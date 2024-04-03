Swaddee Thai Restaurant of Coronado 1001 C Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls$6.99
Four deep-fried spring rolls with ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, & clear thin noodles served with plum sauce
- Tofu$8.99
Lightly fried and served with ar-jad sauce topped with peanut sprinkles
- Satay$12.99
Four pieces of skewered chicken served with peanut sauce
- Swaddee Shrimp$12.99
Garlic marinated shrimp; wrapped in rice paper, lightly fried & served with plum sauce
- Dumplings$9.99
Minced chicken, water chestnuts, onions and carrots; steamed & served with a light soy sauce
- Fresh Summer Roll$12.99
Cucumber, mint, carrot, lettuce and noodles wrapped in steamed rice paper served with sweet and sour sauce
Soups
- Bowl Gang Jued$6.99
Clear broth with chinese cabbage, ground pork, clear noodles and scallions
- Pot Gang Jued$16.99
Clear broth with chinese cabbage, ground pork, clear noodles and scallions
- Bowl Tom Yum$6.99
Spicy broth seasoned with lemon grass, lime juice, tomato, green onion and mushroom
- Pot Tom Yum$16.99
Spicy broth seasoned with lemon grass, lime juice, tomato, green onion and mushroom
- Bowl Tom Kar$6.99
Vividly flavored coconut soup; seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, tomato and mushroom
- Pot Tom Kar$16.99
Vividly flavored coconut soup; seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, tomato and mushroom
Salads
- Swaddee Chef Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber and onion; topped with tofu and peanut sauce
- Som Tom$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with, tomatoes, lime juice and topped with peanuts
- Nam$16.99
Minced pork or chicken; fresh ginger, red onions, peanuts, chilies and lime juice
- Beef Salad$17.99
Grilled sliced marinated beef with special lime sauce, onions, scallions topped with mint and cilantro
- Larb$16.99
House Specialties
- Pae Sa$49.99
Steamed whole fish flavored with plum sauce; topped with ginger, parsley and steamed vegetables
- Pla Kratiam$49.99
Golden fried whole fish topped with a roasted garlic
- Pla Sam Ros$49.99
Golden fried whole fish with a combination of three flavored sauce, garlic and chili
- Pla Choo Chee$49.99
Golden fried whole fish topped with tasty cocoa nut choo chee curry
- Larb Pla$49.99
Golden fried whole fish topped with green apple, red onion, lime juice and fresh mint leaves
- Hoa Mok$25.99
Scallops, squid, shrimp, and mussels; served in a banana leaf bowl, covered in a tasty curry coconut sauce
Seafood
- Scallop Lad Prik$25.99
Scallops roasted with fresh chili, garlic and a special Thai herb sauce
- Scallop Garlic Pepper$25.99
Scallops sauteed in roasted garlic and pepper sauce
- Pad Pra Mouk$25.99
Stir fried shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid; seasoned with spicy sauces, lemon grass and basil
- Pla Goong$19.99
Tender shrimp salad with lime juice, chili, onions, scallions and spicy sauce
- Yum Calamari$18.99
Tasty salad with blanched squid, boldly flavored with lime, chili, onions and splashes of a spicy sauce
- Yum Ta Lay$26.99
Salad with shrimp, squid, green mussels & scallops; with special chili sauce, onions & scallions
Duck
- Duck Lad Prik$22.99
Roasted duck topped with special thai sauce, fresh chili and garlic
- Duck Kana$22.99
Roasted duck with broccoli and carrots; flavored with special thai sauce
- Larb Duck$22.99
Marinated sliced duck salad with a blend of spices, lime juice, fresh chili, onions & scallions
- Yum Ped Grob$22.99
Sliced duck salad with pineapple, lime juice, garlic, fresh chili, red onions, scallions, cashews & cilantro
- Ped Panang$22.99
Roasted duck simmered in sweet, thick panang curry and coconut sauce
- Choo Chee Duck$22.99
Roasted duck served with a tasty red sauce
House Curries
- Panang$15.99
Peppers thick panang coconut curry sauce served with zesty thai spices, onion and bell
- Red Curry$15.99
With coconut sauce with bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell paper and basil
- Green Curry$15.99
With coconut sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell paper and basil
- Yellow Curry$15.99
With coconut sauce served with pineapples, bamboo shoots, green peas and onion
- Massaman$15.99
Exotic curry with potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts; simmered in coconut sauce
A La Carte
- Cashew Dish$15.99
Stir fried cashew nuts, water chestnuts, scallions, onions, carrots and bell peppers flavored in a special thai sauce
- Basil Dish$15.99
Stir fried spicy herbs, onions, scallions, carrots and basil
- Ginger Dish$15.99
Stir fried ginger, scallions, onions, bell peppers and carrots flavored in a special thai sauce
- Green Bean Dish$15.99
Stir fried green beans, scallions, onions, carrots and bell pepper served with a spicy thai herb sauce
- Mixed Vegetables$15.99
Stir fried cabbage, broccoli, scallions, onions, carrots, bell pepper, snow peas, celery and bean sprouts served with a Thai sauce
- Sweet and Sour Dish$15.99
Stir fried pineapple, scallions, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- Pra Ram$15.99
Steamed spinach and broccoli topped with peanut sauce
- Pad Eggplant$15.99
Stir-fried with red bell pepper, basil & onion
- Pad Snow Pea$15.99
Stir fried with red bell pepper, basil, onion & carrot
Noodles and Fried Rice
- Pad Thai$15.99
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions and tamarind sauce; topped with ground peanuts
- Paradise Noodles$15.99
Stir-fried egg noodles with onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, cabbage, celery and bean sprouts
- Yum Woonsen$15.99
Vermicelli salad with minced chicken or pork, red onions and scallions flavored with lime
- Pad Se-Ew$15.99
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg and thai broccoli in a brown sauce
- Pad Woonsen$15.99
Stir-fried clear bean noodles with thai sauce, egg and scallions
- Drunken Noodles$15.99
Stir-fried rice noodles with basil, scallions, onions, carrots, bell pepper and minced garlic
- Regular Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes and scallions
- Spicy Fried Rice$15.99
Stir fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, basil and scallions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, pineapple, scallions and onions