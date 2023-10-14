Suya Spot 002 8701 LOCH RAVEN BLVD.
FOOD
MAIN EVENT
BEEF SUYA
Thinly sliced slow grilled beef marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.
FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)
Whole fish (Tilapia bone in) deep fried, topped with organic yaji spice and creamy in-house sauce served with diced onions, tomatoes and a side of Plantain.
LAMB SUYA (RAM)
Thinly sliced slow grilled lamb marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.
SHAKI SUYA (BEEF TRIPE)
Grilled beef tripe marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with yaji spice. Served with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.
SHRIMP SUYA (W/JOLLOFRICE)
5-count jumbo shrimps marinated in Nigerian seasonings topped with in-house creamy sauce, yaji spice served with jollof rice.
SKEWER BONLESS CHICKEN
SKEWER KIDNEY
TRADITIONAL DISHES / SOUPS
ASSORTED MEAT PEPPER SOUP
Assorted Peppered meats are basically meats infused into spicy pepper sauce. For the Assorted Meats, Beef, Goat meat, Cow leg, Shaki (Tripe).
BEEF STEW
Beef with tomato stew made with red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.
BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)
It’s traditionally prepared with numerous parts of cow which are deep-fried before being added to the stew. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
EBA CASSAVA (ONLY)
Eba is made from garri with hot boiling water.
EFO RIRO (SPINACH)
Efo riro (Nigerian Spinach Stew) is a mouthwatering, savory, African stew made with 'Efo Shoko' (Lagos spinach) or 'Efo Tete' (African spinach) Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
EGUSI (W/SPINACH)
Nigerian Egusi Soup is a soup thickened with ground melon seeds and contains leafy and other vegetables. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
IYAN (POUNDED YAM) (ONLY)
Iyan (pounded yam) it is used to eat many delicious African soups. It is also know as fufu.
OGBONO SOUP
Ogbono (Draw Soup) is a rich, nutrition-packed Nigerian soup made from ogbono seeds (ground African mango seeds). Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
RICE DISHES
AYAMASE (ONLY)
Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and green bell peppers. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
AYAMASE (WHITE RICE/EGG)
Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and bell peppers. Serve with rice for a delicious lunch or dinner. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.
FRIED RICE WITH BEEF
Long Grained rice, loaded with mixed veggies (peas, carrots, onions, greens ) served with Fried beef.
JOLLOF RICE (W/BEEF)
This beef Jollof is made using the Jollof stew and succulent tender fried beef.
RICE WITH STEW AND BEEF
White Rice And Stew With fried Beef.
SHAWARMA (WRAPS)
SHAWARMA (BEEF)
Shawarma is a dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Made of beef.
SHAWARMA (LAMB/RAM)
Lamb shawarma is a dish consisting of lamb cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.
SHAWARMA (CHICKEN)
Shawarma is a dish consisting of lamb cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit .
SMALL CHOPS
ASUN (SPICY GOAT MEAT)
It is made with Goat meat which is pit-smoked on a grill, it's then stirred in a chopped or roughly blended spicy pepper.
BEEF (PEPPERED)
African Peppered beef is made with beef, tomatoes, Red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.
BEEF STEW
Beef with tomato stew made with red bell peppers, onions, and a variety of spices such as ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.
BUKA STEW
Buka stew is the classic Yoruba stew that has been made with blended fresh tomatoes and onions popular by local buka joints in western Nigeria.
CROAKER FRIED FISH (PEPPERED)
Mouthwatering fried Crocker fish , seasoned in tomatoes and onions sauce.
PONMO (PEPPERED COW SKIN)
PONMO (PEPPERED COW SKIN)
SHAKI (PEPPERED TRIPE)
Mouthwatering SHAKI (tripe)M, seasoned in tomatoes and onions sauce.
SHRIMP (5 JUMBO)
6 jumbo Shrimp is hot and spicy shrimp dish packed with flavor from chili bean paste, garlic, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.
SNAIL (PEPPERED)
Peppered snails, sautéed with peppers, onions, and garlic, make a fantastic finger food or appetizer that will leave you licking your fingers.
TURKEY (PEPPERED)
Nigerian style juicy, spicy, delicious, knock your socks off peppered turkey wings. Perfectly cooked crispy turkey wing flats simmered in tomatoes sauce, onions and garlic.
SIDE DISHES
FRIED RICE
Nigerian fried rice is a rice dish that's made with meats, mixed veggies (carrots, peas, sweet corn, green beans) and spices.
GIZDODO
Gizdodo is a combination of plantains and Gizzards (chicken Gizzards) mixed in Pepper Sauce.
GREENS (SPINACH)
Sauteed Baby Spinach sauteed with fresh garlic and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper.
HOT PEPPER
Hot as a standard Habanero Chile
MOI MOI
Moin Moin is a traditional Nigerian meal made from beans, onions, peppers, spices, and egg and corn beef.
PASTRY (BAKED SNACKS)
PINK SAUCE
Suya Spot House sauce for fish suya.
PLANTAIN
Fried sweet plantain.
PLANTAIN CHIPS
Baked plantain chips
YAJI
Yaji refers to the seasoning mix, which typically includes ground peanuts, salt, pepper, paprika, and chili pepper
WHITE RICE
Boiled white rice served with stew.
JOLLOF RICE (small)
Jollof or jollof rice, is a rice dish from West Africa. The dish is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices.
NONE
DRINKS
SODAS
CHAPMAN (BOTTLE)
CHIVITA
FAYROUZ
FRUIT JUICE
La Casera is the pioneer apple drink in Nigeria. With up to 5% real apple juice, it has an original taste, and a unique, fresh apple bite.
GINGER ALE
GINGER BEER
HOLLANDIA YOUGOT
Hollandia Yoghurt drink is a drink that combines the goodness of yoghurt with the freshness and vitamins of fruit
LEMONADE
LIPTON ICED TEA
MALTA GUINESS
MUDET (HERBAL DRINK)
OLEKOKO (HERBAL DERINK)
Herbal Mixture For Man Power Machinery.