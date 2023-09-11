Swansons Deli
Popular Items
FOOD
Sandwiches
Bob Special
Roast Beef, turkey, with melted Swiss, bacon bits, on a toasted hoagie, with a side of homemade Russian dressing
Roast Beef Dip
Medium-rare roast beef, melted provolone on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus and horseradish sauce
Italian Sub
Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, oil, vinegar, and oregano
Chicken Salad Club
Homemade chicken salad, Swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, on toasted sourdough bread
Turkey Pesto
Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread
TBR
Turkey, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, on pressed panini bread
JBC
Roast beef, melted swiss, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted hoagie
Turkey Melt
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll
GPH Jalapeño
Homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, blackforest ham, on pressed panini bread
GPT
Homemade pimento cheese, turkey, on pressed panini bread
DD Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread
BLT Pimento
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade pimento cheese, on toasted white bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomatoes on wheatberry bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
GPH
Homemade pimento cheese, blackforest ham, on pressed panini bread
RB Jalapeño Wrap
Roast beef, homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled wrap
Underground Club
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo on grilled ciabatta bread
Turkey Swiss
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, on wheatberry bread
Veggie Wrap
Cucumbers, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in a greek dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap
Ham Melt
BlackForest ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll
Salads
Chef salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumbers, and tomato on a bed of mixed greens, with dressing on the side
Italian Salad
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens with dressing on the side
Tuna Salad Plate
Homemade tuna salad on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and crackers, with dressing dressing on the side
Chicken Salad Plate
Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and crackers, with dressing dressing on the side
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar, crackers, bacon bits, and dressing on the side