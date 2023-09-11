Popular Items

Chicken Salad Club

$10.95

Homemade chicken salad, Swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, on toasted sourdough bread

Italian Sub

$10.49

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, oil, vinegar, and oregano

Bob Special

$10.95

Roast Beef, turkey, with melted Swiss, bacon bits, on a toasted hoagie, with a side of homemade Russian dressing

FOOD

Sandwiches

Bob Special

$10.95

Roast Beef, turkey, with melted Swiss, bacon bits, on a toasted hoagie, with a side of homemade Russian dressing

Roast Beef Dip

$10.95

Medium-rare roast beef, melted provolone on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus and horseradish sauce

Italian Sub

$10.49

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, oil, vinegar, and oregano

Chicken Salad Club

$10.95

Homemade chicken salad, Swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, on toasted sourdough bread

Turkey Pesto

$10.95

Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread

TBR

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, on pressed panini bread

JBC

$10.95

Roast beef, melted swiss, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted hoagie

Turkey Melt

$10.49

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll

GPH Jalapeño

$9.95

Homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, blackforest ham, on pressed panini bread

GPT

$9.95

Homemade pimento cheese, turkey, on pressed panini bread

DD Club

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

BLT

$9.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread

BLT Pimento

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade pimento cheese, on toasted white bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomatoes on wheatberry bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.49
GPH

GPH

$9.95

Homemade pimento cheese, blackforest ham, on pressed panini bread

RB Jalapeño Wrap

$10.95

Roast beef, homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled wrap

Underground Club

$11.95

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo on grilled ciabatta bread

Turkey Swiss

$10.49

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, on wheatberry bread

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Cucumbers, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in a greek dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap

Ham Melt

$9.49

BlackForest ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll

Salads

Chef salad

$10.95

Ham, turkey, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumbers, and tomato on a bed of mixed greens, with dressing on the side

Italian Salad

$10.49

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens with dressing on the side

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.95

Homemade tuna salad on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and crackers, with dressing dressing on the side

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.95

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and crackers, with dressing dressing on the side

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar, crackers, bacon bits, and dressing on the side

Sides

Extra Cuc Tom Salad

$1.00

Extra Pot Salad

$1.00

Extra chips

$1.00

Drink as Side

Daily Special

Daily special no drink

$11.00

Daily Special with Drink

$12.00

Merch

16oz chicken salad

$10.00

16oz pimento cheese

$10.00

16oz jalapeño pimento cheese

$10.00

Scoops

Tuna Scoop

$4.50

Chicken Scoop

$4.50

Pimento Scoop

$4.50

Jalapeño Pimento Scoop

$4.50

DRINK

Drinks

16oz. Drink

$1.75

Bottled Drink

$1.75