Sushi Ogawa 2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100

Chef Special Assortments

Ume Sushi Assortment

7 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll

Ume Sushi Assortment

$35.00

Take Sushi Assortment

11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll

Take Sushi Assortment

$48.00

Matsu Sushi Assortment

11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 1 Roll

Matsu Sushi Assortment

$60.00

Regular Sushi Assortment

25 Chef Selection Pieces

Regular Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$100.00

25 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 2 Rolls

Regular Sushi Assortment

$75.00

25 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi

Special Sushi Assortment

Special Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$135.00

28 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 2 Rolls

Special Sushi Assortment

$110.00

28 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi

Extra Special Sushi Assortment

Extra Special Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$175.00

30 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 2 Rolls

Extra Special Sushi Assortment

$150.00

30 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni)

A La Carte

Nigiri

Lean Tuna (Akami Maguro)

$6.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$10.00

Medium Fatty Tuna (Chutoro)

$12.00

Very Fatty Tuna (Ootoro)

$15.00

Marinated Tuna (Zukemaguro)

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Ocean Trout (Umimasu)

$8.00

Arctic Char (Hokkyoku Iwana)

$8.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$10.00

Striped Jack (Shimaaji)

$10.00

Flounder (Hirame)

$8.00

Amberjack (Kampachi)

$10.00

King Amberjack (Hiramasa)

$10.00

Red Seabream (Madai)

$8.00

Japanese Mackeral (Aji)

$10.00

Mackeral (Saba)

$8.00

Maine

$13.00

California

$15.00

Hokkaido, Japan

$18.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$10.00

Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Sea Water Eel (Anago)

$10.00

Wagyu Beef

$15.00

Wagyu Beef with Caviar

$20.00

Appetizers

Miso Soup (Miroshiru)

$5.00

Edamame (Soy Bean Pods)

$6.00

Seaweed Salad (Wakame Salad)

$6.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Tempura (Ebi Tempura)

$4.00

Sushi Rice (Sushi Shari)

$6.00

Special Rolls

Crystal Roll

$30.00

California Roll

$20.00

Spider Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$20.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$10.00

Maki Rolls

Negitoro (Fatty Tuna w/ Scallions)

$15.00

Negihamachi (Yellowtail w/ Scallions)

$15.00

Tuna (Tekka)

$10.00

Eel Cucumber

$15.00

Salmon

$10.00

Yellow Tail

$10.00

Sour Plum (Ume Shiso)

$7.00

Sour Plum Cucumber (Ume Kyuri)

$7.00

Pickled Radish (Oshinko)

$7.00

Fermented Soy-Bean (Natto)

$7.00

Gourd Veg.

$7.00

Bowls

Saba Don

$25.00

Grilled Mackeral (Saba) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Sake Don

$30.00

Lightly Seared Salmon (Sake) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Una Don

$35.00

Seared Eel (Unagi) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Tekka Don

$40.00

Seared Tuna (Tekka) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Side Add-Ons

Extra Ginger SMALL

$3.00

In 2 oz cup

Extra Ginger LARGE

$5.00

In 4 oz cup

Extra Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi from Frozen Pack, Japan

Spicy Mayo Sauce SMALL

$3.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz

Spicy Mayo Sauce LARGE

$5.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 4 oz

Sushi Rice

$5.00

sushi vinegar rice

Extra Soy Sauce

Sake

Premium Junmai Daiginjo

Dassai "Beyond" (720 mL)

$1,000.00

Born Dream Come True "Yume wa Masayume" (1000 mL)

$500.00

Katsuyama "Akatsuki" (720 mL)

$450.00

Kikusui "Kuramitsu" (720 mL)

$340.00

Izumibashi "Kimoto Gold 35 Rakufumai" (720 mL)

$250.00Out of stock

Watari Bune (720 mL)

$280.00

Kikusui Sakamai Genshu (720 mL)

$280.00

Izumibashi Tombo Gold (720 mL)

$300.00

Izumibashi Tombo Silver (720 mL)

$300.00

"Seven" JDG (720 mL)

$300.00

Junmai Daiginjo

Dassai 23 (720 mL)

$200.00

Dassai 23 (300 mL)

$100.00

Dassai 39 (720 mL)

$150.00

Dassai 39 (300 mL)

