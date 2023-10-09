Popular Items

Frappe

$9.25

Acai Bowls

Açai Bowls

Frozen Açai

$12.00

Frozen Açai with Bananas, Raspberries, Blueberries, Granola & Peanut Butter

Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Vanilla

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95

Coffee

$4.95

Moose Tracks

$4.95

Rainbow Sherbet

$4.95

Black Raspberry Chip Yogurt

$4.95

Pumpkin

$4.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.95

Mint Moose Tracks

$4.95

Peach

$4.95

Caramel Sea Salt

$4.95

Lemon Sorbet

$4.95

Butter Pecan

$4.95

Pb 180

$4.95

Goo Lagoon

$4.95

Apple Crisp

$4.95

Dirty Water

$4.95

Cowabunga Crunch

$4.95

Kahlua Chip

$4.95

Vegan Ice Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.95

Float

$4.50

$9.25

Signature Smoothies

Doggy Sundae

$2.50

Berry Blyss

$9.25

Raspberry sorbet, blueberries, raspberries, and coconut milk

Boba Float

$5.50

Orange Float

$4.50

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Sandy Banana

$9.25

Chocolate & peanut butter ice cream bananas, and coconut milk

Susie Q

$9.25

Strawberry ice cream, strawberries, and coconut milk

Wake Me Up

$9.25

Any ice cream cold brew, coconut milk, and chocolate sauce

Drinks

Orange Crush

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Little Water

$0.75

$4.50

$5.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pint ice cream

Fast Pint

$8.50

Orange Pineapple

$8.50

$8.50

$8.50

$8.50

$8.50

Vegan Chocolate PB

$8.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel

$8.50

Blueberry Parfait

$8.50

Dino Crunch

$8.50

Cake Batter

$8.50

Bubble Gum

$8.50

Goo Lagoon

$8.50

$8.50

Orange Sherbet

$8.50

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.50

Watermelon Sherbet

$8.50

$8.50

Red Raspberry Revolution

$8.50

$8.50

$8.50

Monster Mash

$8.50

Coconut Almond Bar

$8.50

Purple Cow

$8.50

$8.50

Acai Bowls (3PO)

$10.50

