sushi Ogawa 2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100
Chef Special Assortments
Ume Sushi Assortment
7 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll
Take Sushi Assortment
11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll
Matsu Sushi Assortment
11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 1 Roll
Regular Sushi Assortment
25 Chef Selection Pieces
Special Sushi Assortment
Extra Special Sushi Assortment
A La Carte
Nigiri
Lean Tuna (Akami Maguro)
$6.00
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
$10.00
Medium Fatty Tuna (Chutoro)
$12.00
Very Fatty Tuna (Ootoro)
$15.00
Marinated Tuna (Zukemaguro)
$8.00
Salmon
$8.00
Ocean Trout (Umimasu)
$8.00
Arctic Char (Hokkyoku Iwana)
$8.00
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
$10.00
Striped Jack (Shimaaji)
$10.00
Flounder (Hirame)
$8.00
Amberjack (Kampachi)
$10.00
King Amberjack (Hiramasa)
$10.00
Red Seabream (Madai)
$8.00
Japanese Mackeral (Aji)
$10.00
Mackeral (Saba)
$8.00
Maine
$13.00
California
$15.00
Hokkaido, Japan
$18.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$10.00
Eel (Unagi)
$8.00
Sea Water Eel (Anago)
$10.00
Wagyu Beef
$15.00
Wagyu Beef with Caviar
$20.00
Sashimi
Appetizers
Special Rolls
Crystal Roll
$30.00
California Roll
$20.00
Spider Roll
$20.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$20.00
Eel Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Eel Avocado Roll
$15.00
Salmon Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Salmon Avocado Roll
$15.00
Tuna Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
$15.00
Salmon Roll
$15.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$15.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$15.00
Cucumber Avocado Roll
$10.00
Maki Rolls
Bowls
Saba Don
$25.00
Grilled Mackeral (Saba) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Sake Don
$30.00
Lightly Seared Salmon (Sake) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Una Don
$35.00
Seared Eel (Unagi) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Tekka Don
$40.00
Seared Tuna (Tekka) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Side Add-Ons
Extra Ginger SMALL
$3.00
In 2 oz cup
Extra Ginger LARGE
$5.00
In 4 oz cup
Extra Wasabi
$3.00
Fresh Wasabi from Frozen Pack, Japan
Spicy Mayo Sauce SMALL
$3.00
Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz
Spicy Mayo Sauce LARGE
$5.00
Spicy Mayo Sauce 4 oz
Sushi Rice
$5.00
sushi vinegar rice
Extra Soy Sauce
Soy Sauce in small packet
Paper Napkins
Chopsticks
Sake
Premium Junmai Daiginjo
Dassai "Beyond" (720 mL)
$1,000.00
Born Dream Come True "Yume wa Masayume" (1000 mL)
$500.00
Katsuyama "Akatsuki" (720 mL)
$450.00
Kikusui "Kuramitsu" (720 mL)
$340.00
Izumibashi "Kimoto Gold 35 Rakufumai" (720 mL)
$250.00Out of stock
Watari Bune (720 mL)
$280.00
Kikusui Sakamai Genshu (720 mL)
$280.00
Izumibashi Tombo Gold (720 mL)
$300.00
Izumibashi Tombo Silver (720 mL)
$300.00
"Seven" JDG (720 mL)
$300.00
Junmai Daiginjo
Dassai 23 (720 mL)
$200.00
Dassai 23 (300 mL)
$100.00
Dassai 39 (720 mL)
$150.00
Dassai 39 (300 mL)
$75.00
Dassai 45 (720 mL)
$100.00
Dassai 45 (300 mL)
$50.00
Kubota "Manju" (720 mL)
$200.00
Tamano Hikari "Brilliant Jade" (720 mL)
$150.00
Kikusui (720 mL)
$120.00
Hakkaisan JDG (720 mL)
$110.00Out of stock
Ginban Banshu 50 (720 mL)
$90.00
Nanbubijian Shinpaku (720 mL)
$90.00Out of stock
Wakatake White Onikoroshi (720 mL)
$90.00Out of stock
Kitaya Kanzansui (300 mL)
$70.00Out of stock
Hakushuka Hana-Kohaku (720 mL)
$60.00
Jozen Koshitanrei Genshu (720 mL)
$150.00
Ryujin Dragon God (720 mL)
$100.00
Junmai Ginjo
Izumibashi Blue (720 mL)
$120.00Out of stock
Izumibashi Blue (300 mL)
$60.00Out of stock
Izumibashi Yellow (720 mL)
$120.00
Izumbashi Black Dragonfly (720 mL)
$120.00Out of stock
Izumibashi Black Dragonfly (300 mL)
$60.00Out of stock
Katsuyama "Ken" (720 mL)
$150.00Out of stock
Daishichi "Raden" (500 mL)
$150.00
Kan Nihonkai "Ryoshizake" (720 mL)
$140.00Out of stock
Denshin "Yuki" (720 mL)
$110.00
Jozen Mizno Gotoshi "Hiyaoroshi" (300 mL)
$50.00Out of stock
Jozen Mizno Gotoshi "Hiyaoroshi" (720 mL)
$100.00Out of stock
Amabuki Ichigo (720 mL)
$100.00Out of stock
Kikusui Organic (300 mL)
$50.00Out of stock
Bunraku Dress Bottle (300 mL)
$50.00Out of stock
Kikusui (720 mL)
$100.00Out of stock
Junmai
Honjozo
Junmai Genshu
Nigori (Undiluted)/Sparkling
Dassai Nigori 45 (300 mL)
$60.00
Dassai Nigori 45 (720 mL)
$110.00
Jozen Nigori Mizuno Gotoshi (300 mL)
$50.00
Jozen Nigori Mizuno Gotoshi (720 mL)
$100.00
Izumibashi Dragonfly Sparkling (250 mL)
$40.00Out of stock
Kitaya Kasumizake "Kanzansui" (300 mL)
$70.00Out of stock
Hakkaisan Nigori Sparkling (500 mL)
$60.00Out of stock
Hakkaisan Clear Sparking "AWA" (360 mL)
$90.00
Hakkaisan Clear Sparkling "AWA" (720 mL)
$150.00
Umeshu/Yuzushu
Japanese Liquor
Vodka
Beverages
Green Tea
Water/Sparkling Water
Sushi Ogawa 2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100 Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 813-9715
2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100, Washington, DC 20008
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM