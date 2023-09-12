Skip to Main content
Our Menu
Beverage Menu
Desserts
Appetizers
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Burgers
Sides
Appetizers
tamal de chancho
$8.00
papa rellena
$5.00
empanada
$4.00
tamal de pollo
$8.00
Arepa con Chorizo
$7.50
Pastel de Espinaca
$5.75
Pastel de Pollo
$5.75
Quesadilla de Pollo8
$8.75
Breakfast
Tamal de chancho
$8.00
Papa Rellena
$5.00
Arepa con Chorizo
$7.00
Empanadas de Carne
$4.00
tamal de pollo
$8.00
arepa cheese
$4.00
pan con huevo
$5.00
omelette
$12.00
french toast
$11.00
Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
$3.50
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.50
Avocado Toast
$9.00
butter roll
$1.50
cheese sand.
Burgers
Chicharron
$9.00
Jamon del Pais
$9.00
Hamburguesa
$9.00
Chicken Sandwich
$8.50
Chorizo c/huevo
$7.50
Sides
ceviche
$13.00
Beverage Menu
Coffee & Hot Drinks
Americano
$1.50+
Black Tea
$1.50+
Maca
$4.00
Quinoa
$4.00
Oatmeal
$3.50
regular small
$2.00
black coffee
$1.50+
ice latte
$4.50
cafe small regular
$2.25
esspreso
$1.50
regular large
$2.75
latte small
$4.00
emoliente
$3.00
Fruit Juice
Papaya Juice
$7.00
Strawberry Juice
$8.00
Especial Juice
$8.00
Surtido
$7.00
jugo
$6.00
green juice
$7.00
Sodas & Water
Water
$1.50
Coke
$1.50
Snapple
$2.00
Arizona
$2.00
Desserts
carrot cake
$5.00
pan
$1.00
