FOOD

MAIN EVENT

Main Event is the title giving to our most popular street food, it is quick and also healthy.
BEEF SUYA

$15.00+

Thinly sliced slow grilled beef marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.

FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)

$30.00

Whole fish (Tilapia bone in) deep fried, topped with organic yaji spice and creamy in-house sauce served with diced onions, tomatoes and a side of Plantain.

LAMB SUYA (RAM)

$16.00+

Thinly sliced slow grilled lamb marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.

SHAKI SUYA (BEEF TRIPE)

$18.00

Grilled beef tripe marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with yaji spice. Served with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

SHRIMP SUYA (W/JOLLOFRICE)

$20.00

5-count jumbo shrimps marinated in Nigerian seasonings topped with in-house creamy sauce, yaji spice served with jollof rice.

SKEWER BONLESS CHICKEN

$6.99Out of stock

SKEWER KIDNEY

$8.99Out of stock

TRADITIONAL DISHES / SOUPS

ASSORTED MEAT PEPPER SOUP

$24.50

Assorted Peppered meats are basically meats infused into spicy pepper sauce. For the Assorted Meats, Beef, Goat meat, Cow leg, Shaki (Tripe).

BEEF STEW

$14.99

Beef with tomato stew made with red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.

BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)

$16.00

It’s traditionally prepared with numerous parts of cow which are deep-fried before being added to the stew. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

EBA CASSAVA (ONLY)

$5.00

Eba is made from garri with hot boiling water.

EFO RIRO (SPINACH)

$20.00

Efo riro (Nigerian Spinach Stew) is a mouthwatering, savory, African stew made with 'Efo Shoko' (Lagos spinach) or 'Efo Tete' (African spinach) Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

EGUSI (W/SPINACH)

$20.00

Nigerian Egusi Soup is a soup thickened with ground melon seeds and contains leafy and other vegetables. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

IYAN (POUNDED YAM) (ONLY)

$5.00

Iyan (pounded yam) it is used to eat many delicious African soups. It is also know as fufu.

OGBONO SOUP

$21.00

Ogbono (Draw Soup) is a rich, nutrition-packed Nigerian soup made from ogbono seeds (ground African mango seeds). Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

RICE DISHES

AYAMASE (ONLY)

$22.00

Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and green bell peppers. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

AYAMASE (WHITE RICE/EGG)

$24.00

Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and bell peppers. Serve with rice for a delicious lunch or dinner. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

FRIED RICE WITH BEEF

$22.00

Long Grained rice, loaded with mixed veggies (peas, carrots, onions, greens ) served with Fried beef.

JOLLOF RICE (W/BEEF)

$19.50

This beef Jollof is made using the Jollof stew and succulent tender fried beef.

RICE WITH STEW AND BEEF

$16.00

White Rice And Stew With fried Beef.

SHAWARMA (WRAPS)

Shawarma is a dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Originally made of lamb, chicken, turkey, or beef.
SHAWARMA (BEEF)

$16.50

Shawarma is a dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Made of beef.

SHAWARMA (LAMB/RAM)

$17.50

Lamb shawarma is a dish consisting of lamb cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.

SHAWARMA (CHICKEN)

$15.50

Shawarma is a dish consisting of lamb cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit .

SMALL CHOPS

ASUN (SPICY GOAT MEAT)

$22.50

It is made with Goat meat which is pit-smoked on a grill, it's then stirred in a chopped or roughly blended spicy pepper.

BEEF (PEPPERED)

$12.20

African Peppered beef is made with beef, tomatoes, Red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.

BEEF STEW

$14.99

Beef with tomato stew made with red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.

BUKA STEW

$16.99

Buka stew is the classic Yoruba stew that has been made with blended fresh tomatoes and onions popular by local buka joints in western Nigeria.

CROAKER FRIED FISH (PEPPERED)

$6.20+

Mouthwatering fried Crocker fish , seasoned in tomatoes and onions sauce.

PONMO (PEPPERED COW SKIN)

$23.50

PONMO (PEPPERED COW SKIN)

SHAKI (PEPPERED TRIPE)

$16.00

Mouthwatering SHAKI (tripe)M, seasoned in tomatoes and onions sauce.

SHRIMP (5 JUMBO)

$16.00

6 jumbo Shrimp is hot and spicy shrimp dish packed with flavor from chili bean paste, garlic, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.

SNAIL (PEPPERED)

$20.00+

Peppered snails, sautéed with peppers, onions, and garlic, make a fantastic finger food or appetizer that will leave you licking your fingers.

TURKEY (PEPPERED)

$15.70+

Nigerian style juicy, spicy, delicious, knock your socks off peppered turkey wings. Perfectly cooked crispy turkey wing flats simmered in tomatoes sauce, onions and garlic.

SIDE DISHES

FRIED RICE

$11.00

Nigerian fried rice is a rice dish that's made with meats, mixed veggies (carrots, peas, sweet corn, green beans) and spices.

GIZDODO

$8.00

Gizdodo is a combination of plantains and Gizzards (chicken Gizzards) mixed in Pepper Sauce.

GREENS (SPINACH)

$9.99

Sauteed Baby Spinach sauteed with fresh garlic and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper.

HOT PEPPER

$2.00

Hot as a standard Habanero Chile

MOI MOI

$9.00

Moin Moin is a traditional Nigerian meal made from beans, onions, peppers, spices, and egg and corn beef.

PASTRY (BAKED SNACKS)

$4.00+
PINK SAUCE

$2.00

Suya Spot House sauce for fish suya.

PLANTAIN

$9.00

Fried sweet plantain.

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$4.99

Baked plantain chips

YAJI

$2.00

Yaji refers to the seasoning mix, which typically includes ground peanuts, salt, pepper, paprika, and chili pepper

WHITE RICE

$6.00

Boiled white rice served with stew.

JOLLOF RICE (small)

$9.00

Jollof or jollof rice, is a rice dish from West Africa. The dish is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices.

DRINKS

SODAS

CHAPMAN (BOTTLE)

$6.99
CHIVITA

$15.00
FAYROUZ

$4.50
FRUIT JUICE

$7.99+

La Casera is the pioneer apple drink in Nigeria. With up to 5% real apple juice, it has an original taste, and a unique, fresh apple bite.

GINGER ALE

$3.00
GINGER BEER

$5.00
HOLLANDIA YOUGOT

$15.00

Hollandia Yoghurt drink is a drink that combines the goodness of yoghurt with the freshness and vitamins of fruit

LEMONADE

$3.00
LIPTON ICED TEA

$3.00
MALTA GUINESS

$4.75
MUDET (HERBAL DRINK)

$6.99
OLEKOKO (HERBAL DERINK)

$6.99

Herbal Mixture For Man Power Machinery.

SCHWEPPES

$4.50+
WATER

$3.00