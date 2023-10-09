Susies Sweets- Hampton
Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream
Vanilla
$4.95
Chocolate
$4.95
Strawberry
$4.95
Coffee
$4.95
Moose Tracks
$4.95
Rainbow Sherbet
$4.95
Black Raspberry Chip Yogurt
$4.95
Pumpkin
$4.95
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.95
Mint Moose Tracks
$4.95
Peach
$4.95
Caramel Sea Salt
$4.95
Lemon Sorbet
$4.95
Butter Pecan
$4.95
Pb 180
$4.95
Goo Lagoon
$4.95
Apple Crisp
$4.95
Dirty Water
$4.95
Cowabunga Crunch
$4.95
Kahlua Chip
$4.95
Vegan Ice Cream
Frappe
Signature Smoothies
Doggy Sundae
$2.50
Berry Blyss
$9.25
Raspberry sorbet, blueberries, raspberries, and coconut milk
Boba Float
$5.50
Orange Float
$4.50
Rootbeer Float
$4.50
Sandy Banana
$9.25
Chocolate & peanut butter ice cream bananas, and coconut milk
Susie Q
$9.25
Strawberry ice cream, strawberries, and coconut milk
Wake Me Up
$9.25
Any ice cream cold brew, coconut milk, and chocolate sauce
Pint ice cream
Chocolate
Fast Pint
$8.50
Orange Pineapple
$8.50
Strawberry
$8.50
Vanilla
$8.50
Chocolate
$8.50
Pumpkin
$8.50
Vegan Chocolate PB
$8.50
Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel
$8.50
Blueberry Parfait
$8.50
Dino Crunch
$8.50
Cake Batter
$8.50
Bubble Gum
$8.50
Goo Lagoon
$8.50
Peach
$8.50
Orange Sherbet
$8.50
Raspberry Sorbet
$8.50
Watermelon Sherbet
$8.50
Black Raspberry Chip Yogurt
$8.50
Red Raspberry Revolution
$8.50
Strawberry Cheesecake
$8.50
Mint Moose Tracks
$8.50
Monster Mash
$8.50
Coconut Almond Bar
$8.50
Purple Cow
$8.50
Coffee
$8.50
Acai Bowls (3PO)
Susies Sweets- Hampton Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 601-6256
Open now • Closes at 9PM