$75.00

Dassai 45 (720 mL)

$100.00

Dassai 45 (300 mL)

$50.00

Kubota "Manju" (720 mL)

$200.00

Tamano Hikari "Brilliant Jade" (720 mL)

$150.00

Kikusui (720 mL)

$120.00

Hakkaisan JDG (720 mL)

$110.00Out of stock

Ginban Banshu 50 (720 mL)

$90.00

Nanbubijian Shinpaku (720 mL)

$90.00Out of stock

Wakatake White Onikoroshi (720 mL)

$90.00Out of stock

Kitaya Kanzansui (300 mL)

$70.00Out of stock

Hakushuka Hana-Kohaku (720 mL)

$60.00

Jozen Koshitanrei Genshu (720 mL)

$150.00

Ryujin Dragon God (720 mL)

$100.00

Junmai Ginjo

Izumibashi Blue (720 mL)

$120.00Out of stock

Izumibashi Blue (300 mL)

$60.00Out of stock

Izumibashi Yellow (720 mL)

$120.00

Izumbashi Black Dragonfly (720 mL)

$120.00Out of stock

Izumibashi Black Dragonfly (300 mL)

$60.00Out of stock

Katsuyama "Ken" (720 mL)

$150.00Out of stock

Daishichi "Raden" (500 mL)

$150.00

Kan Nihonkai "Ryoshizake" (720 mL)

$140.00Out of stock

Denshin "Yuki" (720 mL)

$110.00

Jozen Mizno Gotoshi "Hiyaoroshi" (300 mL)

$50.00Out of stock

Jozen Mizno Gotoshi "Hiyaoroshi" (720 mL)

$100.00Out of stock

Amabuki Ichigo (720 mL)

$100.00Out of stock

Kikusui Organic (300 mL)

$50.00Out of stock

Bunraku Dress Bottle (300 mL)

$50.00Out of stock

Kikusui (720 mL)

$100.00Out of stock

Junmai

Tengumai (720 mL)

$70.00Out of stock

Bunraku "Forgotten Japanese Spirit" (300 mL)

$35.00Out of stock

Joto Yuzu Flavored Sake (500 mL)

$60.00

Honjozo

Hakkaisan Eight Peaks Honjozo (720 mL)

$70.00Out of stock

Daishichi Kinomo Honjozo (720 mL)

$70.00

Junmai Genshu

Izumibashi Red (720 mL)

$100.00

Narutotai "Mizotokome" (720 mL)

$70.00

Narutotai Junmai "Nama Genshu" (720 mL)

$70.00Out of stock

Wakatake Red Onikoroshi (720 mL)

$70.00

Nigori (Undiluted)/Sparkling

Dassai Nigori 45 (300 mL)

$60.00

Dassai Nigori 45 (720 mL)

$110.00

Jozen Nigori Mizuno Gotoshi (300 mL)

$50.00

Jozen Nigori Mizuno Gotoshi (720 mL)

$100.00

Izumibashi Dragonfly Sparkling (250 mL)

$40.00Out of stock

Kitaya Kasumizake "Kanzansui" (300 mL)

$70.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Nigori Sparkling (500 mL)

$60.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Clear Sparking "AWA" (360 mL)

$90.00

Hakkaisan Clear Sparkling "AWA" (720 mL)

$150.00

Umeshu/Yuzushu

Choya Umeshu Single Year (750 mL)

$45.00Out of stock

Choya Yuzushu (750 mL)

$45.00Out of stock

Japanese Beer

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban Light

$8.00

Orion Lagar

$17.00Out of stock

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Beer

$15.00

Musashino Pilsner

$15.00

Echigo Red Ale

$15.00Out of stock

Kizakura Kuromame Ale

$15.00

Kizakura Matcha Ale

$16.00Out of stock

Japanese Liquor

Whiskey

Toki

$25.00

Yamazaki 12 Years

$65.00

Hakushu 12 Years

$65.00

Nikka

$35.00

Vodka

Nikka Coffey

$35.00

Gin

Nikka COffey

$35.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Green Tea

Cold Unsweetened Green Tea

$6.00

Water/Sparkling Water

Mt. Fuji Spring Water

$8.00

Mt. Fuji Sparkling Water

$8.00